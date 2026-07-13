Breakout Pulse Navigator MT5

  • Индикаторы
  • Christopher Calmerin
    Christopher Calmerin

    Christopher Calmerin

    5 (1)
    Более 10 лет я занимаюсь разработкой программного обеспечения и решением реальных задач с помощью технологий. Мой путь прошёл от создания бизнес- и медицинских систем до разработки интеллектуальных инструментов для финансовых рынков.
    16 продуктов
  • Версия: 1.0
Multi-Timeframe Breakout Pressure and Confirmation Dashboard

TAGLINE

Track compression, stored pressure, breakout direction, and confirmation in one dashboard.

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

BreakoutPulse Navigator MT5 is a professional multi-timeframe breakout dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to detect two different stages of a breakout:

1. Pressure building before the breakout
2. Directional confirmation after price leaves the channel

The indicator combines:

- Bollinger Band squeeze
- ATR compression
- Donchian Channel position and breakout
- Volume expansion
- Rate of Change momentum

Many breakout indicators only react after price crosses a level. BreakoutPulse Navigator MT5 also monitors whether volatility is compressed before the move, whether price is approaching one side of its range, and whether volume and momentum confirm the breakout.

The result is displayed separately for each timeframe and then summarized into a final multi-timeframe breakout status.

BREAKOUT ANALYSIS COMPONENTS

1. BOLLINGER BAND SQUEEZE

The current normalized Bollinger Band width is compared with its average width over the selected baseline period.

Default squeeze threshold: 0.75x

When current width is 75 percent or less of its baseline, the dashboard displays SQUEEZE and awards one pressure point.

A squeeze indicates reduced volatility. It does not determine the future breakout direction by itself.

2. ATR COMPRESSION

The current ATR is compared with the average ATR over the baseline period.

Default compression threshold: 0.80x

When current ATR is 80 percent or less of the baseline, the dashboard displays COMPRESSED and awards one pressure point.

When both Bollinger Band squeeze and ATR compression are present, the timeframe has a full pressure score of 2 out of 2.

3. DONCHIAN CHANNEL ANALYSIS

The indicator calculates the recent highest high and lowest low over the selected Donchian lookback.

It then evaluates whether the latest closed candle:

- Closed above the channel: BULL BREAK
- Closed below the channel: BEAR BREAK
- Is near the upper side: BULL EDGE
- Is near the lower side: BEAR EDGE
- Is in the middle: MID CHANNEL

A confirmed channel break contributes two directional points.
Being near an edge contributes one directional point.

The edge-proximity threshold can be adjusted.

4. VOLUME EXPANSION

The closed candle's tick volume is compared with average tick volume.

Default volume-confirmation ratio: 1.30x

- Elevated volume on a bullish candle adds one bullish point.
- Elevated volume on a bearish candle adds one bearish point.
- Normal volume adds no directional confirmation.

Volume expansion helps distinguish a stronger breakout from a low-participation move.

5. RATE OF CHANGE MOMENTUM

Rate of Change measures price movement over the selected lookback.

Default minimum directional ROC: 0.05 percent

- ROC above the positive threshold contributes one bullish point.
- ROC below the negative threshold contributes one bearish point.
- ROC within the threshold is treated as flat.

ROC helps confirm that price is actually accelerating in the breakout direction.

TIMEFRAME RESULT LOGIC

BULL CONFIRMED

Price closed above the Donchian Channel, volume meets the confirmation ratio, and ROC meets the positive momentum threshold.

BEAR CONFIRMED

Price closed below the Donchian Channel, volume meets the confirmation ratio, and ROC meets the negative momentum threshold.

BULL FALSE RISK

Price closed above the channel, but volume or momentum did not provide sufficient bullish confirmation.

BEAR FALSE RISK

Price closed below the channel, but volume or momentum did not provide sufficient bearish confirmation.

BULL BUILDING

Both pressure conditions are present and bullish directional evidence is stronger than bearish evidence.

BEAR BUILDING

Both pressure conditions are present and bearish directional evidence is stronger than bullish evidence.

PRESSURE BUILDING

Bollinger squeeze and ATR compression are both active, but there is no clear directional advantage.

NO SETUP

There is insufficient compression and insufficient breakout evidence.

MULTI-TIMEFRAME FINAL SIGNALS

Supported timeframes:
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1

Default enabled:
- M15
- H1
- H4
- D1

Default minimum aligned timeframes: 2

Possible final results:
- BULLISH BREAKOUT CONFIRMED
- BEARISH BREAKOUT CONFIRMED
- BULLISH BREAKOUT BUILDING
- BEARISH BREAKOUT BUILDING
- BREAKOUT PRESSURE BUILDING
- NO ALIGNED BREAKOUT SETUP

The final result compares confirmed, building, and pressure readings across all enabled timeframes.

DASHBOARD INFORMATION

The black professional dashboard shows:

- Current symbol
- Final multi-timeframe breakout status
- Number of confirmed bullish and bearish timeframes
- Number of building bullish and bearish timeframes
- Bollinger squeeze ratio
- ATR compression ratio
- Donchian Channel status
- Volume ratio and direction
- Rate of Change momentum
- Per-timeframe breakout result

This gives the user visibility into both the final signal and the underlying evidence.

CLOSED-CANDLE ANALYSIS

BreakoutPulse Navigator MT5 evaluates completed candles. A breakout is recognized only after a candle closes beyond the Donchian Channel rather than simply touching or temporarily crossing the level intrabar.

This approach can reduce premature breakout signals, but it cannot eliminate false breakouts.

ALERTS

Optional alert features:

- MetaTrader popup alert
- Mobile push notification
- Alert only when a new chart bar forms
- Duplicate final-signal protection

The indicator can alert for aligned building or confirmed breakout states. Alerts are disabled by default.

CUSTOMIZABLE INPUTS

- Bollinger Band period
- Bollinger Band deviation
- ATR period
- Baseline period
- Donchian period
- Rate of Change period
- Volume average period
- Bollinger squeeze ratio
- ATR compression ratio
- Volume confirmation ratio
- Channel proximity
- Minimum ROC percentage
- Minimum aligned timeframes
- Enabled timeframes
- Dashboard position and appearance
- Popup and push alerts

PRACTICAL USES

BreakoutPulse Navigator MT5 may support:

- Range-breakout strategies
- Volatility-compression setups
- Donchian Channel trading
- Trend continuation entries
- Avoiding low-volume breakouts
- Detecting false-breakout risk
- Monitoring directional pressure before a move
- Multi-timeframe breakout confirmation
- Identifying when a market remains in the middle of its range

EXAMPLE BUILDING SETUP

Suppose M15 and H1 show:

- Bollinger Band squeeze
- ATR compression
- Price near the upper Donchian edge
- Positive ROC
- Increasing bullish volume

The dashboard may classify both as BULL BUILDING and display BULLISH BREAKOUT BUILDING as the final signal.

This does not mean a breakout is guaranteed. It means compression and directional evidence are aligning.

EXAMPLE CONFIRMED SETUP

Suppose price closes above the Donchian Channel on H1 and H4, with:

- Volume at or above 1.30x its average
- ROC above the positive threshold
- Both timeframes marked BULL CONFIRMED

The final dashboard may display BULLISH BREAKOUT CONFIRMED.

A trader should still consider nearby higher-timeframe resistance, spread, market session, news risk, stop placement, and risk-to-reward.

FALSE-BREAKOUT AWARENESS

The indicator explicitly distinguishes a channel break from a fully confirmed breakout.

A BULL FALSE RISK or BEAR FALSE RISK label means price closed outside the channel but lacked the required volume or momentum support. This feature can help prevent treating every channel cross as equal.

WHO IS THIS INDICATOR FOR?

- Breakout traders
- Trend-following traders
- Intraday traders
- Swing traders
- Donchian Channel users
- Volatility-compression traders
- Traders who want pre-breakout and post-breakout information
- Beginners who need clear labels
- Experienced traders seeking a compact confluence panel

MAIN BENEFITS

- Detects compression before a potential breakout
- Confirms channel closes
- Uses volume and momentum validation
- Flags possible false-breakout risk
- Multi-timeframe alignment
- Closed-candle calculations
- Optional alerts
- Adjustable sensitivity
- Works on broker-supported Forex, metals, indices, cryptocurrencies, and other instruments
- Does not execute trades
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Christopher Calmerin
Индикаторы
Professional Momentum Analysis Made Simple RSI Pro Pulse MT5 is a modern, professional, and beginner-friendly Relative Strength Index indicator designed to help traders understand market momentum, identify potential reversal zones, and spot high-quality trading opportunities with greater clarity. Unlike a basic RSI indicator, RSI Pro Pulse combines intelligent color changes, customizable signal logic, visual trading zones, alerts, signal arrows, and a compact information dashboard—all inside one
FREE
VolumePressure Navigator MT5
Christopher Calmerin
Индикаторы
VOLUMEPRESSURE NAVIGATOR MT5 Buying and Selling Pressure Dashboard TAGLINE Measure who is in control—buyers or sellers. PRODUCT OVERVIEW VolumePressure Navigator MT5 is a multi-timeframe pressure-analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5. It estimates whether buyers or sellers are dominating current market behavior by analyzing the relationship between tick volume and candle direction. The indicator is designed to simplify market-participation analysis for traders who want more information than
FREE
Gold Pressure Matrix
Christopher Calmerin
Индикаторы
OVERVIEW -------- Gold Pressure Matrix MTF is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to estimate bullish and bearish pressure in the gold market. Instead of relying on one signal, the indicator combines five analytical modules across five configurable timeframes. It then displays Buy Pressure, Sell Pressure, timeframe alignment, signal quality, market condition, and a final directional signal inside a clear black dashboard. The indicator is primarily designed for XAUUSD and can be used a
FREE
StructureMap Navigator MT5
Christopher Calmerin
Индикаторы
STRUCTUREMAP NAVIGATOR MT5 Multi-Timeframe Market Structure Dashboard TAGLINE Read the market like a structure trader. PRODUCT OVERVIEW StructureMap Navigator MT5 is a multi-timeframe market-structure indicator for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to help traders understand how price is behaving through swing points and structure events rather than relying only on traditional buy/sell arrows. The indicator analyzes recent swing highs and swing lows, classifies them as HH, HL, LH, or LL, and th
FREE
Smart Trend Navigator MT5
Christopher Calmerin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SmartTrend Navigator MT5 is a clean, beginner-friendly multi-timeframe trend dashboard designed to help traders understand market direction quickly and clearly. Instead of switching between several indicators and timeframes manually, SmartTrend Navigator MT5 combines multiple popular technical tools into one simple dashboard. It analyzes the market using EMA, ADX, MACD, and RSI , then displays an easy-to-read final result: BUY , SELL , or WAIT . The indicator is built for traders who want a sim
FREE
CurrencyPower Navigator MT5
Christopher Calmerin
Индикаторы
CURRENCYPOWER NAVIGATOR MT5 Currency Strength Ranking Dashboard TAGLINE See the strongest and weakest currencies before choosing the pair. PRODUCT OVERVIEW CurrencyPower Navigator MT5 is a currency-strength indicator for MetaTrader 5. Instead of focusing on one chart only, it evaluates a basket of major Forex pairs and estimates the relative strength of individual currencies. The indicator then ranks the main currencies and helps identify stronger-versus-weaker combinations that may offer
FREE
SessionEdge Navigator MT5
Christopher Calmerin
Индикаторы
Trading Session Activity Dashboard TAGLINE Trade the session, not just the candle. PRODUCT OVERVIEW SessionEdge Navigator MT5 is a session-analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5. It tracks the major trading sessions and provides a practical dashboard showing whether a session is active, how much range it has produced, how that range compares with its recent average, and whether current session behavior is bullish, bearish, or range-like. Covered sessions: - Sydney - Tokyo / Asian - London - N
FREE
Trade Commander Ultimate
Christopher Calmerin
Утилиты
TRADE COMMANDER ULTIMATE MT5 Professional Trading, Risk Management and Account Protection Panel Trade Commander Ultimate MT5 is an all-in-one utility designed to help manual traders and Expert Advisor users execute, manage and protect trades from one professional black dashboard. It does not provide trading signals. It focuses on disciplined execution, position management and account-level risk control. IMPORTANT BEFORE USING ACCOUNT PROTECTION The Daily Profit Target and Daily Loss Limit must
FREE
Volatility Guard Navigator MT5
Christopher Calmerin
Индикаторы
Multi-Timeframe Market Activity and Risk Dashboard TAGLINE Know when the market is calm, active, or dangerously volatile. PRODUCT OVERVIEW VolatilityGuard Navigator MT5 is a professional multi-timeframe market-activity dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It measures current volatility relative to the instrument's own recent baseline and classifies conditions as: - VERY LOW - LOW - NORMAL - HIGH - EXTREME The indicator is not designed to predict whether price will rise or fall. Its purpose is to s
FREE
CorrelationGuard Navigator MT5
Christopher Calmerin
Индикаторы
Multi-Symbol Correlation and Exposure Dashboard TAGLINE Avoid stacking the same risk without realizing it. PRODUCT OVERVIEW CorrelationGuard Navigator MT5 is a correlation and exposure-awareness indicator for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to help traders monitor how closely the current chart symbol is moving relative to a custom watchlist of other symbols. Instead of using the indicator to find an entry directly, the trader uses it to manage risk concentration and avoid duplicate exposure.
FREE
Oscillator Fusion Navigator MT5
Christopher Calmerin
Индикаторы
Multi-Timeframe Overbought and Oversold Confluence Dashboard TAGLINE Five oscillators. One clear market-extreme dashboard. PRODUCT OVERVIEW OscillatorFusion Navigator MT5 is a professional multi-timeframe oscillator dashboard created to identify overbought, oversold, neutral, and extreme market zones. It combines five popular oscillators and measures how many of them agree at the same time. The indicator analyzes: - Relative Strength Index - Stochastic Oscillator - Williams Percent Range
FREE
Momentum Pulse Navigator MT5
Christopher Calmerin
Индикаторы
Multi-Timeframe Momentum Strength Dashboard TAGLINE See the force behind the move—not only its direction. PRODUCT OVERVIEW MomentumPulse Navigator MT5 is a professional, beginner-friendly multi-timeframe momentum dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It combines five respected momentum measurements into one clear visual assessment, helping traders identify whether bullish or bearish pressure is strong, weak, mixed, or neutral. Instead of requiring the trader to open several indicator windows and com
FREE
Lines of Resistence and Support Pro
Christopher Calmerin
Индикаторы
Professional Support & Resistance PRO Trade with Confidence. Let the Market Structure Guide You. Professional Support & Resistance PRO is an advanced MT5 indicator that automatically detects and plots high-probability Support and Resistance levels using intelligent price action analysis. Instead of cluttering your chart with unnecessary lines, it identifies the most significant levels where the market is most likely to react. Whether you're a scalper, day trader, swing trader, or position trader
FREE
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