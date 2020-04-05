Fisher Dual Signal Scalping EA mt5

SCALPING EA 369 is an automated trading Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5. It provides two selectable signal modes:

  1. EMA crossover with RSI filtering

  2. 369 Fisher signal strategy

Traders can select the signal mode that best matches their preferred trading approach, symbol characteristics and market conditions.

The EA confirms signals using completed candles to reduce unstable entries caused by unfinished price bars. It also includes risk-based position sizing, fixed lot trading, Stop Loss, Take Profit, Break Even and Trailing Stop management.

SCALPING EA 369 does not promise fixed returns. Its purpose is to provide structured trading logic, automated execution and practical trade-safety controls.

Main Features

  • Two selectable trading strategies

  • Fast and slow EMA crossover signals

  • RSI overbought and oversold filtering

  • 369 Fisher reversal or continuation signals

  • Completed-candle signal confirmation

  • One trade decision per candle

  • Maximum open-trade control

  • Risk-percentage position sizing

  • Fixed lot trading mode

  • Configurable Stop Loss and Take Profit

  • Break Even protection

  • Trailing Stop management

  • Maximum spread filter

  • Trading-hour filter

  • Independent Magic Number

  • Free-margin validation before order submission

  • Minimum lot, maximum lot and lot-step validation

  • Stop Level and Freeze Level validation

  • Protection against repeated order attempts from the same signal

  • Existing positions remain managed even when new entries are blocked

Trading Logic

Mode 1: EMA and RSI

A buy signal may be generated when the fast EMA crosses above the slow EMA while RSI remains below the configured overbought level.

A sell signal may be generated when the fast EMA crosses below the slow EMA while RSI remains above the configured oversold level.

The EMA crossover identifies momentum direction, while RSI helps reduce entries in extreme market areas.

Mode 2: 369 Fisher

The 369 Fisher mode calculates market momentum using a configurable price range, smoothing period and signal threshold.

Two signal styles are available:

  • Extreme-zone reversal

  • Continuation-style signal

The EA evaluates Fisher threshold crossings and generates buy or sell signals according to the selected signal style.

Risk and Trade Management

The EA supports two position-sizing methods:

  • Automatic risk-percentage sizing

  • Fixed lot size

When risk-percentage sizing is enabled, lot size is calculated using account funds, Stop Loss distance and the trading specifications of the current symbol.

Before submitting an order, the EA checks:

  • Minimum trading volume

  • Maximum trading volume

  • Volume step

  • Available free margin

  • Correct Stop Loss and Take Profit direction

  • Stop Level

  • Freeze Level

  • Trading permissions

  • Current spread

  • Maximum open-trade limit

When a parameter or trading condition is invalid, the EA skips the order instead of continuously submitting an invalid trade request.

Profit Protection

Break Even

After a position reaches the configured profit distance, the EA can move the Stop Loss close to the entry price to reduce the risk of a profitable trade becoming a loss.

Trailing Stop

After the configured trailing activation level is reached, the EA can progressively move the Stop Loss to protect accumulated floating profit.

Break Even and Trailing Stop functions manage only positions opened on the current symbol with the EA's Magic Number. Other Expert Advisors and manually opened trades are not managed.

Input Parameters

General Settings

  • EnableTrading — Enables or disables new trade entries

  • MagicNumber — Unique identifier for EA orders

  • Slippage — Maximum permitted slippage

  • OneTradePerBar — Allows only one trade decision per candle

  • MaxOpenTrades — Maximum number of simultaneous open trades

Signal Mode

  • SignalMode — Selects the trading signal

    • 1 = EMA and RSI

    • 2 = 369 Fisher

EMA and RSI Settings

  • FastMA_Period — Fast EMA period

  • SlowMA_Period — Slow EMA period

  • RSI_Period — RSI calculation period

  • RSI_Overbought — RSI overbought level

  • RSI_Oversold — RSI oversold level

369 Fisher Settings

  • Nbars — Historical range used for the Fisher calculation

  • MA_Period_Fish — Fisher smoothing period

  • MA_Method_Fish — Moving-average method

    • 0 = SMA

    • 1 = EMA

    • 2 = SMMA

    • 3 = LWMA

  • Fish_Threshold — Fisher signal threshold

  • FisherSignalStyle — Fisher signal method

    • 1 = Extreme-zone reversal

    • 2 = Continuation-style signal

Money and Risk Settings

  • UseRiskPercent — Enables risk-percentage position sizing

  • RiskPercent — Percentage of account funds risked per trade

  • FixedLots — Fixed volume used when risk sizing is disabled

  • StopLossPips — Stop Loss distance

  • TakeProfitPips — Take Profit distance; use 0 to disable fixed Take Profit

Profit Protection Settings

  • UseBreakEven — Enables Break Even protection

  • BreakEvenPips — Profit distance required to activate Break Even

  • UseTrailingStop — Enables Trailing Stop management

  • TrailStartPips — Profit distance required to activate trailing

  • TrailStepPips — Trailing Stop distance

Entry Filters

  • UseSpreadFilter — Enables maximum spread filtering

  • MaxSpreadPoints — Maximum permitted spread in points

  • UseTimeFilter — Enables trading-hour filtering

  • StartHour — Trading start hour in broker server time

  • EndHour — Trading end hour in broker server time

Installation and Use

  1. Install the EA in MetaTrader 4.

  2. Attach it to the chart of the symbol you want to trade.

  3. Enable AutoTrading.

  4. Select the preferred signal mode.

  5. Configure risk, Stop Loss, Take Profit and entry filters.

  6. Run a Strategy Tester backtest.

  7. Perform forward testing on a demo account.

  8. Review the trading behavior and risk before considering live-account use.

Different symbols, timeframes, spreads and broker conditions may require separate testing and parameter optimization.

Important Risk Notice

Forex, CFD and other leveraged trading instruments involve substantial risk and may result in the loss of part or all invested funds.

Historical backtests, demo results and previous trading performance do not guarantee future results. The EA cannot eliminate market risk and does not guarantee profitability.

Users are responsible for selecting suitable parameters based on account size, risk tolerance, broker specifications and current market conditions. Thorough testing is strongly recommended before using real funds.


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5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Experts
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Precision. Structure. Execution. Financial markets do not reward emotions. They reward discipline, structure, consistency, and the ability to make decisions based on objective data. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA was built around this philosophy. It is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed to operate on two of the most popular instruments in the financial markets: • XAUUSD (Gold) • EURUSD The system independently analyzes market conditions, opens and manages
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (19)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
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