DeltaPrint btc

DeltaPrint BTC 

Product: Experts

Account type: Any

TAB: DESCRIPTION

DeltaPrint BTC is an order-flow expert advisor built specifically for Bitcoin (BTCUSD).

It reads real tick buy/sell volume to measure order-flow delta, then trades divergence and momentum imbalances between price and delta.

Designed for one job, done well: BTCUSD on the M5 timeframe.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━ HOW IT WORKS ━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

The EA calculates delta (buy volume minus sell volume) for each closed bar using real trade ticks.

  It looks for two setups:

• Divergence — price closes up while delta is strongly negative (or the reverse).

  A hidden imbalance that often precedes a reversal.

• Momentum — price and a strong delta agree, confirmed by a volume spike. A continuation setup.

Every signal is filtered by a volume-spike check and a minimum delta threshold, so weak bars are ignored.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━ KEY FEATURES ━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

• Real order-flow delta engine (tick-based, with candle fallback)

• Three SL/TP modes: fixed Account Dollars, BTC Price Move, or ATR

• Auto lot (risk %) or fixed manual lot

• Spread filter — skips entries when spread is too wide • Spread automatically added into stop distance

• Interactive dashboard: manual BUY / SELL / CLOSE buttons, lot stepper, and PAUSE / RESUME for the auto engine

• Live stats: equity, balance, growth %, net P/L, accuracy, open position

• Works with any broker symbol suffix (BTCUSD, BTCUSD.m, BTCUSD.pro, etc.)

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━ RECOMMENDED SETTINGS ━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

• Symbol: BTCUSD (M5)

• SL/TP mode: Account Dollars

• Stop Loss: 1% of account, Take Profit: 2% of account

• Lot: manual, sized to your risk

• Test on your own broker before going live — spread and tick data differ between brokers.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━ IMPORTANT ━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

This EA is a trading tool, not a guarantee of profit. Past performance does not predict future results.

Trading Bitcoin carries substantial risk. Always test on a demo account first and never risk money you cannot afford to lose.

Support and updates: algotraders24.com

TAB: VERSIONS

Version: 1.0

What's new / changelog:

Version 1.0

  • Initial release

  • Order-flow delta divergence and momentum strategy for BTCUSD

  • Interactive dashboard with manual trade controls and pause/resume

  • Three SL/TP modes (Dollars / Move / ATR), auto and manual lot

  • Spread filter and multi-suffix broker support


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Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
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Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
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5 (2)
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5 (7)
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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4.5 (20)
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Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
Эксперты
SixtyNine EA – Экспертный советник для торговли золотом на MetaTrader 5, оснащённый 6 интегрированными стратегическими слоями, предустановленным Stop Loss в каждой сделке и чистой торговой структурой без Martingale, Recovery-систем и Grid-торговли. Публичный Live Signal: старт $500, фиксированный 0.02 лота, рост 500%+, более 20 недель работы Публичный Live Signal является главным доказательством работы SixtyNine EA . Счёт был запущен с балансом $500 , использовался фиксированный размер лота 0.0
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Pravin Awari
Эксперты
CMDT-Print AI - Multi-Commodity Order-Flow Engine One EA. Four markets. CMDT-Print AI is an order-flow Expert Advisor that trades GOLD (XAUUSD), SILVER (XAGUSD), CRUDE OIL (USOIL/WTI) and BITCOIN (BTCUSD) from a single, unified engine. Instead of lagging indicators, it reads real tick buy/sell volume to measure order-flow delta - the true balance of aggressive buyers versus sellers - and trades the divergence and momentum shifts that appear before price reacts. Attach it to any of the four su
Algotraders24 Gold Scalper
Pravin Awari
Эксперты
ALGOTRADERS24 GOLD SCALPER Professional Automated Scalping System for XAUUSD (Gold) ALGOTRADERS24 Gold Scalper is a high-precision and risk-controlled Expert Advisor designed exclusively for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. Built for disciplined traders, this EA follows a strict “One Signal = One Trade” rule. It does not use grid, martingale, averaging, or any dangerous recovery methods. The system patiently waits for high-probability setups using a multi-layered confirmation filter and only exe
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