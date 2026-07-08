Minibull gold vs indices shift ratio edge EA

### BullBOP19 Live EA — Gold vs US Index "Fake Move" Detection





BullBOP19 is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built around the Balance of Power relationship between Gold and the major US stock indices (NASDAQ 100, S&P 500, US30/DJIA). By comparing Gold's price action against these indices, the EA identifies "fake moves" — moves that lack real conviction — and filters out unreliable signals before entering the market.





**Key Features**

- Works on any symbol and any timeframe (auto-detects Gold / NDX / SPX / US30 symbols, or set manually)

- Configurable Moving Average type, period and price source for signal generation

- ATR-based Safety Stop Loss (Wilder ATR) for consistent risk management across volatility regimes

- Take Profit, trailing stop and break-even — all defined as ATR multiples

- Optional maximum holding time (in completed daily bars)

- Optional auto-attached BullBOP19 sub-window indicator for visual confirmation on the chart

- On-chart info panel with configurable position

- Option to automatically close open positions when the EA is removed from the chart





**Strategy Tester Results**

Symbol: US30 | Timeframe: H1 | Period: 2024.01.01 – 2026.06.15 | Initial Deposit: $50,000 | Leverage: 1:200 | Modelling: Every tick based on real ticks





*Test Run 1*

- Total Net Profit: $3,724.21

- Profit Factor: 1.19

- Total Trades: 134 (Deals: 268)

- Win Rate: 55.97% (Long 64.29% / Short 46.88%)

- Max Drawdown: 8.49% ($4,417.79 equity) / 6.67% ($3,817.65 balance)

- Sharpe Ratio: 0.87 | Recovery Factor: 0.82

- Expected Payoff: $27.79 per trade





*Test Run 2*

- Total Net Profit: $8,606.65

- Profit Factor: 1.32

- Total Trades: 129 (Deals: 258)

- Win Rate: 58.91% (Long 72.00% / Short 40.74%)

- Max Drawdown: 11.98% ($7,003.62 equity) / 10.56% ($6,121.31 balance)

- Sharpe Ratio: 1.38 | Recovery Factor: 1.23

- Expected Payoff: $66.72 per trade





*Past performance in the Strategy Tester does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account before trading live.*