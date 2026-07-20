Twin Range Filter pro

**Twin Range Filter** is a trend-following signal indicator that filters out market noise using **two smoothed volatility ranges** — a fast one and a slow one — blended into a single adaptive filter line. It prints clear **Long** and **Short** labels only when price breaks decisively through the filter *and* the previous signal was the opposite direction, so you get one clean signal per swing instead of a stream of noise.





It works on **any symbol and any timeframe** (Forex, indices, metals, crypto, stocks) and is equally suited to scalping, intraday and swing trading.





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## What it does





- Builds a **dual-range adaptive filter** from two smoothed average ranges (fast + slow), so the line hugs price in calm markets and widens in volatile ones.

- Colours the filter line by trend: **green = up-trend**, **red = down-trend**.

- Plots **Long / Short labels** on the chart at the exact bar where the trend flips.

- Optional **upper / lower bands** (filter ± range) to visualise the noise zone.

- Sends **alerts** (pop-up, mobile push, email) on every new signal.

- Works as both a **manual trading tool** and a **signal source for your own EA** (values are exposed through indicator buffers).





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## Inputs





| Input | Default | Meaning |

|-------|---------|---------|

| **Fast period** | 27 | Length of the fast smoothed range |

| **Fast range** | 1.6 | Multiplier (sensitivity) of the fast range |

| **Slow period** | 55 | Length of the slow smoothed range |

| **Slow range** | 2.0 | Multiplier (sensitivity) of the slow range |

| **Show Long/Short labels** | true | Print entry labels on the chart |

| **Show upper/lower bands** | false | Draw the filter ± range bands |

| **Alert only after the signal bar closes** | false | `false` = instant signal on the live bar; `true` = confirmed, non-repainting signal after bar close |

| **Notification type** | Alert | None / Alert / Mobile push / Email |

| **Email subject** | (empty) | Subject line when email alerts are used |





> **Tip:** smaller *periods* and larger *range* multipliers = fewer but stronger signals. Larger *periods* = smoother line, later entries.





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## How to read & trade the signals





### Reading the chart





| What you see | Meaning |

|--------------|---------|

| **Green filter line** | Up-trend — favour longs, treat the line as dynamic support |

| **Red filter line** | Down-trend — favour shorts, treat the line as dynamic resistance |

| **"Long" label** (below the bar) | Trend just flipped up — bullish entry trigger |

| **"Short" label** (above the bar) | Trend just flipped down — bearish entry trigger |

| **Upper / lower band** | The volatility "noise zone"; price inside it is indecisive |





### Long playbook





1. Wait for a **Long** label to appear (line turns green).

2. Enter long on the close of the signal bar, or on a small pullback toward the filter line.

3. **Stop loss:** just below the filter line / the lower band (or the recent swing low).

4. **Take profit:** trail behind the green filter line, or exit when the **Short** label appears.





### Short playbook





1. Wait for a **Short** label to appear (line turns red).

2. Enter short on the close of the signal bar, or on a small pullback toward the filter line.

3. **Stop loss:** just above the filter line / the upper band (or the recent swing high).

4. **Take profit:** trail behind the red filter line, or exit when the **Long** label appears.





### Signals to skip





- **Flat / ranging markets** — when the filter line is horizontal and labels flip back and forth quickly, stand aside.

- **Signals against a strong higher-timeframe trend** — use an HTF filter (e.g. only take Longs when the H4 line is green).

- **News spikes** — a single volatile candle can trigger a signal that reverses immediately; prefer the **confirmed (bar-close)** mode around news.





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## Parameter presets





Start from the defaults, then pick the row that matches your style. *Fewer signals = higher quality; more signals = earlier but noisier entries.*





### By trading style





| Style | Fast period | Fast range | Slow period | Slow range | Confirmed alerts |

|-------|:-----------:|:----------:|:-----------:|:----------:|:----------------:|

| **Scalping (M1–M5)** | 20 | 1.4 | 40 | 1.8 | ON |

| **Intraday (M15–M30)** | 27 | 1.6 | 55 | 2.0 | ON |

| **Default / balanced** | 27 | 1.6 | 55 | 2.0 | OFF |

| **Swing (H1–H4)** | 34 | 2.0 | 70 | 2.6 | OFF |

| **Position (H4–D1)** | 50 | 2.4 | 100 | 3.0 | OFF |





### By instrument character





| Instrument type | Suggested tweak |

|-----------------|-----------------|

| **Major FX pairs** (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) | Defaults work well; increase *ranges* by ~0.2 to cut whipsaws |

| **Metals / indices** (XAUUSD, US30, NAS100) | Higher volatility → raise both *ranges* (Fast 2.0 / Slow 2.6) |

| **Crypto** (BTCUSD, ETHUSD) | Very volatile → longer periods (34 / 70) and larger *ranges* (2.2 / 3.0) |

| **Low-volatility / ranging pairs** | Lower *ranges* slightly for earlier signals, but expect more noise |





> **Rule of thumb:** if you get too many flip-flop signals, **increase the range multipliers** (or the periods). If signals arrive too late, **decrease** them. Change one value at a time and re-check on your symbol.





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## Recommended usage





- **Scalping / intraday:** M5–M15, keep default periods, enable confirmed alerts to avoid whipsaws.

- **Swing trading:** H1–H4, works great as a stand-alone trend trigger.

- **Confirmation stacking:** combine with an oscillator (RSI/Stochastic) for entries, or an HTF Twin Range Filter for trend bias.





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## Notes





- **Repaint behaviour:** with *Alert only after the signal bar closes = false*, the live (forming) bar can update tick-by-tick until it closes — this is normal for any real-time signal indicator. Set it to **true** for fully confirmed, non-repainting signals.

- No DLLs, no external dependencies. Attach to the chart and it works out of the box.

- Available for both **MetaTrader 5** and **MetaTrader 4**.



