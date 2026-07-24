Smc Pro ToolKit MT4

is a professional chart-based Smart Money Concepts indicator for MetaTrader 4. It helps traders read market structure, identify key liquidity areas, organize trade context, and plan setups directly from the chart.

This is not a simple buy/sell arrow indicator. It is a complete visual trading toolkit that combines Smart Money Concepts, multi-timeframe analysis, session context, setup planning, risk assistance, and professional dashboard tools in one clean workspace.

Watch setup guides, control panel tutorials, workflow videos, and live streams here:

https://www.youtube.com/@SMCPROTOOLS



EARLY BUYER LAUNCH OFFER

SMC Pro ToolKit is currently available at a special launch price for the first 20 buyers only.

Launch Price: 49 USD

Planned Regular Price: 79 USD

After the first 20 buyers, the launch offer will end and the product price is planned to move to the regular price.



CORE SMART MONEY CONCEPTS TOOLS

SMC Pro ToolKit automatically maps the most important Smart Money Concepts elements directly on the chart:

BOS and CHoCH market structure

Swing and internal structure analysis

HH, HL, LH, and LL swing points

Order Block zones

Fair Value Gap zones

Inverse Fair Value Gap zones

Premium, Equilibrium, and Discount areas

Equal Highs and Equal Lows

Liquidity sweep detection

Strong and Weak High/Low levels

Previous Day, Week, and Month High/Low levels

OTE zone analysis

Breaker Block context

These tools help traders understand where price is positioned, how structure is developing, and where liquidity or institutional reaction areas may exist.





PROFESSIONAL DASHBOARD

The built-in dashboard works as a compact control center directly on your chart. It helps you follow the current market condition without switching tools or searching through a crowded workspace.

Dashboard tabs include:

MAIN: current setup status, POI, Entry, SL, TP, RR, and signal quality

MTF: multi-timeframe context and major/minor trend view

ZONES: important smart money areas and market location

RISK: risk planning, lot assistance, and setup risk details

LOG: setup history and performance statistics

INSIGHT: clean market summary and next-action context





MULTI-TIMEFRAME SETUP SUGGESTIONS

SMC Pro ToolKit can analyse and display setup opportunities from multiple timeframes while the indicator remains attached to one chart.

Users can choose between:

Scanning all supported timeframes

Monitoring one selected timeframe only

Displaying all valid setups together

Displaying one setup at a time until it reaches TP or SL

Setting the minimum setup score required before a setup is shown

Enabling or disabling BUY and SELL setup suggestions separately

This gives traders greater control over the number, quality, and frequency of displayed opportunities.





SMART SETUP PLANS

When the required conditions are confirmed, the indicator can generate a structured setup plan containing:

Trade direction

Source zone

Entry area

Stop Loss

Take Profit

Risk/Reward ratio

Setup quality score

Setup reason

Market structure context

Timeframe source

Setup confirmation is based on closed-candle analysis to reduce premature signals and create a more disciplined trading workflow.

Entry, Stop Loss, Take Profit, and the original setup zone remain available on the chart while the setup is active or being reviewed.





MARKET STRUCTURE ANALYSIS

SMC Pro ToolKit maps market structure directly on the chart using BOS and CHoCH events. It also marks swing points, key highs/lows, and directional context to help you understand whether price is continuing, shifting direction, or moving inside a pullback.

This reduces manual chart marking and gives you a cleaner view of the current structure.





SESSION RANGE

The Session Range tool displays important session-based price information directly on the chart.

It can show:

Session High

Session Low

Session midpoint

Session names

Historical session ranges

Extended High and Low levels

Sweep zones

Session-based liquidity context

This tool helps traders evaluate how price behaves around major session boundaries and liquidity levels.





SMART MONEY ZONES

The indicator highlights key Smart Money Concepts areas such as Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, Premium/Discount zones, and OTE zones.

Zones are displayed with clean labels and visual context so you can quickly understand where price is reacting, where liquidity may be resting, and whether the current location supports continuation or caution.





OPENING RANGE

The Opening Range tool maps the initial session range and provides additional context for breakout-based trading.

Features include:

Custom opening-range duration

Historical opening ranges

Breakout signals

Range targets

Extended targets

Optional daily directional bias

Custom session time

Session moving-average filter

The Opening Range tool is designed for traders who monitor session breakouts, expansion, and target progression.

LRC CHANNEL

The integrated Linear Regression Channel helps traders evaluate trend direction, price deviation, and channel behaviour.

Features include:

Linear regression centre line

Upper and lower deviation bands

Adjustable channel length

Configurable deviation multipliers

Pearson correlation display

Optional left and right extension

Adjustable fill transparency

Direct control from the Tools panel

The LRC Channel is an independent analysis tool and does not modify the Smart Money setup score.





TREND RADAR

Trend Radar gives a fast directional overview across multiple symbols and timeframes from one independent window. It helps you scan market bias, compare directional strength, and focus on the symbols that deserve attention.





MARKET PULSE AND CURRENCY POWER

Market Pulse provides a compact reading of momentum, trend strength, market state, and spread context using tools such as ADX, DMI, and RSI.

Currency Power gives a relative strength view across major currencies and selected symbols, helping you understand whether the current chart has supportive currency pressure.

These tools are designed as analysis context and decision support, not as automatic trading instructions.





RISK ASSISTANT

The Risk Assistant helps you plan risk before entering a setup. It can display risk percent, suggested lot, potential loss, reward estimate, RR, spread-to-stop context, and other practical setup planning details.

The tool does not open trades automatically. It supports manual trading decisions and risk planning.





OFFICIAL SESSION ENGINE

The session engine tracks Sydney, Tokyo, London, and New York session status directly from the dashboard. It supports automatic session handling and can also be used as a setup filter when enabled.





VOLUME PROFILE CONTEXT

The integrated Volume Profile tool can display POC, VAH, and VAL levels beside smart money structure, giving extra context around value areas and price reaction zones.





ALERTS

Confirmed setup alerts can be shown visually on the chart and sent through MT5 terminal alerts, push notifications, or email depending on your settings.





CHART THEMES

SMC Pro ToolKit includes a professional Dark Pro theme and a clean Light theme. Both are designed for clear chart visibility and a modern trading workspace.





WHO IS SMC PRO TOOLKIT FOR ?

SMC Pro ToolKit is designed for traders who use or study:

Smart Money Concepts

ICT-style market structure

Order Blocks

Fair Value Gaps

Inverse Fair Value Gaps

Liquidity sweeps

Premium and Discount zones

OTE analysis

Breaker Blocks

Opening Range strategies

Session-based trading

Multi-timeframe analysis

Manual setup planning

Risk-managed trading

It is especially useful for traders who want to convert a raw MetaTrader 5 chart into a structured and professional Smart Money trading workspace.









IMPORTANT NOTE

SMC Pro ToolKit is an analysis and decision-support indicator.

It does not guarantee profits, eliminate losses, or remove trading risk. Market conditions can change rapidly due to volatility, economic events, liquidity conditions, or geopolitical developments.

All trading decisions remain the responsibility of the trader.