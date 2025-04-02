Tortuga Loonie Raider MT5

Tortuga Loonie Raider is an advanced adaptive grid system engineered specifically for the Canadian Dollar crosses AUDCAD and NZDCAD.





It is not a blind "hit and miss" grid that survives by stacking averaging orders. It enters on real market structure, manages every basket with adaptive logic, and — new in this version — can actively reduce a basket instead of only waiting for it to recover.





How it works

On the M15 timeframe the EA looks for statistically stretched, mean-reverting conditions using Bollinger Bands and RSI. When price is over-extended and momentum is exhausted, it opens the first position and — only if the move continues against it — builds a controlled DCA grid. The grid distance adapts to live volatility, and the whole basket is closed at a volume-weighted take profit. The system does not need every trade to be right, only the basket.





NEW — The Risk Reducer

A grid's real problem is not the drawdown, it is the two oldest trades that anchor the basket. The Risk Reducer dismantles them on purpose.





Stage 1 — after a configurable number of trading days, and only once a set number of grid trades is open, the EA closes the initial trade and the first grid trade together at a defined loss. It waits until the pair has recovered to that amount, so you decide what the exit costs. In the same moment it halves the newest grid trade and lets the next one enter with twice the remaining volume. The second-oldest trade becomes the new initial trade and the grid continues from there.





Stage 2 — once the whole basket has recovered to a second, larger amount, every open position is halved and the multiplier chain restarts from the oldest remaining trade.





From the moment Stage 1 fires, the Risk Reducer takes over the basket completely: level targets, crash security and the age rule step aside so two systems never fight over the same basket. Your manual stop stays available throughout.





Basket exits

Close basket in money — two independent level tiers per pair

Age rule — two tiers by trading days open, each with its own grid-count condition (weekends and holidays are not counted)

Crash Security — X grid trades inside Y hours triggers an exit at its own amount

Break even after level X — with a weighted offset in pips

All targets are commission-aware and close on recovery to the amount, not on breach

Individual Currency Settings

AUDCAD and NZDCAD are not the same instrument, so they no longer share one configuration. Each pair has its own lot multipliers, basket targets, age rules and Risk Reducer settings — pre-tuned out of the box.





Money that scales with your account

Every amount in the settings refers to 0.1 lot. With automatic lot sizing the EA scales each target by the lot the basket actually started with, and that reference is locked at basket start, so no target drifts while the basket grows. Four presets: Low, Mid, Elevated, High — or a fixed lot.





Protection

High-impact news radar — pauses new grids around red-folder events for AUD, CAD, NZD and USD

Max floating drawdown per basket — measured per symbol and direction including swap and commission, not across the whole account, so one basket can never trigger the others. Absolute amount, never scaled

Same-currency exposure filter — prevents two pairs betting the same way on a shared currency

Maximum grid trades, maximum symbols and hedging controls

Crash-safe state recovery — start lot, Risk Reducer state, manual stops and half-finished basket closes are written to disk on every change and restored after a restart or a terminal crash

Control panel

Balance, equity, floating P/L, open lots, start lot and every open position with its grid level, lots, entry and live basket take profit — plus the news feed with a countdown. And a manual money stop per basket: pick a basket, enter an amount, arm it. It works in the Strategy Tester too, so you can rehearse your exits before risking money.





Requirements

Timeframe M15, attached to an AUDCAD or NZDCAD chart — it trades both from there

Hedging account required

Broker symbol suffixes supported (.r .z .pro …)

Recommendations

ECN / low-spread account, leverage 1:100 or higher, demo first, VPS for 24/5 uptime.





Important — Grid and DCA strategies carry risk. Backtests and past performance do not guarantee future results. Never risk funds you cannot afford to lose.