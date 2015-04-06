Moving Average Momentum Trader

Moving Average Momentum Trader is an automated trading program developed for MetaTrader 4.

It combines a fast and slow exponential moving average crossover with a Relative Strength Index filter. Trading signals are confirmed using completed candles to reduce unstable signals caused by changes in the currently forming candle.

The product is designed for traders who prefer clear rule-based intraday and short-term automated trading. The EA can calculate trade volume, place Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and manage break-even and trailing-stop protection automatically.

The product does not require external indicators, external files or DLLs.

Main Features

  • Fast and slow exponential moving average crossover
  • Relative Strength Index signal filter
  • Completed-candle signal confirmation
  • Automatic Buy and Sell execution
  • Risk-percent position sizing
  • Fixed-lot position sizing
  • Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit
  • Automatic break-even protection
  • Automatic trailing stop
  • Maximum spread filter
  • Trading-hour filter
  • Maximum open-trade limit
  • One-trade-per-bar control
  • Free-margin verification
  • Minimum, maximum and step-volume validation
  • Stop Level and Freeze Level validation
  • Protection against repeated order attempts from the same signal

The current version does not use grid trading, martingale, position averaging or loss-recovery methods.

Trading Logic

Buy condition:

The fast exponential moving average crosses above the slow exponential moving average, while the Relative Strength Index remains below the overbought limit.

Sell condition:

The fast exponential moving average crosses below the slow exponential moving average, while the Relative Strength Index remains above the oversold limit.

All trading signals are confirmed using completed candles.

The EA operates on the symbol and timeframe of the chart to which it is attached. Results can vary depending on the selected symbol, timeframe, spread and broker trading conditions.

Risk Management

The EA provides two position-sizing methods:

  1. Risk-percent mode
    Trade volume is calculated using the account balance, selected risk percentage and Stop Loss distance.
  2. Fixed-lot mode
    The EA uses the fixed trading volume specified by the user.

Before sending an order, the EA checks:

  • Minimum allowed volume
  • Maximum allowed volume
  • Volume step
  • Available free margin
  • Stop Loss and Take Profit direction
  • Stop Level
  • Freeze Level
  • Current spread
  • Trading permission

When new-entry conditions are blocked, management of existing positions remains active. Break-even and trailing-stop functions can continue protecting open trades.

Input Parameters

Trading Strategy

  • FastMA_Period
    Period of the fast exponential moving average. Default: 5.
  • SlowMA_Period
    Period of the slow exponential moving average. Default: 20.
  • RSI_Period
    Relative Strength Index calculation period. Default: 14.
  • RSI_Overbought
    Overbought filter level. Default: 70.
  • RSI_Oversold
    Oversold filter level. Default: 30.

Money and Risk Management

  • UseRiskPercent
    Enables automatic risk-percent position sizing. Default: true.
  • RiskPercent
    Percentage of the account balance allocated as risk for each trade. Default: 1.0.
  • FixedLots
    Fixed trading volume used when risk-percent mode is disabled. Default: 0.01.
  • StopLossPips
    Initial Stop Loss distance. Default: 10 pips.
  • TakeProfitPips
    Initial Take Profit distance. Default: 15 pips.

Break-Even and Trailing Stop

  • UseBreakEven
    Enables automatic break-even protection. Default: true.
  • BreakEvenPips
    Floating profit required before the Stop Loss is moved close to the entry price. Default: 5 pips.
  • UseTrailingStop
    Enables automatic trailing-stop management. Default: true.
  • TrailStartPips
    Floating profit required before trailing-stop management begins. Default: 8 pips.
  • TrailStepPips
    Distance between the current market price and the trailing Stop Loss. Default: 3 pips.

Trading Filters

  • MaxSpreadPoints
    Maximum spread allowed for opening a new trade, measured in points. Default: 20.
  • StartHour
    Hour when new trading is allowed to begin, based on broker server time. Default: 8.
  • EndHour
    Hour when new trading stops, based on broker server time. Default: 22.
  • MaxOpenTrades
    Maximum number of open trades for the current symbol and Magic Number. Default: 1.
  • OneTradePerBar
    Limits trading decisions to one attempt per candle. Default: true.
  • Slippage
    Maximum allowed slippage. Default: 3.
  • MagicNumber
    Unique identifier used to manage the EA's orders. Use a different value when running multiple instances.

Installation and Use

  1. Install the EA in MetaTrader 4.
  2. Attach it to the required chart.
  3. Review the input parameters.
  4. Enable automated trading.
  5. Confirm that trading is allowed for the selected symbol.
  6. Test the EA in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before live use.

Important Notice

This product does not guarantee profits or specific trading results.

Historical tests, demo results and past performance do not guarantee future results. Spread, slippage, liquidity, execution speed and broker trading conditions may affect actual performance.

Users should select settings according to their account size, trading symbol and personal risk tolerance. Thorough testing is recommended before using the EA on a live account.


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5 (5)
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