STA Market Compass

  • 指标
  • Tang Wai Ho
    Tang Wai Ho

    Tang Wai Ho

    I am Michael Tang, a trader, trading educator, and founder of Secret Trader Asia.
    I have been involved in the financial markets since 2015, with a strong focus on price action, market structure, risk management, trading indicators, and automated trading systems.
  • 版本: 1.10
  • 激活: 5

STA Market Compass is a hybrid MetaTrader 5 indicator that converts trend, market structure, momentum and key price levels into a clear manual trading plan.

OVERVIEW

STA Market Compass is designed for traders who want to understand the current market condition without using multiple indicators on the same chart.

The indicator combines:

• Trend direction
• Recent swing structure
• Support and resistance zones
• Fibonacci retracement levels
• RSI momentum
• Candlestick confirmation
• Optional tick-volume confirmation
• ATR-based entry and protection zones

The result is displayed through two responsive dashboards:

• Market Analysis Dashboard
• Signal Plan Dashboard

The indicator does not open, modify or close trades. All trading decisions and order execution remain under the user’s control.

KEY FEATURES

  1. Clear BUY, SELL or WAIT Decision

The indicator evaluates several market conditions and displays:

• BUY
• SELL
• WAIT

A signal is only generated when the calculated confidence reaches the selected minimum threshold.

When market conditions are unclear, the indicator remains in WAIT mode instead of forcing a trading signal.

  1. Confidence Score from 0% to 100%

Each potential signal receives a confidence score based on:

• Overall trend direction
• Price position near support or resistance
• Fibonacci retracement location
• RSI momentum
• Bullish or bearish candle confirmation
• Tick-volume activity

The dashboard classifies the result as:

• HIGH
• VALID
• WEAK
• WAIT

The minimum confidence level can be adjusted by the user.

  1. Complete Signal Plan

Every active signal includes:

• Entry price
• Stop Loss 1
• Stop Loss 2
• Take Profit 1
• Take Profit 2
• Take Profit 3
• Confidence percentage
• Signal status
• Remaining valid bars

The three profit targets are calculated from the selected risk-to-reward ratios.

  1. Hybrid Trend Analysis

The trend engine combines:

• Fast EMA
• Slow EMA
• RSI direction
• Current price position
• Recent swing high
• Recent swing low

The market is classified as:

• BULLISH
• BEARISH
• NEUTRAL

A BUY signal requires a bullish market condition. A SELL signal requires a bearish market condition.

  1. Automatic Support and Resistance Detection

The indicator detects recent swing highs and swing lows to calculate:

• Current resistance
• Current support
• Support zone
• Resistance zone
• Support or resistance break events

These levels are also used when calculating the signal plan.

  1. Fibonacci Retracement Analysis

The dashboard displays the main Fibonacci retracement levels calculated from the detected market structure:

• 0.0%
• 23.6%
• 38.2%
• 50.0%
• 61.8%
• 78.6%

Price reactions near the 50.0%, 61.8% and 78.6% levels can contribute to the confidence score.

  1. Dual Signal Modes

Realtime Mode

When ConfirmedMode is disabled, the indicator evaluates the current candle. This provides faster signals, but the signal conditions may change before the candle closes.

Confirmed Mode

When ConfirmedMode is enabled, the indicator evaluates the previous closed candle. This provides more stable confirmation but may produce signals later.

  1. Two Entry Methods

Close Price Entry

The entry price is based on the closing price of the evaluated candle.

Zone Price Entry

The entry price is placed near the calculated support zone for BUY signals or resistance zone for SELL signals.

  1. Two Stop Loss Levels

SL1 is the primary protection level calculated outside the current support or resistance zone.

SL2 is a wider secondary protection reference calculated from the main swing structure.

These levels are provided for planning purposes. The indicator does not automatically place orders.

  1. Three Adjustable Profit Targets

TP1, TP2 and TP3 are calculated using adjustable risk-to-reward ratios.

Default settings:

• TP1: 1.0R
• TP2: 1.5R
• TP3: 2.0R

Users can adjust each target independently.

  1. SecretTrader Four-Line Market Reference

The indicator includes a separate four-line visual system:

• Fast Lower Support
• Fast Upper Resistance
• Slow Upper Resistance
• Slow Lower Support
• Gray Balance Zone

The fast channel is designed to show shorter-term price boundaries.

The slow channel displays wider market boundaries.

The gray belt represents the central balance area between the smoothed slow high and low values.

Important: The four-line system is a visual market reference only. It is not used to generate BUY or SELL signals.

  1. Responsive Dashboard

The dashboard can automatically adapt to different chart sizes.

Available layouts:

• Automatic
• Two Panel
• Stacked
• Compact

Users can also manually adjust:

• Dashboard position
• Dashboard corner
• Panel width and height
• Font size
• Line spacing
• Column spacing
• Background color
• Border color
• Text color

  1. Market Analysis Dashboard

The Market Analysis Dashboard displays:

• Symbol and timeframe
• Current price
• Market trend
• Trend score
• RSI value
• Current tick volume
• Volume condition
• Resistance level
• Support level
• Support or resistance break event
• Fibonacci levels
• Fast channel values
• Slow channel values
• Gray balance-zone values

  1. Signal Plan Dashboard

The Signal Plan Dashboard displays:

• BUY, SELL or WAIT
• Confidence score
• Signal quality
• Entry price
• SL1
• SL2
• TP1
• TP2
• TP3
• Current signal status
• Remaining valid bars
• Total number of signals
• Number of expired signals

Possible signal statuses include:

• WAITING
• ACTIVE SIGNAL
• TP1 HIT
• TP2 HIT
• TP3 HIT
• SL1 HIT
• SL2 HIT
• EXPIRED

  1. Multiple Alert Options

The indicator supports:

• MetaTrader popup alerts
• Mobile push notifications
• Email alerts
• One alert per signal option

Each alert can include:

• Symbol
• Timeframe
• Signal direction
• Entry price
• SL1 and SL2
• TP1, TP2 and TP3
• Confidence score

Push notifications and email alerts must first be configured correctly in the MetaTrader 5 terminal.

  1. Clean Chart Design

The indicator does not use trade arrows.

Market information, signal levels and signal status are displayed inside the dashboards, while the optional four-line system provides a clean visual reference directly on the chart.

SUPPORTED MARKETS AND TIMEFRAMES

STA Market Compass operates on the symbol and timeframe of the current MetaTrader 5 chart.

It can be attached to Forex, metals, indices, cryptocurrencies and other instruments provided by the broker.

Market behaviour, volatility, tick volume and price structure differ between instruments. Users should test the settings on each preferred symbol and timeframe before using the indicator for live trading decisions.

BASIC SETUP

  1. Attach STA Market Compass to an MT5 chart.

  2. Select Realtime Mode or Confirmed Mode.

  3. Set the required minimum confidence level.

  4. Choose Close Price Entry or Zone Price Entry.

  5. Adjust the risk-to-reward ratios when required.

  6. Enable the preferred dashboard and visual channels.

  7. Configure popup, mobile or email alerts.

  8. Wait for the Signal Plan Dashboard to display an active BUY or SELL signal.

INPUT PARAMETERS

FOUR-LINE VISUAL SETTINGS

FastN — Default: 25

First smoothing period used to calculate the fast channel.

FastN1 — Default: 25

Second smoothing period applied to the fast channel.

SlowN — Default: 61

First smoothing period used to calculate the slow channel and gray balance zone.

SlowN1 — Default: 61

Second smoothing period applied to the slow channel.

SlowMultiplier — Default: 3.0

Controls how far the slow outer support and resistance lines are expanded from the gray balance zone.

ShowFastChannel — Default: true

Shows or hides the fast support and resistance lines.

ShowSlowChannel — Default: true

Shows or hides the slow support and resistance lines.

ShowGrayBelt — Default: true

Shows or hides the gray balance zone.

HistoryBars — Default: 250

Number of historical bars used to display the four-line visual system.

FastShift — Default: 0

Applies a data shift to the fast channel.

SlowShift — Default: 0

Applies a data shift to the slow channel.

GENERAL STRATEGY SETTINGS

LookbackBars — Default: 500

Number of recent bars loaded for market analysis and signal calculations.

ShowDashboard — Default: true

Shows or hides the Market Analysis and Signal Plan dashboards.

EnableAlerts — Default: true

Master control for all signal alerts.

SIGNAL SETTINGS

ConfirmedMode — Default: false

False evaluates the current candle for faster realtime signals.

True evaluates the previous closed candle for confirmed signals.

ValidBars — Default: 16

Number of chart bars for which a signal remains valid.

MinConfidence — Default: 60.0

Minimum confidence score required to generate a BUY or SELL signal. Accepted range is from 0 to 100.

TREND AND MOMENTUM SETTINGS

FastEMA — Default: 50

Period of the fast Exponential Moving Average used by the trend engine.

SlowEMA — Default: 200

Period of the slow Exponential Moving Average used by the trend engine.

RSIPeriod — Default: 14

Period of the Relative Strength Index used for momentum analysis.

MARKET STRUCTURE SETTINGS

SwingDepth — Default: 3

Number of bars required on each side when confirming a swing high or swing low.

A higher value identifies stronger but less frequent swing points.

SwingLookback — Default: 50

Number of recent bars searched when detecting support and resistance swing levels.

ATR AND PRICE-ZONE SETTINGS

ATRPeriod — Default: 14

Period of the Average True Range used to calculate price zones and protection levels.

ZoneATRMultiplier — Default: 0.30

Controls the width of support, resistance and Fibonacci tolerance zones.

SL_Buffer_ATR — Default: 0.20

Additional ATR buffer placed outside the support or resistance zone when calculating SL1.

SL2_ATR_Multiplier — Default: 1.00

ATR distance used to calculate the wider SL2 level from the main swing structure.

TAKE-PROFIT SETTINGS

TP1_RR — Default: 1.0

Risk-to-reward multiplier used to calculate Take Profit 1.

TP2_RR — Default: 1.5

Risk-to-reward multiplier used to calculate Take Profit 2.

TP3_RR — Default: 2.0

Risk-to-reward multiplier used to calculate Take Profit 3.

VOLUME SETTINGS

VolumeMAPeriod — Default: 20

Number of bars used to calculate average tick volume.

UseVolumeFilter — Default: true

When enabled, above-average tick volume can add to the confidence score.

When disabled, volume does not contribute additional confidence points.

ENTRY SETTINGS

EntryMode — Default: ENTRY_CLOSE_PRICE

ENTRY_CLOSE_PRICE uses the closing price of the evaluated candle.

ENTRY_ZONE_PRICE uses the calculated support-zone boundary for BUY signals or resistance-zone boundary for SELL signals.

COLOR SETTINGS

BuyColor — Default: Lime

Color used for bullish information and BUY signals.

SellColor — Default: Tomato

Color used for bearish information and SELL signals.

NeutralColor — Default: Gold

Color used for neutral information, waiting conditions and general references.

DashboardBgColor — Default: Black

Background color of both dashboards.

DashboardBorderColor — Default: Medium Sea Green

Border color of both dashboards.

DashboardTextColor — Default: White

Main text color used inside the dashboards.

RESPONSIVE DASHBOARD SETTINGS

DashboardLayout — Default: DASH_AUTO

DASH_AUTO automatically selects a layout based on chart width.

DASH_TWO_PANEL displays the Market and Signal dashboards as two separate panels.

DASH_STACKED places the Signal dashboard below the Market dashboard.

DASH_COMPACT uses a smaller layout for narrow chart windows.

AutoScaleDashboard — Default: true

Automatically adjusts dashboard font size according to chart width.

SmallScreenWidth — Default: 900

Chart-width threshold used to activate the Compact layout in Automatic mode.

MediumScreenWidth — Default: 1300

Chart-width threshold used to select between Stacked and Two Panel layouts in Automatic mode.

MinFontSize — Default: 7

Minimum font size used by automatic dashboard scaling.

MaxFontSize — Default: 10

Maximum font size used by automatic dashboard scaling.

MARKET DASHBOARD POSITION

MarketDashCorner — Default: 0

Chart corner used for the Market Analysis Dashboard.

Corner values:

• 0: Upper left
• 1: Upper right
• 2: Lower left
• 3: Lower right

MarketDashX — Default: 10

Horizontal distance of the Market Dashboard from the selected corner.

MarketDashY — Default: 20

Vertical distance of the Market Dashboard from the selected corner.

MarketDashWidth — Default: 360

Width of the Market Analysis Dashboard in pixels.

MarketDashHeight — Default: 330

Height of the Market Analysis Dashboard in pixels.

SIGNAL DASHBOARD POSITION

SignalDashCorner — Default: 1

Chart corner used for the Signal Plan Dashboard.

Corner values:

• 0: Upper left
• 1: Upper right
• 2: Lower left
• 3: Lower right

SignalDashX — Default: 10

Horizontal distance of the Signal Dashboard from the selected corner.

SignalDashY — Default: 20

Vertical distance of the Signal Dashboard from the selected corner.

SignalDashWidth — Default: 330

Width of the Signal Plan Dashboard in pixels.

SignalDashHeight — Default: 280

Height of the Signal Plan Dashboard in pixels.

DASHBOARD TEXT SETTINGS

DashboardFontSize — Default: 8

Base font size used by the dashboards.

DashboardLineGap — Default: 4

Vertical spacing between dashboard rows.

DashboardColumnGap — Default: 160

Horizontal spacing between dashboard columns.

ALERT SETTINGS

EnablePopupAlert — Default: true

Displays a popup alert inside MetaTrader 5 when a new signal is created.

EnablePushNotification — Default: false

Sends the signal to the MetaTrader mobile application.

MetaTrader notifications must be configured before this option can work.

EnableEmailAlert — Default: false

Sends the signal through the email system configured in MetaTrader 5.

Email settings must be configured before this option can work.

AlertOncePerSignal — Default: true

Prevents repeated alerts for the same active signal.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

• STA Market Compass is an analytical indicator, not an Expert Advisor.

• The indicator does not automatically open, modify or close trading positions.

• Realtime signals are calculated from the current candle and may change before that candle closes.

• Confirmed Mode uses the previous closed candle but does not guarantee that every signal will be successful.

• The four-line support, resistance and balance system is for visual reference only and does not affect the signal calculation.

• Tick volume depends on the broker’s available market data.

• Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit levels are analytical references and should be reviewed before placing any order.

• Users remain responsible for position sizing, risk management and trade execution.

RISK WARNING

Trading Forex, CFDs and other leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk. Past market behaviour does not guarantee future results. Signals and price levels provided by this indicator are for analytical and educational purposes and should not be considered financial advice. Always test the indicator and apply appropriate risk management before using it in live trading.


推荐产品
Inversion Indicator MT5
Burak Baltaci
指标
-- 简单而有效。 反转指标 - 是什么？ 一种结合超级趋势逻辑与指数曲线技术的趋势跟随叠加指标。它能识别趋势方向，在图表上绘制动态通道，并在趋势反转时发送实时警报。 工作原理 该指标通过ATR与超级趋势因子计算指数基准线。当价格收盘突破该基准线时，确认趋势反转。绿色箭头标记买入趋势启动，红色箭头标记卖出趋势启动。 功能特性： 基于ATR的指数趋势基准线与动态通道 绿色/红色趋势线及填充通道 趋势反转时的买入/卖出箭头信号 内置警报：弹窗、推送通知、邮件、声音 重复警报防护（每根K线仅触发一次警报） 完全可定制：颜色、线条粗细、箭头尺寸、通道宽度 无延迟的简洁图表叠加层 输入参数： 指数速率、超级趋势因子、ATR周期、通道宽度 开关控制：通道填充、箭头、各警报类型 所有视觉元素支持全色系定制 最佳适用场景：任意品种、任意周期。适用于外汇、指数、大宗商品及加密货币图表。
FREE
Hunttern ZigZag MT5
Hassan Gh Fakhraei
5 (1)
指标
Hunt markets with Hunttern ZigZag . Easy to use with one parameter    You can use it for the following:       -Classic patterns       -Heads and shoulders       -Harmonic patterns       -Elliott Wave       -Support and resistance       -Supply and Demand Single parameter:      -Period (1-120) Features:        -Candle time        -Single parameter        -Light mode template This is version 1 of Hunttern ZigZag. We are very happy to receive feedback from you.
FREE
Fibonacci Font Label
Rajesh Kumar Nait
指标
该指标允许您以大字体显示斐波那契水平标签 。 它支持多达 25 个斐波那契水平 - 一旦您绘制斐波那契，它就会显示您作为输入参数添加的水平，并以大字体大小以及您选择的颜色和字体。 可定制选项： 1.Fibo文本字体 2. 斐波那契文本大小 3. 斐波那契文本颜色 3.为每个级别添加描述 4. 其他选项，例如锚点和度数 该指标允许您以大字体显示斐波那契水平标签 。 它支持多达 20 个斐波那契水平 - 一旦您绘制斐波那契，它就会显示您作为输入参数添加的水平，并以大字体大小以及您选择的颜色和字体。 可定制选项： 1.Fibo文本字体 2. 斐波那契文本大小 3. 斐波那契文本颜色 3.为每个级别添加描述 4. 其他选项，例如锚点和度数 该指标允许您以大字体显示斐波那契水平标签 。 它支持多达 20 个斐波那契水平 - 一旦您绘制斐波那契，它就会显示您作为输入参数添加的水平，并以大字体大小以及您选择的颜色和字体。 可定制选项： 1.Fibo文本字体 2. 斐波那契文本大小 3. 斐波那契文本颜色 3.为每个级别添加描述 4. 其他选项，例如
SSL Channel Chart Weighted by Volume
Ricardo Zara Barbieri
指标
Here I present you this awesome indicator I made. This is a nique combination witch puts you in the same level as MM's. So you can surf a lot of waves and identify the rally time, breakouts, and the perfect time to get in the market. ---- The SSL Channel is a great all-rounder based on 2 Simple Moving Averages, one of recent Highs, one of recent Lows. The calculation prints a   channel   on the chart consisting of 2 lines. This strategy gives a Long signal when price closes above the top of thes
Pivot Lines MRC6
Marco Barbosa
指标
Info:   marcobarbosabots Pivot lines are an easy way to see market trend. The indicator provides the pivot line and three first support and Resistance lines. Calculations used was: Resistance 3 = High + 2*(Pivot - Low) Resistance 2 = Pivot + (R1 - S1) Resistance 1 = 2 * Pivot - Low Pivot point = ( High + Close + Low )/3 Suport 1 = 2 * Pivot - High Suport 2 = Pivot - (R1 - S1) Suport 3 = Low - 2*(High - Pivot) You can use the calculated values ​​on an EA too, just make sure the indicator is a
Reversal Magnet Lines
Gleidson Duca De Aguiar
指标
Reversal Magnet Lines plots the closing price of each of the last N trading days (configurable from 15 to 180 days) as horizontal lines directly on the chart. These prior-day close levels frequently act as short-term support and resistance, where price either reverses or breaks through with momentum. Based on an analysis of 52 trading days on JPN225, price interacted with these levels in more than 3,000 recorded touches. On the M1 timeframe, price reversed in 49.8% of touches, broke through in
FiboZoneLines
Ryoma Iwayama
指标
FiboZoneLines Short Description Automatically draws multi-layered Fibonacci zone lines from your manually placed Fibonacci retracement. No repainting. Fully customizable. Overview FiboZoneLines is a powerful Fibonacci-based indicator for MetaTrader 5 that automatically generates a complete set of multi-layered support and resistance lines from a single manually drawn Fibonacci retracement object on your chart. Unlike standard Fibonacci tools, FiboZoneLines divides the entire retracement range in
Liquidity Sweep Alerts
Alexey Nazarov
指标
This indicator automatically identifies liquidity levels using swing fractals and tracks when price sweeps through them. Works on any symbol and timeframe with full multi-timeframe support. Features: — Detects swing highs and lows via a fractal method (configurable bars left & right) on a selected timeframe. Active levels are displayed as rays extending to the right; swept levels turn into dashed lines ending at the sweep candle. — Plots Previous Day (PDhigh / PDlow), Previous Week (PWhigh / PWl
FREE
Trend Guardian Pro MT5
Evgeniy Zhdan
指标
Trend Guardian Pro —— 趋势早期预警指标 Trend Guardian Pro   是由专业数学家、分析师和交易员团队共同开发的结晶。该指标基于多年的市场数据分析，并利用先进的数学建模方法，旨在早期识别潜在的趋势变化。 核心特性： 早期预测   —— 分析多种市场因素，在趋势转变变得明显之前捕捉其信号。 综合分析   —— 同时分析多个时间周期，以提供多重信号确认。 自适应算法   —— 自动根据当前市场波动性进行实时调整。 噪点过滤   —— 采用先进的市场噪点过滤技术，大幅减少虚假信号。 直观界面   —— 在图表上清晰展示所有关键数据，操作简便。 主要功能： 趋势强度识别 （弱/中/强）； 成交量分析 ，用于确认信号可靠性； 内置通知系统 （声音预警、电子邮件、手机推送通知）； 广泛的兼容性 ，支持所有主流交易品种。 适用人群： 日内交易者 ； 中线投资者 ； 长线交易者 ； 希望理解市场结构的新手交易员 ； 寻求为其策略提供额外确认的资深交易员 。 Trend Guardian Pro   是一款专为严肃对待交易、并希望基于综合市场分析做出更明智决策的交易者
ZigZag WaveSize
Ivan Butko
指标
前一版本指标的发展 ZigZag WaveSize MT4 ZigZag WaveSize - 修改后的标准锯齿指标，增加了波浪长度、水平和不同警报逻辑的信息 一般改进： 为MetaTrader 5适配代码 优化了图形对象的操作 新特性： 极值处的水平线 选择水平类型：水平线/射线/线段 液性水平滤波器（未被价格突破） 突破缓冲区：设置对错误突破的敏感度 标签设置和功能：数量、外观、删除旧标签 结构突破警报（BoS） 移动性质变化警报（ChoCH） 优化： 修正更新极值的逻辑 动态更新新对象 减少新柱出现时的负载 集中的标签系统 修复： 修复了数组越界问题 正确的标签定位 删除了重复的参数 将ZigZag WaveSize指标作为您交易系统的补充使用   也可以尝试我在市场上的其他产品  https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/capitalplus/seller 如果您喜欢该指标，请对其进行评分并留下评论，这对我来说非常重要！ 祝您交易获利丰厚！
FREE
Easy Support and Resistance
Danny Giovanni Romero Lozano
指标
EASY SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE Visualize support and resistance levels across multiple timeframes with dynamic color-coded lines Overview This powerful MT5 indicator automatically identifies and highlights key price levels by drawing rectangles on the last closed candle and its first opposite-colored candle across six different timeframes (M15, M30, H1, H2, H4, D1). The lines dynamically change color based on price action confirmation, transforming into support or resistance levels when validated
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.85 (52)
指标
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
ADR Levels Plus
Dustin Ricardo Pierenz
指标
Uncover the market’s secret zones with the ADR Levels+ Indicator. This dynamic tool plots ADR extension levels at 100%, 125%, 150%, and 200% right on your chart. In most cases, price dances between these boundaries—but when it breaks out, it often signals a prime opportunity for a mean reversion trade or the start of an evolving trend. Plus, an integrated alarm system triggers as soon as these key levels are reached, ensuring you never miss a lucrative trading opportunity. Elevate your strategy
TrendDecoder Scanner MT5
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (1)
指标
获取多种资产和多个时间单位的 TrendDECODER 信号 | 确定最佳入场时间单位 | 最大限度地提高利润和交易成功率  无重绘，无延迟指标和筛选器 - 理想的手动和自动交易 - 适用于所有资产和所有时间单位。 49美元  前50份 - 然后 99美元 购买后 请留下评论或评价 ，我们将送您价值99美元的额外指标。 这是什么？ 这个筛选器是我们评价最高的 TrendDECODER 的补充工具。 它允许您: 获取 您 喜欢的资产在所有相关时间框架上的当前TrendUP和TrendDOWN信号 立即看到 最有利的时间框架 配置以获得盈利的趋势跟踪或摆动交易。 这些最有利的时间框架配置是什么？ 首先，确保您设置了多时间框架图表：下级/主要/上级时间单位 其次，选择资产，其中 主要时间框架与上级时间框架的移动方向相同 。 适用于哪些资产？ 这正是关键所在。 您 将选择并关注对 您 相关的资产。 特别提示： TrendDECODER筛选器也可以是检查关联资产当前是否分歧或表现正常（例如黄金和美元）的非常合成的方法。 具体如何工作以及使用哪些策略？ 非常简单:
Volumatic VIDyA MT5
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
指标
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Volumatic VIDYA (Variable Index Dynamic Average) 是一款高级指标，旨在跟踪趋势并分析每个趋势阶段中的买卖压力。通过使用可变指数动态平均值 (Variable Index Dynamic Average) 作为核心动态平滑技术，该工具在关键市场结构水平上提供了关于价格和交易量动态的重要洞察。 查看更多 MT4 版本：  Volumatic VIDyA MT4 查看更多产品：    所有产品 To use iCustom for EA, please see here:  Create EA (iCustom) with VO
Apex Break PRO MT5
Kestutis Balciunas
指标
Apex Break PRO 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 的不重绘枢轴趋势线突破指标。它能识别枢轴高点和枢轴低点，在连续枢轴之间绘制动态斜向趋势线，并在价格于确认K线收盘时突破这些趋势线时生成买入和卖出信号。每个信号通过多达四个独立的共振过滤层进行筛选——EMA趋势、RSI边界、成交量突增检测和ADX趋势强度——并以星级系统进行评分，让交易者立即了解有多少条件同时满足。基于ATR的止损和三个止盈级别为每个信号提供结构化的风险管理，而实时仪表盘则显示方向、过滤器状态以及带有触达标记的交易级别追踪。 MT4版本请访问：  Apex Break PRO MT4 更多产品请访问：   所有产 品 如需查看实时示例和新工具，请访问我的主页并发送好友请求，以免错过任何更新！ 工作原理 枢轴趋势线引擎 该指标使用可配置的回溯窗口（默认：左侧20根K线，右侧20根K线）扫描图表中的枢轴高点和枢轴低点。当发现两个或更多连续的枢轴高点时，将在它们之间绘制一条斜向阻力趋势线，并向前延伸最多500根K线。相同的过程从连续枢轴低点创建支撑趋势线。最多可同时显示五条阻力线和五条支撑线，随着新枢轴的形成，
LS Yield Histogram Pair Trading
Thiago Lopes
指标
Caicai L&S Yield Histogram Important Notice: This indicator is an integral tool of the automated EA Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading . This indicator visually displays the percentage deviation (Yield %) of a pair's current spread relative to its own historical mean. It is an excellent tool for quickly visualizing the gross financial potential of a market distortion in Long & Short operations. Main Features: Percentage Visualization: Understand the size of the distortion in palpable percentage
Fibonacci auto resistance levels
Ayman Ramadan Soroor
指标
Fibonacci Auto Levels — Smart, Automatic Fibonacci Mapping Introduction Fibonacci Auto Levels is an indicator that automatically detects key price zones and draws precise Fibonacci levels. It helps traders focus on strategy by removing the need for manual setup. Key Features - Automatic peak and trough detection based on customizable candle lookback - Classic and extended Fibonacci levels from 0.0% to 161.8%, drawn with geometric precision - Customizable visual design with adjustable colors,
FREE
Imbalance Autotrader
Renato Takahashi
专家
Pare de seguir as "sardinhas" e comece a operar como big player, de forma automática. O robô Imbalance Autotrader é a mais recente tecnologia de trade que monitora os big players (grandes investidores) do mercado financeiro. Com estratégia de rompimento ( breakout ) ou pullback (Fair Value Gap FVG e Order Block) , você consegue configurar o robô para o ativo, conforme condições que você deseja operar. Além disso, o robô pode ter stops configuráveis, dinâmicos ou fixos. Na questão de gerenciamen
Daily Weekly Markers
Emanuel L John
指标
The   DailyWeeklyMarkers   indicator helps traders visualize trading weeks by clearly marking the start of each day and week on the chart. It draws vertical separator lines for each day (including weekends if enabled) and highlights the beginning of new trading weeks with double lines for better clarity. This makes it easier to analyze price action within daily and weekly contexts. Who Is This Indicator For? Swing Traders   – Helps identify weekly opening gaps and key levels. Day Traders   – Vis
FREE
BluePrint Adaptive Trader
Stepan Sinic
5 (1)
指标
BluePrint Adaptive Trader - Professional Trading System Advanced Channel Trading System based on our proprietary TrenderFlex PRO algorithm Learn more about TrenderFlex PRO KEY FEATURES • TrenderFlex PRO Channel Technology - Advanced channel calculation based on our proven algorithm • Adaptive Risk Management - Automatic TP/SL calculation based on channel width • Win Rate Statistics - Real-time tracking of TP1, TP2, TP3 success rates • Multi-Timeframe Analysis - Monitor 7 timeframes simultaneou
FREE
Fractal Structure Auto Fibonacci
Vu Van Tien
指标
Fractal Structure Auto Fibonacci This tool is designed for price action traders and structural analysts who want to optimize their charting. It automatically identifies valid market swings using fractal logic, draws clear ZigZag lines, and automatically draws Fibonacci retracement levels for the most recent trading range. Key Features Dynamic Fractal Detection: Identifies valid swing peaks and troughs based on a user-defined review period (n). It filters out market noise and visually marks
FREE
Supertrend Volume Confirm
Isaac Alexander Pinero Garcias
指标
DESCRIPTION Supertrend Volume Confirm — Trend Signals Confirmed by Volume and RSI Supertrend Volume Confirm is a buy/sell signal indicator based on the classic Supertrend, with two additional confirmation filters: volume and RSI. Unlike more complex multi-timeframe systems, this indicator works on a single timeframe, designed for traders who want something direct and easy to read. It works on any market symbol (forex, gold, indices, stocks, crypto) thanks to its default use of tick volume, unive
Traders Inside Trend Indicator
Markus Paminger
指标
Displays trends in current chart. You can display trends of multiple timeframes in one chart by inserting this indicator as often as you want. Key features: displays trend line by finding highs and lows counts number of high/low of current trend in different color (long/short) allows you to display multiple timeframe trends in one chart Settings: Indicator Name: if you want to show M5 and H1 on one chart add TITrend twice to your current chart and rename M5 to "TITrendM5" and H1 to "TITrendH1" C
VibeFox ZigZag
Andres Lume
指标
VibeFox ZigZag — 带突破和反转入场点的摆动枢轴 VibeFox ZigZag 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 的实时摆动结构指标。它绘制经典的 ZigZag 线，连接重要的高点和低点，在入场信号出现的那一刻直接在价格图表上标记出来，并将所有控件汇集到一个现代化的交互式面板中。无需在图表上费力寻找顶部和底部，您可以在市场结构和入场点形成的那一刻就看到它们。 指标如何工作 ZigZag 过滤掉细微的价格噪声，只保留有意义的转折点——摆动高点（波峰）和摆动低点（波谷）。然后用直线段连接连续的枢轴，生成一个简洁的趋势骨架。其构建由三个经典参数控制。 Depth 设置两个枢轴之间的最小柱数，使该线忽略小幅波动，仅对持续足够长的走势作出反应。 Deviation 是注册一个新枢轴所需的最小反转幅度（以点数计）——它过滤掉浅幅回调。 Backstep 是同类型两个极值之间的最小柱数，防止两个波峰（或两个波谷）靠得太近。它们共同作用，让您可以将该线从快速、细致的锯齿状调整为仅显示主要摆动的缓慢形态。 ZigZag 线作为趋势线对象直接绘制在价格图表上，而指标本身位于其自己的子窗口
Alpha Strike Signals Non Repaint Best New MT5
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (2)
指标
UZFX-Alpha Strike Signals v2.0是一款专业级市场分析工具，旨在精准清晰地识别高概率交易机会。该先进指标融合了精密的价格行为识别与动态风险管理可视化功能，直接在图表上呈现清晰的买入与卖出信号。 注意：结合使用 { LTL 164343 } 指标，可提高获胜信号的准确率。 利用 LTL 信号判断趋势，并以 Alpha 信号作为入场信号。 这种方法将最大限度地提高您的胜率，并有助于避免误判信号。 工作原理 该指标通过识别特定K线形态来分析市场结构，这些形态预示着潜在趋势反转或延续。当这些形态符合专有算法条件时，指标将生成清晰视觉信号： • 买入信号（蓝色箭头）出现在市场底部，表明看涨动能显现 • 卖出信号（红色箭头）出现在市场顶部，确认看跌压力形成 交易者核心优势 1. 清晰可执行的信号 无需解读猜测——信号位置直接在图表上显示箭头 色彩编码信号（买入蓝标/卖出红标）实现即时识别 可配置信号灵敏度以匹配您的交易风格 2. 完整交易管理可视化 信号出现时，指标自动绘制： 入场点位——最佳建仓价格 止损位——基于近期价格走势的保护性位 多级止盈位（1
FREE
Auto Fib Retracements
Ross Adam Langlands Nelson
4.2 (5)
指标
Automatic Fibonacci Retracement Line Indicator. This indicator takes the current trend and if possible draws Fibonacci retracement lines from the swing until the current price. The Fibonacci levels used are: 0%, 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 76.4%, 100%. This indicator works for all charts over all timeframes. The Fibonacci levels are also recorded in buffers for use by other trading bots. Any comments, concerns or additional feature requirements are welcome and will be addressed promptly. 
FREE
LevelsFib DTZ
Vitaliy Davydov
指标
The combined Levels Ib DTZ indicator helps to determine the trend direction when trading. Displaying signals on the chart about a possible upcoming trend change. The indicator is a combination of Fibonacci levels with overbought and oversold zones and a trend indicator based on ZigZag and ATR indicators. The Levels Ib DTZ indicator helps traders predict future price movements and adjust their strategy accordingly. It works on all timeframes.
FibExtender
Syed Oarasul Islam
指标
This Indicator draws Fibonacci Extension levels in two different ways. You can select whether to draw Fibonacci Extension levels based on your favourite ZigZag settings or you can let the indicator to draw Fibonacci Extension  level based on given number of Bars or Candles.  You can also set Mobile and Email notification for your favourite Extension  levels individually. With this indicator you will not have to feel lonely as the it can generate Voice alerts, which will keep you focused on your
OA SnR Power MT5
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (3)
指标
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me 概述 OA SnR Power 是一款强大的工具，旨在帮助交易者识别并评估支撑和阻力水平的强度。通过整合交易量、反弹频率和重新测试次数等关键因素，该指标提供了市场关键价格区域的全面视图。 查看更多产品：   所有 产品 OA SnR Power 的工作原理 识别峰值和谷值 该指标使用智能算法计算局部高点和低点。 用户可以配置区域宽度设置，以确保准确检测潜在的支撑和阻力水平。 过滤和合并关键水平 基于用户定义的百分比范围，临近的水平会自动合并，从而使图表更加清晰，并专注于重要的价格区域。 颜色编码的视觉反馈 OA SnR Power 直接在图表上绘制支撑和阻力水平，并附
FREE
该产品的买家也购买
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (136)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Trend Trading System 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Smart Trend Trading System 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Smart Trend 信号转换为自动交易。 Smart Trend Trading System 是一套完整的交易系统，具备不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的特点，专为希望获得更清晰信号、更准确趋势方向以及更有组织交易方式的交易者打造。   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] 它将 10 多种交易工具 整合到一个系统中，包括趋势检测、反转区域、Smart Cloud、移动止损逻辑、支撑与阻力、K线着色、提醒以及多周期分析。 该系统旨在帮助您应对不同的市场环境： 趋势市场： 识别主要趋势，发现回调，跟随
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
指标
SUPERHERO 指標是一款基於「全方位」原則設計的多貨幣交易系統。該指標能獨立分析市場，並提供開倉與平倉的交易訊號。它採用止損與獲利了結訂單，風險報酬比（R:R）為 1:1。 我偶爾會根據這個系統的訊號親自進行交易，以下是我獲得的結果—— 即時訊號 此系統可向您的智慧型手機發送推播通知，讓您無需綁定電腦，即可「隨時隨地」進行交易。這對於自營交易公司而言再適合不過了。 每位顧客皆可享額外好禮： 每位購買此指標的買家，都將收到我贈送的一項特別實用工具，該工具： 自動下達止損與獲利了結訂單 當價格達到目標水準時，系統會自動平倉 支援待執行訂單交易 支援均值交易模式 如果您希望將這款優秀且極為便利的工具作為禮物獲贈，請在購買 SUPERHERO 指標後，立即透過 MQL5 平台的私訊與我聯繫。此外，您還將獲得培訓課程「如何安裝與設定 SUPERHERO 並開始穩定獲利」的存取權限。 關於「超級英雄」策略 SUPERHERO 策略是利用價格回調時，順應趨勢方向進行盤中交易。 「超級英雄」程式碼內含數個強大的技術指標，用以分析價格通道的趨勢方向與波動範圍，並能識別在修正性回調後形成的盤中波段反
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (9)
指标
Trend Sniper X 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的多时间周期趋势跟踪指标，帮助交易者以清晰、精确的方式识别趋势方向和潜在的反转点。 价格信息： 当前价格为促销价，随着未来更新和新功能的发布，价格可能会有所变动。 Code2Profit 频道 通过多时间框架分析掌握市场！ 技术规格 平台 MetaTrader 5 指标类型 多时间周期趋势指标 运行时间周期 任何图表时间周期，可独立选择更高的时间周期 (M1–MN1) 主要交易品种 外汇、黄金 (XAUUSD) 及其他差价合约 (CFD) 推荐账户 任何账户类型 可视化 彩色趋势蜡烛 (买入/卖出/微弱/变化) + 买入/卖出箭头 附加模块 交易时段方框 (悉尼、东京、伦敦、纽约) 主要功能 多时间周期趋势分析： 直接在当前图表上投射更高时间周期的趋势方向，提供清晰的宏观视角。 弱势/不确定柱检测： 高亮显示趋势条件不明朗的柱线，让交易者避开震荡区域。 买入/卖出信号箭头： 在确认趋势变化后的柱线上自动绘制箭头，支持警报、推送和电子邮件通知。 一键开启/关闭面板： 图表上的按钮可切换指标，下拉菜单可立即切换分析时间周
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
指标
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
指标
SuperScalp Pro – 专业多层共振剥头皮交易系统 SuperScalp Pro 是一款专业的多重共振剥头皮交易系统，旨在帮助交易者识别更高概率的交易机会，提供更清晰的入场确认、基于 ATR 的止损（Stop Loss）和止盈（Take Profit）水平，以及适用于 XAUUSD、BTCUSD 和主要外汇货币对的灵活信号过滤功能。 完整使用文档可在产品博客查看： [User Guide] 支持通过 SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA 进行自动交易： [Auto Trader] 基于 SuperScalp Pro 交易逻辑开发的黄金自动剥头皮 EA： [SuperScalp Gold] SuperScalp Pro 集成了 Supertrend、VWAP、EMA、RSI、ADX、成交量分析、布林带（Bollinger Bands）以及 MACD 背离分析，用于过滤低质量交易机会，减少虚假突破信号，并提高入场精准度。 SuperScalp Pro 专为 XAUUSD、BTCUSD 以及主要外汇货币对优化设计，通过基于 ATR 的波动率逻辑和规则化信
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
指标
传奇回归：Entry Points Pro 10。 这款传奇指标曾 3 年稳居 MQL5 Market 前三，如今全面重启。 数百条热情好评（两个版本合计 589 条），每天有数千名交易者用它交易，演示版下载 31,000+   MT4+MT5  次。 五年来我读过你们的每一条评价——在第 10 版里，我没有给出许诺，而是把答案直接做进了产品。指标作者自 1999 年入市， 珍视诚信、自己的声誉和自己的客户 。 Entry Points Pro 给出的入场信号严格不重绘。 而且这一次不再只是作者的一面之词，而是可验证的事实：确认信号只在 K 线收盘后标出，自动化测试记录到 零重绘 （在 EURUSD、XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD 上共 2,486,568 次不变量检查——0 次违规）。测试方法完全公开——您可以在策略测试器中自行复现。 购买后请务必第一时间给我发私信。 我会发给您 扩展版说明书《交易者圣经》 ——使用本指标交易的完整指南——并告诉您如何免费获得 赠品：市场扫描器 ，它能同时分析多个品种和多个时间周期，并在一个界面上显示 Entry Points Pro 此刻在哪里表现
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
指标
让我们先坦诚一点。 没有任何一个指标可以单独让你实现盈利。如果有人告诉你可以，那他是在向你兜售一个梦想。任何显示完美买卖箭头的指标都可以被做得看起来毫无瑕疵——只需要放大历史中的某一段并截取成功交易的截图。我们不会这样做。 SMC Intraday Formula 是一个工具。 它为你读取市场结构，标记出概率最高的价格区域，并用简单直白的语言准确告诉你当前智能资金的行为轨迹。你仍然需要做决定。你仍然需要执行交易。但现在，你是带着精确性执行，而不是靠希望。 我们已经在黄金（XAUUSD）以及主要外汇货币对的日内剥头皮交易中使用该指标将近三年。这是我们在 M1、M5、M15 和 M30 上的日常主力工具。它之所以有效，是因为它不试图预测未来——它展示的是当前正在形成的高概率交易机会，并解释 为什么 。 它与其他所有指标有什么不同？ 大多数交易指标只做一件事。移动平均线交叉。振荡指标触及某个水平。出现一个箭头。你进场交易。你亏损。你责怪指标。重复。 SMC Intraday Formula 将多个机构级概念整合为一个统一的市场解读： - 斐波那契共振引擎 不只是普通的斐波那契水平——该指标
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
指标
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
指标
M1 SNIPER   是一款易于使用的交易指标系统。它是一个专为 M1 时间框架设计的箭头指标。该指标可以作为独立的系统在 M1 时间框架下进行剥头皮交易，也可以作为您现有交易系统的一部分使用。虽然该交易系统专为 M1 时间框架交易而设计，但它也可以用于其他时间框架。我最初设计此方法是为了交易 XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD。但我发现这种方法在其他市场交易中也同样有用。 指标信号既可以顺势交易，也可以逆势交易。我教授一种特殊的交易技巧，帮助您利用指标信号进行双向交易。该方法基于使用特殊的动态支撑位和阻力位区域。 购买后，您可以立即下载 M1 SNIPER 箭头指标。此外，我还为所有 M1 SNIPER 工具用户免费提供下方屏幕截图所示的 Apollo Dynamic SR 指标！这两个指标的组合可以帮助您更轻松、更准确地利用 M1 时间框架进行交易。 购买后请联系我，免费获取交易提示和奖励指标！ 祝您交易成功！
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
指标
我偶爾會親自使用這個系統進行交易。 請評估我在真實帳戶上進行的手動 BOMBER 交易—— LIVE SIGNAL 购买该指标的每位用户将额外免费获得以下内容： 原创工具“Bomber Utility”，该工具会自动跟踪每一笔交易，设置止损和止盈点，并根据策略规则自动平仓； 适用于不同交易品种的指标设置文件（Set 文件）； 三种不同风险模式下的 Bomber Utility 设置文件：“最低风险”、“平衡风险” 和 “观望策略”； 一套详细的 视频操作手册，帮助您快速完成安装、配置并开始使用本交易系统。 注意： 要获取以上所有赠品，请通过 MQL5 的私人消息系统联系卖家。 我为您介绍原创的自定义指标 “Divergence Bomber”（背离轰炸机），它是一套基于 MACD 背离交易策略 的“全功能”交易系统。 该技术指标的主要任务是识别 价格与 MACD 指标之间的背离，并发出交易信号（包括推送通知），指示未来价格可能的运动方向。平均而言，这些信号的准确率超过 98%。有关该指标如何工作的详细说明，请观看本页面上的视频演示。 该系统使用 止损订单 和 动态回撤平仓机制 来管理
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
指标
GoldenX Entry 是一款用于 MT5 的指标，包含自适应 Smart Entry Trend 算法、信号评分系统、市场状态识别器以及波动率过滤器。每个信号都包含计算得出的入场位、三个止盈位（TP1、TP2、TP3）以及止损位。它基于多个分析层构建，旨在适应不同市场条件，将多层分析系统与内置优化器及统计跟踪系统相结合。该指标基于风险收益比（RR）指标和历史交易行为提供量化分析。 开始使用非常简单——在所选时间周期上运行优化器，然后在图表上开始使用该指标。 核心功能 GoldenX Entry 将信号引擎与内置交易管理及历史统计跟踪整合在同一图表中： - 内置优化器： 优化器可在图表上单击运行。它通过两阶段搜索流程测试200种参数组合——先进行探索，再进行优化——并在完成后自动应用选定配置。结果会按时间周期缓存，因此当返回已优化的周期时，会立即恢复相同设置。 - 黄金品种自动周期识别： 将指标加载到任何 XAUUSD 图表（M1 到月线）。系统会自动识别当前周期并加载对应预设。共包含9个时间周期配置文件，专为黄金在标准周期上优化设计。切换周期时，参数会自动调整。 - 资金参考面
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
指标
UZFX {SSS} 超短线智能信号 v4.0 MT5 是一款无重绘的高性能交易指标，专为在快速波动的市场中需要精准、实时信号的超短线交易者、日内交易者和波段交易者设计。该指标由 (UZFX-LABS) 开发，融合了价格行为分析、趋势确认和智能过滤技术，可在所有货币对和时间周期内生成高概率的买卖信号、预警信号以及趋势延续机会。 别再对交易犹豫不决了，开始遵循这一专为追求清晰、精准和纪律性市场执行的交易者设计的结构化信号系统吧。 我的建议* 最佳时间周期：15分钟及以上。 {H1} 是我的最爱。而且效果令人惊叹……！！ 更新后的主要功能 • 自动买入和卖出信号检测 • 先进的反转识别逻辑 • 潜在市场反转前的早期预警信号 • 趋势延续确认信号 • 内置风险管理功能，包含入场点、止损点、TP1、TP2和TP3水平 • 完全可自定义的风险回报比 • 实时警报、声音提醒和移动端推送通知 • 带交易建议的专业信息面板 • 适用于所有MT5交易品种和时间周期 • 界面简洁、轻量且用户友好 为什么交易者选择 UZFX SSS？ 大多数交易者亏损的原因在于入场过晚、平仓过早，或者缺乏明确的交
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.42 (50)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Atomic Analyst 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Atomic Analyst 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Atomic Analyst 信号转换为自动交易。 Atomic Analyst 是一款不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的 Price Action 交易指标，专为手动交易、清晰信号和 EA 自动化而设计。 User manual: settings, inputs and strategy.   &   User Manual PDF . 它分析价格行为、强度、动能、多周期方向和高级过滤器，帮助交易者减少噪音，避免弱势交易机会，并做出更有结构的交易决策。 该指标将复杂的市场计算转换为简单的视觉信号、彩色K线、趋势读数、止损水平和多个止盈区域，使交易者能够快速理解并应用于真实市场环境。 主要交易用途： 剥头皮和日内交易： 专为快速决策、清晰箭头、提醒、K线颜色和
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
指标
Gann Made Easy   是一个专业且易于使用的外汇交易系统，它基于使用先生理论的最佳交易原则。 W.D.江恩。该指标提供准确的买入和卖出信号，包括止损和获利水平。您甚至可以使用推送通知在旅途中进行交易。 购买后请联系我，即可免费获得交易指导和超棒的额外指标！ 您可能已经多次听说过江恩交易方法。通常 Gann 的理论不仅对于新手交易者而且对于那些已经有一定交易经验的人来说都是非常复杂的东西。这是因为江恩的交易方法在理论上并不那么容易应用。我花了几年时间来完善这些知识，并将最好的原则应用到我的外汇指标中。 该指标非常易于应用。您所需要的只是将其附加到您的图表并遵循简单的交易建议。该指标不断进行市场分析工作并寻找交易机会。当它检测到一个好的入口点时，它会为您提供一个箭头信号。该指标还显示止损和获利水平。 换句话说，当您像先生一样进行交易时，该指标会为您提供最佳江恩建议。江恩亲自告诉你此时此刻该做什么。但最好的部分是您不需要了解任何有关江恩交易原则的知识，因为该指标会为您完成整个市场分析工作。
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
指标
折扣将在 24 小时后结束——下一价格为 69 美元 ZORYK — MetaTrader 5 专用高级 XAUUSD 黄金信号系统 你一定熟悉这种感觉。 你花了很多时间分析黄金，等待合适的入场机会。终于开仓后，价格却立刻朝相反方向移动。你过早平仓、移动止损，或者只犹豫了几秒钟。随后，市场却在没有你的情况下到达了你原本预期的目标。 问题并不总是方向判断错误。 真正的问题是缺乏确定性。 你不知道准确的入场位置在哪里。 你不知道什么时候交易逻辑已经失效。 你不知道应该先锁定较近的利润，还是继续等待更大的行情。 你也不知道当前信号是否足够强，还是自己只是在强行寻找交易机会。 黄金市场变化非常快。一个没有明确计划的好想法，可能在几秒钟内变成错误的交易决定。 ZORYK 正是为了解决这个问题而开发。 什么是 ZORYK ZORYK 是一套完整的 XAUUSD 黄金信号与交易计划系统，专门为 MetaTrader 5  和 M5 时间周期 开发。 它不是一个只显示 BUY 或 SELL 箭头，然后让你独自决定其余所有内容的简单指标。 每个确认后的信号都可以在图表上显示完整的可视化交易计划，包
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
指标
趨勢捕捉指標 趨勢捕捉指標結合了作者獨有的客製化自適應趨勢分析指標，用於分析市場價格趨勢。它透過過濾掉短期噪音，並專注於潛在的動能強度、波動性擴張和價格結構行為，來識別真實的市場方向。此外，它還結合了平滑和趨勢過濾等客製化指標，例如移動平均線、相對強弱指標 (RSI) 和波動率過濾器。 您可以在這裡查看實際運行情況以及我的其他產品： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。 重要提示！購買後請立即聯繫我，以獲取使用說明和額外獎勵！ 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
指标
Power Candles V3 - 自我优化的强度指标 Power Candles V3 把货币与品种的强度直接转化为图表上可执行的交易方案。指标不再仅根据强度给K线着色,而是在后台持续运行实时自动优化,为您正面对的品种给出最佳 Stop Loss、Take Profit 与信号阈值。一键采用,Entry、Stop Loss、Take Profit 线就以精确价格绘制在图表上,提醒消息中直接包含方向。 本工具是 Stein Investments 生态系统的一部分 - 18+ 款工具,加上 Max,您的一对一 AI 交易导师。  随时在线,深入了解每一款指标,在您需要梳理思路的那一刻就在那里。  立即认识他: https://stein.investments 每根收盘K线运行 3,000+ 次交易模拟。9 种强度状态。2 种策略并行测试。一键采用最优配置。 为什么需要这个 大多数强度指标只给您一个数值,然后留下三个问题:相信哪个阈值、用哪个 Stop Loss、走哪个交易方向。Power Candles V3 在每根收盘K线上自动回答这些问题。结果就是一个完整的交易方案 -
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
指标
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Price Action Concepts 目前价格为 $200 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $299 。 特别优惠： 购买后，请发送私信给我，即可领取 免费赠品 + 礼物 。 首先需要强调的是，这款交易工具是不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的指标，因此非常适合专业交易使用。 Online course , and manual Smart Price Action Concepts 指标是一款非常强大的工具，适合新手和有经验的交易者使用。它将 20 多个实用指标整合到一个系统中，结合了 Inner Circle Trader Analysis 和 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies 等高级交易理念。该指标专注于 Smart Money Concepts，帮助交易者理解大型机构如何交易，并辅助预测其市场行为。 它特别擅长流动性分析，使交易者更容易理解机构交易逻辑。它也非常适合预测市场趋势并仔细分析价格走势。通过让交易与机构策略保
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
指标
AtBot： 它是如何工作的以及如何使用它 ### 它是如何工作的 “AtBot”指标用于MT5平台，通过结合技术分析工具生成买入和卖出信号。它集成了简单移动平均线（SMA）、指数移动平均线（EMA）和平均真实波幅（ATR）指标，以识别交易机会。此外，它还可以利用Heikin Ashi蜡烛来增强信号的准确性。 购买后留下评论，您将获得特别的奖励礼物。 ### 主要特点： - 不重绘： 信号在绘制后不会改变。 - 不变动： 信号保持一致，不会被更改。 - 无延迟： 提供及时的信号，没有延迟。 - 多种时间框架： 可在任何时间框架上使用，以适应您的交易策略。 ### 操作步骤： #### 输入和设置： - firstkey (TrendValue)： 调整趋势检测的灵敏度。 - Secondkey (SignalValue)： 定义买入/卖出信号生成的灵敏度。 - masterkey (ExitValue)： 控制信号的退出策略。 - h： 切换是否根据Heikin Ashi蜡烛生成信号（真/假）。 - notifications： 启用或禁用信号提醒。 #### ATR计算： ATR测
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
指标
使用 M1 Quantum 的实盘交易信号 ： 信号 （交易由 Quantum Trade Assistant 自动 执行，并作为本产品 免费 提供。） 最新消息： 版本 1.64 已发布。现在所有交易的止损都会设置在相应的支撑位/阻力位之后。Smart Close 功能也进行了改进，以提升此版本 EA 的性能。 自 8 月 9 日起，实盘信号一直运行在版本 1.64 上。 价格计划： 当前价格： $169 （早期用户优惠） 下一阶段计划价格： $189 计划零售价： $299 开发者提示： 购买后请联系我，以获取 最新推荐的参数设置文件（Set File） 、交易建议，以及加入 VIP 支持群组 ，与其他 M1 Quantum 用户交流经验。 常见问题 - 设置文件 - 安装指南 M1 Quantum 是一款专业的 M1 交易系统，提供快速且精准的交易信号，并内置止损（Stop Loss）、止盈（Take Profit）以及智能资金管理功能。 M1 Quantum 包含专业的资金管理系统，通过专注于 连续盈利交易 ，帮助交易者更快地增长账户资金。 M1 Quantum 指标 的主
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
指标
Azimuth Pro V2：MT5合成分形结构分析与确认入场 概述 Azimuth Pro 是 Merkava Labs 推出的多层级波段结构指标。四层嵌套波段层级、锚定波段的VWAP、ABC形态识别、三时间框架结构过滤以及收盘确认入场——一个图表，一个从微观波段到宏观周期的完整工作流程。 这不是盲目的信号产品。它是一个以结构为先的工作流程，专为重视位置、背景和时机的交易者打造。 ️ 夏季促销 — 庆祝夏至与 The Oracle Pro 上市：Azimuth Pro 七折优惠，现价 279 美元（原价 399 美元）。限时夏季优惠。 1. V2的变化 合成多时间框架引擎 高时间框架分析从零开始重建，采用与Meridian Pro相同的专有合成架构。更清晰的HTF背景、稳定的实时行为、无经典MTF同步问题。合成引擎还解锁了 固定比率时间框架级联 （x2、x3、x4、x6）——不再在经纪商的固定时间框架之间任意跳转，您可以按图表时间框架的固定倍数分析结构，在每个尺度上保持相同的分形关系。 确认入场箭头 作为稳定且可恢复的执行层而设计的收盘确认箭头。当ABC设置形成且自适应确认逻辑
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
指标
SR Liquidity   是一款旨在揭示市场流动性高度集中且价格反应最剧烈的隐蔽区域的交易指标。这些特殊的流动性区域充当着强有力的支撑位与阻力位，为您清晰呈现市场最可能发生反转的位置。 SR Liquidity 指标并非简单地绘制常规的支撑/阻力线，而是通过分析实际的价格行为，识别买卖压力积聚的区域。这些区域实际上是推动市场真实波动的流动性池。通过在图表上直观呈现这些区域，该指标能助您在价格反应发生前预判走势——这意味着它实际上能够预测价格方向可能发生的变化。它将原始的价格行为转化为清晰且具实操价值的市场蓝图，标示出那些可能成为市场转折点的关键价位。 该指标适用于任何交易品种和时间周期——包括外汇、指数、金属、加密货币等。支持任意时间周期。 购买后请联系我，以获取交易指南及免费赠送的优质附加指标！
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (5)
指标
SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
指标
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
指标
The Oracle Pro：用于 MT5 的合成多周期偏向引擎 ️ 夏季上市优惠 — 早期买家可以 199 USD 获得 The Oracle Pro。价格将随关注度上升；最终价格 399 USD。 The Oracle Pro 是一款面向高要求与专业交易者的 MetaTrader 5 高级多周期 偏向引擎 。它以纪律回答一个问题：当前每个周期的方向偏向是什么、强度如何、各周期之间的一致程度如何？一切仅在已收盘的 K 线上计算——绝不重绘。 The Oracle Pro 是一套多因子共识系统。它将专有指标与优化算法整合为单一而精密的共识向量，并在单个指标实例内，跨当前周期与更高周期的堆栈进行读取——而不是在多个图表上堆叠互不相关的工具。 它是 Oracle 共识方法的专业进化版：完整重建为高级操作控制台，面向希望在一个纪律化工作流中获得深度、多周期背景与背离洞察的交易者。 是偏向引擎，而非信号生成器 The Oracle Pro 明确自身定位。它是一款提供纪律化方向背景的 多周期多因子偏向指标 。它 不是 信号生成器：不承诺入场、出场或盈利。偏向是背景——你在其方向上交易自己的设置
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
指标
可以说，这是您可以为MetaTrader平台找到的最完整的谐波价格形成自动识别指标。它检测19种不同的模式，像您一样认真对待斐波那契投影，显示潜在的反转区域（PRZ），并找到合适的止损和获利水平。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 它检测19种不同的谐波价格形态 它绘制了主要，衍生和互补的斐波那契投影（PRZ） 它评估过去的价格走势并显示每个过去的形态 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它显示合适的止损和获利水平 它使用突破来表明合适的交易 它在图表上绘制所有样式比率 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 受斯科特·M·卡尼（Scott M. Carney）的书的启发，该指标旨在满足最纯粹和最熟练的交易者的需求。但是，它采取了一种使交易更容易的方式：在向交易发出信号之前，它会等待Donchian朝正确方向突破，从而使交易信号非常可靠。 斐波那契投影与向量无关 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 它绘制了ABCD投影 重要提示： 为了符合 Scott M. Carney先生 的商标申诉，某些图案名称已重命名为不言自明的替代方式， Scott M.
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
指标
FX Power：分析货币强度，助您做出更明智的交易决策 概述 FX Power 是一款专业工具，帮助您全面了解主要货币和黄金在任何市场条件下的真实强度。通过识别强势货币用于买入，弱势货币用于卖出， FX Power 简化了交易决策，并帮助您发现高概率的交易机会。不论您是想跟随趋势还是通过极端的 Delta 值预测反转，这款工具都能完美适应您的交易风格。别再盲目交易——用 FX Power 让您的交易更加智慧。 1. 为什么 FX Power 对交易者极具价值 实时货币和黄金强度分析 • FX Power 实时计算并显示主要货币和黄金的相对强度，助您全面了解市场动态。 • 监控领先或落后资产，轻松识别值得交易的货币对。 全面的多时间框架视图 • 跟踪短期、中期和长期时间框架的货币和黄金强度，以便将您的交易策略与市场趋势保持一致。 • 无论是快进快出的短线交易还是更长期的投资策略， FX Power 都能为您提供所需的信息。 Delta 动态分析用于趋势和反转 • 极端 Delta 值常常预示反转机会，而平缓的 Delta 变化则确认趋势延续。 • 使用 Delta 分析，轻
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
作者的更多信息
Directional Layering
Tang Wai Ho
专家
Directional Layering Directional Layering is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed around trend-following, pullback entries, controlled position layering, basket management, and a one-time recovery hedge. The EA first identifies the main market direction using two Exponential Moving Averages on a higher timeframe. It then waits for a pullback on the entry timeframe before opening the initial position. Instead of opening multiple positions immediately, additional positions are
筛选:
无评论
回复评论