MA Lizard

  • Эксперты
  • Masao Kano
    Masao Kano

    Masao Kano

    こんにちは 、prop トレーダーのma62です
    FMTO、5%ers、fintokei、funded next、funding pips　稼働中
    ①EA名を変更　②MNを変更　③マーチン、ナンピンの使用禁止
    1 тема
  • Версия: 4.0
  • Обновлено: 24 июля 2026
  • Активации: 10
MA Lizard M5 - High Precision Gold XAUUSD M5 Momentum Scalping EA with MACD and RSI Alignment
■ Overview
MA Lizard M5 is an automated trading robot built on a MACD and RSI momentum scalping strategy for XAUUSD Gold on the M5 timeframe. It detects short term price acceleration and enters high probability trades with strict risk management.
■ Key Features
Zero Martingale Zero Grid Zero Averaging Down: Strictly limits open exposure to 1 position at a time, eliminating account blowout risks.
Triple Momentum Confirmation: Evaluates MACD signal crossover, line slope, and RSI 50 line alignment to filter out market noise.
Fast Trailing Stop Function: Automatically trails Stop Loss once profit reaches 5 pips to lock in profits securely.
■ Trading Strategy
Core Strategy: MACD 12 26 9 slope and signal crossover paired with RSI 14 50 line momentum filtering.
Entry Condition: Evaluated within 10 seconds of a new M5 bar. Places Buy order when MACD main line is above signal line and rising with RSI above 50, or Sell order when MACD main line is below signal line and falling with RSI below 50.
Risk Management: Precalculated SL and TP applied immediately upon entry. Free margin check is executed prior to order placement to prevent execution errors.
■ Recommended Setup
Currency Pair: XAUUSD Gold Only
Timeframe: M5 5 Minute
Minimum Deposit: 100 USD
Recommended Deposit: 250 USD or more
Broker: Low spread RAW ECN account recommended
Other: A 24 7 low latency VPS is strongly recommended for precise execution.
■ Input Parameters
InpMagic: Unique EA identification number Default 333444
InpLotSize: Fixed trading lot size Default 0.01
InpMacdFast: MACD Fast EMA Default 12
InpMacdSlow: MACD Slow EMA Default 26
InpMacdSig: MACD Signal SMA Default 9
InpRsiPeriod: RSI calculation period Default 14
InpTP_Pips: Take Profit distance Default 13.5 pips
InpSL_Pips: Stop Loss distance Default 50.0 pips
InpTrailingStart: Trailing stop start distance Default 5.0 pips
InpTrailingStep: Trailing stop step Default 2.0 pips
InpTimeoutSeconds: Entry evaluation window in seconds Default 10 seconds
■ Who is this for?
Traders seeking high precision momentum scalping on Gold with single position management.
Traders who prefer to avoid the floating drawdown stress of grid or martingale strategies.
Traders looking for disciplined risk control with fast trailing stops.
■ Disclaimer
Performance may vary depending on market conditions and efficiency may decline during tight sideways consolidation.
Past backtest results do not guarantee future live trading profits.
Please test thoroughly on a demo account first to evaluate your broker execution speed and spread behavior.
The price will increase for every 5 copies sold.
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Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
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Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
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5 (4)
Эксперты
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4.43 (130)
Эксперты
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LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
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Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
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Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
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5 (8)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Эксперты
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Cortex IDX
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Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
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Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
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5 (7)
Эксперты
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HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
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Эксперты
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