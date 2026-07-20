Market Tree Growth

Tree Market Growth MT4

Nature-Inspired Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis

Tree Market Growth MT4 is a visual trend analysis indicator that transforms market behavior into a 12-stage tree life cycle. It combines trend strength, momentum, volatility, market structure and multi-timeframe confirmation into a single easy-to-read dashboard, helping traders identify trend development, continuation and possible exhaustion.

Features

• 12-Stage Tree Life Cycle
• Multi-Timeframe Analysis (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1)
• Root Strength, Branch Agreement, Leaf Energy & Tree Health
• Buy Power / Sell Power Analysis
• Flower BUY & SELL Signals
• Harvest EXIT Signals
• Historical Stage Visualization
• Live Dashboard
• Popup, Sound & Push Notifications
• Closed Candle (Non-Repainting) Logic

Dashboard

Displays:

• Tree Type
• Growth Stage
• Root Strength
• Branch Agreement
• Leaf Energy
• Tree Health
• Fruit Status
• BUY / SELL / NEUTRAL Branch Summary

Installation

  1. Copy Tree_Market_Growth_MT4.ex4 into the MQL4/Indicators folder.
  2. Restart MetaTrader 4 or refresh the Navigator window.
  3. Attach the indicator to your chart.

If the indicator images are not displayed correctly, download the image package from the Comments section and copy the TreeMarketGrowth folder into MQL4/Images .

If you experience any installation issues, feel free to contact me via MQL5 Private Messages. I will be happy to assist you.

Notes

• Designed for MetaTrader 4.
• Works on any symbol and timeframe.
• Uses closed candles to minimize signal changes.
• Intended as a technical analysis tool and should be used together with proper risk management.


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Dmitriy Kashevich
指标
Night Ghost - Arrow indicator for binary options. This is a reliable assistant to you in the future! - No redrawing on the chart -Works great on EUR/USD currency pairs! -Indicator accuracy up to 90% (Especially at night) -No long setup required (Perfectly set up for Binary Options) - Not late signals - The appearance of a signal on the current candle -Perfect for M1 period (No More!) - Eye-friendly candle color (Red and Blue) -Installed Alert Working with it: - Blue arrow shows signa
TCL Auto Supply and Demand Oscillator
Stratos Digital (PVT) Ltd
指标
Auto Supply and Demand Oscillator is an indicator for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 that detects supply and demand zones automatically and displays them as a single oscillator value at the bottom of the chart, instead of drawing rectangles directly on price. Concept Supply zones are price areas where strong selling created a sharp downward move away from a balance area. Demand zones are price areas where strong buying created a sharp upward move. Traditional implementations draw boxes on the
FREE
DF Fibonacci Trader Pro MT4
Mark David Griffin
实用工具
DF Fib Trader Pro DF Fib Trader Pro 是一款專為 MetaTrader 4 設計的自動交易系統。 它使用基於斐波那契的價格水平，結合趨勢和結構分析來定義入場點和出場點。此 EA 支援多頭和空頭部位，並內建風險管理參數。 核心功能： • 使用斐波那契回檔和擴展邏輯來繪製入場點、停損點和獲利點。 • 可設定交易手數和停損/獲利水平 • 可選擇 1 或 2 個入場點 • 根據市場情況支持固定或動態停損和獲利 • 適用於多種時間範圍和貨幣對 • 包含最大點差、滑點和交易頻率控制選項 • 自動交易管理：損益兩平、追蹤停損與部分平倉選項 • 如有需要，支持市價單。 輸入概覽： • 風險管理：交易手數、單筆交易風險、最大交易數量 • 入場條件：斐波那契水平選擇、趨勢過濾選項 • 出場管理：停損/停盈類型、追蹤停損設定、損益平衡參數 • 交易過濾：價差限制、滑點容忍度 基本規則 • 點擊“繪製斐波那契”，並根據您的需求繪製斐波那契框。 • 您選擇的斐波那契程度會顯示出來（完全可設定） • 點擊“執行斐波那契”，即可立即建立掛單以及停損和止盈 • 設定完畢後，讓PA
FREE
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5 (11)
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现在优惠 30%！ 任何新手或专业交易者的最佳解决方案！ 该指标是一款独特、高质量、且价格合理的交易工具，因为我们已经整合了许多专有功能和新公式。 依据此更新，您将能够显示双重时间帧区域。 您不仅可以显示一个较高的时间帧，还可以同时显示图表时间帧，加上更高的时间帧：显示嵌套时区。 供需双方所有交易者都会喜欢它。 :) 重要信息披露 高级供需的最大潜力，请访问 https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/720245   想象您的交易如何得以改善，是因为您能够精准定位入场或目标位吗？ 构建于新的底层算法，它可以更轻松地识别出买卖双方之间的潜在失衡。 这是因为它以图形方式展示供需最强劲区域，及其过去的表现（显示旧区域）。 这些功能旨在帮助您更轻松地发现最佳入场区域和价位。 现在您可以针对您的交易品种和时间帧来优化和编辑区域强度！ 高级供需指标适用于所有产品和时间帧。 它是一个新的公式，非常新的功能是两个区域强度函数可由用户输入进行调整！ 这在交易中是一大优势。 当您学习如何使用专有功能，例如带有价格游离最小 X 因子的区域强度时，您能够判断该区域强劲与否。 供需
Smart Market Structure Toolkit mt4
Garry James Goodchild
指标
Built-in multi-symbol scanner — traffic-light grid for up to 30 pairs across four timeframes. No separate scanner file required. BUY, SELL, WAIT cells with confluence score and recent structure event. Full alignment with AI Trade Idea — current chart cell reads live engine data so scanner, dashboard, and AI panel always show the same verdict, score, and reason. Per-cell explain popup — four-section breakdown of what is happening, how the score was built, what to look for, and what to watch out
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
指标
目前8折优惠! 对任何新手或专家交易者来说都是最好的解决方案! 这个指标是专门用来显示任何符号的货币强度，如异国货币对、商品、指数或期货。它是同类产品中的第一个，任何符号都可以添加到第9行，以显示黄金、白银、石油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNH等的真实货币强度。这是一个独特的、高质量的、负担得起的交易工具，因为我们已经纳入了一些专有的功能和一个新的公式。想象一下，你的交易将如何改善，因为你能够准确地确定新趋势或剥头皮机会的触发点？ 用户手册：点击这里   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708876 它适用于所有时间框架。你将很快能够看到TREND! 根据新的基础算法设计，它使识别和确认潜在交易变得更加容易。这是因为它以图形方式显示了8种主要货币和一种符号的强弱。 该指标显示了8种主要货币（澳元加元瑞士法郎欧元英镑日元新西兰美元）的强弱线，再加上一个符号! 该指标显示了符号的真实价值。例如：对于XAUUSD（黄金）：价格以美元报价。如果黄金在上涨，你怎么能知道是黄金的强势还是美元的弱势？只有当黄金走强时，我们才会进行交易。该指
Neo Wave PRO
Nikolay Raykov
5 (1)
指标
Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
指标
趨勢捕捉指標 趨勢捕捉指標結合了作者獨有的客製化自適應趨勢分析指標，用於分析市場價格趨勢。它透過過濾掉短期噪音，並專注於潛在的動能強度、波動性擴張和價格結構行為，來識別真實的市場方向。此外，它還結合了平滑和趨勢過濾等客製化指標，例如移動平均線、相對強弱指標 (RSI) 和波動率過濾器。 您可以在這裡查看實際運行情況以及我的其他產品： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。 重要提示！購買後請立即聯繫我，以獲取使用說明和額外獎勵！ 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。
AW Candle Patterns MT4
AW Trading Software Limited
指标
AW 蜡烛形态指标是高级趋势指标与强大的蜡烛形态扫描仪的组合。它是识别和突出显示 30 个最可靠的烛台形态的有用工具。此外，它是一个基于彩色条的电流趋势分析器，带有   可调整大小和定位的插件多时间框架趋势面板。根据趋势过滤调整模式显示的独特能力。 优点： 轻松识别蜡烛形态 不重绘结果 内置多时间趋势面板 禁用模式类型（1、2、3 根蜡烛） 显示形态时趋势过滤的调整 MT5 version - >   HERE   / Instructions and description  -> HERE 显示模式列表： 锤模式 固定/固定 看跌 Harami / 看涨 Harami 看跌 Harami Cross / 看涨 Harami Cross 枢轴点反转向上/枢轴点反转向下 双柱低位收盘价较高/双柱低位收盘价较低 收盘价反转向上 / 收盘价反转向下 中性条 /     两个中性条 双内/内/外 向上推力杆/向下推力杆 晚星/晨星 晚上十字星 / 早上十字星 吞没看跌线/吞没看涨线 镜子酒吧 流星 乌云盖顶 十字星 输入变量： Main settings Trend Filtering Mo
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (68)
指标
Scalper Inside PRO 帮你分析日内趋势，在入场前就把交易规划好。核心是三套专属策略，让你更精准地读懂市场。信号一出现，指标就自动判断行情方向并计算关键价位，你能提前看到潜在入场点、预期的止损以及多个止盈位。详尽的绩效统计会展示不同品种和策略在历史上的表现，帮你根据当前行情挑选合适的资产。它既可以作为独立的剥头皮工具，也可以融入你的系统，或者作为你自己 EA 的基础。运行于 MetaTrader 4 平台。 指标会直接在图表上标出入场、三个止盈位 - TP1、TP2、TP3 以及一个可选止损。你甚至可以接入自己的箭头指标，检验它们的统计数据和盈利能力。 购买后请直接联系我，即可获得指标的专属附赠 add-ons、更多关于实盘运用的说明，以及把它正确接入你自己交易系统和 EA 的帮助。 指标主要功能 内置三套专属交易策略，可即时切换。 箭头信号出现后即时计算价位：入场以及 TP1、TP2、TP3 多级目标立刻显示，方便你提前规划交易。开启手动或自动计算后，会显示止损位。 三套策略均内置优化模块：自动把参数适配到当前品种和周期，帮你快速筛选资产（仅在实时状态下可用）。 HTF
All in One Trade
Alexey Minkov
4.5 (28)
指标
All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) – Since 2015. The All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) determines daily targets for EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, and USDJPY. All other modules work with any trading instruments. The indicator includes various features, such as Double Channel trend direction, Price channel, MA Bands, Fibo levels, Climax Bar detection, and others. The AOTI indicator is based on several trading strategies, and
Color Trend FX
Alexey Minkov
4.5 (4)
指标
Color Trend FX 直接在图表上显示当前的趋势方向，并标出入场点、trailing 跟踪止损位以及可能的出场点。该指标专为想看到开仓点、获得平仓建议并查看历史表现的交易者设计。它可以作为独立工具使用，也可以作为您自己交易系统的一部分，或作为您 Expert Advisors 的基础。 指标以彩色圆点的形式显示信号，圆点跟随趋势，同时充当持仓的 trailing 跟踪止损位。当行情动能减弱、价格开始从极值回撤时，会出现一个提示出场 / 平仓的信号。 购买后请直接联系我，获取关于如何在交易中使用该指标，以及如何将其正确接入您自己的交易系统和 Expert Advisors 的更多信息。 主要功能 趋势圆点跟随价格，充当持仓的 trailing 跟踪止损位。 当行情动能减弱、价格从极值回撤时，出现出场信号。 不重绘信号：信号出现在已收盘的 K 线上，固定不动，之后不会重新计算。 趋势变化提醒：终端弹窗、声音提示、Push 和 Email（需要在终端中额外设置）。 可灵活调节信号过滤器灵敏度（Accuracy Delta）以及出场检测灵敏度，适配不同品种和周期。 可选的时间过滤器：设
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
指标
这个指标是我们2个产品 Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics 的一个超级组合。 它适用于所有时间框架，并以图形方式显示8种主要货币和一种符号的强势或弱势冲动! 该指标专门用于显示任何符号的货币强度加速，如黄金、异国货币对、商品、指数或期货。这是它的第一个指标，任何符号都可以被添加到第9行，以显示黄金、白银、石油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNH等的真实货币强度加速（冲动或速度）。 建立在新的基础算法上，它使识别和确认潜在的交易更加容易。这是因为它以图形方式显示了一种货币的强势或弱势是否正在加速，并测量了这种加速的速度--把它想象成你汽车中的速度表。当你加速时，事情显然会发生得更快，这在外汇市场上也是一样的，即如果你配对的货币正在向相反的方向加速，你就会发现一个潜在的有利可图的交易。 动态市场斐波那契28水平被用作警报触发器，将适应市场活动。如果冲动击中黄色触发线，你将收到警报。然后你就知道作为一个交易员应该做什么。货币对和方向已经给出。只需点击警报按钮，就可以切换到该货
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
指标
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
4.71 (7)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Trend Trading System 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Smart Trend Trading System 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Smart Trend 信号转换为自动交易。 Smart Trend Trading System 是一套完整的交易系统，具备不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的特点，专为希望获得更清晰信号、更准确趋势方向以及更有组织交易方式的交易者打造。 Online course , manual and [download presets] . 它将 10 多种交易工具 整合到一个系统中，包括趋势检测、反转区域、Smart Cloud、移动止损逻辑、支撑与阻力、K线着色、提醒以及多周期分析。 该系统旨在帮助您应对不同的市场环境： 趋势市场： 识别主要趋势，发现回调，跟随动能，并通过止损指导和移动止损选项寻找更清晰的入场机会。
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (37)
指标
Scalper Vault 是一个专业的剥头皮系统，为您提供成功剥头皮所需的一切。该指标是一个完整的交易系统，可供外汇和二元期权交易者使用。推荐的时间范围是 M5。 该系统为您提供趋势方向的准确箭头信号。它还为您提供顶部和底部信号以及江恩市场水平。无论您拥有何种交易经验，该系统都易于使用。您只需要遵循简单的规则并每天重复该过程。 建议将此系统用于主要货币对。感谢您的关注！ 请注意，该指标在策略测试器中可能无法正常工作。因此，我建议仅在模拟或真实账户的真实交易条件下使用该系统。 指示器提供所有类型的警报，包括推送通知。 购买指标后请与我联系。我将免费与您分享我的个人交易建议和出色的奖励指标！ 祝您交易愉快，盈利！
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
指标
TREND LINES PRO 帮助您了解市场真正的方向转变点。该指标显示真实的趋势反转点以及主要参与者重新入场的时机。 您可以看到 BOS线、 趋势变化和更高时间框架的关键水平——无需复杂的设置或不必要的干扰。信号不会重绘，并在K线收盘后仍然保留在图表上。 VERSION MT 5    -   与……搭配使用时，可发挥其最大潜力   RFI LEVELS PRO 指示器 该指标显示的内容： 实际变化 趋势（BOS 线） 一旦信号出现，它就始终有效！这与会重绘的指标有着重要的区别，后者可能会发出信号后又改变信号，从而导致资金损失。现在，您可以更精准、更准确地进入市场。此外，还有一个功能，会在箭头出现后为K线着色，直到达到目标价位（止盈）或出现反转信号为止。 重复条目   以及主要玩家的充值 为了提高寻找入场点时的视觉清晰度，我们创建了一个模块，该模块首先显示买入/卖出区域，并在该区域内寻找最佳入场点。此外，我们还加入了智能逻辑来管理止损位，该逻辑会随着时间的推移逐步降低止损位的大小，从而降低入场交易时的初始风险（移动止损位）。 信号强度水平（BOS） 该指标采用三个显著性等级来衡量
Volume Break Oscillator MT4
Roberto Bonati
指标
成交量突破震荡指标是一种以震荡指标的形式将价格变动与成交量趋势相匹配的指标。 我想将成交量分析整合到我的策略中，但大多数成交量指标都令我失望， 例如 OBV、资金流量指数、A/D，还有成交量加权 Macd 和许多其他指标。 因此，我为自己编写了这个指标，我对它的实用性感到满意，因此我决定将其发布到市场上。 主要特点： 它突出显示了价格在成交量增加（突破）支持下朝某个方向移动的阶段。 它突出显示了成交量增加停止并因此市场收缩的阶段。 它突出显示了价格和成交量均未移动的阶段，尤其是在时间范围（<=15 分钟）的日内交易中，因此市场已为未来的运行做好准备。 当其他 EA 交易程序发出的虚假信号不受交易量增加的支持时，可过滤掉这些信号。 它使趋势和范围阶段可视化变得非常容易 输入参数： 计算设置： 计算类型：快速、正常、慢速，用于监控短期、中期和长期，保持在同一时间范围内。 计算周期：计算周期 交易量设置： 交易量类型：TickVolume（主要用于外汇）和RealVolume（用于股票市场） 信号设置： 信号周期：信号线周期 突破水平：突破信号的阈值水平 警报设置 警报类型：收盘
Forex Breath System
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
指标
Forex Breath System 它是一个基于趋势的交易系统，可用于任何市场。您可以将此系统用于货币、金属、商品、指数、加密货币甚至股票。它也可以在任何时间范围内使用。该系统是通用的。它显示趋势并提供趋势箭头信号。当信号出现在趋势方向时，该指标还可以为您提供特殊类型的警报，从而使趋势交易成为一项简单的任务。 该指标非常易于使用，因为它根本不需要处理任何难以理解的设置。 您只需将其附加到图表中即可开始交易。无论您喜欢哪种交易风格，系统都会帮助您了解市场的方向以及趋势方向上可能的入场点。 该系统将对所有交易者有所帮助，无论他们的交易经验水平如何。 该指示器提供所有类型的警报，包括推送通知。 购买后请联系我以获得交易说明和丰厚奖金！ 祝您交易愉快、盈利！
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LiquiditySweep Pro EA
Qiyas Baghirov
5 (1)
专家
LiquiditySweep Pro Market MT5 v1.3 版本 1.3 – 2026.04.25 LiquiditySweep Pro Market 是一款基于流动性扫荡（Liquidity Sweep / Stop Hunt）概念的专家顾问（EA），旨在检测近期高点和低点的价格扫荡，并在市场出现反转确认时执行交易。 核心策略 核心策略保持简单且高效： 检测价格突破近期高点或低点的流动性扫荡 通过K线收盘行为确认反转 应用可选的EMA趋势方向过滤 仅在选定的市场交易时段进行交易 通过止损（Stop Loss）、止盈（Take Profit）、保本（Break-Even）和移动止损（Trailing Stop）管理仓位 此版本在不改变原始策略核心逻辑的前提下，针对真实账户交易稳定性进行了优化。 核心交易逻辑 EA 使用可配置的回溯周期（lookback）监控市场结构。 卖出条件：价格突破近期高点后重新收于该水平下方 买入条件：价格突破近期低点后重新收于该水平上方 该方法基于一个理念：价格在反转之前，通常会先扫荡高点或低点附近的流动性。 交易方向模式 EA 提供灵活的
Market Evolution Tree
Qiyas Baghirov
指标
Market Evolution Tree is a non-repainting market structure indicator that transforms price action into an intelligent decision tree. Instead of generating random signals, it analyzes swing evolution, momentum, trend strength and multi-timeframe confirmation to identify high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities. The clean visual tree and built-in dashboard help traders understand market direction at a glance. Features Non-Repainting Signals BUY / SELL / EXIT Alerts Market Structure Tree Buy & S
FREE
LiquiditySweep Pro Market MT5
Qiyas Baghirov
1 (1)
专家
LiquiditySweep Pro Market MT5 v1.3 版本 1.3 – 2026.04.26 LiquiditySweep Pro Market 是一款基于流动性扫荡（Liquidity Sweep / Stop Hunt）概念的专家顾问（EA），旨在检测近期高点和低点的价格扫荡，并在市场出现反转确认时执行交易。 核心策略 核心策略保持简单且高效： 检测价格突破近期高点或低点的流动性扫荡 通过K线收盘行为确认反转 应用可选的EMA趋势方向过滤 仅在选定的市场交易时段进行交易 通过止损（Stop Loss）、止盈（Take Profit）、保本（Break-Even）和移动止损（Trailing Stop）管理仓位 此版本在不改变原始策略核心逻辑的前提下，针对真实账户交易稳定性进行了优化。 核心交易逻辑 EA 使用可配置的回溯周期（lookback）监控市场结构。 卖出条件：价格突破近期高点后重新收于该水平下方 买入条件：价格突破近期低点后重新收于该水平上方 该方法基于一个理念：价格在反转之前，通常会先扫荡高点或低点附近的流动性。 交易方向模式 EA 提供灵活的交
Trend Finder Fractal PRO
Qiyas Baghirov
5 (1)
指标
Fractal Strategy Pro NR MTF – 用户使用指南 1. 什么是这个指标？ Fractal Strategy Pro NR MTF 是一款高级 MT4 指标，结合了趋势分析、分形逻辑、多时间框架（MTF）仪表盘、自动 Fibonacci，以及 Repaint / Non-Repaint 切换功能。 该指标可以显示： BUY / SELL 信号 M30 / H1 / H4 标记线 趋势线（Trendlines） 自动 Swing Fibonacci 水平 多时间框架趋势方向 2. 安装方法 打开 MetaTrader 4。 进入： File → Open Data Folder 打开文件夹： MQL4 → Indicators 将指标文件 ( Fractal_Strategy.ex4 ) 复制到该文件夹中。 重启 MT4 或刷新 Navigator 窗口。 从： Navigator → Indicators 将指标拖到图表上。 3. 基本使用方法 指标显示： 绿色/蓝色信号 = BUY 机会 红色信号 = SELL 机会 BUY Signal 当价格接近下方支撑/
Trend Lines Pro EA Sessions
Qiyas Baghirov
专家
TrendLines Pro EA v1.1 – 专业黄金突破剥头皮系统 TrendLines Pro EA   是一款专为黄金市场 ( XAUUSD ) 设计的高级算法交易系统。它能自动识别机构级的趋势线，并在市场流动性高峰时段执行高概率的突破交易。  1.1 版本有哪些新功能？ 与旧版本相比，v1.1 版本引入了关键的升级，以确保更好的性能和安全性： 验证保证金控制 (Validated Margin Control)：   新增安全层，在每笔交易前检查账户的可用保证金，防止过度杠杆，符合专业交易标准。 增强型 MQL4 架构：   针对最新的 MT4 版本进行了代码重构，确保极速执行并与经纪商服务器协议 100% 兼容。 改进的手数正规化：   优化的交易量计算逻辑，自动适应经纪商特定的最小/最大手数要求及步长。 优化交易时段过滤器：   更新了伦敦和纽约时段的逻辑，以更好地应对市场波动并避开低流动性间隙。 精准价格处理：   升级了黄金的小数位数 (Digits) 处理能力，确保止损 (SL) 和止盈 (TP) 订单的放置极其精确。 核心策略逻辑 该 EA 实时分析价格行为，
Swing Highs Lows Candle Patterns Pro
Qiyas Baghirov
指标
Swing Highs Lows Candle Patterns Pro Swing Highs Lows Candle Patterns Pro is a professional price action indicator designed to identify important swing highs, swing lows and high-probability reversal candle patterns automatically. The indicator combines market structure analysis with candlestick confirmation to help traders locate potential BUY and SELL opportunities without cluttering the chart. Unlike ordinary swing indicators, it not only detects Higher Highs (HH), Higher Lows (HL), Lower Hi
SMC Reversing
Qiyas Baghirov
专家
SMC Reversing v1.4 概述 (Overview) SMC Reversing 是一款基于 Smart Money Concepts（SMC）、流动性扫盘（liquidity sweep）检测以及反转交易逻辑开发的专家顾问（Expert Advisor）。 该 EA 通过监控近期的高点和低点来识别可能的止损扫盘（stop-hunt）行为。当价格突破流动性水平并重新收回至区间内时，系统会识别为潜在的反转机会并自动执行交易。 1.4 版本主要专注于执行稳定性、风险控制、经纪商兼容性以及针对真实市场环境的优化过滤系统。 版本 1.4 的改进内容 与 предыдущ版本相比，本次更新改进了多个重要方面： 在高点差条件下提供更好的控制 在低波动市场中改进过滤机制 为重要市场事件提供手动新闻过滤选项 提升订单执行的安全性 优化对经纪商止损距离（stop level）的处理 新增交易时段控制功能 提升对不同经纪商条件的兼容性 核心交易策略保持不变，但执行和过滤系统得到了优化。 核心交易逻辑 (Core Trading Logic) 该 EA 使用以下交易模型： 基于历史高点和低点识
FVG iFVG Smart Zones
Qiyas Baghirov
指标
FVG iFVG Smart Zones 是一款专业的 MetaTrader 4 指标，用于在图表上自动识别并显示 Fair Value Gap（FVG）和 Inverse Fair Value Gap（iFVG）区域。 该指标基于市场结构和价格失衡自动识别多头与空头失衡区域，并以清晰、专业的智能矩形区域实时显示在图表上，同时支持标签显示，提升图表分析体验。 主要功能： • 自动检测多头与空头 FVG 区域 • 可选显示 iFVG（已回补失衡）区域 • 支持收盘价或影线的智能 Mitigation 逻辑 • 支持区域向右延伸 • 轻量化与优化结构 • 专业清晰的图表视觉效果 • 完全可自定义颜色与参数 • 适用于剥头皮、日内交易及 Smart Money 交易策略 主要参数： • Lookback Bars — 用于检测区域的历史K线数量 • Show FVG — 显示 / 隐藏有效 Fair Value Gap 区域 • Show iFVG — 显示 / 隐藏已回补 / 反向 FVG 区域 • Close Mitigation — 使用收盘价确认 Mitigation • Wick
Smart Reversal Pattern
Qiyas Baghirov
指标
SMART REVERSAL PATTERN INDICATOR — User Guide 1. Installation Open your MetaTrader 4 platform. Go to File → Open Data Folder . Open the folder: MQL4 → Indicators Copy the indicator file into this folder. Restart MetaTrader 4 or refresh the Navigator panel. Find SMART REVERSAL PATTERN INDICATOR in the Navigator. Drag and drop it onto your chart. 2. How the Indicator Works SMART REVERSAL PATTERN INDICATOR detects reversal pattern structures based on ZigZag swing points. The indicator marks the lat
Smart Multi Timeframe Fractals
Qiyas Baghirov
指标
Smart Multi Timeframe Fractals – User Guide Overview Smart Multi Timeframe Fractals is a MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to show confirmed fractal signals directly on the chart. The indicator can display both current timeframe fractals and higher timeframe fractals such as M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and D1. The main purpose of this indicator is to help traders identify important market turning points, support and resistance zones, and higher timeframe confirmation areas. Main Features Confirmed fracta
Swing Highs Lows Candle Patterns
Qiyas Baghirov
指标
Swing Highs Lows Candle Patterns Pro Swing Highs Lows Candle Patterns Pro is a professional price action indicator designed to identify important swing highs, swing lows and high-probability reversal candle patterns automatically. The indicator combines market structure analysis with candlestick confirmation to help traders locate potential BUY and SELL opportunities without cluttering the chart. Unlike ordinary swing indicators, it not only detects Higher Highs (HH), Higher Lows (HL), Lower Hi
QB Institutional Bands NR
Qiyas Baghirov
指标
QB Institutional Bands NR QB Institutional Bands NR is a premium MetaTrader 4 (MT4) technical analysis indicator designed by Qiyas Baghirov to identify trends, volatility zones, and institutional market structures. It provides real-time, algorithmic trading visualizations across asset classes like Gold (XAUUSD), Forex, indices, and crypto markets. Key Technical Mechanisms Dual-Layer Volatility Tracking: Consists of Outer Gold Bands that outline exhaustion or profit-taking points, alongside Inne
Liquidity Setup PRO V1
Qiyas Baghirov
指标
1. 什么是 Liquidity Setup PRO V1？ Liquidity Setup PRO V1 是一款基于 Smart Money Concept（SMC）理念开发的 MT4 指标，用于逐步识别和显示 liquidity sweep、stop hunt、BOS（结构突破）以及 CHOCH 信号。 该指标会自动分析市场价格行为，并在图表上显示完整的 BUY 和 SELL setup。 适用于： Smart Money 交易者 Liquidity Sweep 策略 BOS / CHOCH 交易 机构交易逻辑 日内交易与剥头皮交易 2. 主要功能 自动识别 BUY / SELL Setup BUY Setup 价格跌破 sell-side liquidity 确认 liquidity sweep 出现强势 bullish K线 BOS 确认 BUY 信号 SELL Setup 价格突破 buy-side liquidity 确认 stop hunt 出现强势 bearish rejection K线 CHOCH / BOS 确认 SELL 信号 3. Dashboard（信息面板
Heiken Ashi Trend Pro
Qiyas Baghirov
指标
Heiken Ashi Trend is a MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to help traders identify trend direction using Heiken Ashi candle structure combined with trend-confirmation filters. The indicator displays bullish and bearish trend phases directly on the chart, helping traders follow market direction more clearly and avoid unnecessary noise during fast price movement. Main Features Heiken Ashi based trend visualization Smooth trend-following structure Optional EMA line display ADX, CCI and MACD confirmati
Nested Pivot Arrows NR MT4
Qiyas Baghirov
指标
Nested Pivot Arrows NR Nested Pivot Arrows NR is a non-repaint MT4 and MT5 indicator that identifies nested pivot structures and highlights potential market turning points directly on the chart. The indicator automatically detects: • Short-Term Highs (STH) and Short-Term Lows (STL) • Medium-Term Highs (MTH) and Medium-Term Lows (MTL) • Long-Term Highs (LTH) and Long-Term Lows (LTL) • Buy and Sell signals based on confirmed nested pivot formations Features: Non-Repaint Logic MT4 & MT5 Version
QB Compass Signal Pro
Qiyas Baghirov
指标
QB Compass Signal Pro QB Compass Signal Pro is an advanced predictive market direction indicator for MetaTrader 4. It transforms multiple technical factors into a visual compass that helps traders identify potential BUY, SELL, EXTREME BUY, and EXTREME SELL zones before traditional trend-following indicators react. Unlike conventional indicators that only follow price, QB Compass Signal Pro combines momentum, volatility expansion, EMA angle analysis, RSI slope, fractal breakouts, and market struc
Gold Market DNA Pro
Qiyas Baghirov
指标
Gold Market DNA Pro Gold Market DNA Pro is an innovative trading indicator designed with an original mathematical approach instead of relying on traditional technical indicators. Unlike conventional indicators based on moving averages, RSI, MACD, ATR, Fibonacci, or ZigZag, Gold Market DNA Pro analyzes the market through its own proprietary Market DNA Engine. Key Features - Original Market DNA calculation engine - No Moving Averages - No RSI - No MACD - No ATR - No Fibonacci - No ZigZag - No
EMA Cross Reversal PRO
Qiyas Baghirov
指标
Overview EMA Cross Pullback Pro is a professional non-repaint trend-following indicator designed for traders who use EMA crossovers and pullback entries. It combines fast and slow EMA analysis with reversal confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The indicator automatically detects: EMA Cross BUY and SELL signals Pullback/Reversal confirmation Trend direction Profit/Loss statistics Monthly performance summary Historical signal analysis from a user-defined start date Buil
Schumann Market Resonance
Qiyas Baghirov
指标
QB Schumann Market Resonance MT4 QB Schumann Market Resonance MT4 is an advanced market rhythm indicator inspired by the concept of resonance and market pressure analysis. Instead of relying on traditional lagging indicators, it evaluates the balance between bullish and bearish pressure using candle structure, volatility, momentum, and tick activity to identify potential turning points and directional strength. The indicator displays an intuitive dashboard with live Bull Pressure, Bear Pressure,
ZigZag Probability Pro Color
Qiyas Baghirov
指标
ZigZag Probability Pro Color 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 4 (MT4) 的技术指标，用于识别已确认的 ZigZag 波峰（Swing High） 和 波谷（Swing Low） ，并通过基于概率的反转模型对每个拐点进行评估。 该指标综合分析 Tick 成交量（Tick Volume） 、 Awesome Oscillator（AO） 、 ATR（平均真实波幅） 、波段长度（Swing Size）、K线数量（Bar Count）以及历史拐点表现。根据计算结果，每个已确认的拐点都会被赋予以下四种概率等级之一： 25% 50% 75% 100% 每一段 ZigZag 连线都会根据对应的概率自动着色： 25% — 绿色 50% — 黄色 75% — 橙色 100% — 红色 在检测到的拐点位置，指标会直接显示 BUY（买入） 或 SELL（卖出） 箭头，并标注计算出的概率百分比。随着信号强度的提高，箭头和百分比标签的尺寸也会自动增大，使重要信号更加醒目。 该指标还支持 弹窗提醒（Popup） 、 声音提醒（Sound） 、 Push
Nested Pivot Arrows NR MT5
Qiyas Baghirov
指标
Nested Pivot Arrows NR MT5 Nested Pivot Arrows NR is a non-repaint MT4 and MT5 indicator that identifies nested pivot structures and highlights potential market turning points directly on the chart. The indicator automatically detects: • Short-Term Highs (STH) and Short-Term Lows (STL) • Medium-Term Highs (MTH) and Medium-Term Lows (MTL) • Long-Term Highs (LTH) and Long-Term Lows (LTL) • Buy and Sell signals based on confirmed nested pivot formations Features: Non-Repaint Logic MT4 & MT5 Ver
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