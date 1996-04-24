JP NEW Bollinger Bands MT5

Bollinger Bands are a technical analysis tool that consists of a set of three lines plotted on a price chart. The middle line is a simple moving average, usually of 20 periods, and the upper and lower lines represent the standard deviation of the price from the moving average.

The upper band is calculated by adding two standard deviations to the moving average, while the lower band is calculated by subtracting two standard deviations from the moving average. This creates a band around the moving average that represents a range of prices within which most of the price action is expected to occur.

Traders use Bollinger Bands to identify potential overbought or oversold conditions in the market. When the price moves towards the upper band, it may be considered overbought, and when it moves towards the lower band, it may be considered oversold. A price move outside the bands may signal a trend reversal or the start of a new trend.

Bollinger Bands can be used in combination with other technical indicators and analysis tools to make trading decisions, such as identifying potential entry and exit points, setting stop-loss orders, and determining price targets.


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Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
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Sekar Govinthan
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As   well   as   SuperTrend, SuperTrend Alerts offers alerts . You   can   also   get   alerts   with   SuperTrend   Alerts . Besides   SuperTrend, SuperTrend Alerts   also   offers alerts . SuperTrend   Alerts offers alerts   along   with SuperTrend . In addition to SuperTrend, SuperTrend Alerts   has   alerts . Also , SuperTrend Alerts offers alerts . The   SuperTrend   Alerts   add-on   works   with   SuperTrend   as well. As   well   as   SuperTrend, SuperTrend Alerts   has   alerts   too .
Super Galaxy JP Market Profile MT5
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A Market Profile (time price opportunity) implementation with an option to mark a point of control (POC) based on   volume   . Config: Hide default candles. Select a session time using exchange timezone. Experiment with tick multiplier value to achieve desired level of detail. Choose the symbols of your choice, e.g. squares or A-Z chars. For multiple sessions you will have to add additional instances of this script with a different time configuration. Limitations: TradingView has a hard limi
JP Super Rainbow MMA MT5
Sekar Govinthan
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The Rainbow Multiple Moving Average (MMA) is a technical analysis tool used to identify trends and potential reversal points in financial markets. It is based on a system of moving averages that are designed to be used together, with each moving average having a different time frame. The Rainbow MMA consists of multiple exponential moving averages (EMAs) of different lengths, with each EMA plotted in a different color. Typically, the Rainbow MMA includes EMAs of 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, a
JD SequentialUltimate MT5
Sekar Govinthan
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The Sequential Ultimate Indicator is a modified version of the Ultimate Oscillator that adds a sequential component to the calculation. It is designed to identify potential trend reversals by looking for divergences between the price action and the oscillator. The Sequential Ultimate Indicator works by adding a sequential count to the Ultimate Oscillator readings. The sequential count starts at 1 when the oscillator moves above 70 or below 30 and continues until a price reversal occurs. The sequ
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