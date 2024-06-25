Victors Trade Manager

5

This is a trade manager which is designed to simplify your trading experience and allow you to enter any type of trade with the set risk management within seconds.

This trade manager has two modes. (1) The Market order which opens instant orders and the pending orders which consists of buy stop order, buy limit orders, sell stop orders, sell limit order, all these trades can be achieved by moving your stop loss and entry to the desired point and the givn trade will be opened. 

You do not need to specify the trade type, just move your stop  loss and entry point to your desired position and the manager will open the appropriate trade type. 

Dynamic Risk: you can choose the risk you want to take, you can also change your account size to fit want you want, this way, you're aways in charge of your risk per trade.

Automatic Risk To Reward And TP: this manager can allow you to have automatic risk to reward to Tp just by typing the risk to reward you like, the prices will automatically be fixed to the risk to reward to allow the trader to enter trades without any much calculations. 

Management: this expert is heavy on trade management with custom management functions which include: 

BreakingEven: this can be done by clicking the breakeven button which will send a signal to the market to move your stop loss to breakeven. 

Partial profits: there are two ways to take partial using this tool, the first way is by entering the partial perent, which is the percent of the trade that you want to close, and then clicking on the partial button, this will immediately close part of the trade either in profit or in loss. The other way is for busy traders who might not always  be in front of the chart... read next

automatic partial and breakeven: you can add a partial line and walk away from the charts, this way when price reaches that point, the market will close the percent on the partial box, and immediately breakeven your trade, you do need to have your internet connected to the computer when you do this. 

Dynamic trailing stop: the traditional trailing stop will allow you to trail your stops with your trade, and when they get hit, the full trade get closed down, now with this tool, you can use the partial line as a trailing stop also, just click on the plus button when you're in profit, next click on the on button to make the partial line active, next you need to move the line as price goes in profits and specify the percent you want to close in the partial box. 

Lot Awareness: the lot box not only tells you the lot size you can take but it also shows color based on the ability to open the trade, is the lot is displaying a red, you cannot open the trade, but if it is displaying a green it means there is enough money to open the trade, this will allow you to make more informed decisions, especially if you're a scalper or an aggressive trader. 


Reviews 1
KkAaSsHhIiFf
19
KkAaSsHhIiFf 2025.03.24 23:18 
 

THIS IS ONE OF THE HIGHEST QUALITY MANAGERS OUT THERE AND IT IS ALSO VERY SIMPLE AND EASY TO USE!

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EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
News Filter EA
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News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version Ma
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Utilities
Risk Manager Pro MT5 is an account protection Expert Advisor for traders who want strict risk control inside MetaTrader 5. The utility monitors your account equity, daily and weekly results, drawdown, open positions, trade count, consecutive losses, and trading hours. When a configured limit is reached, it can automatically close positions, cancel pending orders, stop other EAs, send notifications, or close the terminal. Instead of relying on discipline during a stressful trading session, you de
Beat the Market Maker Indicator
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Utilities
BTMM-PRO — Manual Trading Assistant for the Market Maker Cycle BTMM-PRO is a manual trading dashboard built around Steve Mauro's "Beat The Market Makers" methodology. It is not an auto-trading robot — every trade executes only when you click the on-chart BUY, SELL, or CLOSE ALL buttons. What it does: Detects Tokyo-range stop hunts and BUY/SELL reversal setups in real time Draws strict Mauro NY-anchored session boxes (Asian, London, NY) with live pip ranges Calculates risk-based position sizing a
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Auto Grid Bot
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https://youtu.be/Yj1TC3xRCnA Grid Trade Manager – Precision, Control, and Smarter Grid Trading Take full control of your grid trading strategy with Grid Trade Manager, a powerful and intuitive tool designed for traders who demand precision, flexibility, and intelligent risk handling. Whether you’re a beginner exploring grid systems or an advanced trader optimizing execution, this all-in-one solution equips you with everything needed to manage trades efficiently and confidently. ⸻ Core
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KkAaSsHhIiFf 2025.03.24 23:18 
 

THIS IS ONE OF THE HIGHEST QUALITY MANAGERS OUT THERE AND IT IS ALSO VERY SIMPLE AND EASY TO USE!

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