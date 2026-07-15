Trend impulse indicator

Master the Market, Minus the Noise.

Trading shouldn't be a guessing game. This indicator transforms cluttered, confusing charts into a clear, immediate, and actionable vision. Built to eliminate hesitation, it helps you focus on what really matters: price strength and direction.

Key Features

Instant Visual Feedback: Candles shift colors (Green/Yellow/Red) based on current market state. You’ll know in a glance if the market is in an impulsive trend, a pullback, or consolidation.

Adaptive Structure: Replace hand-drawn support and resistance with a dynamic, self-adjusting channel that tracks the market’s true boundaries in real-time.

Built-in Conviction: Intensity-based coloring reveals immediately whether a price move is backed by real volume or just empty noise.

Zero Distraction: A sleek, streamlined interface that filters out the clutter, leaving you with nothing but the signal.

The Bottom Line

Fewer interpretation errors, smoother execution, and the peace of mind that comes with seeing the market for what it actually is.

Stop fighting the market. Start moving with it.