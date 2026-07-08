Minibull gold vs indices shift ratio edge EA

### BullBOP19 Live EA — Gold vs US Index "Fake Move" Detection

BullBOP19 is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built around the Balance of Power relationship between Gold and the major US stock indices (NASDAQ 100, S&P 500, US30/DJIA). By comparing Gold's price action against these indices, the EA identifies "fake moves" — moves that lack real conviction — and filters out unreliable signals before entering the market.

**Key Features**
- Works on any symbol and any timeframe (auto-detects Gold / NDX / SPX / US30 symbols, or set manually)
- Configurable Moving Average type, period and price source for signal generation
- ATR-based Safety Stop Loss (Wilder ATR) for consistent risk management across volatility regimes
- Take Profit, trailing stop and break-even — all defined as ATR multiples
- Optional maximum holding time (in completed daily bars)
- Optional auto-attached BullBOP19 sub-window indicator for visual confirmation on the chart
- On-chart info panel with configurable position
- Option to automatically close open positions when the EA is removed from the chart

**Strategy Tester Results**
Symbol: US30 | Timeframe: H1 | Period: 2024.01.01 – 2026.06.15 | Initial Deposit: $50,000 | Leverage: 1:200 | Modelling: Every tick based on real ticks

*Test Run 1*
- Total Net Profit: $3,724.21
- Profit Factor: 1.19
- Total Trades: 134 (Deals: 268)
- Win Rate: 55.97% (Long 64.29% / Short 46.88%)
- Max Drawdown: 8.49% ($4,417.79 equity) / 6.67% ($3,817.65 balance)
- Sharpe Ratio: 0.87 | Recovery Factor: 0.82
- Expected Payoff: $27.79 per trade

*Test Run 2*
- Total Net Profit: $8,606.65
- Profit Factor: 1.32
- Total Trades: 129 (Deals: 258)
- Win Rate: 58.91% (Long 72.00% / Short 40.74%)
- Max Drawdown: 11.98% ($7,003.62 equity) / 10.56% ($6,121.31 balance)
- Sharpe Ratio: 1.38 | Recovery Factor: 1.23
- Expected Payoff: $66.72 per trade

*Past performance in the Strategy Tester does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account before trading live.*
Recommended products
Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading
Thiago Lopes
Experts
CaicaiLS Pro - Advanced Pair Trading & Statistical Arbitrage (Version 9.0) The CaicaiLS Pro is a quantitative Expert Advisor designed for Long & Short operations (Pair Trading) using Statistical Arbitrage . Developed for traders seeking precision, it tracks correlation and cointegration anomalies across multiple asset pairs simultaneously, seeking performance in both mean reversion and momentum breakouts. Its advanced architecture features the introduction of Shadow Execution technology. The mat
King Santosa Robot Trading MT5
Edwin Santosa
Experts
ROBOT TRADING KING SANTOSA XAUUSD Trade Smarter. Trade Faster. Trade with Confidence. Robot Trading King Santosa is a premium Expert Advisor (EA) engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) trading. Designed for traders who value consistency, automation, and disciplined risk management, this EA executes trades with precision while adapting to changing market conditions. Forget about spending hours in front of the charts. Once installed, the robot works automatically, allowing you to focus on gro
CMFXGold
Chethan V
Experts
CMFX GOLD — Tactical Intelligence for the XAUUSD Battlefield Precision. Patience. Power. CMFX GOLD isn’t just another Expert Advisor — it’s a tactical swing-trading algorithm engineered to dominate Gold (XAUUSD) with discipline, precision, and capital protection. Support For any doubts, queries, or setup assistance, please contact me via MQL5 private message . I respond to every message personally and assist with installation, optimization, and guidance. ----------------------------------
Tinga Tinga EA
Vicent Samwel Kiboye
Experts
Product Description This Expert Advisor (EA) is a fully automated trading system designed to combine scalping and trend-following strategies in one powerful solution. It analyzes market conditions in real time and automatically opens and manages trades without any manual intervention. The EA is built with advanced risk management, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced traders. It works efficiently on low-spread brokers and can be used with any broker that supports MetaTrader.
GoldCraft EA
Nguyen Ngoc Phuoc
Experts
**GoldCraft EA - Advanced Gold Trading Robot** Unlock the power of automated trading with GoldCraft EA, a premium Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. This sophisticated bot combines technical analysis with robust risk management to maximize profitability while minimizing exposure. **Key Features:** - **Trend-Following Strategy**: Utilizes Moving Averages (MA34 and MA89) on H4 and M15 timeframes, paired with RSI indicators, to identify h
Fidelity MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
2 (4)
Experts
Description : Fidelity EA is an Expert Advisor for trading on all Forex pairs and all timeframe. EA is powered with specific trend detection algorithms. The algorithm is fully smart and automatic. So the use and setup of EA is very simple and there is no need to have deep knowledge about the market.   Growing the EA : The EA will be updated and supported always. New features will be added later for free. If you need a specific feature to be added to the EA, please write your idea on the commen
Gold Precision Pro Xau
Diego Teixeira
Experts
Gold Precision Pro IMPORTANT NOTICE: DYNAMIC PRICING To maintain the algorithm's exclusivity and prevent strategy saturation in the market, the lifetime license price will be automatically adjusted (increased) every 10 sales. Secure your license now at the current price. Gold Precision Pro is an institutional-grade algorithmic trading system designed exclusively to capture high-probability movements in the Gold market (XAUUSD). Unlike 90% of the robots available on the market, this Expert
MoJan
Ahmed Sabry Mohammed Youssef Elgendi
Experts
IMPORTANT(1): This Expert Advisor was developed specifically for Gold trading on the M15 timeframe. MOJAN MT5 is designed to work with its default parameters on Gold M15, so no additional preset file is required for the recommended setup. If you want to use the EA on other symbols, other timeframes, or different broker conditions, you must perform your own backtests, forward tests, and risk evaluation. Results outside the recommended Gold M15 setup are not guaranteed. IMPORTANT(2):   Lot Size
Robot Trading King Santosa V2 MT5
Edwin Santosa
Experts
KING SANTOSA ROBOT TRADING Professional Automated Trading EA for XAUUSD KING SANTOSA ROBOT TRADING V2 is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold). Developed with a strong focus on stability, consistency, and intelligent risk management, this EA is suitable for traders who want a professional trading solution without constantly monitoring the market. Instead of relying on aggressive trading, the EA focuses on high-quality trading opportunities while incorpo
WBS Scalping AutoBot
Widya Kautsari
Experts
WBS Scalping AutoBot - The Ultimate SMC Recovery Scalper WBS Scalping AutoBot is not just an ordinary trading panel; it is a highly advanced, semi-automated to fully-automated trade management system. Designed for precision scalpers and institutional-style traders, this EA takes over your trades and manages them using an institutional-grade Basket System, Dynamic Layering, and a revolutionary Smart Money Concept (SMC) Recovery Mode . Whether you open a trade manually (via specific Magic Number)
Smart Combine EA
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Experts
Powerful Multi-Strategy Forex EA – Flexible Automated Trading System for MT5 Powerful Multi-Strategy Forex EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed for traders who want a customizable trading system with multiple signal-generation methods, integrated risk management, and flexible trade execution controls. The EA combines two independent trading strategies that can operate separately or together, allowing users to adapt the system to different market conditions and trading styles. The sy
Xau Quantum Empress Grid
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
XAU QUANTUM EMPRESS GRID      The Next-Generation Smart Trend-Following Grid System XAU Quantum Empress Grid is an advanced, highly intelligent Expert Advisor designed specifically for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Inspired by top-tier professional trading engines, the Quantum Empress does not just trade blindly—she patiently waits for the perfect alignment of market structure.  By combining a robust EMA Trend Filter with a precise RSI Pullback Entry, the Empress ensures every initial trade is str
L30 Breakout Recovery
El Mehdi El Mahir
Experts
L30 Adaptive Reversal PRO — Professional Reversal and Trend Expert Advisor L30 Adaptive Reversal PRO is a fully customizable, multi-strategy Expert Advisor built for precision entries and strict risk management. It combines accurate ZigZag reversal signals with a multi-timeframe trend filter and dynamic ATR-based parameters, giving you both single-order precision trading and an advanced Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) recovery system in one tool. The EA is designed to adapt to any market condition
TrendRider Pro EURUSD
Shi Wen
Experts
️ IMPORTANT UPDATE Now includes enhanced portfolio protection, improved trade filtering, and upgraded position management system Product Description TrendRider Pro Multi-Symbol is a systematic Expert Advisor designed for EURUSD and GBPUSD on the H4 timeframe. It follows a structured trend-following methodology combined with adaptive risk management and robust trade protection mechanisms. The EA focuses on stability, controlled exposure, and disciplined execution under clearly defined market con
Flex Gold System
Pirasingh Jiachanont
Experts
Flex Gold System is a reversal EA that can find the reversal gold price with high accuracy in a timeframe of 30 minutes. The EA is fit for the gold price behavior and can survive in high volatility situations. Traders could adjust a lot size to gain more profit but on the other hand, the risk will be higher so you can set a stop loss with USD or a percentage of the balance. The EA was made by a professional gold trader who has lots of experience in the gold market. Recommend the minimum capital
XAU Scalper Pro EA
Ayman Ramadan Soroor
Experts
Product Name XAU Scalper Pro – Precision Gold EA for Fast M5 Trading Introduction XAU Scalper Pro is a professionally engineered Expert Advisor built exclusively for trading Gold (XAU/USD) on the 5-minute timeframe. It combines proven indicators with smart execution logic to capture short-term gold movements with precision and control. The EA is designed for traders who demand speed, accuracy, and disciplined risk management Unlike traditional EAs that rely solely on fixed TP/SL levels, XAU Sc
Moving Regression Bands
Fillipe Dos Santos
Experts
Moving Regression Bands EA  Description The Moving Regression Bands EA is a robust automated trading system that uses polynomial regression analysis to identify market opportunities. Based on moving regression bands, this EA offers a mathematical and statistical approach to trading. Key Features Advanced Analysis : Uses polynomial regression to calculate trends and volatility bands Operational Flexibility : Normal and Inverse modes for different market strategies Risk Management : Configurable S
Exponentialmcd
Orcun Kaya
Experts
ExponantialMCD - Smart & Stable MACD Trading Robot Introduction: Welcome to   ExponantialMCD , a fully automated and highly optimized Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MetaTrader 5. Built with a robust technological architecture, this EA utilizes the classic and proven MACD crossover strategy, enhanced with advanced risk management and money protection algorithms. It is designed to catch solid market trends while keeping your account safe from sudden market spikes. How It Works: ExponantialMCD
Tensor Gold
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Tensor Gold v1.00 Professional Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) Tensor Gold is an institutional scalper specifically designed to trade the XAUUSD pair on the M5 timeframe. It combines three powerful trend and breakout indicators to capture explosive gold price movements with high accuracy and advanced risk management. Trading Strategy The EA uses a confluence of three systems to generate high-probability signals: Donchian Channel (Breakout) Detects breakouts from upper and lower ranges to id
Golden E advisor
Djuharjati
Experts
Golden E Advisor MT5 Overview Golden E Advisor MT5 is an advanced automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), implementing a robust Swing Breakout and Retracement Strategy . It scans market structures across multiple timeframes ( H1 and H4 ) to capture high-probability momentum breakouts following significant swing points. Built with professional-grade risk management and strict execution checks, this EA adapts dynamically to market conditions while ensuring safety features li
Gold speedster
Simon Aderinola Akinteye
Experts
Gold Speedster EA — Precision. Speed. Profitability. THE EA MYFXBOOK LINK NOW WORKING Up almost 3% in just few days. MyFxbook link :                https://www.myfxbook . com/members/CannyFX/gold-speedster/12075079 Kindly remember to clear the space just before com/ above when pasting the link in your browser. Unleash the power of intelligent automated trading with Gold Speedster , a next-generation Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) . Built for traders who demand performa
Trend Falcon PRO
Channaphat Yamuangmorn
Experts
Trend Falcon PRO: Complete System Overview Trend Falcon PRO is an advanced, fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed to execute high-probability trades by combining Multi-Timeframe (MTF) trend analysis with precise Price Action triggers. It is built for traders who want a smart, adaptive system with institutional-grade risk management. Here is a detailed breakdown of how the EA works: 1. Smart Trend Filtering (Multi-Timeframe Analysis) The EA does not guess the market direction; it follows t
Sell Below Moving Average
Rodel Saludares
Experts
Sell Below Moving Average V1 Overview Sell Below Moving Average V1 is an automated trading Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5. The EA follows a simple but effective trend-following strategy based on the relationship between market price and a Moving Average indicator. The Expert Advisor automatically opens SELL positions when market conditions meet the predefined rules and manages trades using automatic Stop Loss, Take Profit, and dynamic profit-locking technology. This EA is designed for
Maximum Infinity Pro
Jatuporn Kamwang
Experts
Maximum Infinity Pro – Advanced Grid EA for MT5 Maximum Infinity Pro is a professional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5, combining advanced grid trading logic with robust risk management and adaptive entry/exit strategies. This EA is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders who want a reliable, flexible, and fully automated trading solution. Key Features Smart Grid System: Automatically manages buy/sell grids with dynamic lot sizing and grid spacing for optimal per
DynamicFlow EA Adaptive Trend
Youssef Touil
Experts
DynamicFlow EA MT5 – Adaptive Trend Following Expert Advisor for Gold (M30) Overview DynamicFlow EA is a powerful next-generation Expert Advisor developed exclusively for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . It combines an adaptive trend-following algorithm with advanced trade management to automatically identify and execute high-probability trading opportunities. The EA continuously analyzes market structure using dynamic volatility bands, allowing it to adapt to changing market conditions while maintaining di
ICT TouchPoint EA
Marvin Ababon Bensig
Experts
What is ICT TouchPoint EA? ICT TouchPoint EA is a precision market-structure based MT5 Expert Advisor designed to trade only after a valid Break of Structure (BOS) and enter on a retracement touch—no candle chasing, no impulsive entries. This EA follows ICT / Smart Money Concepts logic by waiting for structure confirmation, liquidity sweep, and controlled pullback before executing a trade.  Trading Logic (How It Works)  BUY Setup Detects Higher High (HH) that sweeps previous highs Detects Lowe
Direction Edge Pro
Omar Touzani
Experts
Direction Edge Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for Forex traders who want precision, simplicity, and consistent results on the EURUSD pair. Built around a proprietary directional detection algorithm, the EA identifies high-probability market moves and enters trades automatically — no manual intervention required. With a clean Take Profit target of 50 pips and an intelligent exit system, it is engineered to capture trend momentum efficiently. How It Works Direction Edge Pro conti
Malaysian Support and Resistance
Januaries Mwaka Mawioo
Experts
Classic SNR MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor | Multi-Symbol Support & Resistance Trading with Trend-Based Logic Overview Classic SNR Breakout EA is a professional trading robot that identifies structural Support & Resistance levels using daily swing points and executes trades based on H1 price action relative to these levels. The EA applies   dual logic : in an uptrend, it sells on H1 rejection below an SNR level; in a downtrend, it buys on H1 rejection above an SNR level. Breakout confirmations are
Mosnter XAU
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
MONSTER XAU — Expert Advisor for XAUUSD M15 Developed by: Worldinversor 2026 Version: 1.0 | Pair: XAUUSD | Timeframe: M15 Minimum Recommended Capital: $1,000 USD What is Monster XAU? Monster XAU is a high-precision algorithmic Expert Advisor (EA) designed exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the 15-minute timeframe. It combines advanced technical analysis with institutional market structure detection to identify high-probability entries, filtering out market noise through a triple con
Candlestick Trend EA
Nathaniel Tanglao
Experts
Candlestick Trend Scalper Overview Candlestick Trend Scalper EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 built around a disciplined, trend-following methodology, specifically designed for trading XAU on M1 timeframe. It identifies high-probability entry opportunities by combining trend analysis across multiple timeframes with candlestick pattern confirmation — filtering out noise and focusing only on setups that align with the broader market direction. Suitable for all experience le
Buyers of this product also purchase
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 1499$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and propr
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Bitcoin Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (5)
Experts
[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR 6 MONTHS PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_60000067 Follow the channel for the latest update .  JOIN GROUP:   Click here Other EAs You May Like AI AURUM PIVOT  | AI VEGA BOT  | Golden Blitz  I
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Neural Sentinel xauusd ea mt5
Dragoljub Vujcic
Experts
Neural Sentinel XAUUSD MT5 – High-Frequency Algorithmic AI System for Gold Neural Sentinel XAUUSD MT5 is a high-performance algorithmic trading system engineered exclusively for the Gold (XAUUSD) market. This Expert Advisor utilizes an advanced multi-timeframe analytical engine, combining trend-following momentum with precise volatility and anti-reversal filters to capture rapid intra-day market inefficiencies. Try our other EAs:  GET ONE FOR FREE!!!                       SELLER PAGE HERE -BROK
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conn
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.87 (38)
Experts
AiQ Gen 2 - Precision Pending-Order Intelligence for Fast-Moving Markets. AiQ Gen 2 is built to identify developing market movement, prepare before the opportunity fully unfolds, and position with precision through intelligent pending orders. Instead of waiting until price has already reached the intended entry area, AiQ analyzes current market structure, direction, timing, volatility, and expansion potential before deciding where an order should be placed. It prepares before the move, but only
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.38 (21)
Experts
Bonnitta EA  is based on Pending Position strategy ( PPS ) and a very advanced secretive trading algorithm. The strategy of  Bonnitta EA  is a combination of a secretive custom indicator, Trendlines, Support & Resistance levels ( Price Action ) and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned above. DON'T BUY AN EA WITHOUT ANY REAL MONEY TEST OF MORE THAN 3 MONTHS, IT TOOK ME MORE THAN 100 WEEKS(MORE THAN 2 YEARS) TO TEST BONNITTA EA ON REAL MONEY AND SEE THE RESULT ON THE LINK BELOW. B
PythonX M1 Scalper XAUUSD
Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
Experts
THE GOLD DIGGER - A SCALPER LIKE NO OTHER Precision. Purpose. Performance. NOT JUST AN EA – A PRECISION ENGINEERED XAUUSD SCALPING SYSTEM PythonX M1 Scalper isn’t just another Gold EA — it’s a specialized, high-performance scalping framework built exclusively for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe . It has been engineered to deliver precise entries, smart risk control, and consistent returns over time — not just in ideal conditions, but across 9 major brokers over multi-year periods. With a starting bal
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
Experts
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
BulletProof BTC
Rodrigo Domenico Minafra
5 (1)
Experts
BULLETPROOF BTC — Session Breakout EA for BTC/USD A fully automated session-breakout system for Bitcoin. NO martingale. NO grid. NO averaging down. NO hidden recovery tricks. SL and TP on every position, always. 6 risk profiles with one-click configuration. Validated on a full year of out-of-sample data. ------------------------------- WHY THIS EA IS DIFFERENT: VALIDATION, NOT PROMISES ------------------------------- Most EAs show you one beautiful backtest. BulletProof BTC was built the har
Velora MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
Minting
Zenzo Phathisani Mtungwa
Experts
***ATTACH to M1 or M5 for best results and quick entries and exits*** Minting –  is a streamlined, professional-grade Expert Advisor developed by Ramulo Software Ltd., designed specifically to capitalize on the volatility and profit potential of Gold (XAUUSD). It combines intelligent EMA-based market structure, ATR trend detection, tiered USD trailing, and strict drawdown control into a lightweight, easy-to-run trading system. Minting is the entry gateway into the Emerge ecosystem . It is inten
Super Tenet
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (1)
Experts
Super Tenet is a powerful and intelligently designed Expert Advisor developed for traders who prefer stable automated execution on Gold markets. Built specifically for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe, this system combines fast reaction speed with advanced internal trade management and adaptive market behavior. The EA has been optimized to work smoothly across different brokers and trading environments. Whether you use ECN, Standard, Raw Spread, or low-latency execution accounts, Super Tenet is design
Golden Pickaxe MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.56 (9)
Experts
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro
Bashar Taisir Saleh Al Zubaidi
5 (1)
Experts
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro Professional XAUUSD Grid, Martingale, Hedging and Basket Risk-Control Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Group Channel Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0193d17ed016dd01 This Expert Advisor incorporates seven advanced protection layers designed to safeguard the trading account, control exposure, and reduce overall trading risk. 1. High-Impact News Filter The EA automatically suspends the opening of new trades for two hours whenever major high-impact economic news is dete
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
Experts
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
Vega Bot
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (8)
Experts
Follow the channel for the latest update LIVE RESULT:  LIVE SIGNAL (XAU)   |   NAS100, NASDAQ, USTECH   IMPORTANT NOTICE: Only a limited number of copies are available at the current price.  Next Price: $1499.99  The price will soon increase to $4999.99 Download Setfiles Detail Guide BACKTEST GUIDE AI_MODULE !!! Special Offer: Purchase VEGA BOT today for a chance to receive EA AI Aurum Pivot (contact privately for details) !!! VEGA BOT – The Ultimate Multi-Strategy Trend Following EA Welcome
XAU Temporal Interference
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
Scalp Master MT5
Hari Parajuli
Experts
Scalp Master Expert Advisor is a fully automated trading system designed for scalping strategies in trending market conditions. It is built to identify short-term trading opportunities in liquid markets while maintaining a strong focus on trade quality and risk control. The EA is suitable for traders who prefer a systematic and rule-based approach without manual intervention. Recommended Pairs: XAUUSD & BTCUSD It performs best on instruments with tight spreads and strong liquidity, including: XA
Monarch Golden Sparrow
Ghayas Ul Haque Malik
Experts
️ REQUIRED SETTING: Optimized for XAUUSD 0.01 Lot Size. ATTENTION: This system is precision-tuned for XAUUSD (Gold)  on Exness  using a base entry of 0.01 lots . For maximum stability and account longevity, users must ensure their starting input is set to 0.01 unless using high-capital professional accounts. Monarch Golden Sparrow: The Gold Sovereign. Precision. Recovery. Power. THE ASSET: Gold (XAUUSD) is the king of volatility. It doesn't move; it strikes. To trade it, you don't need a basic
DeepMatrix FX
Tingting Yu
Experts
DeepMatrix FX Advanced Algorithmic Intelligence for XAUUSD DeepMatrix FX — Precision. Intelligence. Performance. Important! Please contact me after installation to obtain the best recommended settings file. Next Price is 2 99 $ DeepMatrix FX is a fully automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on the Any timeframe. Built with advanced algorithmic logic, adaptive market analysis, and precision execution technology, DeepMatrix FX is designed to identify high-probability trading op
Swingy3
Bashier Awny Husein Ismail Alhafy
Experts
Swingy3: The Institutional Pivot & Swing Execution Engine Swingy3 is an algorithmic trading system designed for MetaTrader 5, focusing on high-conviction price action swings and institutional-grade risk management. Unlike standard retail indicators, Swingy3 analyzes market structure through dynamic pivot points and multi-timeframe confluence to identify entries where momentum and exhaustion align. The Strategy The core of Swingy3 is its advanced Pivot Analysis engine. It detects institutional "S
Foli Pivots MT5
John Folly Akwetey
Experts
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
Gold Catalyst EA MT5
Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
Experts
Advanced Automated Gold Trading System Gold Catalyst EA MT5 is a fully automated trading solution exclusively optimized for XAU/USD (Gold) . By combining trend-following methods , price action confirmations , and dynamic risk management , this EA has demonstrated stable, reliable performance over more than 2.5 years of continuous forward testing under real market conditions — and it is still running on a VPS to this day. Behind the algorithm is a scientist with 15 years of market experience : ob
PythonX GbpUsd M1 Sniper
Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
Experts
PythonX GBPUSD M1 Sniper Structure-Based Precision Scalping Expert Advisor PythonX GBPUSD M1 Sniper is a high-precision Expert Advisor developed specifically for GBPUSD on the M1 timeframe. The system is built around Smart Money Concepts, focusing on market structure behavior to identify high-probability entries with minimal noise. The strategy leverages Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHOCH) to detect momentum shifts and early reversals, allowing the EA to enter trades with st
More from author
Minibull periscope multi time frames
Yusuf Levent Aksun
Indicators
Multi-Timeframe MA Analyzer: See price position vs SMA/EMA/KAMA across 11 timeframes in one panel. ** Say goodbye to watching multiple timeframe charts!** **Product Name:** MiniBull Observer Calculator **Short Description (for listing):** Multi-timeframe composite scoring indicator with 9 technical indicators across 11 timeframes, built-in trade calculator, and price level analysis. --- ### Full Description MiniBull Observer Calculator is a multi-timeframe analysis indicator for MetaTra
Minibull multi time frames sophisticated observer
Yusuf Levent Aksun
Indicators
Version 1.5   2026.07.09 Version 1.05: Added chart overlay for the built-in Adaptive Moving Average indicator — AMA(9) and AMA(200), Fast EMA 2 / Slow EMA 30, applied to Close, plotted in red on the main chart. Sound Alert is now disabled by default; Popup Alert remains enabled by default and fires instantly when price crosses above the last closed D1 bar's High or drops below its Low. MiniBull Observer Calculator is a multi-timeframe market analysis panel with weighted composite scoring (EMA5
Mb logical multi timeframe Scanner non repainting
Yusuf Levent Aksun
Indicators
MiniBull Logical is a multi-timeframe trend-confirmation and false-breakout indicator for MetaTrader 5. It combines three layers of analysis — long-term trend direction, daily false-breakout detection, and a multi-timeframe moving average reversal filter — into a single, non-repainting BUY/SELL signal displayed directly on the chart, alongside a live status panel. 1. Trend Direction (Monthly + Weekly Confluence) On every evaluation, the indicator reads the last fully closed Monthly (MN1) and Wee
Minibull gold vs indices shift ratio edge
Yusuf Levent Aksun
Indicators
BullBOP13 — Balance of Powers | Gold vs US Indices Don't predict the market. Survive it BullBOP13 detects temporary divergences between Gold (XAUUSD) and three US equity indices (NAS100, US500, US30). When 3 of 4 assets move in one direction and 1 moves opposite, the outlier is experiencing a "fake move" that tends to reverse. FakeOut Detector HOW IT WORKS — 4-Layer Signal Filter: 1. Phase Filter — D1 timeframe regime analysis (Aligned / Diverging / Strong Divergence) 2. Fake Move Detection —
Minibull Sniper Ama
Yusuf Levent Aksun
Experts
Minibull AMA Sniper v7.30 is a professional trend-following Expert Advisor optimized for NAS100 (Nasdaq 100). It is also compatible with US30 (Dow Jones), SPX500 (S&P 500) and DAX40. The EA automatically detects your broker's symbol name — whether it is listed as NAS100, US100, NASDAQ100, USTEC, NQ100, US30, NYA30, NYSE30, SPX500, US500 or any other common variation — and adapts accordingly. The strategy is built around two Adaptive Moving Averages — AMA(200) and AMA(9) — calculated on the Dai
Minibull Logical Pro
Yusuf Levent Aksun
Experts
# MiniBull Logical Pro: a trend-fade system, tested through real market stress ## What it is MiniBull Logical Pro is a multi-timeframe trend and false-breakout trading system, available as an MT5 Expert Advisor, a cTrader cBot, and a standalone cTrader indicator. The engine is the same across all three: - **Monthly + Weekly trend confluence** sets the directional bias. The system only trades in the direction both higher timeframes agree on — if they disagree, no trend, no trade. - **Daily fa
Minibull Sniper Ama Indicator
Yusuf Levent Aksun
Indicators
**Minibull AMA Sniper — No-Repaint Signal Indicator** Minibull AMA Sniper is a trend-positioning indicator built around two Kaufman Adaptive Moving Averages — AMA200 and AMA9 — combined with a unique Slope Confirm filter that stops you from trading a flat, indecisive market. **How it works** The indicator tracks where price sits relative to both AMAs: - **BUY** when price closes above both AMA200 and AMA9 - **SELL** when price closes below both AMA200 and AMA9 - **NEUTRAL** when price is tra
MiniBull Location of the Price and Volume
Yusuf Levent Aksun
Indicators
See exactly where price stands — across every timeframe that matters — without switching charts. MiniBull LOP is a multi-timeframe dashboard indicator built for traders who think in more than one timeframe at a time. Instead of flipping between M5, H1, Daily and Weekly charts to check "where are we relative to yesterday, last week, last month," MiniBull LOP puts all of it in one place: a live on-chart panel, persistent price levels, an adaptive trend read, and volume-confirmed breakout alerts. W
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review