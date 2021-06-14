Desire Pro

5

Dear friend, I'm glad you're interested in the results of my work and you want to understand how to use this tool better. Here I will try to explain in detail and clearly what works and how to do to set everything up, as well as to get pleasure and profit from the results of my labors. If you liked it, I'll be really happy to see the positive feedback on the Market:)

Currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD - they are the main ones and give good profits right now! (USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD, USDCAD on request)

Time Frame: Any, but I recommend H1. Trade time: 24 hours a day (if you take small timeframes - only intraday)

I have a few thoughts on using this EA, and this is what I think:

1) it is a great helper for those who trade by Fibo or those who like the technique of trading by Fibo levels. This is a great tool for automating this approach to trading. Here I tried to put as many tools as possible to help you configure the Expert Advisor to suit your trading style. You can change the channel grid at any time to remove or disable the EA if you don't want to trade in a given period. Remember only you can see the whole picture of the market, by reading the news, analyzing the chart and letting a lot of information flow through, you will eventually have to make a decision.

2) I, like you, can try to adjust the parameters till the gray hair, so that the EA would live for decades, but for me it is a waste of time. I have been trading since 2014 and I think you will agree with me, the market is always changing and what worked a year or more ago is no guarantee that it will work now. That's why I ask and insist on the tests for the nearest period, to better understand the situation on a particular currency pair, I try to set the average value of the chamber for a pair that would be clear at the beginning of pairs, how to work with it and not to go into deficit. I use it as an assistant, not a complete substitute only in this tandem we work perfectly.

Desire MT4

Reviews 1
Vasilii Vinokurov
186
Vasilii Vinokurov 2021.11.10 11:10 
 

Очень интересный и гибкий советник!

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5 (2)
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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
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Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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Dear friend, I'm glad you're interested in the results of my work and you want to understand how to use this tool better. Here I will try to explain in detail and clearly what works and how to do to set everything up, as well as to get pleasure and profit from the results of my labors. If you liked it, I'll be really happy to see the positive feedback on the Market:) Currency pairs:   EURUSD, GBPUSD - they are the main ones and give good profits right now! (USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD, USDCAD on re
Desire MT5
Nazariy Petryk
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Dear friend, I'm glad you're interested in the results of my work and you want to understand how to use this tool better. Here I will try to explain in detail and clearly what works and how to do to set everything up, as well as to get pleasure and profit from the results of my labors. If you liked it, I'll be really happy to see the positive feedback on the Market:) Currency pairs:   EURUSD, GBPUSD - they are the main ones and give good profits right now! (USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD, USDCAD on req
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Vasilii Vinokurov
186
Vasilii Vinokurov 2021.11.10 11:10 
 

Очень интересный и гибкий советник!

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