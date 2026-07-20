Market Tree Growth
- 指标
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Qiyas Baghirov
- 版本: 1.30
- 激活: 10
Tree Market Growth MT4
Nature-Inspired Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis
Tree Market Growth MT4 is a visual trend analysis indicator that transforms market behavior into a 12-stage tree life cycle. It combines trend strength, momentum, volatility, market structure and multi-timeframe confirmation into a single easy-to-read dashboard, helping traders identify trend development, continuation and possible exhaustion.
Features
• 12-Stage Tree Life Cycle
• Multi-Timeframe Analysis (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1)
• Root Strength, Branch Agreement, Leaf Energy & Tree Health
• Buy Power / Sell Power Analysis
• Flower BUY & SELL Signals
• Harvest EXIT Signals
• Historical Stage Visualization
• Live Dashboard
• Popup, Sound & Push Notifications
• Closed Candle (Non-Repainting) Logic
Dashboard
Displays:
• Tree Type
• Growth Stage
• Root Strength
• Branch Agreement
• Leaf Energy
• Tree Health
• Fruit Status
• BUY / SELL / NEUTRAL Branch Summary
Installation
- Copy Tree_Market_Growth_MT4.ex4 into the MQL4/Indicators folder.
- Restart MetaTrader 4 or refresh the Navigator window.
- Attach the indicator to your chart.
If the indicator images are not displayed correctly, download the image package from the Comments section and copy the TreeMarketGrowth folder into MQL4/Images .
If you experience any installation issues, feel free to contact me via MQL5 Private Messages. I will be happy to assist you.
Notes
• Designed for MetaTrader 4.
• Works on any symbol and timeframe.
• Uses closed candles to minimize signal changes.
• Intended as a technical analysis tool and should be used together with proper risk management.