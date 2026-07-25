Product overview

Aurum Gold Grid M15 is an XAUUSD Gold Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It combines closed-bar EMA and RSI entry filters with an ATR-adaptive grid and a martingale-style recovery sequence. The EA manages one directional basket at a time and caps both the number of entries and total volume.

Grid distance, volume growth, spread limits and basket exits remain visible and configurable. The on-chart dashboard displays basket direction, levels, volume, average price, next trigger, spread, RSI, equity, drawdown and margin status.

How the strategy works

The first order is evaluated only at the start of a new M15 bar using the fully closed previous bar.

EMA defines trend direction while RSI must be inside the configured entry window.

If price moves against the basket, recovery entries use ATR spacing, a minimum XAU price distance and progressive distance expansion.

The complete basket closes at its configured money target or optional basket exit limits.

Grid and risk controls

Adjustable initial lot, recovery multiplier, maximum levels and total-volume cap.

Adjustable ATR grid component, minimum Gold price distance, expansion and level delay.

Absolute spread and spread-to-ATR filters, trading-session filter and Friday entry limit.

Projected margin-level check before every recovery entry.

Optional daily loss and equity drawdown protection; the account circuit breaker can remain disabled.

Pause, reset protection and emergency basket-close buttons.

Recommended setup

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Symbol: XAUUSD, GOLD or a broker Gold symbol with a suffix

Chart timeframe: M15

Account type: hedging or netting

Stable connection or VPS recommended

Test the EA with the intended broker in the Strategy Tester and on demo before live use

For the default 0.01 initial lot, USD 1,000 is an aggressive minimum reference, not a safety guarantee. USD 2,000 or more per 0.01 initial lot provides a more conservative margin buffer. Broker contract size, leverage, spread, commission and stop-out rules can materially change the capital requirement.

Historical MT5 test

XAUUSD M15, 1 January 2026 to 19 July 2026

Every tick based on real ticks, 100% history quality

Initial deposit USD 1,000, leverage 1:500, simulated delay 67 ms

Initial lot 0.01, maximum 6 grid entries, account circuit breaker disabled

Historical net profit USD 8,016.79, profit factor 2.03, recovery factor 6.23

2,641 trades; maximum relative equity drawdown 34.96%

These are historical Strategy Tester results, not live trading results. The test covers a limited period. Different brokers, spreads, commissions, execution and market conditions can produce materially different results. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Risk notice

This EA uses grid and martingale-style recovery. Multiple positions can be opened and exposure can increase during an adverse Gold move. A prolonged one-directional market can cause substantial drawdown, stop-out or loss. A smooth balance curve does not show intrabasket floating loss. Users are responsible for configuration, position sizing, broker compatibility and all trading results.

User guide and support

A detailed English user guide is available to buyers. After purchase, contact the seller through MQL5 internal messages or the product Comments section to request the guide. If setup assistance is needed, include the broker's Gold symbol name and account type. Support is provided only through MQL5 channels.

Launch pricing

Planned launch pricing: buyers 1-10 USD 79, buyers 11-20 USD 99, buyers 21-30 USD 119, and buyer 31 onward USD 139. The current price displayed by MQL5 is authoritative and the schedule may change when major features are added.