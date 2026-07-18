Overview

The Synthetic Ratio Generator is a specialized charting utility designed for advanced market analysis, pairs trading, and statistical arbitrage. This tool calculates the mathematical ratio between two distinct financial instruments (Symbol A / Symbol B) and instantly projects the resulting price action onto a fully functional offline chart.

Instead of relying on basic line indicators drawn in a sub-window, this utility creates a dedicated charting environment, allowing for deep technical analysis on custom synthetic assets.

Core Capabilities

Custom Asset Creation: Generate exact mathematical ratios between any two symbols available in the terminal (e.g., Gold/Silver ratios, EURUSD/GBPUSD divergence, or specific index comparisons).

Full Technical Compatibility: The generated offline charts function exactly like standard platform charts. Standard trendlines, Fibonacci retracements, moving averages, and custom oscillators can be applied directly to the synthetic price action.

Expert Advisor (EA) Integration: Automated trading systems and standard EAs can be attached directly to the newly created synthetic charts for execution and backtesting.

Seamless Data Synchronization: The utility operates efficiently in the background, updating the offline chart in real-time as live market ticks are received without freezing the terminal.

Input Parameters

Numerator Symbol (Asset A): The base instrument for the ratio calculation.

Denominator Symbol (Asset B): The quote instrument to divide against.

Chart Timeframe: The specific timeframe to be generated for the offline view.

Historical Bars Calculation: Defines the amount of historical data to process upon initialization, optimizing terminal memory and CPU usage.

Invert Ratio (True/False): A quick toggle to flip the calculation (Asset B / Asset A) without retyping the symbol names.

Ideal Use Cases

This utility is engineered for quantitative analysts, macro-directional traders, and market-neutral strategists who require precise visual representation of relative asset strength and sector rotation.

Installation Note: Once the utility is applied to a standard chart, navigate to File > Open Offline to access the newly generated synthetic ratio chart.