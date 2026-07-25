Aurum Gold Grid M15

Product overview

Aurum Gold Grid M15 is an XAUUSD Gold Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It combines closed-bar EMA and RSI entry filters with an ATR-adaptive grid and a martingale-style recovery sequence. The EA manages one directional basket at a time and caps both the number of entries and total volume.

Grid distance, volume growth, spread limits and basket exits remain visible and configurable. The on-chart dashboard displays basket direction, levels, volume, average price, next trigger, spread, RSI, equity, drawdown and margin status.

How the strategy works

  • The first order is evaluated only at the start of a new M15 bar using the fully closed previous bar.
  • EMA defines trend direction while RSI must be inside the configured entry window.
  • If price moves against the basket, recovery entries use ATR spacing, a minimum XAU price distance and progressive distance expansion.
  • The complete basket closes at its configured money target or optional basket exit limits.

Grid and risk controls

  • Adjustable initial lot, recovery multiplier, maximum levels and total-volume cap.
  • Adjustable ATR grid component, minimum Gold price distance, expansion and level delay.
  • Absolute spread and spread-to-ATR filters, trading-session filter and Friday entry limit.
  • Projected margin-level check before every recovery entry.
  • Optional daily loss and equity drawdown protection; the account circuit breaker can remain disabled.
  • Pause, reset protection and emergency basket-close buttons.

Recommended setup

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Symbol: XAUUSD, GOLD or a broker Gold symbol with a suffix
  • Chart timeframe: M15
  • Account type: hedging or netting
  • Stable connection or VPS recommended
  • Test the EA with the intended broker in the Strategy Tester and on demo before live use

For the default 0.01 initial lot, USD 1,000 is an aggressive minimum reference, not a safety guarantee. USD 2,000 or more per 0.01 initial lot provides a more conservative margin buffer. Broker contract size, leverage, spread, commission and stop-out rules can materially change the capital requirement.

Historical MT5 test

  • XAUUSD M15, 1 January 2026 to 19 July 2026
  • Every tick based on real ticks, 100% history quality
  • Initial deposit USD 1,000, leverage 1:500, simulated delay 67 ms
  • Initial lot 0.01, maximum 6 grid entries, account circuit breaker disabled
  • Historical net profit USD 8,016.79, profit factor 2.03, recovery factor 6.23
  • 2,641 trades; maximum relative equity drawdown 34.96%

These are historical Strategy Tester results, not live trading results. The test covers a limited period. Different brokers, spreads, commissions, execution and market conditions can produce materially different results. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Risk notice

This EA uses grid and martingale-style recovery. Multiple positions can be opened and exposure can increase during an adverse Gold move. A prolonged one-directional market can cause substantial drawdown, stop-out or loss. A smooth balance curve does not show intrabasket floating loss. Users are responsible for configuration, position sizing, broker compatibility and all trading results.

User guide and support

A detailed English user guide is available to buyers. After purchase, contact the seller through MQL5 internal messages or the product Comments section to request the guide. If setup assistance is needed, include the broker's Gold symbol name and account type. Support is provided only through MQL5 channels.

Launch pricing

Planned launch pricing: buyers 1-10 USD 79, buyers 11-20 USD 99, buyers 21-30 USD 119, and buyer 31 onward USD 139. The current price displayed by MQL5 is authoritative and the schedule may change when major features are added.

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Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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