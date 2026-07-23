NightRunner ICT

NIGHTRUNNER ICT — AI-Scored Smart Money Concepts Execution Engine for MetaTrader 5

Introduction

Most "ICT" or "SMC" Expert Advisors on the market today are little more than indicator wrappers with a martingale lot multiplier bolted on the back — they call themselves Smart Money Concepts tools, but underneath they're just moving-average crossovers with rebranded terminology. NightRunner ICT is built differently, from the ground up, to mechanically replicate the actual decision tree that a disciplined ICT/SMC trader runs through before ever clicking a buy or sell button: establish directional bias from higher timeframes, wait for liquidity to actually be taken, confirm a genuine market structure shift, identify the institutional footprint (displacement), map the origin zone (the Order Block), and only then execute — with risk engineered before the trade is even placed. Every one of those steps is coded explicitly into this EA, not approximated. Nothing here is a black box; every rule from the specification below is implemented, adjustable, and visible in real time on your chart via the professional live dashboard.

NightRunner ICT was built for traders who are tired of "set it and forget it" bots that overtrade, ignore context, and blow accounts during news spikes. It was designed instead around a single governing philosophy: quality over quantity. It would rather sit flat for a full session waiting for the highest-probability version of a setup than fire off five mediocre trades to look busy. That's the entire reason the AI scoring layer exists — described in detail below.

1. Multi-Timeframe Directional Bias Engine

NightRunner ICT never trades blind to the bigger picture. Before any lower-timeframe logic is even allowed to run, the EA analyzes the Daily chart for a clear sequence of Higher-Highs and Higher-Lows (bullish structure) or Lower-Highs and Lower-Lows (bearish structure). It then repeats the exact same structural analysis on the H4 timeframe. Only when Daily and H4 are in full agreement does NightRunner ICT lock in a directional bias for the session. If the timeframes disagree, or structure is choppy/undefined, the EA simply stands aside — no trades are taken in either direction until clarity returns. This single filter alone eliminates the vast majority of "revenge trades against the trend" that destroy manual and automated traders alike.

2. Liquidity Sweep Detection — The Institutional Footprint

Smart money doesn't enter randomly — it enters after retail stop-losses and pending orders have been triggered, because that's where the liquidity to fill large institutional orders actually exists. NightRunner ICT continuously scans for this exact footprint before allowing any trade consideration: previous day highs and lows, equal highs/equal lows (a classic sign of resting liquidity pools), and major recent swing points on the execution timeframe. A genuine sweep — price wicking through one of these levels and reacting — must occur first. If no sweep has happened, the EA will not even begin looking for an entry, regardless of how "clean" the chart pattern might otherwise look. This is the step most competing EAs skip entirely, and it's the single biggest driver of false-signal reduction in this system.

3. Change of Character (CHOCH) & Break of Structure (BOS) Confirmation

Once liquidity has been swept, price needs to prove it's actually reversing or continuing with conviction — not just wicking and chopping sideways. NightRunner ICT requires a confirmed candle close beyond the relevant prior swing point to validate either a Change of Character (early reversal signal) or a Break of Structure (trend continuation signal). Crucially, wick-only spikes through a level are explicitly ignored — only a full candle body close counts. This single rule filters out an enormous number of the fakeout wicks that catch discretionary traders and lesser EAs off guard during low-liquidity hours.

4. Displacement Detection — Measuring Real Institutional Conviction

Genuine institutional participation shows up on the chart as displacement: a large-bodied, small-wick candle that moves impulsively through structure, leaving efficient, one-directional price action behind it. NightRunner ICT quantifies this mathematically rather than eyeballing it — measuring each candle's body size against a fully adjustable minimum-pip threshold, and simultaneously checking the body-to-total-range ratio to filter out candles with excessive wicking. Only candles that pass both checks and also close beyond the relevant structural swing point are classified as valid displacement. This is what separates a real institutional move from an average bit of chart noise that only looks impressive when zoomed in.

5. Order Block Mapping — Precision Entry Zones

Immediately after a valid displacement candle is detected, NightRunner ICT automatically works backward through recent price history to identify the Order Block — the last opposing candle before the impulsive move began. For a bullish displacement, that means the last bearish candle before the rally; for bearish displacement, the last bullish candle before the drop. The EA stores its exact High, Low, Open, Close, and timestamp, then continuously tracks this zone live, displaying it directly on your dashboard so you can see precisely where the algorithm expects price to return to before entering.

6. Retracement Entry Logic With Engineered Risk

Rather than chasing price at market like most retail-style bots, NightRunner ICT places a limit order back into the mapped Order Block, waiting patiently for the retracement — exactly how an institutional trader would look to enter at a discount (or premium, for shorts) rather than at the extreme of an already-extended move. Stop Loss is placed just beyond the Order Block boundary with a fully adjustable buffer (default 3 pips) to avoid getting stopped out by minor noise. Take Profit is fully configurable across three modes: a fixed 1:2 Risk-to-Reward ratio, a fixed 1:3 Risk-to-Reward ratio, or — the recommended default — automatic targeting of the Nearest External Liquidity pool, letting the trade ride toward the level smart money is statistically most likely to be targeting rather than an arbitrary fixed multiple.

7. The AI Trade Scoring Layer — What Sets NightRunner ICT Apart

This is the feature that elevates NightRunner ICT above template SMC scripts circulating on the market. Every setup that passes all the mechanical filters above is not automatically traded — it's first run through an internal composite scoring model that grades the setup from 0 to 100 across four weighted dimensions: displacement strength relative to current market volatility (measured against ATR), the tightness and precision of the mapped Order Block, whether the setup aligns with the higher-timeframe bias, and the quality of the current trading session. Only setups that clear your chosen minimum score threshold are executed; everything below it is automatically skipped and logged, with an alert sent so you always know a setup was seen and consciously passed on — not missed. This turns NightRunner ICT from a mechanical rule-follower into a genuine quality filter, letting you dial in exactly how selective the system should be.

8. Institutional-Grade Risk & Money Management

Position sizing can be configured three ways — percentage risk per trade, a fixed lot size, or an auto-scaling mode tied to account balance — with hard minimum and maximum lot boundaries so sizing never runs away from you on either end. Daily trade counts are hard-capped (default: 2 trades per day), and a daily loss circuit-breaker automatically disables all trading for the remainder of the session after a configurable number of losing trades (default: 2), preventing the exact kind of emotional over-trading spiral that wipes out accounts after a rough morning.

9. Session & News Filtering

NightRunner ICT restricts trading to the London and New York sessions by default — the two windows where genuine institutional liquidity and volatility actually exist — with fully adjustable start and end hours for traders who want to customize around their own broker's server time. It also integrates directly with the native MT5 Economic Calendar to automatically detect high-impact USD news events (NFP, CPI, FOMC, and other high-importance releases) and stands down trading for a configurable window both before and after the release, protecting your account from the erratic spread and price action that surrounds major news.

10. Active Trade Management

Once a position is live, NightRunner ICT doesn't just sit idle. It can automatically move the Stop Loss to break-even once price has moved a configurable R-multiple in your favor, locking in a risk-free trade. Beyond that, an optional trailing stop can be enabled in either ATR-based mode (which adapts dynamically to current volatility) or a fixed-pip mode, letting winning trades continue running while protecting accumulated profit — all without you needing to watch the chart.

11. The Professional Live Dashboard

NightRunner ICT presents its entire internal state on a clean, dark-themed on-chart panel designed to feel like a genuine institutional trading desk display rather than a cluttered default EA panel. At a glance you can see: current higher-timeframe bias, live market bias, current spread, session status, configured risk percentage, number of open trades, today's floating and closed profit, today's loss count against your daily limit, the currently mapped Order Block levels, the active liquidity target, live high-impact news status, and whether trading is currently enabled or disabled — every value color-coded (green/amber/red) for instant readability without needing to open a single settings window.

12. Full Multi-Channel Alerts

NightRunner ICT keeps you informed wherever you are — Push notifications, Mobile notifications, Email, and native MT5 terminal pop-up alerts are all supported and independently toggleable, firing automatically whenever a trade is opened, a trade is closed, a valid setup is deliberately skipped by the AI filter, high-impact news is detected, or the daily trade/loss limit is reached.

13. Fully Parameterized for Strategy Tester Optimization

Every threshold discussed above — displacement sensitivity, sweep tolerance, session hours, risk percentage, AI score minimum, SL buffer, trailing settings, and more — is exposed as a user input, meaning NightRunner ICT is completely ready for MetaTrader's Strategy Tester optimization engine. You are never locked into the default configuration; every parameter can be forward-tested, backtested, and tuned to your specific broker, spread environment, and risk tolerance.

Compatibility

NightRunner ICT is currently configured and validated for EUR/USD on MetaTrader 5, and is compatible with both standard and cent account types across supporting brokers. Built with clean, fully commented MQL5 source code throughout, so the logic is transparent and auditable — not obfuscated.

Who This Is For

NightRunner ICT is built for traders who already understand — or want to systematize — genuine ICT and Smart Money Concepts methodology, and who are done with EAs that either overtrade recklessly or dress up simple indicators in fashionable terminology. If you want a system that waits for real institutional footprints, filters every single setup through an additional layer of AI-driven quality scoring, manages risk mechanically rather than emotionally, and shows you exactly what it's thinking in real time on a professional live dashboard — this is that system.


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Gold Neuron EA
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Эксперты
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.93 (28)
Эксперты
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
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4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
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5 (46)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
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Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Эксперты
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
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Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
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Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Cortex IDX
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Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
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5 (2)
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5 (7)
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Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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Fan Yang
3 (2)
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Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
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5 (9)
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SomaGold — мультистратегийный пробойный советник для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для золота (XAUUSD). Один график, один советник, 32 независимые стратегии, работающие вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Это мой первый опубликованный советник на MQL5. Чтобы сделать его доступным на старте, я использую прозрачную модель поэтапного роста цены: Стартовая цена: 100 USD Цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Ранние покупатели фиксируют самую низк
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Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Эксперты
Адаптивный EA — это умная, полностью автоматизированная торговая система, предназначенная как для скальпинга, так и для свинг-трейдинга на основных валютных парах. Она использует динамические алгоритмы, адаптирующиеся к рыночной волатильности, направлению тренда и времени сессии для оптимизации входов и выходов из сделок. EA оснащен настраиваемыми параметрами риска, мониторингом сделок в реальном времени и фильтрами по сессиям для предотвращения торговли в периоды низкой ликвидности. Устали от н
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Goldilocks GG
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Эксперты
Goldilocks GG — The Ultimate Precision Scalper Goldilocks GG is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed to dominate gold (XAU/USD) and other volatile markets with precision scalping, adaptive intelligence, and powerful risk control. Built for traders who demand speed, consistency, and profitability , it combines cutting-edge entry logic with smart filters that adapt to any market condition.  Key Advantages Works on Gold & Beyond – Optimized for XAU/USD , but flexible enough to trade major Fore
Ict Gold Scalper
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
5 (1)
Эксперты
ICTVALID EA – Smart Money Concepts Automated Trading The ICTVALID EA is a professional trading system built on Smart Money Concepts (ICT methodology) . It automatically detects and trades institutional setups, allowing you to follow market structure with precision and consistency.  Key Features Dual Trading Modes – Choose between Scalping (short-term precision entries) or Swing Trading (longer-term trends). Smart Money Logic – Incorporates Change of Character (CHoCH), Break of Structure (BoS),
Aureus Volatility
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Эксперты
Aureus Volatility Matrix - Professional Adaptive Trading System Universal Multi-Asset Expert Advisor for Gold, Indices & Forex Aureus Volatility Matrix is a sophisticated, broker-agnostic Expert Advisor engineered for professional traders who demand reliability, precision, and adaptability across multiple asset classes. Built from the ground up to handle the unique challenges of modern algorithmic trading, this EA seamlessly trades XAUUSD (Gold), major indices (NAS100, US30, US100), and all majo
VoltArx Volatility
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Эксперты
VoltArx Volatility Engine - Institutional-Grade Breakout Algorithm Harness the power of volatility compression and explosive market breakouts with precision timing VoltArx Volatility Engine is a sophisticated multi-market trading system designed to identify and capitalize on high-probability volatility expansion events. Built on institutional research and advanced market microstructure analysis, VoltArx detects when markets are "coiling up" for explosive moves and positions you ahead of the bre
Noise Killer Kernel Line
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Индикаторы
Advanced Kernel Smoother - Professional Multi-Kernel Regression Indicator The Advanced Kernel Smoother represents a sophisticated approach to price action analysis, utilizing advanced mathematical kernel regression techniques to filter market noise and identify high-probability trading opportunities with exceptional clarity. Core Technology This indicator employs 17 different kernel functions - including Gaussian, Laplace, Epanechnikov, Silverman, and more - each offering unique characteristics
Arrow Signal System
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Индикаторы
MV Arrow Signal System  Indicator Overview The MV Arrow Signal System is a comprehensive multi-indicator trading system for MetaTrader 4 that identifies potential buy and sell signals based on swing point detection combined with multiple technical confirmation filters. Core Concept The system scans price charts to identify swing highs and swing lows, then applies a scoring system based on multiple technical indicators to validate these potential reversal points. Only high-probability signals tha
ZonePulse Smart Trader
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Эксперты
ZonePulse Smart Trader – AI-Powered Daily Zone Detection EA Next-Generation Zone & Fibonacci Precision Trading ZonePulse Smart Trader is a professional, AI-inspired MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor designed to automate the detection and trading of high-probability daily support and resistance zones. Built with Fibonacci precision, intelligent risk management, and a smart trailing system, it offers both discretionary traders and fully automated systems a reliable edge in trending and ranging markets.
Engulfing Zone Sniper MT5
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Индикаторы
Engulfing Zone Sniper MT5 — Multi-Timeframe Signal & Zone Indicator The Engulfing Zone Sniper MT5 is a technical analysis tool designed to highlight engulfing candlestick patterns in combination with adaptive support/resistance zones. It provides visual markers and optional alerts to assist traders in identifying market structure reactions across multiple timeframes.  Key Features Multi-Timeframe Detection – Option to scan higher timeframe engulfing setups with lower timeframe confirmation. Su
Smart Prop Risk Manager
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Индикаторы
Smart Risk Manager Dashboard is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to assist traders with structured risk control and real-time account monitoring. It provides a visual interface for managing position size, tracking losses and gains, and setting custom trading limits. Key Features SL/TP Risk Calculator Displays estimated risk and reward directly on the chart using adjustable horizontal lines. Live Dashboard with Metrics Shows equity, balance, daily gain/loss, trade count, and other key values i
Quantum Scalper Engine
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Эксперты
Quantum Scalper EA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that applies multi-layered filtering to identify scalping opportunities during active market sessions. It combines market structure, volatility awareness, and risk-control modules to provide systematic trade execution without martingale or grid methods. Core Features Liquidity Zone Filter – Avoids entries near recent rejection areas often associated with stop hunts. Adaptive Risk Engine – Adjusts lot size per trade based on user-defined ru
Sentient Trend Sculptor
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Эксперты
Sentient Trend Sculptor EA is an Expert Advisor designed for automated trend-based trading. It applies multi-timeframe filtering, volatility adaptation, and session logic to identify and manage trades across different instruments. The system does not use martingale or grid methods. Core Features Trend Engine: Filters price action with higher- and lower-timeframe alignment. Entry Logic: Focuses on pullback entries during established market direction. Risk Management: Supports fixed lot, balance-
Adaptive SR Zones Breakout
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Индикаторы
Adaptive SR Zones – Breakout Edition Adaptive SR Zones is a next-generation MetaTrader 5 indicator that automatically maps support and resistance zones and tracks breakout activity in real time. Designed for traders who rely on market structure and zone confluence, it combines multi-timeframe analysis , breakout confirmation logic , and customizable alerts into one powerful tool. No repainting. Core Features Dynamic Support & Resistance Mapping Detects zones from swing highs/lows and reaction po
PropLock Pro
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Эксперты
Overview: PropGoldEA is a sophisticated, production-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for trading XAUUSD (Gold) across prop firm environments. This advanced algorithmic trading system combines four distinct, time-tested trading methodologies with institutional-grade risk management protocols. Designed for maximum reliability and compliance with prop firm trading rules, PropGoldEA represents the pinnacle of automated gold trading technology. Core Architecture: The EA is built on an
SmartZone Horizon
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Индикаторы
Smart HORIZON — Volume + SMC Indicator Smart HORIZON is a TradingView indicator that combines volume profile levels with Smart Money Concepts (SMC) components to provide structured chart analysis. It highlights market structure elements and key reference zones, making it easier to monitor price interaction with institutional-style levels.  Core Features Volume Profile Levels Weekly & Monthly VAH (green dashed line) and VAL (red dashed line). Untested levels can be extended until touched. Optiona
MartiMaster EA
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Эксперты
MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor (EA) implementing a martingale strategy with flexible configuration. The EA supports up to three currency pairs with user-defined lot sizes and trade directions. It allows setting thresholds (in pips or currency) for opening additional martingale layers, and provides options for closing positions by cycle rules (first layer only or all layers combined). The system can reverse direction after each completed cycle and includes a color-coded on-chart panel for monitoring
QQQ Trendmaster PRO
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Эксперты
QQQ TrendMaster Pro — MT5 Indicator This is a technical analysis tool designed for trading the Invesco QQQ Trust (Nasdaq: QQQ). It combines several configurable modules to help analyze market structure and trend conditions: Moving Average Crossovers — 200-period and 21-period MA signals. MACD Module — Customizable fast/slow/signal settings (default 10/26/9). Chaikin Money Flow — For volume-based confirmation. Directional Movement Index (DMI) — With adjustable ADX threshold to filter trend streng
Hedging Gridder
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Эксперты
Hedging Grid EA – Adaptive Multi-Strategy Trading System Hedging Grid EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for traders who want robust grid trading with dynamic hedging, adaptive lot sizing, and multiple protection mechanisms . Built with flexibility and precision, it can be optimized for both aggressive growth and conservative risk-managed performance , making it suitable for a wide range of trading styles. Key Features  Order Management Buy & Sell Modes – enable/disable Buy or Sell
Trend Reversal Candles
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Индикаторы
Trend Reversal Candles is an indicator designed to highlight common candlestick reversal and continuation patterns directly on the chart. It marks detected setups with arrows and labels for easier visual recognition, reducing the need for manual pattern searching. Detected Patterns Bullish and Bearish Engulfing Hammer and Hanging Man Shooting Star Doji variations Other widely used reversal setups Features Displays arrows and pattern names on the chart Works on any symbol (Forex, Gold, Indices, C
Gold swing dragon
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
5 (1)
Эксперты
Gold Swing Dragon is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) using a swing-based approach. The EA applies trend-following logic together with swing entry timing to identify retracement, breakout, and reversal opportunities. It includes integrated trade management and risk control features suitable for different market conditions. Core Features Swing-Based Entry System : Detects potential swing setups and places trades at selected reversal or breakout zones. Trend Filter
ReversionProX
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Эксперты
Reversion Pro X – Advanced Mean-Reversion Trading System Reversion Pro X is a smart and efficient automated trading system built on a powerful mean-reversion strategy . It captures price moves back to the average after strong directional impulses , allowing you to trade market overreactions with precision. Designed for Forex, Gold, and Indices , the system adapts to different market conditions and is fully optimized for prop firm rules, low drawdown, and consistent performance . Core Features Im
PulseTrader Pro
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Эксперты
PulseTrader Pro is a next-generation Expert Advisor built for traders who want a reliable, flexible, and adaptive trading system. Designed with a balance of scalping precision and swing-trading strength , it reads the “pulse” of the market and adapts to changing conditions. Unlike rigid EAs that fail in dynamic markets, PulseTrader Pro combines advanced technical filters, robust risk management, and intelligent trade execution to provide consistency across different symbols and timeframes. Whet
GoldRushTrader
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Индикаторы
GoldRushTrader EA – Trade Smart Money Concepts Automatically on MT5 GoldRushTrader EA is a fully automated trading system built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC) . It combines institutional trading logic with advanced market scanning to generate and manage trades automatically.  Key Features: SMC Trading Engine – Detects liquidity grabs, order blocks, and structure breaks. Automated Execution – Places and manages trades directly without manual input. Multi-Symbol Capability – Monitor and trade up t
CryptoGrid AI Pro
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Эксперты
CryptoGrid AI Pro – Trade Bitcoin, Crypto, and USD Forex pairs with smart candlestick pattern recognition and a powerful multi-level grid system. Overview CryptoGrid AI Pro is an advanced Expert Advisor that merges candlestick pattern recognition with a robust grid trading system . It is optimized for Bitcoin (BTCUSD) but also performs effectively on major USD Forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD, etc.) and other volatile cryptocurrencies. The EA provides both automatic and semi-automa
SMC Gold master
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Эксперты
SMC GOLD MASTER – Institutional Smart Money Concept Engine for Gold and Beyond SMC GOLD MASTER is a professional-grade Smart Money Concept (SMC) trading engine designed for serious traders who want to read market structure with institutional clarity. It automatically detects Break of Structure (BOS) , Change of Character (CHoCH) , Order Blocks (OB) , Liquidity Zones , and Fair Value Gaps (FVG) — creating a complete visual map of how price truly moves. SMC GOLD MASTER helps traders identify high
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