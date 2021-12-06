Desire MT5

Dear friend, I'm glad you're interested in the results of my work and you want to understand how to use this tool better. Here I will try to explain in detail and clearly what works and how to do to set everything up, as well as to get pleasure and profit from the results of my labors. If you liked it, I'll be really happy to see the positive feedback on the Market:)

Currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD - they are the main ones and give good profits right now! (USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD, USDCAD on request)

Time Frame: Any, but I recommend H1. Trade time: 24 hours a day (if you take small timeframes - only intraday)

I have a few thoughts on using this EA, and this is what I think:

1) it is a great helper for those who trade by Fibo or those who like the technique of trading by Fibo levels. This is a great tool for automating this approach to trading. Here I tried to put as many tools as possible to help you configure the Expert Advisor to suit your trading style. You can change the channel grid at any time to remove or disable the EA if you don't want to trade in a given period. Remember only you can see the whole picture of the market, by reading the news, analyzing the chart and letting a lot of information flow through, you will eventually have to make a decision.

2) I, like you, can try to adjust the parameters till the gray hair, so that the EA would live for decades, but for me it is a waste of time. I have been trading since 2014 and I think you will agree with me, the market is always changing and what worked a year or more ago is no guarantee that it will work now. That's why I ask and insist on the tests for the nearest period, to better understand the situation on a particular currency pair, I try to set the average value of the chamber for a pair that would be clear at the beginning of pairs, how to work with it and not to go into deficit. I use it as an assistant, not a complete substitute only in this tandem we work perfectly.


