StanBil Gold Trend PRO

StanBil Gold Trend PRO
Professional Trend Following Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) 

Developed by StanBil 

Overview

StanBil Gold Trend PRO is an automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. 

The system follows the prevailing market trend and automatically opens BUY or SELL positions after confirming price continuation. The strategy is based on price action and trend continuation principles, avoiding unnecessary trades during unfavorable market conditions. 

The Expert Advisor has been designed with simplicity, stability and reliability in mind. 

Main Features

Designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) 
Trend continuation trading strategy 
Fully automated operation 
Automatic BUY and SELL entries 
Intelligent trailing stop management 
Fixed lot trading 
One position at a time 
No martingale 
No grid trading 
No hedging 
No DLL required 

Recommended Settings 
Platform: MetaTrader 5 
Instrument: XAUUSD 
Timeframe: H1 
Account Type: Hedge or Netting 
Minimum Deposit: 100
Input Parameters 
Fixed Lot Size 0.01
Trading volume for each position. 
Stop Loss 
Distance of the protective Stop Loss in points. 
Take Profit 
Distance of the Take Profit target in points. 
Enable Trailing Stop 
Enables or disables automatic trailing stop management. 
Trailing Start 
Profit level at which trailing stop becomes active. 
Trailing Stop 
Distance maintained between market price and Stop Loss. 
Magic Number 
Unique identifier used to manage EA positions. 

 

Frequently Asked Questions 
Which symbol is recommended? XAUUSD (Gold) 
Which timeframe should I use? H1 
Does the EA use Martingale? No. 
Does the EA use Grid trading? No. 
Can I use it on a VPS? Yes. 
Does the EA trade automatically? 
Yes. The Expert Advisor opens and manages positions automatically. 
Can I use it on other symbols? 
The Expert Advisor was designed and optimized exclusively for XAUUSD. 

 

Risk Warning 
Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before using it on a live trading account. 

      
Version History 
Version 1.00 
• Initial Market Release 
• Trend Following Strategy 
• Trend Continuation Logic 
• Intelligent Trailing Stop 
• Optimized for XAUUSD (H1) 
• MQL5 Market Validation Passed 

 

 
Recommended products
Tomgoodcar Rebate
Tanakon Khotmitr
Experts
Tomgoodcar Rebate For You V1 is an automated trading system (Expert Advisor) designed to execute trades based on predefined technical conditions. The primary objective of this EA is to generate trading volume through a systematic grid recovery approach. Core Trading Logic: First Entry Signal: The system utilizes the EMA 50 (Exponential Moving Average) on the current timeframe (M15 recommended) to filter the market direction. If the closing price is above the EMA 50, the EA looks for BUY opportun
Account Turbo Flip Pro
Adrian Titilincu
Experts
Feel free to contact me for XAUUSD setfiles. Watch more videos to reveal ATF PRO during backtesting: - [ XAUUSD ] ->  Account Turbo Flip Pro EA - XAUUSD - [ GBPUSD ] ->   Account Turbo Flip Pro EA - GBPUSD Account Turbo Flip Pro: Configuration Guide To ensure optimal performance, please refer to this guide when configuring your EA settings. 1. Visual Settings Show Panel: Toggles the visibility of the on-chart graphical user interface dashboard. Top Labels Font Color: Determines the color matri
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AU
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Breakthrough Level EA
Khalakuzzaman Shaon
Experts
Level EA – Intelligent Price Level Trading for MetaTrader 5  Level EA is a professional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, designed to identify and trade high-probability market levels using an embedded proprietary level detection engine. Unlike conventional EAs that rely on external custom indicators, Level EA performs all calculations internally, making installation simple, execution faster, and trading more reliable. Built for traders who value precision, flexibility, and automation
EMLU Precision AI
Ali Shimaz
1 (1)
Experts
EMLU Precision AI — Free Demonstration Version for MT5 Type: Expert Advisor (MT5) ️ Important Notice (Read Before Downloading) This Free version of EMLU Precision AI is designed strictly for demonstration, research, structural inspection, and interface familiarisation . It does not represent the behaviour, logic depth, live signals, or performance results of the full paid version. Performance, trade frequency, and result quality are intentionally reduced to prevent misuse of the free edition as
FREE
Correction researcher
Olha Blau
Experts
Correction researcher (СR) Remember, an advisor is just a tool that allows you to follow a trading strategy without the psychological burden of manual trading. This MT5 expert advisor works well in uptrends. Gold is in an uptrend from 2022 to 2025 and is likely to continue to grow rapidly for another 2-3 years. The Expert Advisor looks for the bottom of a pullback or correction to enter a buy trade in line with the trend. The Expert Advisor does not use a grid of orders, Martingale or locking. T
PullBackSniper
Fernando Da Silva Candido
Experts
PullBackSniper PullBackSniper is an Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5, focused on pullback trading, market structure confirmation, and precise entries near relevant technical zones. The robot was designed to search for trading opportunities after price corrections, avoiding impulsive entries and attempting to operate only when there is confluence between a technical level, market context, price rejection, and a valid entry trigger. The main logic of the system is to identify important ch
Ksm mt5
Andriy Sydoruk
3 (2)
Experts
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyze
BTC Master Pro
Farzad Saadatinia
4.58 (12)
Experts
BTC Master Pro – Your trusted partner in disciplined Bitcoin trading. The new version is now enhanced with OpenAI artificial intelligence , delivering smarter execution and improved trade filtering in volatile crypto conditions. This professional Expert Advisor is built specifically for Bitcoin (BTCUSD) trading on MetaTrader 5 , focusing on structured execution, controlled exposure, and intelligent risk management. Price: $499  →  Next: $699  →  Final: $999 LIVE SIGNAL HERE OpenAI-Powered Exec
Viking Alpha DAX Ivar Edition
Valdeci Carlos Dos Passos Albuquerque
Experts
Viking Alpha DAX — Germany 40 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 LAUNCH PROMO Only 10 copies at launch price. Price increases with each sale. Launch price: $297 Next price: $497 Final price: $997 Live Performance: FX Blue — Vikingtradingbots What Makes Viking Alpha DAX Different Most DAX robots fail for one simple reason: they treat the Germany 40 like a forex pair. It isn't. The DAX has a heartbeat — a specific rhythm tied to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange opening, the European session structure, an
Smart M Quantum
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Smart Money Quantum EA Smart Money Quantum is an advanced algorithmic trading Expert Advisor designed specifically to trade XAU/USD (gold) on the M15 timeframe. This system combines Smart Money Concepts (SMC) principles with institutional risk management to capture high-probability movements in the gold market. Key Features Trading Strategy SMC Methodology: Accurately identifies and trades institutional Order Blocks Break & Retest System: Confirms liquidity zones before executing trades RSI
Investopedia FIVE
Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
Experts
Investopedia FIVE EA is based on this article: https://www.investopedia.com/articles/forex/08/five-minute-momo.asp TRADING CONDITIONS - Look for currency pair trading below the X-period EMA and MACD to be in negative territory. - Wait for price to cross above the X-period EMA, then make sure that MACD is either in the process of crossing from negative to positive or has crossed into positive territory within five bars. - Go long X pips above the X-period EMA. - Sell X of the position at en
Cyclone Intraday
Mikhail Mitin
5 (1)
Experts
How the EA works (simple explanation) Trades on M5 timeframe Uses H1 timeframe to analyze global market context Analyzes 2 or 3 timeframes simultaneously On each timeframe: Checks price position relative to one or two Moving Averages Evaluates MA angle and distance between price and MA Entry logic is based on trend + volatility conditions , not on random signals The full algorithm is illustrated in the screenshots. Recommended usage Symbol: EURUSD Timeframe: M5 Trading style: Intraday
Ronin MT5
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139325 MT5 Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/ 139326 RONIN EA – Precision One Shot Trading RONIN   is a disciplined and powerful Expert Advisor built for traders who value precision, control, and efficiency. Inspired by the spirit of the lone samurai, RONIN executes single-entry trades using a smart combination of   Bulls Power ,   Bears Power , and the   Alligator   indicator. This EA is designed to enter the market with co
Brent Oil
Babak Alamdar
3.4 (10)
Experts
“Two Expert Advisors, One Price: Fueling Your Success!”  Brent Oil Scalping Expert + Brent Oil Swingy Expert in one Expert Advisor   Live signal This price is temporary for the duration of the promotion and will be raised shortly Final Price: 5000 $ There are only a few copies left at the current price, the next price is -->> 1120 $ Welcome to the Brent Oil Brent Oil expert advisor is a powerhouse, engineered to master the volatile energy markets with precision and agility. Brent Oil is not
Aicira In Berlin MT5 EA for DE40
Hans Robert Nyberg
Experts
This Expert Advisor is designed to trade the DE40 index (often labeled DAX, GER40, etc. depending on the broker). The EA automatically identifies trade opportunities in the market and manages positions with a risk-driven approach, giving you two trading modes to choose from: Conservative – A slower, steadier approach. Aggressive – A faster-paced strategy designed to take advantage of larger market movements (with higher risk). This strategy selects its positions and trading directions according
Samurai WIN
Anton Zarubin
Experts
Samurai WIN: Automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Make the market work for you with an intelligent algorithm based on a proven breakout strategy. Transform your trading account into a disciplined and unemotional samurai who knows no fatigue, fear, or greed. Samurai WIN is more than just an advisor; it's your personal trading warrior, waging battle in the financial markets with cold, calculating precision. [ Русский ]  -   [ English ]  -  [ 中文 ]  -  [ Español ] -   [ Português ]  -  [ 日本語
PlanB EA Advanced Trading System
Gabriel Alin Ene
Experts
PlanB EA - Advanced XAUUSD Grid System LAUNCH PROMOTION: $30 for the first 5 copies! (After the first 5 sales, the price will automatically increase to $99 to limit the number of users and protect the trading edge). PlanB EA - Advanced Volatility-Adjusted Trading System for XAUUSD The retail algorithmic trading space is flooded with aggressive Grid and Martingale bots that show massive, straight-line profit curves in backtests, only to completely blow up real accounts during the first major m
Blackwave Hedgeguard Pro USDCHF
Gary Comey
Experts
Blackwave USDCHF Hedge Recovery Adaptive Hedge Recovery System for USDCHF Positions Blackwave USDCHF Hedge Recovery is a specialized MT5 Expert Advisor designed to help traders stabilize drawdown on manual USDCHF positions using an ATR-based adaptive hedge basket system. USDCHF behaves differently from many other major forex pairs. The pair is heavily influenced by: Swiss National Bank policy, safe-haven capital flows, interest rate differentials, and prolonged directional pressure during risk-o
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - designed to open trades! This is a trading robot that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calculate its values, Your Assistant in the World of Financial Markets. Use our set of indicators from the SolarTrade Suite series to better choose the moment to launch this robot. Check out our other products from the SolarTrade Suite series at the bottom of the description. Do you want to confidently navigate the world of inves
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Gold Volatality SwingAI Pro
Rene Alfred Rizaldo Tresmonte
Experts
GOLD VOLATILITY SWING PRO – Your Ultimate Trading Companion “The uptrend is your friend, but the downtrend is your opportunity.” GOLD VOLATILITY SWING PRO is a powerful AI advisor developed for long-term profitability in the gold market. Designed for MetaTrader 5, this AI doesn’t just follow trends—it strategically capitalizes on both upswings and downswings, identifying high-probability swing entries and exits. Built for serious traders , this system adapts position sizes based on your account
Mete Gold M5 Sniper
Mete Tirpan
Experts
Mete Gold M5 Sniper is an automated trading robot designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe. This Expert Advisor uses a combination of liquidity-based entries, momentum confirmation, and strong candle filtering to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Features: - Liquidity sweep detection - Momentum-based entry filter - Strong candle body confirmation - Built-in break-even and trailing stop system - Adjustable inputs for different risk profiles Recommended usage:
Ganesha EA
Tuti Imelda
Experts
Introducing  Ganesha EA  – Expert Advisor base on Trend determine with market structure analisys and Supply Demand and OrderBlock level.   I design Ganesha EA for XAUUSD/Gold and GBPUSD  pairs, and not using any dangerous strategy like martingale, grid, etc..  This EA protected by Auto Stoploss and Takeprofit.   Installation Recommendation Running Ganesha EA at GBPUSD and/or XAUUSD pairs on  H1 timeframes . You can start to trade with $ 300 Minimum initial Deposit Account Type : Hedged The recom
Neuro Start
Dmytryi Voitukhov
4.75 (4)
Experts
UPD:   https://t.me/mql5_neuroExt   актуальная версия и обсуждение. - for the successful created training bases I will provide an advisor for temporary use free of charge. - training bases will be laid out as training progresses. - training requires approximately 20 epochs. It is possible to use one of two strategies - either trading in 2 directions, or - using SL. When using SL, the trading results will be identical to the learning outcomes. Since during training, only 1 order is used at a ti
FREE
EA builder master
Davi Silva Campos
Experts
Join our group and help us build a better EA and discover profitable setups. https://discord.gg/ebPS82eM EA Builder Master: Master the Market with Intelligent Automation and Total Control The ultimate tool for traders who want to build, test, and automate their own strategies in MetaTrader 5, without writing a single line of code. Have you ever felt frustrated by missing opportunities because you weren't in front of the chart? Have you struggled with indiscipline and emotional decisions that sa
FREE
VectorTrailFX
Jerome Alan Wood
Experts
VectorTrail FX | Mean Reversion Grid EA | EURGBP M15 | FIFO Compliant VectorTrail FX is a precision mean reversion Expert Advisor built for EURGBP on the M15 timeframe. It uses statistical Z-score analysis to identify when price has stretched too far from its mean, then enters a directional basket and exits when floating profit peaks — keeping drawdown tight while compounding consistently. Fully FIFO-compliant and tested with US brokers. How It Works VectorTrail FX measures how far price has de
XAI Sentinel Pro Grok 4
Jacob Medah
5 (1)
Experts
XAI Sentinel Pro Grok 4 — XAUUSD Spike-Detection System for MT5 Golden Nightwatch is a fully automated trading system built specifically for XAUUSD (Gold).   It watches for genuine volatility spikes — not every candle — and manages every trade with broker-verified risk control from entry to exit, so you're not watching the chart every time gold moves. After purchase, please contact me via MQL5 private message for the setup guide and personalized settings for your broker. Two Ready-to-Test Set
Basket Trend Pullback Pro
Widianto Pramana
Experts
Overview BTP Pro  (Basket Trend Pullback)  is a fully automated trading robot that continuously monitors the market and opens trades only when conditions are favorable. The EA analyzes market structure across two timeframes to identify the overall trend direction, then patiently waits for the right moment when price temporarily moves against the trend — a pullback — before entering a position in the direction of the main trend. Once a trade is open, the EA manages it intelligently: if the market
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.92 (25)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
5 (26)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 1499$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and propr
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.46 (102)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signal - Track real performan
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.64 (22)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (3)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (20)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 249$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 7th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—inclu
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Experts
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
More from author
StanBil Gold Trader PRO
Stanislaw Bilka
Experts
StanBil Gold Trader PRO Professional Automated Gold Trading System for MetaTrader 5 Creator: StanBil StanBil Gold Trader PRO is an expert tool developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (gold) on MetaTrader 5. The system analyzes completed candlesticks and automatically opens BUY and SELL positions according to pre-defined market conditions. Video Demonstration Watch the EA in action: https://youtu.be/ko10SG7PX5w Key Features: • Candlestick-based trading strategy • Automatic BUY and SELL entries
StanBil Candle XAUUSD
Stanislaw Bilka
Experts
StanBil Candle XAUUSD H1 Professional Candle Breakout Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) Developed by StanBil Overview StanBil Candle XAUUSD H1 is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. The system analyzes completed candles and automatically places pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders above and below the previous candle range. Positions are managed automatically using Stop Loss, Take Profit and dynamic Trailing Stop protectio
StanBil Gold Strategy M5
Stanislaw Bilka
Experts
StanBil Gold Strategy XAUUSD MT5 Two more copies at $30 each, followed by ones at $100 Professional Gold Trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 StanBil Gold Strategy XAUUSD MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe . The EA is based on a trend-following approach using an Exponential Moving Average (EMA) combined with comprehensive money management and advanced trade protection features. Every position is automatically managed th
StanBil OsMa XAUUSD
Stanislaw Bilka
Experts
StanBil OsMa XAUUSD MT5 Professional Momentum Trading Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD) Unlock the Power of Automated Gold Trading StanBil OsMa XAUUSD MT5 is a professional Expert Advisor created exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. The trading algorithm is based on the OsMA (Moving Average of Oscillator) momentum indicator, designed to identify high-probability trend continuation opportunities while avoiding many weak market signals. The Expert Advisor automatic
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review