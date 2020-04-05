Scalper Tick

ScalperTick M1 - High Speed Gold XAUUSD M1 Tick Scalping EA with Parabolic SAR Filter and Volatility Window Execution

■ Overview

ScalperTick M1 is an automated trading robot engineered to capitalize on high volatility market momentum occurring at every hour and half hour. Designed for XAUUSD Gold on the M1 timeframe, it deploys rapid pending stop orders aligned with the Parabolic SAR trend.

■ Key Features

High Volatility Window Execution at 00 and 30 Minutes: Operates strictly during the first 10 seconds of each hour and half hour when market volume spikes.

Parabolic SAR Real Time Trend Filter: Evaluates SAR positioning to align trades with the dominant trend and avoid counter trend risks.

Rapid Internal Exit and Order Cleaning: Instantly closes positions upon reaching target profit or window expiration, and automatically purges unfilled pending orders.

■ Trading Strategy

Core Strategy: Precision timing execution during hourly and half hourly volatility windows paired with Parabolic SAR trend filtering.

Entry Condition: Evaluated within the first 10 seconds of XX 00 or XX 30. Places Buy Stop grid when SAR is below price, or Sell Stop grid when SAR is above price.

Risk Management: Automatically deletes unfilled pending orders when the timing window expires. Margin calculation is performed prior to each order placement to prevent margin errors.

■ Recommended Setup

Currency Pair: XAUUSD Gold Only

Timeframe: M1 1 Minute

Minimum Deposit: 100 USD

Recommended Deposit: 250 USD or more

Broker: Low spread RAW ECN account recommended

Other: A 24 7 low latency VPS is strongly recommended for sub millisecond execution.

■ Input Parameters

InpMagic: Unique EA identification number Default 77789

InpTradeDirection: Allowed trade direction Default 0 Both

InpLots: Fixed trading lot size Default 0.01

InpMaxOrders: Maximum pending stop orders Default 5

InpEntryDistance: Pending order entry distance Default 40 points

InpUseSAR: Use Parabolic SAR trend filter Default true

InpTargetProfitPts: Internal profit target Default 100 points

InpTimeoutSeconds: Volatility window evaluation seconds Default 10 seconds

■ Who is this for?

Traders seeking to exploit short term volatility spikes on Gold at specific hourly intervals.

Traders who prefer rapid turn around scalping without holding positions overnight or over long periods.

Traders looking for disciplined automated execution with strict order cleanup rules.

■ Disclaimer

Performance may vary depending on market conditions and efficiency may decline during ultra low volatility periods or high spread events.

Past backtest results do not guarantee future live trading profits.

Please test thoroughly on a demo account first to evaluate your broker execution speed and spread behavior.

The price will increase for every 5 copies sold.