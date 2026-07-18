Synthetic Ratio Generator
- 实用工具
-
- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 5
Overview
The Synthetic Ratio Generator is a specialized charting utility designed for advanced market analysis, pairs trading, and statistical arbitrage. This tool calculates the mathematical ratio between two distinct financial instruments (Symbol A / Symbol B) and instantly projects the resulting price action onto a fully functional offline chart.
Instead of relying on basic line indicators drawn in a sub-window, this utility creates a dedicated charting environment, allowing for deep technical analysis on custom synthetic assets.
Core Capabilities
-
Custom Asset Creation: Generate exact mathematical ratios between any two symbols available in the terminal (e.g., Gold/Silver ratios, EURUSD/GBPUSD divergence, or specific index comparisons).
-
Full Technical Compatibility: The generated offline charts function exactly like standard platform charts. Standard trendlines, Fibonacci retracements, moving averages, and custom oscillators can be applied directly to the synthetic price action.
-
Expert Advisor (EA) Integration: Automated trading systems and standard EAs can be attached directly to the newly created synthetic charts for execution and backtesting.
-
Seamless Data Synchronization: The utility operates efficiently in the background, updating the offline chart in real-time as live market ticks are received without freezing the terminal.
Input Parameters
-
Numerator Symbol (Asset A): The base instrument for the ratio calculation.
-
Denominator Symbol (Asset B): The quote instrument to divide against.
-
Chart Timeframe: The specific timeframe to be generated for the offline view.
-
Historical Bars Calculation: Defines the amount of historical data to process upon initialization, optimizing terminal memory and CPU usage.
-
Invert Ratio (True/False): A quick toggle to flip the calculation (Asset B / Asset A) without retyping the symbol names.
Ideal Use Cases
This utility is engineered for quantitative analysts, macro-directional traders, and market-neutral strategists who require precise visual representation of relative asset strength and sector rotation.
Installation Note: Once the utility is applied to a standard chart, navigate to File > Open Offline to access the newly generated synthetic ratio chart.