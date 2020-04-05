SpudFibo Fibonacci Auto Trader mt5

SpudFibo Fibonacci Auto Trader

Product Overview

SpudFibo Fibonacci Auto Trader is an automated trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5.

The EA reads the previous trading day’s high and low, calculates Fibonacci price levels automatically, and looks for reversal and breakout opportunities around key Fibonacci areas.

The product includes two independent trading modes:

  • Fibonacci internal reversal trading
  • Fibonacci external breakout trading

Users may enable either strategy separately or use both strategies together.

Main Features

  • Automatically reads the previous day’s high and low
  • Automatically calculates Fibonacci price levels
  • Automatically detects buy and sell opportunities
  • Supports reversal and breakout trading modes
  • Automatically calculates trading lot size
  • Supports percentage-based risk control
  • Automatically sets Stop Loss and Take Profit
  • Includes maximum spread control
  • Includes maximum open-position control
  • Supports optional trading-time filters
  • Can display Fibonacci levels on the chart
  • Does not use Martingale
  • Does not use Grid trading
  • Does not use neural networks

Trading Logic

Internal Reversal Strategy

The EA monitors Fibonacci levels located between the previous day’s high and low.

The main reversal reference levels are:

  • 38.2% Fibonacci level
  • 61.8% Fibonacci level

When price enters the configured reversal area and the internal conditions are met, the EA may open a reversal buy or reversal sell trade.

External Breakout Strategy

When price moves beyond the previous day’s high or low into a Fibonacci extension area, the EA looks for trend-following breakout opportunities.

The EA automatically calculates entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels according to the configured Fibonacci extension parameters.

Risk Management

The EA includes the following risk-management functions:

  • Position size can be calculated according to account balance and risk percentage
  • The default risk per trade is 1%
  • Stop Loss is set automatically
  • Take Profit is set automatically
  • No new trade is opened when spread is above the configured limit
  • No new trade is opened when the maximum number of positions is reached
  • Reversal and breakout strategies use separate Magic Numbers

The default maximum number of simultaneous positions is 2.

Actual trading frequency depends on market conditions and whether the configured Fibonacci levels are triggered.

Input Parameters

Strategy Settings

  • UseInnerReversal — Enables or disables the internal reversal strategy
  • UseOuterBreakout — Enables or disables the external breakout strategy
  • ReversalLevelLow — Lower Fibonacci level used for reversal logic
  • ReversalLevelHigh — Higher Fibonacci level used for reversal logic
  • BreakoutLevel — Fibonacci extension level used for breakout entry
  • BreakoutTPLevel — Fibonacci extension level used for breakout Take Profit

Risk Settings

  • RiskPercent — Risk percentage used to calculate position size
  • StopBufferPct — Additional Stop Loss buffer percentage
  • MaxSpreadPoints — Maximum allowed spread in points
  • MaxPositionsTotal — Maximum total number of open positions
  • Slippage — Maximum allowed slippage

Display and Time Settings

  • DrawFiboLines — Shows or hides Fibonacci lines on the chart
  • Trading Time Filter — Optional control for allowed trading hours

Important Notice

This product is a trading tool and does not guarantee profits.

Trading results may vary depending on symbol, broker, spread, execution quality, market volatility, and parameter settings.

Please test the EA in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before using it on a live account.

Historical results do not guarantee future performance.


Recommended products
YenFlow
Kelly Philip Aketch
Experts
This is a machine learning trend following strategy based on the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator combined with market volatility and volume metrics. It works best on the H1 Chart . The signals utilized to begin trading are carefully vetted via the machine learning capability, and a sophisticated algorithm ensures that the trader remains in the trend for as long as possible. Features. This is a fully automated multi-symbol expert advisor. It works on the following symbols USDJPY, AUDJPY, CHFJPY, EU
Traders Savior
Yohana Parmi
Experts
Hello traders :) After   12 years   of serving users on   A2SR   MT4 and MT5 products, now is the time for me to launch a flagship EA product : TRADER's SAVIOR . A Next-Generation Gold Scalping Expert Advisor Engineered for precision, stability, and consistent performance from low capital. Starting from an initial capital of $300  only:   2026 , 2025 , 2020 - 2026 . Direct use ,   no need to require a special SET file . Minimum qualifications required for your broker. Account type : RAW/Raw
VIX 75 Momentum EA Pro
Joshua Adeyemo
Experts
VIX Momentum Pro EA - Product Description Overview VIX Momentum Pro is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system exclusively designed for VIX75 Synthetic Indices. The algorithm employs advanced multi-timeframe analysis combined with proprietary momentum detection techniques to identify high-probability trading opportunities in the synthetic volatility market. Trading Strategy The Expert Advisor operates on a comprehensive momentum-based approach that analyzes price movements across multipl
Scorpion AI System
Premananth R
Experts
Scorpion AI Systems is a professional Expert Advisor built for structured, rule-based trading on MT5. Instead of reacting to every candle, its core engine continuously scans price structure in the background and only steps in once its internal confirmation conditions genuinely align. Scorpion AI Systems does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques. Every trade is protected by a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit, and a live on-chart dashboard tracks performance in real time — trade stat
FrankoScalp MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
4.22 (27)
Experts
Congratulations! You have come to the page of the longest running Expert Advisor on the Forex market! For more than 5 years, this expert has been at the hearing and in various tops. On any Forex forums you can find discussion topics for the "FrankoScalp" expert, but only on mql5 you can buy the original updated version of the expert, as well as get in touch with the author and get into the friendly "FrankoScalp" user community. >>> Chat <<< Purchase details When you buy an expert, you get it f
Alphabet AI MT5
Sergei Pomytkin
3.43 (7)
Experts
Alphabet AI is an advisor that works on the mean reversion strategy - this means that it uses the natural property of markets to return to their average values ​​after strong deviations. The algorithm constantly analyzes the current price of the asset, comparing it with the calculated average levels. When the price deviates significantly from its average value, the advisor interprets this as a signal for action: when the upper limit is exceeded, it opens short positions, expecting a price decre
Quantum Vision EA
Perceval Holloway
Experts
Product Description for MQL5 Quantum Vision EA - Advanced Breakout Ladder Trading System Overview Quantum Vision is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) developed by HWAY TRADING PTY LTD, designed to capitalize on market breakouts with precision and efficiency. Primarily optimized for XAUUSD (Gold), this versatile EA can be adapted for various symbols including Forex pairs, cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, and US indices. Utilizing a market execution ladder strategy without pending orders, Quantum
FxHydra
Sif-eddine Tabet
Experts
Live Signal Tickmill :   CLICK HERE  !!!! This account reflects the actual live trading results of the EA , including verified statistics such as profit, drawdown, win rate, and trade history. Users can independently review the performance directly on MQL5 to ensure full transparency before using the system. All published backtests of FX Hydra are conducted using the safest risk settings , designed to prioritize stability and controlled drawdown rather than aggressive profit optimization. FX
Gold Trend Swing
Luis Ruben Rivera Galvez
5 (1)
Experts
Send me a message so I can send you the setfile $498 for introduction,  It will increase by 100 per month until it reaches $1298 Automated Trading Bot for XAUUSD (GOLD)  . Connect this bot to your XAUUSD (GOLD) H1 charts and let it trade automatically with a proven strategy! Designed for traders seeking simple yet efficient automation, this bot executes trades based on a combination of technical indicators and price action, optimized for low to medium spreads. How Does the Bot Work? Recommended
MA Fibo Retracement
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
Experts
General idea of the strategy This robot does not use a Grid or a Martingale system. It just uses a simple strategy based on 2 indicators: Moving Average and Fibonacci retracement. Buy Signal: When the price is below the moving average, it indicates that the market is in a downtrend. In a downtrend, the market never falls in a straight line. It alternates between: Bearish impulses (the main downward movement) Bullish retracements (small upward bounces before the next decline) The robot, on the ot
RavenQuant Daybreak EA for SP500
Marcin Kucharski
Experts
RavenQuant Daybreak - Product Description RavenQuant Daybreak Automated intraday volatility-breakout expert advisor for the US500 (S&P 500) on MetaTrader 5. Production version 4. Documentation (manual) — full setup, preset file, VIX data, broker time examples, and parameter reference are in the manual. This page is a short product overview only. Overview RavenQuant Daybreak is a rules-based trading system for the US500. It trades opening-range breakouts in both directions, with a hard stop loss
Bitcoin Dragon 2
Jang Jun
Experts
Bitcoin K-Dragon 2 (KDB-2) is a professional BTCUSD Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It operates on a proprietary mean reversion algorithm combined with a smart multi-stage exit system . No grid. No martingale. Fixed lot averaging only. Clean mean reversion logic. BTCUSD M5 | Mean Reversion Strategy | No Grid | No Martingale | IC Markets Optimized | Verified in Bull & Bear Markets | 20+ Years of Experience   ️ IMPORTANT: 0.02 Lot Architecture KDB-2 uses a 50%/50% partial close system at TP1/
Area Breaker Elit Pro
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
Area Breaker Elit Pro Area Breaker Elit Pro is a high-performance, institutional-grade trading system designed for MetaTrader 5. It utilizes a density-based spatial clustering algorithm (DBSCAN) to identify high-volume liquidity nodes and supply/demand zones with extreme precision. The system is engineered to trade both standard currency pairs and precious metals (Gold and Silver) using an advanced "Metal Beast" intelligence module that filters for institutional displacement and volume surges.
Cleetah EA MT5
Guo Shan Zhao
Experts
Cleetah EA MT5 is a fully automated trend-following trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It is a complete trading loop – automatically identifying potential trends, calculating position sizes, entering trades, exiting trades, and providing excellent risk control. As each trending move ends, the equity curve rises steadily to a new level. Of course, the size of the step depends on the magnitude of the trend. Requirements & Recommendations Trading instrum
EA139 MultiFX RSI Guardian MT5
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
MultiFX RSI Guardian   is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor (EA) designed for traders who want to combine   precision entries based on RSI levels   with the flexibility of an   adaptive grid recovery strategy . This EA monitors   overbought and oversold market conditions   in real-time. Trades are entered when the RSI crosses a   configurable threshold , allowing you to adapt the bot to different pairs and market environments.   Key Features:   Configurable RSI Period and Thresholds
XauusdInstitutionalAi
Allan Mabele
Experts
XAUUSD Liquid AI – M1 Momentum Scalping Expert Advisor ORIGINAL PRICE $1500 TAKE THE OPPORTUNITY NOW WHILE OFFER LASTS XAUUSD Liquid AI is an automated trading system that analyses short-term price momentum using micro-trend analysis, volatility filters and adaptive trade management. The Expert Advisor combines momentum analysis, exponential moving averages, candle structure, tick volume and Average True Range (ATR) calculations to determine trade entries according to its configured rules. The
SuperTrend EA Pro MT5
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Experts
SUPER TREND EA for Meta Trader 5 – Trade Smarter, Above M15 Timeframe , Any Market Unlock the full potential of automated trading with SUPER TREND EA for MT5 , a professional Expert Advisor built for precision, flexibility, and intelligent risk management. Perfect for Forex, Gold, indices, and cryptocurrencies, this EA adapts to any timeframe—from ultra-fast scalping on M1 to long-term swing trading on D1. Whether you trade intraday moves or position trends, the SUPER TREND EA provides reliable
Gold Gann PDC Double Shield EA
Nikhil Balnath Birangal
Experts
"Gold Gann PDC Double Shield EA" is a mathematically driven Expert Advisor based on the legendary Gann Square of 9 theory. Unlike 'grid' or 'martingale' systems that risk your entire account, this EA uses a 'Sniper' approach—targeting the high-probability opening drive of Gold." Key Features: Time-Filtered Precision: Only enters trades during the first 2 hours of the day to capture institutional intent. Mon-Wed-Fri Specialization: Specifically optimized for the 'Opening Drive' days, avoiding the
Cyber Trace
Tatiana Savkevych
Experts
Cyber Trace is a high-tech algorithmic trading system based on the principles of dynamic polynomial regression and adaptive series management. Unlike standard grid bots, Cyber Trace applies a mathematical model to detect the market’s center of gravity and builds trading sequences only when price deviates significantly from its projected trajectory. At the core of the Expert Advisor lies the Regress Intelligence Engine , which analyzes market cycles across two time horizons simultaneously. This a
Horse Rider
Nikolas Berta
Experts
Horse Rider — A Simple Trend-Following EA for Swing Trading  No martingale. No arbitrage. No grid. No high-frequency trading. This expert advisor offers a clean, focused approach to trend-following without unnecessary complexity. Horse Rider is designed for swing trading, emphasizing large wins and controlled losses. Its foundation is built for adaptability and consistency across varying market conditions. While originally developed with prop firm environments in mind, Horse Rider suits a wid
Liquidity Engine Pro
Harsh Tiwari
Experts
Liquidity Engine Pro is a professional-grade automated trading robot designed to capitalize on liquidity-driven price movements and institutional market behavior . TIME FRAME -: 5MIN ONLY Built for serious traders, this Expert Advisor focuses on precision execution, structured logic, and capital protection , avoiding random indicators and retail trading noise. The robot analyzes market flow, identifies high-probability liquidity zones, and executes trades with disciplined risk control. Its inter
Gordian Knot 1
Hidenori Tanaka
Experts
This EA is a simple automated trading system for the Meta Trader 5 platform. It uses parabolic SAR to automatically adjust lot size based on market trends. By this, the EA does not take a large amount of risk, but instead steadily accumulates profits. Main Features The EA does not use the martingale method for lot size adjustment. If a position is taken before the forex market closes, the position will be carried over to the weekend. This EA is designed to hold multiple positions at the same t
XAU Endurance Portfolio M5
Fernando Medina Villanueva
Experts
XAU Endurance Portfolio M5 Strategy Overview XAU Endurance Portfolio M5 is a professional multi-strategy Expert Advisor portfolio designed exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe. This portfolio combines six carefully selected strategies with uncorrelated loss patterns, creating a robust trading system built to endure the toughest market conditions and generate sustainable long-term growth. Development & Robustness Testing This portfolio has been developed using over 20 ye
Gold Scalper pro Nova
Emmanuel Eliud Kaguangi Mwaura
Experts
The fully automated Expert Advisor built exclusively for XAU/USD (Gold). This EA combines a high-probability, three-EMA trend-following strategy with a professional two-stage risk management system to secure profits quickly and efficiently. Optimized for the M1/M5 timeframes. ​ The Strategy: Filtered 3-EMA Crossover ​Our system utilizes three Exponential Moving Averages to confirm both momentum and trend direction, dramatically reducing false signals common in basic crossover EAs. ​Fast EMA (
WiZard of Oz
Mathew Chiwendu Opara
Experts
WIZARD OF OZ Intelligent XAUUSD Trading EA Smart gold trading. Real predictive edge. Engineered for traders who want it to just work. What It Does Wizard of Oz is a precision XAUUSD Expert Advisor that identifies high-probability trade setups before the market makes its move , and manages risk with disciplined, balance-aware logic. No guesswork, no martingale chaos — just clean signals, clean entries, and tight risk control. ️ THE ENGINE Three core technologies, working as one. Neura
Adaptive Grid Engine AGE Pro
Thanyacharoen Natphasit
Experts
Adaptive Grid Engine (AGE) — Smart Trend-Filtered Grid System Adaptive Grid Engine (AGE) is a professional grid trading system built around a core principle: grid trading without trend filtering is gambling. AGE only opens new series in the direction confirmed by a multi-zone trend engine, while still allowing the grid to extend naturally as the market moves — giving you controlled, rule-based exposure instead of blind martingale. Unlike basic grid EAs that fire orders in both directions regardl
Gold Oni
Lo Thi Mai Loan
4.89 (9)
Experts
Hello, traders. AI Gold Oni is a specialized XAUUSD Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built for structured intraday breakout trading with defined risk on every trade. From the author of AI Aurum Pivot and AI Gold Prime, AI Gold Oni follows the same core philosophy: consistent logic, hard Stop Loss, no martingale, no hidden recovery tricks, and no random averaging. JOIN GROUP:   Click here LAUNCH PROMO: Only 3 copies left at the current price! Final price: $3999.99 Use the official product links f
PivotGrid By Sandsalgo
Aditya Sandy Indrawan
Experts
EA PIVOT GRID SYSTEM v1.8 by SandsAlgo    Smart Swing Trading with Intelligent Grid Recovery PROFESSIONAL GRADE EXPERT ADVISOR FOR METATRADER 5 EA Pivot Grid System is a fully automated trading robot that combines  the power of SWING TRADING using Pivot Point detection with an  intelligent GRID SYSTEM for position averaging and profit optimization. This EA ide
FalseBreak Cycle Pro
Giuseppe Spoto
Experts
Product Name FalseBreak Cycle Pro Short Description A rule-based MT5 Expert Advisor for CFD trading, combining false breakout logic, Supertrend/Donchian market structure, ATR-based risk levels, and cycle-based money management. Full Description FalseBreak Cycle Pro is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for traders who prefer structured, rule-based execution on CFD instruments such as Gold, indices, and other compatible symbols. The EA uses a false breakout approach supported by trend
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.92 (25)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 1499$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and propr
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.46 (102)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signal - Track real performan
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.64 (22)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Experts
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Precision. Structure. Execution. Financial markets do not reward emotions. They reward discipline, structure, consistency, and the ability to make decisions based on objective data. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA was built around this philosophy. It is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed to operate on two of the most popular instruments in the financial markets: • XAUUSD (Gold) • EURUSD The system independently analyzes market conditions, opens and manages
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (19)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
More from author
SpudFibo Fibonacci Auto Trader
Chih-chiang Wang
Experts
SpudFibo Fibonacci Auto Trader Product Overview SpudFibo Fibonacci Auto Trader is an automated trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4. The EA reads the previous trading day’s high and low, calculates Fibonacci price levels automatically, and looks for reversal and breakout opportunities around key Fibonacci areas. The product includes two independent trading modes: Fibonacci internal reversal trading Fibonacci external breakout trading Users may enable either strategy separately or use both str
Bollinger Bands Dual Strategy Auto Trader
Chih-chiang Wang
Experts
Bollinger Bands Dual Strategy Auto Trader Product Overview Bollinger Bands Dual Strategy Auto Trader is an automated trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4. The EA uses Bollinger Bands as its core indicator and provides two selectable trading modes: Mean Reversion Breakout Trading Entry signals are evaluated using the previous completed candle. This helps avoid unstable signals caused by an unfinished candle. Users can adjust the Bollinger Bands settings, trading mode, lot size, Stop Loss, Take
Moving Average Momentum Trader
Chih-chiang Wang
Experts
Moving Average Momentum Trader is an automated trading program developed for MetaTrader 4. It combines a fast and slow exponential moving average crossover with a Relative Strength Index filter. Trading signals are confirmed using completed candles to reduce unstable signals caused by changes in the currently forming candle. The product is designed for traders who prefer clear rule-based intraday and short-term automated trading. The EA can calculate trade volume, place Stop Loss and Take Profit
Fisher Dual Signal Scalping EA
Chih-chiang Wang
Experts
SCALPING EA 369 is an automated trading Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 4. It provides two selectable signal modes: EMA crossover with RSI filtering 369 Fisher signal strategy Traders can select the signal mode that best matches their preferred trading approach, symbol characteristics and market conditions. The EA confirms signals using completed candles to reduce unstable entries caused by unfinished price bars. It also includes risk-based position sizing, fixed lot trading, Stop Loss,
Bollinger Bands Dual Strategy Auto Trader mt5
Chih-chiang Wang
Experts
Bollinger Bands Dual Strategy Auto Trader mt5 Product Overview Bollinger Bands Dual Strategy Auto Trader is an automated trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. The EA uses Bollinger Bands as its core indicator and provides two selectable trading modes: Mean Reversion Breakout Trading Entry signals are evaluated using the previous completed candle. This helps avoid unstable signals caused by an unfinished candle. Users can adjust the Bollinger Bands settings, trading mode, lot size, Stop Loss,
Moving Average Momentum Trader MT5
Chih-chiang Wang
Experts
Moving Average Momentum Trader is an automated trading program developed for MetaTrader 5. It combines a fast and slow exponential moving average crossover with a Relative Strength Index filter. Trading signals are confirmed using completed candles to reduce unstable signals caused by changes in the currently forming candle. The product is designed for traders who prefer clear rule-based intraday and short-term automated trading. The EA can calculate trade volume, place Stop Loss and Take Profit
Fisher Dual Signal Scalping EA mt5
Chih-chiang Wang
Experts
SCALPING EA 369 is an automated trading Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5. It provides two selectable signal modes: EMA crossover with RSI filtering 369 Fisher signal strategy Traders can select the signal mode that best matches their preferred trading approach, symbol characteristics and market conditions. The EA confirms signals using completed candles to reduce unstable entries caused by unfinished price bars. It also includes risk-based position sizing, fixed lot trading, Stop Loss,
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review