CyberCore System

Cybercore PRO - Smart Market Structure (SMC) & Risk Calculator MT4


🚀 [SPECIAL LAUNCH PROMO] Get CyberCore PRO for only $79 (Regular Price: $149) for the first 30 days only! 🚀

Welcome to CyberCore PRO, the ultimate institutional-grade trading ecosystem designed exclusively for MetaTrader 4 It bridges the gap between high-probability market structure analysis and flawless mathematical trade execution. Designed with Prop Firm traders in mind, it visually calculates your exact risk before you ever execute a trade.

🔥 CORE MODULE 1: The S.M.C Radar Trade alongside the institutions. CyberCore PRO scans the market to uncover hidden footprints left by smart money:

  • 🔴 Dynamic Liquidity Zones: Automatically identifies Buy-Side (Resistance) and Sell-Side (Support) liquidity traps.

  • 🟢 Fair Value Gap (FVG) Detector: Highlights active market imbalances in real-time.

  • 📊 Market Structure Bias: Instantly tells you if the asset is in a "Premium" or "Discount" zone.

  • ⏱️ Multi-Timeframe Matrix: View the dominant trend (M15, M30, H1, H4) at a single glance.

  •  Golden Confluence Engine: Scores the setup. If confluence hits 70% or higher, it generates a "Strong Signal".

🛡️ CORE MODULE 2: Interactive Risk Calculator Never fail a prop firm challenge due to bad math again.

  • 🎯 On-Chart Interactive Lines: Click "Deploy", and drag your Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit lines directly on the chart.

  • 🧮 Real-Time Lot Sizing: As you move the Stop Loss line, the HUD instantly recalculates the exact lot size required to protect your specific Risk % (e.g., 1%).

  • ⚖️ No More Guessing: Know your exact risk-to-reward ratio before taking the trade.

 PREMIUM FEATURES

  • 🖥️ Clean, Non-Intrusive HUD: A sleek interface that can be minimized to keep your charts clean.

  • 🔔 Silent Alert Engine: Mobile Push, Email, or Terminal Prints for 70%+ setups only.

  • 🚀 Lightweight Performance: Optimized engine that won't freeze your MT5 terminal.

👨‍💻 HOW TO USE CYBERCORE PRO:

  1. Set your Capital and Risk % in the HUD.

  2. Wait for the Confluence Engine to display a 70%+ score.

  3. Click "Calculate & Deploy Lines".

  4. Drag your Stop Loss behind the identified Order Block or FVG.

  5. Read your calculated Lot Size and execute your trade.

📥 USER MANUAL: Please check the "Comments" section below to download the full PDF User Manual, which includes detailed instructions and technical breakdowns.

💎 Rent it today for just $30/month, or secure your Lifetime License at the discounted $79 launch price!


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Индикаторы
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Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SR Liquidity — это торговый индикатор, предназначенный для выявления скрытых зон, где концентрируется рыночная ликвидность и наблюдается наиболее сильная реакция цены. Эти особые зоны ликвидности выступают в качестве мощных уровней поддержки и сопротивления, предоставляя вам четкую картину того, где с наибольшей вероятностью произойдет разворот рынка. Вместо построения стандартных линий поддержки и сопротивления, индикатор SR Liquidity анализирует реальное поведение цены, выявляя зоны концентрац
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4.96 (26)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Quantum Breakout PRO   , новаторский индикатор MQL5, который меняет ваш способ торговли в зонах прорыва! Разработанная командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет,   Quantum Breakout PRO   предназначена для того, чтобы вывести ваше торговое путешествие на новые высоты благодаря своей инновационной и динамичной стратегии зон прорыва. Quantum Breakout Indicator покажет вам сигнальные стрелки на зонах прорыва с 5 целевыми зонами прибыли и предложением стоп-лосса
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Специальное предложение – скидка 30% Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и пре
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Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
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Индикаторы
Индикатор AW Candle Patterns является комбинацией из продвинутого трендового индикатора в сочетании с мощным сканером свечных паттернов. Это полезный инструмент для распознания и выделения тридцати наиболее надежных свечных паттернов. Помимо этого это анализатор текущего тренда по окрашенным барам с  подключаемой мультитаймфреймовой трендовой панелью, изменяемой по размеру и положению. Уникальная возможность регулировки отображения паттернов в зависимости от трендовой фильтрации.  Преимущества: 
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ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
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Trend Reader Indicator
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
Trending Volatility System
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Volatility Trend System - торговая система дающая сигналы для входов.  Система волатильности дает линейные и точечные сигналы в направлении тренда, а также сигналы выхода из него, без перерисовки и запаздываний. Трендовый индикатор следит за направлением среднесрочной тенденции, показывает направление и ее изменение. Сигнальный индикатор основан на изменении волатильности, показывает входы в рынок. Индикатор снабжен несколькими типами оповещений. Может применяться к различным торговым инструмен
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Color Trend FX – индикатор, отображающий на графике точные точки входа в сделку, точные точки выхода, максимально возможную прибыль в сделке (для тех, кто фиксирует прибыль по своей системе выхода из сделки), точки трейлинга открытых позиции, а также подробную статистику. Статистика сделок позволяет помочь с выбором наиболее прибыльных торговых инструментов, а также определить потенциальную прибыль. Индикатор не перерисовывает свои сигналы! Индикатор прост в настройке и управлении и подойдет для
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5 (4)
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Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
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Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
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4.81 (21)
Индикаторы
Индикатор M1 Arrow основан на естественных принципах торговли на рынке, включая анализ волатильности и объема. Индикатор можно использовать с любым таймфреймом и валютной парой. Один простой в использовании параметр индикатора позволит вам адаптировать сигналы к любой валютной паре и таймфрейму, на котором вы хотите торговать. Помимо основного алгоритма, основанного на сигналах на покупку и продажу, индикатор также имеет множество встроенных дополнительных стратегий, которые вы можете выбрать в
PZ Trend Trading
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Trend Trading - это индикатор, предназначенный для получения максимальной прибыли от трендов, происходящих на рынке, путем определения времени отката и прорыва. Он находит торговые возможности, анализируя, что делает цена во время установленных тенденций. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Торгуйте на финансовых рынках с уверенностью и эффективностью Прибыль от устоявшихся тенденций без проволочек Признать прибыльные откаты, пр
Owl smart levels
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При торговле по тренду основная сложность — не в том, чтобы найти уровень, а в том, чтобы понять, где вход действительно имеет смысл. Цена часто реагирует на уровни, но не даёт продолжения — из-за этого появляются ложные входы или пропущенные движения. Owl Smart Levels показывает не просто уровни , а зоны, сформированные с учётом структуры движения и отката. Это позволяет по-другому смотреть на точки входа и избегать части ложных сигналов. Что входит в систему Owl Smart Levels? Owl Smart Levels
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4.82 (22)
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Следующее поколение автоматизированных зон спроса и предложения. Новый инновационный алгоритм, работающий на любом графике. Все зоны создаются динамически в соответствии с ценовым действием рынка. ДВА ТИПА СИГНАЛОВ --> 1) ПРИ ПОПАДАНИИ ЦЕНЫ В ЗОНУ 2) ПРИ ФОРМИРОВАНИИ НОВОЙ ЗОНЫ Вы не получите еще один бесполезный индикатор. Вы получаете полную торговую стратегию с проверенными результатами.     Новые особенности:     Оповещения, когда цена достигает зоны спроса/предложения     Оповещения
Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
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4.85 (62)
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А. Что такое A2SR?   * Это опережающий технический индикатор (без перерисовки, без запаздывания) . -- Учебники : -- на https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516   -- и https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR имеет особую технику определения уровней Поддержки (спроса) и Сопротивления (предложения). В отличие от обычного способа, который мы видели в сети, A2SR имеет оригинальную концепцию определения фак
Gold Signal Swing Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL MT4
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Индикаторы
Gold Signal Swing Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL (MT4) — Система из 7 фильтров + Гарантия RR для свинг-трейдинга XAUUSD Без перерисовки. Без перерисовки. Без задержек. Все сигналы фиксируются после подтверждения. Бонус для покупателей: Получите AI Zone Radar (стоимость $59) + PDF-руководство бесплатно при покупке. Напишите мне сообщение на MQL5 после покупки. AI Zone Radar: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175834 Версия MT5 также доступна:  https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/177643?source=
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MTF MA Trend Indicator is a powerful multi-timeframe analysis tool designed to give traders a clear and unified view of market direction using Moving Averages (MA). Instead of analyzing each timeframe separately, this indicator combines M1, M5, M15, and H1 into one consolidated trend reading, helping traders quickly understand whether the market is: Bullish Bearish Sideways (ranging market) Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Trend Fusion The indicator analyzes multiple timeframes (M1, M
Apex Quantum AI
Sami Eid Fahid Almashaqbeh
Эксперты
Apex Quantum AI – High-Frequency Multi-Strategy Trading System The Next Generation of Intelligent MT5 Trading Apex Quantum AI is an advanced AI-driven trading system built for traders who demand speed, adaptability, precision, and professional-grade automation . Engineered with a sophisticated blend of: Price Action Analysis Volatility Intelligence Momentum Detection Real-Time News Protection Adaptive Market Logic …Apex Quantum AI continuously analyzes market conditions and autom
SMC Alpha Signals
Sami Eid Fahid Almashaqbeh
Индикаторы
SMC Alpha Signals   is a professional-grade Smart Money Concepts (SMC) indicator designed to bring institutional trading logic directly to your MetaTrader 5 chart with precision and clarity. Built for traders who rely on price action and liquidity behavior, this indicator integrates the core pillars of Smart Money methodology into a single, optimized tool. It delivers real-time detection and visualization of market structure shifts, liquidity zones, and high-probability entry signals—without clu
WavePulse Structure Pro
Sami Eid Fahid Almashaqbeh
Индикаторы
Are you looking for more than just a standard ZigZag? WavePulse Structure Pro is an advanced, institutional-grade market structure indicator designed for Smart Money Concepts (SMC), Price Action, and Swing traders. As demonstrated in the chart MetaTrader 52.png , this tool automatically maps out market swings, calculates exact wave distances, and projects key historical levels. It goes beyond basic charting by identifying critical structural shifts ( BoS / ChoCH ) and managing liquid levels in r
QualiTrend ZigZag Pro
Sami Eid Fahid Almashaqbeh
Индикаторы
QualiTrend ZigZag Pro is an indicator designed as an extension of the classic Donchian Channel concept. It focuses on visualizing market structure through channel behavior combined with a zigzag-based pivot framework. The indicator detects potential pivots when the channel enters a flat or low-momentum state. These conditions are used to construct structural swing points that define market direction over time. A depth parameter is applied to filter minor fluctuations and confirm that a valid st
Apex Institutional Reversal
Sami Eid Fahid Almashaqbeh
Индикаторы
Apex Institutional Reversal is an advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT trading framework designed to identify high-probability market reversals, continuation phases, and institutional exhaustion zones before they become obvious to retail traders. This is not another lagging oscillator or generic overbought/oversold tool. Apex Institutional Reversal acts as a market regime intelligence system that combines statistical trend analysis, fractal market behavior, and institutional momentum dia
MarketPulse Pro Dashboard
Sami Eid Fahid Almashaqbeh
Индикаторы
MarketPulse Pro Dashboard | Multi-Indicator Analysis Suite Unlock Total Market Clarity with MarketPulse Pro Dashboard. Are you tired of cluttered charts and fragmented analysis? MarketPulse Pro Dashboard is a comprehensive All-in-one Indicator suite designed to consolidate 23 of the most powerful technical tools into one sleek, interactive, and user-friendly MT5 Professional Tool . Whether you are a scalper, day trader, or long-term swing trader, this Trading Dashboard provides you with a real-t
CyberCore PRO
Sami Eid Fahid Almashaqbeh
Индикаторы
Cybercore PRO - Smart Market Structure (SMC) & Risk Calculator MT5 [SPECIAL LAUNCH PROMO] Get CyberCore PRO for only $79 (Regular Price: $149) for the first 30 days only! Welcome to CyberCore PRO , the ultimate institutional-grade trading ecosystem designed exclusively for MetaTrader 5. It bridges the gap between high-probability market structure analysis and flawless mathematical trade execution. Designed with Prop Firm traders in mind, it visually calculates your exact risk before you e
Smart Multi Indicators
Sami Eid Fahid Almashaqbeh
Индикаторы
Smart Multi-Indicators is an intelligent and comprehensive trading system designed specifically for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates a wide range of technical, quantitative, and institutional analysis tools into a single, interactive dashboard right on your chart. This system serves as a central hub, eliminating the need for dozens of scattered indicators by providing real-time, comprehensive market analysis. The indicator's dashboard features prominent interactive buttons that allow tra
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