Fractal FVG Pro MT5

Fractal FVG Pro MT5

Fractal FVG Pro is a professional Fair Value Gap indicator built for traders who want more than a basic three-candle imbalance detector.

Instead of drawing every small gap on the chart, the indicator uses configurable ATR and displacement filters to identify cleaner FVG structures, track how much of each gap has been filled, and automatically search lower timeframes for a more precise nested Layer-2 FVG.

The result is a structured two-layer imbalance system:

  • Layer 1: the primary Fair Value Gap;
  • Layer 2: a smaller same-direction FVG contained inside the parent gap.

This helps traders move from a broad higher-timeframe area toward a more precise lower-timeframe reaction zone.

How Fair Value Gaps are detected

Bullish FVG

A bullish Fair Value Gap is confirmed when:

                                                    Low of Candle C > High of Candle A

The imbalance area is:

                                                    Bottom = High of Candle A
Top    = Low of Candle C

Bearish FVG

A bearish Fair Value Gap is confirmed when:

                                                    High of Candle C < Low of Candle A

The imbalance area is:

                                                    Bottom = High of Candle C
Top    = Low of Candle A

The FVG is created only after Candle C closes.

Displacement and quality filtering

Fractal FVG Pro does not need to display every insignificant gap.

The indicator can filter FVGs using:

  • minimum gap size in ATR;
  • maximum gap size in ATR;
  • minimum gap size in points;
  • minimum displacement candle size;
  • displacement body-to-range ratio;
  • direction of the middle candle;
  • current zone quality score.

These filters help remove weak imbalances and reduce chart clutter.

Automatic nested Layer-2 FVGs

After a Layer-1 FVG is detected, the indicator can search the current and lower timeframes for a smaller Fair Value Gap inside it.

A valid Layer-2 FVG must:

  • have the same direction as the parent FVG;
  • remain completely inside Layer 1;
  • be smaller than the parent gap;
  • form before the parent receives its first mitigation;
  • remain valid when the parent becomes active.

Layer-2 search modes include:

  • current timeframe only;
  • nearest lower timeframe;
  • all permitted lower timeframes;
  • custom timeframe selection.

Layer-2 selection methods include:

  • first valid nested FVG;
  • highest-scoring nested FVG;
  • smallest valid nested FVG.
FVG lifecycle states

Every Fair Value Gap is automatically classified according to its current condition.

Fresh

Price has not returned to the gap after confirmation.

Touched

Price has entered the FVG but has not yet reached its midpoint.

CE Reached

Price has reached the Consequent Encroachment, the 50% level of the gap.

Fully Mitigated

Price has completely filled the FVG.

Invalidated

Price has moved through the far boundary according to the selected invalidation method.

Invalidation can be configured using:

  • candle close beyond the FVG;
  • wick beyond the FVG.
Consequent Encroachment

The indicator can automatically draw the 50% level of every FVG.

                                                    CE = Bottom + 50% of FVG height

This level is commonly used as an important reference point inside an imbalance.

Separate alerts can be enabled when price reaches CE.

Dynamic mitigation display

Fractal FVG Pro preserves the original gap and can also display the remaining unfilled portion.

Example:

                                                    Original bullish FVG: 100–110
Price reaches 106
Remaining unfilled area: 100–106
Fill percentage: 40%

This makes it easy to see:

  • how much of the gap has already been mitigated;
  • how much imbalance remains;
  • whether the midpoint has been reached;
  • whether the FVG is still active.
FVG quality score

Every Fair Value Gap receives a score from 0 to 100.

The score considers:

  • gap size relative to ATR;
  • displacement candle size;
  • middle candle body strength;
  • directional close location;
  • follow-through after formation;
  • current freshness;
  • number of touches;
  • nested Layer-2 confluence.

Separate minimum-score filters are available for Layer 1 and Layer 2.

This allows traders to display only stronger FVG structures.

Alerts

The indicator supports alerts for:

  • new Layer-1 FVG;
  • new Layer-2 FVG;
  • price approaching a Layer-2 FVG;
  • price entering a Layer-2 FVG;
  • Consequent Encroachment reached;
  • full mitigation;
  • invalidation.

Alert methods include:

  • MetaTrader popup;
  • mobile push notification;
  • email;
  • sound.

A first-entry-only option is available to avoid repeated alerts from the same FVG.

Interactive dashboard

The built-in dashboard displays:

  • active Layer-1 FVGs;
  • active Layer-2 FVGs;
  • fresh FVG count;
  • touched FVG count;
  • CE-reached count;
  • completed FVG count;
  • nearest bullish Layer-2 FVG;
  • nearest bearish Layer-2 FVG;
  • source timeframe;
  • score;
  • fill percentage;
  • distance from current price.

The dashboard also includes quick buttons for:

  • bullish FVGs;
  • bearish FVGs;
  • Layer 1;
  • Layer 2;
  • historical FVGs;
  • alerts.
Main features
  • Bullish and bearish Fair Value Gap detection;
  • closed-candle confirmation;
  • configurable ATR filtering;
  • displacement candle filtering;
  • automatic nested Layer-2 FVG search;
  • multi-timeframe refinement;
  • same-direction fractal nesting;
  • first-valid, highest-score, or smallest-FVG selection;
  • Fresh, Touched, CE Reached, Fully Mitigated, and Invalidated states;
  • Consequent Encroachment line;
  • dynamic remaining-unfilled area;
  • fill percentage calculation;
  • FVG quality score from 0 to 100;
  • independent Layer-1 and Layer-2 score filters;
  • proximity alerts;
  • entry alerts;
  • CE alerts;
  • mitigation alerts;
  • invalidation alerts;
  • interactive dashboard;
  • historical FVG display;
  • debug mode for formation verification;
  • suitable for Forex, indices, metals, cryptocurrencies, and other MT5 instruments.
Recommended workflow
  1. Identify a higher-timeframe Layer-1 FVG.
  2. Wait for the indicator to find a nested Layer-2 FVG.
  3. Compare the FVG quality score.
  4. Prefer fresh or lightly mitigated imbalances.
  5. Use the Consequent Encroachment level as an additional reference.
  6. Enable alerts for price returning to Layer 2.
  7. Confirm the trade using your own structure, liquidity, trend, or risk-management rules.
Suitable for

Fractal FVG Pro can be used for:

  • ICT-style Fair Value Gap analysis;
  • imbalance trading;
  • pullback entries;
  • multi-timeframe analysis;
  • lower-timeframe entry refinement;
  • liquidity and displacement analysis;
  • support and resistance confirmation;
  • discretionary trade planning;
  • historical mitigation analysis.
Important information

The indicator is an analytical tool and does not automatically open or close trades.

Fair Value Gaps, quality scores, historical reactions, and alerts do not guarantee profitable trading results. Always use proper risk management and additional confirmation before entering a position.

The indicator uses completed candles for FVG confirmation and does not display a gap before the three-candle structure is complete.


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