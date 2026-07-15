MINIMUM DEPOSIT ONLY USC ACCOUNT: 150,000 USC

All EAs running on live accounts. Investor Id password 🔑 is in telegram group.

Accounts with a balance below 150,000 USC are considered HIGH RISK. The recommended deposit does not eliminate trading risk. Use conservative settings and test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before live trading.

Smart Safe Gold Grid Cents

Smart Safe Gold Grid Cents is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed for trading GOLD/XAUUSD on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is intended primarily for cent accounts and automatically manages trade entries, additional positions, profit targets and complete basket closure.

The internal entry and trade-management algorithm is protected and is not disclosed in this description.

Main Functions

Fully automated GOLD/XAUUSD trading

Automatic opening and management of trade baskets

Configurable initial and maximum lot sizes

Fixed-money or balance-percentage basket profit target

Automatic recalculation of the basket take-profit level

Built-in margin protection before opening additional positions

Emergency basket closure at a configurable margin level

Optional maximum number of trades per basket

Optional waiting period before starting a new basket

Automatic recovery of basket information after an EA or terminal restart

Protection against interference from manual or foreign trades on the same symbol

Support for both hedging and netting account types

Broker volume, margin and order-execution validation

Compact chart information panel

Chart Information

The EA can display the following information directly on the chart:

Daily profit or loss

Number of trades opened today

Number of active trades

Current floating profit

Current floating loss

Basket profit target

Current account balance

Current account equity

Recommended Use

Symbol: XAUUSD or GOLD

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Account type: Cent account recommended

Minimum deposit: 150,000 USC

Recommended setup: Reliable low-spread broker and stable VPS connection

The EA should be attached only to the intended GOLD/XAUUSD chart. Avoid opening manual trades on the same symbol while the Expert Advisor is operating.

Important Risk Warning

This Expert Advisor uses multiple-position basket management and may build significant market exposure during unfavorable price movement. Trading GOLD is highly risky and can result in partial or complete loss of the account balance.

The minimum deposit is a risk recommendation, not a guarantee of safety or profitability. Accounts below 150,000 USC are considered high risk. Results may vary depending on leverage, spread, commission, execution speed, broker conditions, market volatility and selected settings.

No profit is guaranteed. Past backtest or live performance does not guarantee future results. Always test the EA in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and on a demo account before using real funds. Trade only with money you can afford to lose.

Developer: ASTIK JAURA

E-MAIL: ASTIKJAURA2014@GMAIL.COM

