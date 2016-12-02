Desire

Dear friend, I'm glad you're interested in the results of my work and you want to understand how to use this tool better. Here I will try to explain in detail and clearly what works and how to do to set everything up, as well as to get pleasure and profit from the results of my labors. If you liked it, I'll be really happy to see the positive feedback on the Market:)

Currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD - they are the main ones and give good profits right now! (USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD, USDCAD on request)

Time Frame: Any, but I recommend H1. Trade time: 24 hours a day (if you take small timeframes - only intraday)

I have a few thoughts on using this EA, and this is what I think:

1) it is a great helper for those who trade by Fibo or those who like the technique of trading by Fibo levels. This is a great tool for automating this approach to trading. Here I tried to put as many tools as possible to help you configure the Expert Advisor to suit your trading style. You can change the channel grid at any time to remove or disable the EA if you don't want to trade in a given period. Remember only you can see the whole picture of the market, by reading the news, analyzing the chart and letting a lot of information flow through, you will eventually have to make a decision.

2) I, like you, can try to adjust the parameters till the gray hair, so that the EA would live for decades, but for me it is a waste of time. I have been trading since 2014 and I think you will agree with me, the market is always changing and what worked a year or more ago is no guarantee that it will work now. That's why I ask and insist on the tests for the nearest period, to better understand the situation on a particular currency pair, I try to set the average value of the chamber for a pair that would be clear at the beginning of pairs, how to work with it and not to go into deficit. I use it as an assistant, not a complete substitute only in this tandem we work perfectly.


Desire MT5

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- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
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Dear friend, I'm glad you're interested in the results of my work and you want to understand how to use this tool better. Here I will try to explain in detail and clearly what works and how to do to set everything up, as well as to get pleasure and profit from the results of my labors. If you liked it, I'll be really happy to see the positive feedback on the Market:) Currency pairs:   EURUSD, GBPUSD - they are the main ones and give good profits right now! (USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD, USDCAD on re
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Nazariy Petryk
Experts
Dear friend, I'm glad you're interested in the results of my work and you want to understand how to use this tool better. Here I will try to explain in detail and clearly what works and how to do to set everything up, as well as to get pleasure and profit from the results of my labors. If you liked it, I'll be really happy to see the positive feedback on the Market:) Currency pairs:   EURUSD, GBPUSD - they are the main ones and give good profits right now! (USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD, USDCAD on req
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Daniel Siswanto
22
Daniel Siswanto 2021.07.02 13:16 
 

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Andreas Andrianto
866
Andreas Andrianto 2021.06.05 02:00 
 

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Nazariy Petryk
1131
Reply from developer Nazariy Petryk 2021.06.05 05:52
Thank you, glad to cooperate. Great deals and more profit;)
Dmitrii Filippov
222
Dmitrii Filippov 2020.11.23 07:51 
 

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Nazariy Petryk
1131
Reply from developer Nazariy Petryk 2020.11.23 08:29
Спасибо за поддержку, по вопросам и предложениям вы можете писать тут или мне лично в телеграмм(что будет быстрее). Ссылка на него есть в описании бота. Отличных сделок, и побольше профита;)
Andrey Litvichenko
7688
Andrey Litvichenko 2017.10.26 11:18 
 

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