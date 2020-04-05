Scalper Tick

  • Эксперты
  • Masao Kano
    Masao Kano

    Masao Kano

    こんにちは 、prop トレーダーのma62です
    FMTO、5%ers、fintokei、funded next、funding pips　稼働中
    ①EA名を変更　②MNを変更　③マーチン、ナンピンの使用禁止
    1 тема
  • Версия: 6.0
  • Обновлено: 24 июля 2026
  • Активации: 10
ScalperTick M1 - High Speed Gold XAUUSD M1 Tick Scalping EA with Parabolic SAR Filter and Volatility Window Execution
■ Overview
ScalperTick M1 is an automated trading robot engineered to capitalize on high volatility market momentum occurring at every hour and half hour. Designed for XAUUSD Gold on the M1 timeframe, it deploys rapid pending stop orders aligned with the Parabolic SAR trend.
■ Key Features
High Volatility Window Execution at 00 and 30 Minutes: Operates strictly during the first 10 seconds of each hour and half hour when market volume spikes.
Parabolic SAR Real Time Trend Filter: Evaluates SAR positioning to align trades with the dominant trend and avoid counter trend risks.
Rapid Internal Exit and Order Cleaning: Instantly closes positions upon reaching target profit or window expiration, and automatically purges unfilled pending orders.
■ Trading Strategy
Core Strategy: Precision timing execution during hourly and half hourly volatility windows paired with Parabolic SAR trend filtering.
Entry Condition: Evaluated within the first 10 seconds of XX 00 or XX 30. Places Buy Stop grid when SAR is below price, or Sell Stop grid when SAR is above price.
Risk Management: Automatically deletes unfilled pending orders when the timing window expires. Margin calculation is performed prior to each order placement to prevent margin errors.
■ Recommended Setup
Currency Pair: XAUUSD Gold Only
Timeframe: M1 1 Minute
Minimum Deposit: 100 USD
Recommended Deposit: 250 USD or more
Broker: Low spread RAW ECN account recommended
Other: A 24 7 low latency VPS is strongly recommended for sub millisecond execution.
■ Input Parameters
InpMagic: Unique EA identification number Default 77789
InpTradeDirection: Allowed trade direction Default 0 Both
InpLots: Fixed trading lot size Default 0.01
InpMaxOrders: Maximum pending stop orders Default 5
InpEntryDistance: Pending order entry distance Default 40 points
InpUseSAR: Use Parabolic SAR trend filter Default true
InpTargetProfitPts: Internal profit target Default 100 points
InpTimeoutSeconds: Volatility window evaluation seconds Default 10 seconds
■ Who is this for?
Traders seeking to exploit short term volatility spikes on Gold at specific hourly intervals.
Traders who prefer rapid turn around scalping without holding positions overnight or over long periods.
Traders looking for disciplined automated execution with strict order cleanup rules.
■ Disclaimer
Performance may vary depending on market conditions and efficiency may decline during ultra low volatility periods or high spread events.
Past backtest results do not guarantee future live trading profits.
Please test thoroughly on a demo account first to evaluate your broker execution speed and spread behavior.
The price will increase for every 5 copies sold.
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ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
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Fan Yang
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Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
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Эксперты
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4.43 (130)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
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5 (8)
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Эксперты
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Cortex IDX
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Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
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HFT Spike EA
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5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
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