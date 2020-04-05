Tortuga Loonie Raider MT5

Tortuga Loonie Raider is an advanced adaptive grid system engineered specifically for the Canadian Dollar crosses AUDCAD and NZDCAD.

It is not a blind "hit and miss" grid that survives by stacking averaging orders. It enters on real market structure, manages every basket with adaptive logic, and — new in this version — can actively reduce a basket instead of only waiting for it to recover.

How it works
On the M15 timeframe the EA looks for statistically stretched, mean-reverting conditions using Bollinger Bands and RSI. When price is over-extended and momentum is exhausted, it opens the first position and — only if the move continues against it — builds a controlled DCA grid. The grid distance adapts to live volatility, and the whole basket is closed at a volume-weighted take profit. The system does not need every trade to be right, only the basket.

NEW — The Risk Reducer
A grid's real problem is not the drawdown, it is the two oldest trades that anchor the basket. The Risk Reducer dismantles them on purpose.

Stage 1 — after a configurable number of trading days, and only once a set number of grid trades is open, the EA closes the initial trade and the first grid trade together at a defined loss. It waits until the pair has recovered to that amount, so you decide what the exit costs. In the same moment it halves the newest grid trade and lets the next one enter with twice the remaining volume. The second-oldest trade becomes the new initial trade and the grid continues from there.

Stage 2 — once the whole basket has recovered to a second, larger amount, every open position is halved and the multiplier chain restarts from the oldest remaining trade.

From the moment Stage 1 fires, the Risk Reducer takes over the basket completely: level targets, crash security and the age rule step aside so two systems never fight over the same basket. Your manual stop stays available throughout.

Basket exits
Close basket in money — two independent level tiers per pair
Age rule — two tiers by trading days open, each with its own grid-count condition (weekends and holidays are not counted)
Crash Security — X grid trades inside Y hours triggers an exit at its own amount
Break even after level X — with a weighted offset in pips
All targets are commission-aware and close on recovery to the amount, not on breach
Individual Currency Settings
AUDCAD and NZDCAD are not the same instrument, so they no longer share one configuration. Each pair has its own lot multipliers, basket targets, age rules and Risk Reducer settings — pre-tuned out of the box.

Money that scales with your account
Every amount in the settings refers to 0.1 lot. With automatic lot sizing the EA scales each target by the lot the basket actually started with, and that reference is locked at basket start, so no target drifts while the basket grows. Four presets: Low, Mid, Elevated, High — or a fixed lot.

Protection
High-impact news radar — pauses new grids around red-folder events for AUD, CAD, NZD and USD
Max floating drawdown per basket — measured per symbol and direction including swap and commission, not across the whole account, so one basket can never trigger the others. Absolute amount, never scaled
Same-currency exposure filter — prevents two pairs betting the same way on a shared currency
Maximum grid trades, maximum symbols and hedging controls
Crash-safe state recovery — start lot, Risk Reducer state, manual stops and half-finished basket closes are written to disk on every change and restored after a restart or a terminal crash
Control panel
Balance, equity, floating P/L, open lots, start lot and every open position with its grid level, lots, entry and live basket take profit — plus the news feed with a countdown. And a manual money stop per basket: pick a basket, enter an amount, arm it. It works in the Strategy Tester too, so you can rehearse your exits before risking money.

Requirements
Timeframe M15, attached to an AUDCAD or NZDCAD chart — it trades both from there
Hedging account required
Broker symbol suffixes supported (.r .z .pro …)
Allow WebRequest for https://zeroptx.click
Recommendations
ECN / low-spread account, leverage 1:100 or higher, demo first, VPS for 24/5 uptime.

Important — Grid and DCA strategies carry risk. Backtests and past performance do not guarantee future results. Never risk funds you cannot afford to lose.
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4.13 (38)
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Эксперты
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4.96 (213)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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Chen Jia Qi
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Эксперты
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4.86 (507)
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Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
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Эксперты
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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
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Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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3.75 (12)
Эксперты
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AETHERION PRIME EA Точная алгоритмическая торговля на XAUUSD, таймфрейм H1 Публичный живой сигнал для мониторинга в реальном времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Ограниченное стартовое предложение Первые 7 копий доступны всего за $259 . После их продажи цена сразу увеличится на $100 — до $359 . Это стартовое предложение предназначено для трейдеров, которые хотят присоединиться к Aetherion Prime EA на самом раннем этапе и с самого начала наблюдать за развитием системы через публичный
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ArtQuant Gold — мультимодульный торговый советник для XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold — это автоматическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для торговли золотом в MetaTrader 5. Советник объединяет несколько независимых торговых модулей с централизованным управлением портфелем, ограничениями экспозиции, фильтрами исполнения, виртуальным управлением сделками и средствами защиты счета. Он предназначен для трейдеров, которым нужна специализированная система для XAUUSD без необходимости самостоятел
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