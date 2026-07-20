LotPulse — Traded Lots Dashboard



LotPulse turns your account's trading volume into a clean, modern on-chart dashboard. It shows how many lots you traded today, this week, this month, last week and last month — all symbols combined, updated about once per second.



While the indicator is running, the price chart behind the panel is hidden completely, so you get a calm, distraction-free statistics screen. When you remove the indicator, your chart settings are restored automatically.



📊 What it shows

• Traded lots for today, this week, this month, last week and last month

• Number of trades and average lot size per trade

• Change versus the previous period as colored arrow chips (vs. yesterday, vs. last week, vs. last month)

• Progress bars comparing the current week and month with the previous ones

• Daily volume bar chart for the last 5–31 days, with values on mouse hover

• Account number, balance and currency in the header



🎨 Design

• Four color themes: Ocean Night, Neon Violet, Ember and Ice Light

• Theme switching via a dropdown directly on the chart — one click, no settings dialog

• High-DPI aware (4K monitors), plus an additional manual scale input

• Fully canvas-drawn interface: rounded cards, soft shadows, gradient background



🌍 Languages

• English, Deutsch, Español, Français — switchable via an on-chart dropdown

• Number and date formats follow the selected language

• Language and theme selection is saved and restored automatically



⚙️ How it works

• Reads closed deals from the account history (all symbols; hedging and netting accounts)

• Three counting modes: entries only (opened lots), exits only, or entries + exits (full deal volume)

• Refreshes about once per second, but recalculates only when a new deal appears or the day changes, so CPU load stays minimal

• Pure statistics tool: it does not open, modify or close trades, and it uses no DLLs



🛠️ Inputs

• Language (default) — initial language

• Color theme (default) — initial theme

• Lot counting — entries / exits / both

• Bar chart: number of days — 5 to 31

• Week starts Monday — disable for Sunday-based weeks

• Hide the price chart completely — on/off; restored on removal

• UI scale — extra scaling on top of automatic DPI detection

• Font — panel font

• Refresh (seconds) — update interval



📌 Notes

• Please apply the indicator to its own chart, since it hides the price chart while running.

• Make sure enough account history is loaded in the terminal (at least the previous month).

• The free demo runs in the Strategy Tester only, where no real account history and no mouse interaction are available, so the panel shows zero values there. This is a limitation of the Market demo system, not of the product.

• If you have a question or an idea for the next version, please post it in the Comments tab.