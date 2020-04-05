NightRunner ICT

NIGHTRUNNER ICT — AI-Scored Smart Money Concepts Execution Engine for MetaTrader 5

Introduction

Most "ICT" or "SMC" Expert Advisors on the market today are little more than indicator wrappers with a martingale lot multiplier bolted on the back — they call themselves Smart Money Concepts tools, but underneath they're just moving-average crossovers with rebranded terminology. NightRunner ICT is built differently, from the ground up, to mechanically replicate the actual decision tree that a disciplined ICT/SMC trader runs through before ever clicking a buy or sell button: establish directional bias from higher timeframes, wait for liquidity to actually be taken, confirm a genuine market structure shift, identify the institutional footprint (displacement), map the origin zone (the Order Block), and only then execute — with risk engineered before the trade is even placed. Every one of those steps is coded explicitly into this EA, not approximated. Nothing here is a black box; every rule from the specification below is implemented, adjustable, and visible in real time on your chart via the professional live dashboard.

NightRunner ICT was built for traders who are tired of "set it and forget it" bots that overtrade, ignore context, and blow accounts during news spikes. It was designed instead around a single governing philosophy: quality over quantity. It would rather sit flat for a full session waiting for the highest-probability version of a setup than fire off five mediocre trades to look busy. That's the entire reason the AI scoring layer exists — described in detail below.

1. Multi-Timeframe Directional Bias Engine

NightRunner ICT never trades blind to the bigger picture. Before any lower-timeframe logic is even allowed to run, the EA analyzes the Daily chart for a clear sequence of Higher-Highs and Higher-Lows (bullish structure) or Lower-Highs and Lower-Lows (bearish structure). It then repeats the exact same structural analysis on the H4 timeframe. Only when Daily and H4 are in full agreement does NightRunner ICT lock in a directional bias for the session. If the timeframes disagree, or structure is choppy/undefined, the EA simply stands aside — no trades are taken in either direction until clarity returns. This single filter alone eliminates the vast majority of "revenge trades against the trend" that destroy manual and automated traders alike.

2. Liquidity Sweep Detection — The Institutional Footprint

Smart money doesn't enter randomly — it enters after retail stop-losses and pending orders have been triggered, because that's where the liquidity to fill large institutional orders actually exists. NightRunner ICT continuously scans for this exact footprint before allowing any trade consideration: previous day highs and lows, equal highs/equal lows (a classic sign of resting liquidity pools), and major recent swing points on the execution timeframe. A genuine sweep — price wicking through one of these levels and reacting — must occur first. If no sweep has happened, the EA will not even begin looking for an entry, regardless of how "clean" the chart pattern might otherwise look. This is the step most competing EAs skip entirely, and it's the single biggest driver of false-signal reduction in this system.

3. Change of Character (CHOCH) & Break of Structure (BOS) Confirmation

Once liquidity has been swept, price needs to prove it's actually reversing or continuing with conviction — not just wicking and chopping sideways. NightRunner ICT requires a confirmed candle close beyond the relevant prior swing point to validate either a Change of Character (early reversal signal) or a Break of Structure (trend continuation signal). Crucially, wick-only spikes through a level are explicitly ignored — only a full candle body close counts. This single rule filters out an enormous number of the fakeout wicks that catch discretionary traders and lesser EAs off guard during low-liquidity hours.

4. Displacement Detection — Measuring Real Institutional Conviction

Genuine institutional participation shows up on the chart as displacement: a large-bodied, small-wick candle that moves impulsively through structure, leaving efficient, one-directional price action behind it. NightRunner ICT quantifies this mathematically rather than eyeballing it — measuring each candle's body size against a fully adjustable minimum-pip threshold, and simultaneously checking the body-to-total-range ratio to filter out candles with excessive wicking. Only candles that pass both checks and also close beyond the relevant structural swing point are classified as valid displacement. This is what separates a real institutional move from an average bit of chart noise that only looks impressive when zoomed in.

5. Order Block Mapping — Precision Entry Zones

Immediately after a valid displacement candle is detected, NightRunner ICT automatically works backward through recent price history to identify the Order Block — the last opposing candle before the impulsive move began. For a bullish displacement, that means the last bearish candle before the rally; for bearish displacement, the last bullish candle before the drop. The EA stores its exact High, Low, Open, Close, and timestamp, then continuously tracks this zone live, displaying it directly on your dashboard so you can see precisely where the algorithm expects price to return to before entering.

6. Retracement Entry Logic With Engineered Risk

Rather than chasing price at market like most retail-style bots, NightRunner ICT places a limit order back into the mapped Order Block, waiting patiently for the retracement — exactly how an institutional trader would look to enter at a discount (or premium, for shorts) rather than at the extreme of an already-extended move. Stop Loss is placed just beyond the Order Block boundary with a fully adjustable buffer (default 3 pips) to avoid getting stopped out by minor noise. Take Profit is fully configurable across three modes: a fixed 1:2 Risk-to-Reward ratio, a fixed 1:3 Risk-to-Reward ratio, or — the recommended default — automatic targeting of the Nearest External Liquidity pool, letting the trade ride toward the level smart money is statistically most likely to be targeting rather than an arbitrary fixed multiple.

7. The AI Trade Scoring Layer — What Sets NightRunner ICT Apart

This is the feature that elevates NightRunner ICT above template SMC scripts circulating on the market. Every setup that passes all the mechanical filters above is not automatically traded — it's first run through an internal composite scoring model that grades the setup from 0 to 100 across four weighted dimensions: displacement strength relative to current market volatility (measured against ATR), the tightness and precision of the mapped Order Block, whether the setup aligns with the higher-timeframe bias, and the quality of the current trading session. Only setups that clear your chosen minimum score threshold are executed; everything below it is automatically skipped and logged, with an alert sent so you always know a setup was seen and consciously passed on — not missed. This turns NightRunner ICT from a mechanical rule-follower into a genuine quality filter, letting you dial in exactly how selective the system should be.

8. Institutional-Grade Risk & Money Management

Position sizing can be configured three ways — percentage risk per trade, a fixed lot size, or an auto-scaling mode tied to account balance — with hard minimum and maximum lot boundaries so sizing never runs away from you on either end. Daily trade counts are hard-capped (default: 2 trades per day), and a daily loss circuit-breaker automatically disables all trading for the remainder of the session after a configurable number of losing trades (default: 2), preventing the exact kind of emotional over-trading spiral that wipes out accounts after a rough morning.

9. Session & News Filtering

NightRunner ICT restricts trading to the London and New York sessions by default — the two windows where genuine institutional liquidity and volatility actually exist — with fully adjustable start and end hours for traders who want to customize around their own broker's server time. It also integrates directly with the native MT5 Economic Calendar to automatically detect high-impact USD news events (NFP, CPI, FOMC, and other high-importance releases) and stands down trading for a configurable window both before and after the release, protecting your account from the erratic spread and price action that surrounds major news.

10. Active Trade Management

Once a position is live, NightRunner ICT doesn't just sit idle. It can automatically move the Stop Loss to break-even once price has moved a configurable R-multiple in your favor, locking in a risk-free trade. Beyond that, an optional trailing stop can be enabled in either ATR-based mode (which adapts dynamically to current volatility) or a fixed-pip mode, letting winning trades continue running while protecting accumulated profit — all without you needing to watch the chart.

11. The Professional Live Dashboard

NightRunner ICT presents its entire internal state on a clean, dark-themed on-chart panel designed to feel like a genuine institutional trading desk display rather than a cluttered default EA panel. At a glance you can see: current higher-timeframe bias, live market bias, current spread, session status, configured risk percentage, number of open trades, today's floating and closed profit, today's loss count against your daily limit, the currently mapped Order Block levels, the active liquidity target, live high-impact news status, and whether trading is currently enabled or disabled — every value color-coded (green/amber/red) for instant readability without needing to open a single settings window.

12. Full Multi-Channel Alerts

NightRunner ICT keeps you informed wherever you are — Push notifications, Mobile notifications, Email, and native MT5 terminal pop-up alerts are all supported and independently toggleable, firing automatically whenever a trade is opened, a trade is closed, a valid setup is deliberately skipped by the AI filter, high-impact news is detected, or the daily trade/loss limit is reached.

13. Fully Parameterized for Strategy Tester Optimization

Every threshold discussed above — displacement sensitivity, sweep tolerance, session hours, risk percentage, AI score minimum, SL buffer, trailing settings, and more — is exposed as a user input, meaning NightRunner ICT is completely ready for MetaTrader's Strategy Tester optimization engine. You are never locked into the default configuration; every parameter can be forward-tested, backtested, and tuned to your specific broker, spread environment, and risk tolerance.

Compatibility

NightRunner ICT is currently configured and validated for EUR/USD on MetaTrader 5, and is compatible with both standard and cent account types across supporting brokers. Built with clean, fully commented MQL5 source code throughout, so the logic is transparent and auditable — not obfuscated.

Who This Is For

NightRunner ICT is built for traders who already understand — or want to systematize — genuine ICT and Smart Money Concepts methodology, and who are done with EAs that either overtrade recklessly or dress up simple indicators in fashionable terminology. If you want a system that waits for real institutional footprints, filters every single setup through an additional layer of AI-driven quality scoring, manages risk mechanically rather than emotionally, and shows you exactly what it's thinking in real time on a professional live dashboard — this is that system.


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Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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