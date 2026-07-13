Ar Gold Fusion Pro EA

1

Current Launch Price: USD 69. This introductory offer is available for a limited time only


AR Gold Fusion Pro EA MT5


AR Gold Fusion Pro is a professional automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5.

The Expert Advisor combines four complete trading engines inside one coordinated master framework.

These are not four simple entry variations or basic strategy presets. Each engine is a complete backend trading system with its own internal market processing, signal evaluation, order execution and trade management structure.

All four engines work independently while remaining connected to one central framework.

Four Complete Trading Engines

AR Gold Fusion Pro contains four complete trading engines.

Each engine processes the market according to its own internal logic and manages its own trading activity.

The engines are integrated into one Expert Advisor, allowing the user to operate several complete trading systems from a single XAUUSD chart.

This structure removes the need to install and manage four separate Expert Advisors.

Independent Engine Control

All four engines are enabled by default.

The user can keep all four engines active or disable any engine directly from the Inputs section.

Each engine has a separate enable and disable control.

The user may operate one engine, two engines, three engines or the complete four engine configuration.

Disabling one engine does not stop or disturb the remaining engines.

This gives the user the flexibility to choose the engine combination that suits the account balance, broker conditions and personal trading preference.

Simple User Interface

The user interface has been designed to remain simple and practical.

The advanced market processing takes place inside the backend of the Expert Advisor.

The user does not need to configure complex indicators or technical parameters for normal operation.

The default configuration is already prepared for use.

The user only needs to select the required engines, choose the lot size and attach the Expert Advisor to the recommended chart.

A lightweight information panel displays the essential operating information without filling the chart with unnecessary controls.

Separate Lot Control

Each engine has its own fixed lot size setting.

The user can apply the same lot size to all engines or select a different lot size for each engine.

The default lot size is 0.01 for every engine.

Lot size must always be selected according to the account balance, leverage, broker contract specifications and personal risk tolerance.

Coordinated Master Framework

The central framework controls the complete operating structure of the Expert Advisor.

It initializes the selected engines, maintains separate trade identification and coordinates the activity of all enabled engines.

Each engine remains independently controlled while operating inside one organized system.

This provides the convenience of one Expert Advisor with the internal structure of four complete trading engines.

Recommended Trading Setup

Trading Symbol

XAUUSD

Recommended Timeframe

H1

Trading Platform

MetaTrader 5

Recommended Account Type

A Hedging account is recommended for the clearest independent operation of all trading engines.

Broker Compatibility

AR Gold Fusion Pro supports the normal two digit and three digit XAUUSD quotation formats used by MetaTrader 5 brokers.

No special broker price format is required.

Three digit Gold pricing may be preferred when the broker also provides stable liquidity, consistent quotations and reliable order execution.

A good two digit broker can also be used without difficulty.

The most important factors are execution quality, stable spread, reliable liquidity aggregation and reasonable slippage.

The broker name itself is less important than the quality of its XAUUSD trading conditions.

Suggested Account Balance

For the complete four engine configuration, a balance of 1000 dollars or more is recommended.

A balance of approximately 500 dollars may also be used for the complete configuration when conservative lot sizes and suitable broker conditions are selected.

Users operating only one or two engines may start with a smaller balance.

Depending on the selected engine, leverage, lot size and broker margin requirements, one or two engines may be tested with an account balance between 200 and 500 dollars.

The required balance is not fixed because every engine has a different trading structure and every broker may use different XAUUSD margin and contract specifications.

A larger balance provides more flexibility for operating several engines together.

Recommended Usage

Attach the Expert Advisor to one XAUUSD H1 chart.

Keep all four engines enabled to use the complete default configuration.

Disable any engine from the Inputs section when a smaller or more selective configuration is preferred.

Use conservative lot sizes during the initial testing period.

Test the Expert Advisor in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and on a demo account before live trading.

A VPS is recommended for stable and continuous operation.

Default Configuration

All four trading engines are enabled by default.

The default fixed lot size is 0.01 for each engine.

The information panel is enabled by default.

No external set file is required for normal operation.

The user may operate the default complete configuration or select an individual engine combination.

Important Information

Trading results can vary between brokers because of differences in spread, slippage, liquidity, execution speed, leverage, contract specifications and price feed.

Account balance recommendations are general guidelines and do not guarantee trading performance or protect an account from loss.

Users should select the number of active engines and lot sizes according to their own account conditions and risk tolerance.

Historical test results do not guarantee future results.

Risk Warning

Trading in financial markets involves risk and may result in financial loss.

No Expert Advisor can guarantee profits under every market condition.

Always test the Expert Advisor before live use and apply appropriate money management.
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Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
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Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
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OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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Md Forhad
235
Md Forhad 2026.07.28 07:21 
 

very bad ea. minimum 1000 need or 500 usd. this ea strategy 4 take 5 order Between 1-3 pips. when go Against market no order take to recover fund, unless market come previous market or 50 pips sl hit or 250 dollar loss. strategy 3 1 week no order hit it take pending order 100 or 150 pips distance. strategy 1 take order slow & strategy 2 take some order but profit give 1-4 dollar & sl hit 12-20 dollar. my real account loss 500 usd last 2 days at a time.., must improve risk management

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