Copier Pro Ultra Fast Multi Magic Copier is a professional-grade trade duplication system built specifically for traders running Master and Slave terminals on the same machine or VPS.

Unlike standard copiers that rely on unstable network sockets (which often fail or disconnect), this EA uses MT5’s native FILE_COMMON binary read/write system. This results in true zero-latency, zero-disconnect communication between terminals.

It was engineered from the ground up to handle Grid Trading EAs, where rapid-fire trade entries and batch closures require flawless execution without blocking the terminal.

The Problem It Solves Are you running a Grid EA or Scalper on a Demo account to achieve ideal execution, but want to mirror those trades to your Live account? Standard copy traders fail when:

The live broker requotes an entry, causing the slave to miss the trade. A violent news spike causes a close command to fail, leaving a live trade orphaned. The socket connection drops, desyncing the master and slave accounts.

The Solution: Asynchronous Retry Queues This EA does not drop signals. If a live trade fails to open or close, the EA places the command into an aggressive asynchronous retry queue. It hammers the broker on every tick (every 100ms) until the action is completed.

Pending Opens: If a trade fails to open, the slave retries continuously as long as the price remains within a user-defined slippage band (e.g., 200 points). If the price escapes the band, it notifies the master to close its demo trade, keeping both accounts perfectly synced.

If a trade fails to open, the slave retries continuously as long as the price remains within a user-defined slippage band (e.g., 200 points). If the price escapes the band, it notifies the master to close its demo trade, keeping both accounts perfectly synced. Pending Closes: If a close command fails during high volatility, the slave relentlessly retries closing the position until it is dead, guaranteeing no orphaned trades are left on the live account.

Key Features

All-In-One EA: Use the same file for both Master and Slave. Simply change the mode in the inputs.

Use the same file for both Master and Slave. Simply change the mode in the inputs. Multi-Magic Number Support: Monitor and copy multiple EAs simultaneously. Input 459,450,11,0 to copy multiple EAs and manual trades all at once.

Monitor and copy multiple EAs simultaneously. Input 459,450,11,0 to copy multiple EAs and manual trades all at once. Smart Symbol Mapping: Live broker uses XAUUSD-ECN or BTCUSDm or XAUUSD+, while your demo uses XAUUSD ? Just type the exact symbol name into the Slave Symbol Name , and the Slave will open all trades to that exact symbol.

Live broker uses XAUUSD-ECN or BTCUSDm or XAUUSD+, while your demo uses XAUUSD ? Just type the exact symbol name into the Slave Symbol Name , and the Slave will open all trades to that exact symbol. Live Equity Protection: Automatically closes all live trades and halts copying if the live account equity drops to a specified percentage (e.g., 30%) of the balance.

Automatically closes all live trades and halts copying if the live account equity drops to a specified percentage (e.g., 30%) of the balance. Grid-Ready Architecture: Sequential processing guarantees that if the Master closes 5 grid trades at once, the Slave processes all 5 close signals without locking up.

How It Works (Architecture)

The Master EA monitors the terminal for tracked magic numbers. When a trade opens, closes, or modifies SL/TP, the Master writes in a shared .bin file in the MT5 Common folder. The Slave EA reads this file every tick (100ms), tracking its byte offset so it only reads new data. The Slave executes the trade on the live account using its own fixed lot size.

Input Parameters Explained

Select MODE_MASTER or MODE_SLAVE .

The name of the communication file (e.g., "GRID1"). Allows running multiple copiers on the same VPS without interference.

MagicNumbers To Follow (Master only): Comma-separated list of magic numbers to track (e.g., "459,450,0"). 0 means no magic# or manual trading.

MagicNumber (Slave only): The magic number assigned to trades opened on the live account.

FixedLot (Slave only): The exact lot size used for every trade on the live account.

SelectSymbol (Slave only): Type the exact symbol name of your live broker (e.g., XAUUSD+). Leave blank if both accounts use the same broker.

EquityProtect (Slave only): Percentage of balance to trigger emergency close (e.g., 30.0).

MaxSlippagePoints (Slave only): The maximum distance price can move from the master's open price before the slave abandons a retrying trade.

Requirements