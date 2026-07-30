Minibull Sniper Ama

Minibull AMA Sniper v7.30 is a professional trend-following Expert Advisor optimized for NAS100 (Nasdaq 100). It is also compatible with US30 (Dow Jones), SPX500 (S&P 500) and DAX40. The EA automatically detects your broker's symbol name — whether it is listed as NAS100, US100, NASDAQ100, USTEC, NQ100, US30, NYA30, NYSE30, SPX500, US500 or any other common variation — and adapts accordingly.





The strategy is built around two Adaptive Moving Averages — AMA(200) and AMA(9) — calculated on the Daily (D1) timeframe. Entry signals fire precisely on the close of each H1 candle for clean, noise-filtered execution.





**How it works**

- BUY: price closes above both AMA(200) and AMA(9)

- SELL: price closes below both AMA(200) and AMA(9)

- NEUTRAL: price between the two MAs — all positions closed





**Risk Management**

- Take Profit: 2000 USD per trade (adjustable live on dashboard)

- Stop Loss: 600 USD per trade (adjustable live on dashboard)

- Disaster Stop Loss: 1000 USD total open equity protection

- Maximum 5 trades per day

- Lot size: 0.1 (configurable)





**Session Filter**

NYSE / Nasdaq 09:30–16:00 ET with automatic US DST handling. Works with any broker via configurable GMT offset.





**Visual Features**

- AMA(200) and AMA(9) lines on chart

- BUY / SELL signal arrows at entry candles

- Multi-timeframe S/R lines: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1 — with TF labels (e.g. "H4 R", "D1 S")

- Fully customizable dashboard panel (position, size, font — all adjustable from Inputs)

- Hide / Show panel button — one click for a clean chart view without stopping the EA

- Auto / Manual mode toggle + manual BUY / SELL buttons





Minimum recommended deposit: 1000 USD.

Tested on: NAS100, M1 chart, 100% real ticks, 2024.03–2026.06.



