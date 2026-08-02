TDST Sniper Improved MT5

🎯 TDST Sniper Improved: The Support & Resistance Indicator That Never Repaints

Stop chasing levels that disappear. Most indicators lie to you—they redraw, repaint, and change their mind after the fact. TDST Sniper Improved doesn't play games. What you see is what you get. Forever.

Based on the legendary work of Thomas DeMark (popularized by James Pearl), this indicator identifies high-probability support and resistance clusters that hold their ground across all timeframes—from M5 scalping to Weekly position trades.

🔥 Why TDST Sniper Improved Dominates

📌 Zero Lag, Zero Repaint Unlike MACD, RSI, or moving averages that recalculate with every tick, TDST levels are painted once and locked in place. No second-guessing. No fake signals. Just pure, reliable price action zones you can trust.

🔄 Smart Support-to-Resistance Flip When price breaks through a TDST support cluster, the indicator automatically converts it into resistance—and vice versa. This is how institutional traders think. Now you can too.

📊 Multi-Timeframe Confluence TDST clusters form on both higher and lower timeframes simultaneously. When a Daily TDST aligns with an H4 TDST, you've found a sniper-grade entry zone. The screenshots show exactly this: confluent levels that price respects with surgical precision.

✨ Key Features

  •  Non-Repainting Algorithm: Levels are drawn in real-time and never change. What you see in backtesting is what you'll see live.
  • 🎨 Clean Visual Design: Horizontal lines with optional zone shading—no clutter, no confusion. Just actionable levels.
  • 🔁 Dynamic Role Reversal: Broken support becomes resistance. Broken resistance becomes support. Fully automatic.
  • 📈 Works on All Assets: Forex, indices, crypto, commodities—if it has a chart, TDST Sniper Improved works.
  • 🕐 All Timeframes Supported: From M1 to Monthly. Scale in, scale out, or hold—your strategy, your rules.
  • 🧲 High Reaction Rate: Price doesn't just "touch" these levels—it rebounds hard. Check the screenshots. The proof is in the bounces.

🛠️ How It Works

  1. Attach TDST Sniper Improved to any chart.
  2. The indicator scans price action and calculates TDST levels based on DeMark's proven methodology.
  3. Support clusters are drawn below price. Resistance clusters above.
  4. When price breaks a level, the indicator flips its role automatically.
  5. Trade the bounces, the breaks, or the retests—all with laser-focused confidence.

📸 What the Screenshots Show

  • Image 1: Clear TDST resistance clusters holding price down. Notice the precise horizontal alignment and how price respects the zone repeatedly.
  • Image 2: A former TDST support cluster flips to resistance after the breakdown. Price returns to retest it—exactly as theory predicts.
  • Image 3: Multi-timeframe TDST confluence on GBPUSD Weekly. A lower timeframe cluster aligns with a higher timeframe cluster, creating a magnetic bounce zone that holds for months.

⚙️ Settings

  • Line Color & Style: Customize support and resistance colors to match your template.
  • Zone Shading: Toggle on/off for visual emphasis.
  • Line Thickness: Adjust for visibility on large or small screens.
  • Alert Options: Get notified when price approaches or breaks a TDST level.

🧠 The James Pearl & Thomas DeMark Edge

If you've read Pearl's work or studied DeMark's indicators, you know the philosophy: price has memory. TDST levels represent exhaustion points where buying or selling pressure historically reversed. This isn't magic—it's market structure, quantified.

TDST Sniper Improved takes that decades-old wisdom and packages it into a plug-and-play, non-repainting tool that any trader—beginner or veteran—can use immediately.

Stop guessing where support and resistance are. Know.

👉 Download TDST Sniper Improved now!


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