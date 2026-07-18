Synthetic Ratio Generator

Overview

The Synthetic Ratio Generator is a specialized charting utility designed for advanced market analysis, pairs trading, and statistical arbitrage. This tool calculates the mathematical ratio between two distinct financial instruments (Symbol A / Symbol B) and instantly projects the resulting price action onto a fully functional offline chart.

Instead of relying on basic line indicators drawn in a sub-window, this utility creates a dedicated charting environment, allowing for deep technical analysis on custom synthetic assets.

Core Capabilities

  • Custom Asset Creation: Generate exact mathematical ratios between any two symbols available in the terminal (e.g., Gold/Silver ratios, EURUSD/GBPUSD divergence, or specific index comparisons).

  • Full Technical Compatibility: The generated offline charts function exactly like standard platform charts. Standard trendlines, Fibonacci retracements, moving averages, and custom oscillators can be applied directly to the synthetic price action.

  • Expert Advisor (EA) Integration: Automated trading systems and standard EAs can be attached directly to the newly created synthetic charts for execution and backtesting.

  • Seamless Data Synchronization: The utility operates efficiently in the background, updating the offline chart in real-time as live market ticks are received without freezing the terminal.

Input Parameters

  • Numerator Symbol (Asset A): The base instrument for the ratio calculation.

  • Denominator Symbol (Asset B): The quote instrument to divide against.

  • Chart Timeframe: The specific timeframe to be generated for the offline view.

  • Historical Bars Calculation: Defines the amount of historical data to process upon initialization, optimizing terminal memory and CPU usage.

  • Invert Ratio (True/False): A quick toggle to flip the calculation (Asset B / Asset A) without retyping the symbol names.

Ideal Use Cases

This utility is engineered for quantitative analysts, macro-directional traders, and market-neutral strategists who require precise visual representation of relative asset strength and sector rotation.

Installation Note: Once the utility is applied to a standard chart, navigate to File > Open Offline to access the newly generated synthetic ratio chart.


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