Fisher Dual Signal Scalping EA mt5

SCALPING EA 369 is an automated trading Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5. It provides two selectable signal modes:

  1. EMA crossover with RSI filtering

  2. 369 Fisher signal strategy

Traders can select the signal mode that best matches their preferred trading approach, symbol characteristics and market conditions.

The EA confirms signals using completed candles to reduce unstable entries caused by unfinished price bars. It also includes risk-based position sizing, fixed lot trading, Stop Loss, Take Profit, Break Even and Trailing Stop management.

SCALPING EA 369 does not promise fixed returns. Its purpose is to provide structured trading logic, automated execution and practical trade-safety controls.

Main Features

  • Two selectable trading strategies

  • Fast and slow EMA crossover signals

  • RSI overbought and oversold filtering

  • 369 Fisher reversal or continuation signals

  • Completed-candle signal confirmation

  • One trade decision per candle

  • Maximum open-trade control

  • Risk-percentage position sizing

  • Fixed lot trading mode

  • Configurable Stop Loss and Take Profit

  • Break Even protection

  • Trailing Stop management

  • Maximum spread filter

  • Trading-hour filter

  • Independent Magic Number

  • Free-margin validation before order submission

  • Minimum lot, maximum lot and lot-step validation

  • Stop Level and Freeze Level validation

  • Protection against repeated order attempts from the same signal

  • Existing positions remain managed even when new entries are blocked

Trading Logic

Mode 1: EMA and RSI

A buy signal may be generated when the fast EMA crosses above the slow EMA while RSI remains below the configured overbought level.

A sell signal may be generated when the fast EMA crosses below the slow EMA while RSI remains above the configured oversold level.

The EMA crossover identifies momentum direction, while RSI helps reduce entries in extreme market areas.

Mode 2: 369 Fisher

The 369 Fisher mode calculates market momentum using a configurable price range, smoothing period and signal threshold.

Two signal styles are available:

  • Extreme-zone reversal

  • Continuation-style signal

The EA evaluates Fisher threshold crossings and generates buy or sell signals according to the selected signal style.

Risk and Trade Management

The EA supports two position-sizing methods:

  • Automatic risk-percentage sizing

  • Fixed lot size

When risk-percentage sizing is enabled, lot size is calculated using account funds, Stop Loss distance and the trading specifications of the current symbol.

Before submitting an order, the EA checks:

  • Minimum trading volume

  • Maximum trading volume

  • Volume step

  • Available free margin

  • Correct Stop Loss and Take Profit direction

  • Stop Level

  • Freeze Level

  • Trading permissions

  • Current spread

  • Maximum open-trade limit

When a parameter or trading condition is invalid, the EA skips the order instead of continuously submitting an invalid trade request.

Profit Protection

Break Even

After a position reaches the configured profit distance, the EA can move the Stop Loss close to the entry price to reduce the risk of a profitable trade becoming a loss.

Trailing Stop

After the configured trailing activation level is reached, the EA can progressively move the Stop Loss to protect accumulated floating profit.

Break Even and Trailing Stop functions manage only positions opened on the current symbol with the EA's Magic Number. Other Expert Advisors and manually opened trades are not managed.

Input Parameters

General Settings

  • EnableTrading — Enables or disables new trade entries

  • MagicNumber — Unique identifier for EA orders

  • Slippage — Maximum permitted slippage

  • OneTradePerBar — Allows only one trade decision per candle

  • MaxOpenTrades — Maximum number of simultaneous open trades

Signal Mode

  • SignalMode — Selects the trading signal

    • 1 = EMA and RSI

    • 2 = 369 Fisher

EMA and RSI Settings

  • FastMA_Period — Fast EMA period

  • SlowMA_Period — Slow EMA period

  • RSI_Period — RSI calculation period

  • RSI_Overbought — RSI overbought level

  • RSI_Oversold — RSI oversold level

369 Fisher Settings

  • Nbars — Historical range used for the Fisher calculation

  • MA_Period_Fish — Fisher smoothing period

  • MA_Method_Fish — Moving-average method

    • 0 = SMA

    • 1 = EMA

    • 2 = SMMA

    • 3 = LWMA

  • Fish_Threshold — Fisher signal threshold

  • FisherSignalStyle — Fisher signal method

    • 1 = Extreme-zone reversal

    • 2 = Continuation-style signal

Money and Risk Settings

  • UseRiskPercent — Enables risk-percentage position sizing

  • RiskPercent — Percentage of account funds risked per trade

  • FixedLots — Fixed volume used when risk sizing is disabled

  • StopLossPips — Stop Loss distance

  • TakeProfitPips — Take Profit distance; use 0 to disable fixed Take Profit

Profit Protection Settings

  • UseBreakEven — Enables Break Even protection

  • BreakEvenPips — Profit distance required to activate Break Even

  • UseTrailingStop — Enables Trailing Stop management

  • TrailStartPips — Profit distance required to activate trailing

  • TrailStepPips — Trailing Stop distance

Entry Filters

  • UseSpreadFilter — Enables maximum spread filtering

  • MaxSpreadPoints — Maximum permitted spread in points

  • UseTimeFilter — Enables trading-hour filtering

  • StartHour — Trading start hour in broker server time

  • EndHour — Trading end hour in broker server time

Installation and Use

  1. Install the EA in MetaTrader 4.

  2. Attach it to the chart of the symbol you want to trade.

  3. Enable AutoTrading.

  4. Select the preferred signal mode.

  5. Configure risk, Stop Loss, Take Profit and entry filters.

  6. Run a Strategy Tester backtest.

  7. Perform forward testing on a demo account.

  8. Review the trading behavior and risk before considering live-account use.

Different symbols, timeframes, spreads and broker conditions may require separate testing and parameter optimization.

Important Risk Notice

Forex, CFD and other leveraged trading instruments involve substantial risk and may result in the loss of part or all invested funds.

Historical backtests, demo results and previous trading performance do not guarantee future results. The EA cannot eliminate market risk and does not guarantee profitability.

Users are responsible for selecting suitable parameters based on account size, risk tolerance, broker specifications and current market conditions. Thorough testing is strongly recommended before using real funds.


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Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
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Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
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Fan Yang
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Эксперты
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Chen Jia Qi
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
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Valentina Zhuchkova
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Adam Hrncir
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Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
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Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
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OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
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Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
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William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
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BYRDI - Сеть ИИ, которая торгует как единое целое Большинство советников видят один терминал. BYRDI видит всю сеть. Сделка, открытая на одном счёте, может изменить риск каждого другого вашего счёта. BYRDI объединяет отдельные терминалы MetaTrader 5 в одну согласованную mesh-сеть. Каждый узел может сохранять свой счёт, брокера, рынки, модель ИИ, стратегию и настройки риска, оставаясь при этом осведомлённым о системе в целом. BYRDI может распределять возможности, контролировать экспозицию и обесп
Cortex Aurex
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4.64 (11)
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Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
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Обратите внимание, что я не продаю этот EA через сторонних продавцов, партнёров или другие каналы распространения. Мониторинг -  Живой сигнал Публичный канал - Здесь Этот EA торгует двумя символами и ищет краткосрочный дисбаланс между ними. Когда символы движутся не так, как обычно в их нормальной связи, EA может открыть сделки и закрыть их, когда дисбаланс становится меньше. Это не grid EA. Это не мартингейл. EA не открывает много восстановительных ордеров. Он использует только 1 позицию на сим
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
1 (2)
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AETHERION PRIME EA Точная алгоритмическая торговля на XAUUSD, таймфрейм H1 Публичный живой сигнал для мониторинга в реальном времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Ограниченное стартовое предложение Первые 7 копий доступны всего за $259 . После их продажи цена сразу увеличится на $100 — до $359 . Это стартовое предложение предназначено для трейдеров, которые хотят присоединиться к Aetherion Prime EA на самом раннем этапе и с самого начала наблюдать за развитием системы через публичный
ArtQuant Gold
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4.2 (25)
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ArtQuant Gold — мультимодульный торговый советник для XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold — это автоматическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для торговли золотом в MetaTrader 5. Советник объединяет несколько независимых торговых модулей с централизованным управлением портфелем, ограничениями экспозиции, фильтрами исполнения, виртуальным управлением сделками и средствами защиты счета. Он предназначен для трейдеров, которым нужна специализированная система для XAUUSD без необходимости самостоятел
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