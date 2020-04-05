Moving Average Momentum Trader MT5

Moving Average Momentum Trader is an automated trading program developed for MetaTrader 5.

It combines a fast and slow exponential moving average crossover with a Relative Strength Index filter. Trading signals are confirmed using completed candles to reduce unstable signals caused by changes in the currently forming candle.

The product is designed for traders who prefer clear rule-based intraday and short-term automated trading. The EA can calculate trade volume, place Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and manage break-even and trailing-stop protection automatically.

The product does not require external indicators, external files or DLLs.

Main Features

  • Fast and slow exponential moving average crossover
  • Relative Strength Index signal filter
  • Completed-candle signal confirmation
  • Automatic Buy and Sell execution
  • Risk-percent position sizing
  • Fixed-lot position sizing
  • Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit
  • Automatic break-even protection
  • Automatic trailing stop
  • Maximum spread filter
  • Trading-hour filter
  • Maximum open-trade limit
  • One-trade-per-bar control
  • Free-margin verification
  • Minimum, maximum and step-volume validation
  • Stop Level and Freeze Level validation
  • Protection against repeated order attempts from the same signal

The current version does not use grid trading, martingale, position averaging or loss-recovery methods.

Trading Logic

Buy condition:

The fast exponential moving average crosses above the slow exponential moving average, while the Relative Strength Index remains below the overbought limit.

Sell condition:

The fast exponential moving average crosses below the slow exponential moving average, while the Relative Strength Index remains above the oversold limit.

All trading signals are confirmed using completed candles.

The EA operates on the symbol and timeframe of the chart to which it is attached. Results can vary depending on the selected symbol, timeframe, spread and broker trading conditions.

Risk Management

The EA provides two position-sizing methods:

  1. Risk-percent mode
    Trade volume is calculated using the account balance, selected risk percentage and Stop Loss distance.
  2. Fixed-lot mode
    The EA uses the fixed trading volume specified by the user.

Before sending an order, the EA checks:

  • Minimum allowed volume
  • Maximum allowed volume
  • Volume step
  • Available free margin
  • Stop Loss and Take Profit direction
  • Stop Level
  • Freeze Level
  • Current spread
  • Trading permission

When new-entry conditions are blocked, management of existing positions remains active. Break-even and trailing-stop functions can continue protecting open trades.

Input Parameters

Trading Strategy

  • FastMA_Period
    Period of the fast exponential moving average. Default: 5.
  • SlowMA_Period
    Period of the slow exponential moving average. Default: 20.
  • RSI_Period
    Relative Strength Index calculation period. Default: 14.
  • RSI_Overbought
    Overbought filter level. Default: 70.
  • RSI_Oversold
    Oversold filter level. Default: 30.

Money and Risk Management

  • UseRiskPercent
    Enables automatic risk-percent position sizing. Default: true.
  • RiskPercent
    Percentage of the account balance allocated as risk for each trade. Default: 1.0.
  • FixedLots
    Fixed trading volume used when risk-percent mode is disabled. Default: 0.01.
  • StopLossPips
    Initial Stop Loss distance. Default: 10 pips.
  • TakeProfitPips
    Initial Take Profit distance. Default: 15 pips.

Break-Even and Trailing Stop

  • UseBreakEven
    Enables automatic break-even protection. Default: true.
  • BreakEvenPips
    Floating profit required before the Stop Loss is moved close to the entry price. Default: 5 pips.
  • UseTrailingStop
    Enables automatic trailing-stop management. Default: true.
  • TrailStartPips
    Floating profit required before trailing-stop management begins. Default: 8 pips.
  • TrailStepPips
    Distance between the current market price and the trailing Stop Loss. Default: 3 pips.

Trading Filters

  • MaxSpreadPoints
    Maximum spread allowed for opening a new trade, measured in points. Default: 20.
  • StartHour
    Hour when new trading is allowed to begin, based on broker server time. Default: 8.
  • EndHour
    Hour when new trading stops, based on broker server time. Default: 22.
  • MaxOpenTrades
    Maximum number of open trades for the current symbol and Magic Number. Default: 1.
  • OneTradePerBar
    Limits trading decisions to one attempt per candle. Default: true.
  • Slippage
    Maximum allowed slippage. Default: 3.
  • MagicNumber
    Unique identifier used to manage the EA's orders. Use a different value when running multiple instances.

Installation and Use

  1. Install the EA in MetaTrader 4.
  2. Attach it to the required chart.
  3. Review the input parameters.
  4. Enable automated trading.
  5. Confirm that trading is allowed for the selected symbol.
  6. Test the EA in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before live use.

Important Notice

This product does not guarantee profits or specific trading results.

Historical tests, demo results and past performance do not guarantee future results. Spread, slippage, liquidity, execution speed and broker trading conditions may affect actual performance.

Users should select settings according to their account size, trading symbol and personal risk tolerance. Thorough testing is recommended before using the EA on a live account.


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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
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It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
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5 (7)
Experts
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Precision. Structure. Execution. Financial markets do not reward emotions. They reward discipline, structure, consistency, and the ability to make decisions based on objective data. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA was built around this philosophy. It is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed to operate on two of the most popular instruments in the financial markets: • XAUUSD (Gold) • EURUSD The system independently analyzes market conditions, opens and manages
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
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5 (19)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
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