Desire Pro

Dear friend, I'm glad you're interested in the results of my work and you want to understand how to use this tool better. Here I will try to explain in detail and clearly what works and how to do to set everything up, as well as to get pleasure and profit from the results of my labors. If you liked it, I'll be really happy to see the positive feedback on the Market:)



Currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD - they are the main ones and give good profits right now! (USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD, USDCAD on request)

Time Frame: Any, but I recommend H1. Trade time: 24 hours a day (if you take small timeframes - only intraday)



I have a few thoughts on using this EA, and this is what I think:



1) it is a great helper for those who trade by Fibo or those who like the technique of trading by Fibo levels. This is a great tool for automating this approach to trading. Here I tried to put as many tools as possible to help you configure the Expert Advisor to suit your trading style. You can change the channel grid at any time to remove or disable the EA if you don't want to trade in a given period. Remember only you can see the whole picture of the market, by reading the news, analyzing the chart and letting a lot of information flow through, you will eventually have to make a decision.