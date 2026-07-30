Minibull Sniper Ama
- Experts
-
Yusuf Levent Aksunlogicalbullverifya341c141
- Version: 8.30
- Updated: 30 July 2026
- Activations: 5
Minibull AMA Sniper v7.30 is a professional trend-following Expert Advisor optimized for NAS100 (Nasdaq 100). It is also compatible with US30 (Dow Jones), SPX500 (S&P 500) and DAX40. The EA automatically detects your broker's symbol name — whether it is listed as NAS100, US100, NASDAQ100, USTEC, NQ100, US30, NYA30, NYSE30, SPX500, US500 or any other common variation — and adapts accordingly.
The strategy is built around two Adaptive Moving Averages — AMA(200) and AMA(9) — calculated on the Daily (D1) timeframe. Entry signals fire precisely on the close of each H1 candle for clean, noise-filtered execution.
**How it works**
- BUY: price closes above both AMA(200) and AMA(9)
- SELL: price closes below both AMA(200) and AMA(9)
- NEUTRAL: price between the two MAs — all positions closed
**Risk Management**
- Take Profit: 2000 USD per trade (adjustable live on dashboard)
- Stop Loss: 600 USD per trade (adjustable live on dashboard)
- Disaster Stop Loss: 1000 USD total open equity protection
- Maximum 5 trades per day
- Lot size: 0.1 (configurable)
**Session Filter**
NYSE / Nasdaq 09:30–16:00 ET with automatic US DST handling. Works with any broker via configurable GMT offset.
**Visual Features**
- AMA(200) and AMA(9) lines on chart
- BUY / SELL signal arrows at entry candles
- Multi-timeframe S/R lines: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1 — with TF labels (e.g. "H4 R", "D1 S")
- Fully customizable dashboard panel (position, size, font — all adjustable from Inputs)
- Hide / Show panel button — one click for a clean chart view without stopping the EA
- Auto / Manual mode toggle + manual BUY / SELL buttons
Minimum recommended deposit: 1000 USD.
Tested on: NAS100, M1 chart, 100% real ticks, 2024.03–2026.06.