Synthetic Ratio Generator

Overview

The Synthetic Ratio Generator is a specialized charting utility designed for advanced market analysis, pairs trading, and statistical arbitrage. This tool calculates the mathematical ratio between two distinct financial instruments (Symbol A / Symbol B) and instantly projects the resulting price action onto a fully functional offline chart.

Instead of relying on basic line indicators drawn in a sub-window, this utility creates a dedicated charting environment, allowing for deep technical analysis on custom synthetic assets.

Core Capabilities

  • Custom Asset Creation: Generate exact mathematical ratios between any two symbols available in the terminal (e.g., Gold/Silver ratios, EURUSD/GBPUSD divergence, or specific index comparisons).

  • Full Technical Compatibility: The generated offline charts function exactly like standard platform charts. Standard trendlines, Fibonacci retracements, moving averages, and custom oscillators can be applied directly to the synthetic price action.

  • Expert Advisor (EA) Integration: Automated trading systems and standard EAs can be attached directly to the newly created synthetic charts for execution and backtesting.

  • Seamless Data Synchronization: The utility operates efficiently in the background, updating the offline chart in real-time as live market ticks are received without freezing the terminal.

Input Parameters

  • Numerator Symbol (Asset A): The base instrument for the ratio calculation.

  • Denominator Symbol (Asset B): The quote instrument to divide against.

  • Chart Timeframe: The specific timeframe to be generated for the offline view.

  • Historical Bars Calculation: Defines the amount of historical data to process upon initialization, optimizing terminal memory and CPU usage.

  • Invert Ratio (True/False): A quick toggle to flip the calculation (Asset B / Asset A) without retyping the symbol names.

Ideal Use Cases

This utility is engineered for quantitative analysts, macro-directional traders, and market-neutral strategists who require precise visual representation of relative asset strength and sector rotation.

Installation Note: Once the utility is applied to a standard chart, navigate to File > Open Offline to access the newly generated synthetic ratio chart.


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Профессиональный копировщик сделок для MetaTrader 5 Быстрый, профессиональный и надежный копировщик сделок для MetaTrader . COPYLOT позволяет копировать сделки Forex между терминалами MT4 и MT5 с поддержкой счетов Hedge и Netting . Версия COPYLOT для MT5 поддерживает: - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting → MT5 Netting - MT4 → MT5 Hedge - MT4 → MT5 Netting Версия MT4 Полное описание + DEMO + PDF Как купить Как установить Как получить файлы жур
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Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Утилиты
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов напрямую в MetaTrader 5. Никаких ботов, никаких браузерных расширений, никакого ручного копирования. Вы получаете сигнал в Telegram, и советник открывает сделку на вашем терминале за несколько секунд. Продукт включает два компонента: приложение для Windows, которое слушает ваши Telegram-каналы, и этот советник, который исполняет сигналы на терминале MT5. Также доступна версия для MT4. Руководст
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Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (6)
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Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
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4.95 (132)
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Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
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Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
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Внимание: Ознакомиться с работой программы можно с помощью бесплатной версии  YuClusters DEMO . YuClusters это профессиональная система анализа рынка. Для трейдера открываются уникальные возможности анализа потока ордеров, объемов торговли, движения цены используя различные графики, профили, индикаторы, графические объекты. YuClusters оперирует данными на основе ленты сделок или тиковой информации, в зависимости от того, что доступно в котировках финансового инструмента.  YuClusters позволяет с
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Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Утилиты
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
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Power Candles Strategy Scanner — самооптимизирующийся инструмент для поиска настроек по нескольким инструментам Power Candles Strategy Scanner использует тот же самооптимизирующийся движок, что и индикатор Power Candles — для всех символов в вашем Market Watch, одновременно. На одной панели отображается информация о том, какие символы в данный момент являются статистически торгуемыми, какая стратегия выигрывает на каждом из них, оптимальная пара Stop Loss / Take Profit, а также отправляется увед
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Trade Copier — это профессиональная утилита, предназначенная для копирования и синхронизации сделок между торговыми счетами. Копирование происходит от счета/терминала поставщика к счету/терминалу получателя, которые установлены на одном компьютере или vps. АКЦИЯ - Если вы уже приобрели "Trade copier MT5", вы можете получить "Trade copier MT4" бесплатно (для копирования MT4 > MT5 и MT4 < MT5). Для получения более подробной информации об условиях, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщени
Adam FTMO MT5
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ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
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Telegram To MT5 — копировщик сигналов Превратите торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов в реальные ордера MT5 — автоматически, на любом количестве счетов, с полным контролем над риском и правилами. Telegram To MT5 связывает VIP / сигнальные каналы, на которые вы уже подписаны в Telegram, с вашим терминалом MetaTrader 5. Бесплатное приложение-компаньон для ПК читает сообщения (даже из каналов, которые не допускают ботов), а этот советник исполняет их на вашем счёте — применяя ваши настройки р
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — профессиональный торговый центр управления для MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE — это премиальная торговая панель и рабочая среда управления сделками на графике для MetaTrader 5 . Она создана для трейдеров, которым нужны более быстрое исполнение, более понятный контроль позиций, структурированное управление сделками, визуальное планирование уровней и профессиональный рабочий процесс прямо с графика. Это не просто панель BUY / SELL. PRO SE объединяет ручную торговл
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Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
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Скачать рабочую демо-версию Copy Cat More (Копи Кэт Мор) — копировщик сделок (Trade Copier) MT5 — это локальный копировщик сделок и полноценная система управления рисками и исполнения, созданная для современных торговых задач. От челленджей проп-фирм (prop firm) до управления личным портфелем — он адаптируется к любой ситуации благодаря сочетанию надёжного исполнения, защиты капитала, гибкой настройки и продвинутой обработки сделок. Копировщик работает в обоих режимах — Мастер (Master, отправи
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5 (7)
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Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Утилиты
Trade Manager, который поможет вам быстро входить и выходить из сделок, автоматически рассчитывая риск. Включает функции, которые помогут предотвратить чрезмерную торговлю, торговлю из мести и эмоциональную торговлю. Сделками можно управлять автоматически, а показатели эффективности счета можно визуализировать в виде графика. Эти функции делают эту панель идеальной для всех трейдеров, занимающихся ручной торговлей, и помогают улучшить платформу MetaTrader 5. Многоязычная поддержка. Версия для МТ
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Утилиты
Этот продукт фильтрует всех экспертных советников и ручные графики во время новостей, так что вам не нужно беспокоиться о внезапных скачках цены, которые могут разрушить ваши ручные торговые настройки или сделки, введенные другими экспертными советниками. Этот продукт также поставляется с полной системой управления ордерами, которая может обрабатывать ваши открытые позиции и ордера на ожидание перед выпуском новостей. После покупки   The News Filter   вам больше не придется полагаться на встроен
MT5 To Telegram Signal Bridge
Inakis Srl
5 (2)
Утилиты
Улучшите свои торговые сигналы с нашим продвинутым Telegram Bridge EA Пора захватить аудиторию обновлениями торговли в реальном времени — профессиональными и визуально привлекательными. Свяжитесь со мной, чтобы увидеть демо и получить пробную версию Мы значительно инвестировали в удобные функции, которые создают уникальный опыт для клиентов и провайдеров.  SIGNAL BRIDGE способен доставлять на 100% КОПИР-СОВМЕСТИМЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ для всех бизнес-кейсов, даже обходя логику Metatrader там, где другие EA
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Утилиты
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (23)
Утилиты
Многофункциональная утилита: калькулятор лота, сеточные ордера, индикатор Price Action, менеджер ордеров, рассчёт R/R, и многое другое Демо-веpсия  |   Инструкция  |   Версия для MT4 Утилита не работает в тестере стратегий: вы можете скачать демо-версию ЗДЕСЬ , чтобы протестировать продукт перед покупкой. Напишите мне  если есть вопросы / идеи по улучшению / в случае найденного бага Упроситите и сделайте вашу торговлю быстрее, при этом расширяя стандартные возможности терминала. 1. Открытие но
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.6 (5)
Утилиты
Один советник, который должен работать у каждого трейдера MetaTrader, но у большинства его нет. Большинство счетов сливаются не потому, что стратегия была неправильной. Они сливаются потому, что в плохой момент трейдер позволил убытку расти, начал усредняться, оставил сделки на выходные, отдал рынку прибыльную неделю или забыл о дневном лимите проп-фирмы из-за одного неудачного клика. KT Equity Protector - это автоматический защитник, который не даст этому случиться. Установите его на один графи
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A simple and precise Indicator to identify potential supply and demand zones for price reversals. It was first described in Jason Pearl's Book, " Demark Indicators", published in 2008. It can be used both as Support and Resistance, and can be traded as a Breakout or as a Fakeout, depending on your trading style, and depending on how the candle was closed in proximity to TDST. 
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