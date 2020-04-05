Pattern Seeking Gold EA

The EA recognizes past number of patterns, and open trades based on successfull future prediction. It has 2 different strategies. 

S1 is for breakout and uses natural order of pattern mostly. you can also select to make it align with 3 MACDs with 3 timeframes.

S2 is for a rangebound market. It uses Bollinger Bands to open trades. But the first trigger of trade comes from pattern recognition as well.

Both strategies have their own different SL criterias. You can select what suits you.

I have images of testing with and without SL selection for both strategies.

And with a lot of testing it is advisable to use S1 and S2 on different charts, and not use Both strategies on one chart.

Since the EA creates patterns, so it is advisable to not test it for too far back period of past. Because your broker might not have that old tick data.

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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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Copier Pro Ultra Fast Multi Magic Copier
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Copier Pro Ultra Fast Multi Magic Copier is a professional-grade trade duplication system built specifically for traders running Master and Slave terminals on the same machine or VPS. Unlike standard copiers that rely on unstable network sockets (which often fail or disconnect), this EA uses MT5’s native FILE_COMMON binary read/write system. This results in true zero-latency, zero-disconnect communication between terminals. It was engineered from the ground up to handle Grid Trading EAs , where
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