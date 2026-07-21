AR Gold Force Pro EA Mt5

AR Gold Force Pro EA MT5

AR Gold Force Pro is an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed specifically for automated gold trading. It uses a structured 9 Strategy Engine, pending order execution, automatic market profile selection, and built-in trade protection to manage different gold market conditions.

The EA is developed for gold symbols such as XAUUSD, GOLD, and broker-specific gold symbols with suffixes or prefixes. The recommended timeframe is H1.

Main Concept

Gold can move in different market phases. Sometimes it trends fast, sometimes it moves in a mixed structure, and sometimes it behaves in a slower range. AR Gold Force Pro is designed to work with these different gold conditions through its internal profile engine.

The EA does not use a single fixed entry model. It combines multiple protected strategy modules and selects the suitable trading behavior according to the current market environment.

9 Strategy Engine

AR Gold Force Pro includes 9 internal strategy modules.

These modules are protected inside the EA, but their purpose is to manage different gold trading conditions, including:

1. Trend movement
2. Range movement
3. Fast volatility phases
4. Breakout zones
5. Pending order activation areas
6. Trade protection zones
7. Profit lock conditions
8. Drawdown control conditions
9. Market profile switching

The detailed formulas are not exposed, but the system is organized to work as a complete gold trading engine rather than a single-entry robot.

Trading Method

AR Gold Force Pro mainly works with pending order execution.

The EA analyzes the gold chart, waits for its internal conditions, and places pending orders only when the active profile allows trading. If market conditions become unsuitable, the EA can avoid new orders, manage existing positions, or remove unnecessary pending orders.

After activation, trades are managed using built-in protection logic, including stop protection, profit lock, and trailing management.

Recommended Market

Symbol: Gold symbols such as XAUUSD, GOLD, or broker-specific gold symbols

Timeframe: H1

Platform: MetaTrader 5

VPS: Recommended for continuous operation

Key Features

1. Gold focused Expert Advisor for MT5
2. 9 internal strategy modules
3. Automatic market profile selection
4. Pending order based execution
5. Built-in spread protection
6. Drawdown protection
7. Daily protection option
8. Profit lock management
9. Trailing protection
10. Pending order protection
11. Friday protection
12. News filter option
13. Clean chart panel
14. Fixed lot and controlled lot options
15. Broker gold symbol support

Inputs and Parameters

Trading Mode

Controls the main operating mode of the EA. The default mode is prepared for normal automated trading.

Lot Mode

Allows the user to select how the EA calculates trade volume.

Fixed Lot

Uses a fixed lot size for every trade. This is the simplest and most stable option for controlled trading.

Smart Lot Boost

Allows selected internal conditions to use controlled lot adjustment. This option should be used carefully and according to account size and risk preference.

Maximum Spread

Prevents new trades when the spread is higher than the selected limit. This helps avoid poor execution during unstable market conditions.

Maximum Drawdown Protection

Stops or limits trading when the account reaches the selected drawdown level.

Daily Drawdown Protection

Adds a daily safety layer for users who want to control daily risk.

Pending Order Protection

Controls pending order behavior, including order management and cleanup when conditions are no longer valid.

Profit Lock

Helps protect floating profit when the market starts moving back against an active trade.

Trailing Protection

Manages active trades after price movement develops in favor of the position.

Friday Protection

Allows the user to control trading behavior near the end of the trading week.

News Filter

Optional protection for high-impact news periods, depending on terminal calendar availability and broker conditions.

Panel Settings

Controls the chart display panel. The panel shows the EA status, spread, drawdown, balance, equity, and current operating state.

How to Use

1. Open your broker’s gold chart.
2. Select the H1 timeframe.
3. Attach AR Gold Force Pro to the chart.
4. Start with default settings.
5. Choose a lot size that matches your account and risk level.
6. Use a stable VPS for continuous operation.

Risk Notice

Trading involves risk. No Expert Advisor can guarantee profit. Use proper money management and choose settings according to your account size, broker conditions, and risk tolerance.

Support

For installation help, settings questions, or product support, please use the MQL5 messaging system.
Recommended products
Correlated MT5
Ulises Calderon Bautista
Experts
## English ### Correlated MT5 v8.1 Correlated MT5 v8.1 is a multi-symbol Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that analyzes asset baskets, correlation, and mean reversion. It can be used as a market-reading dashboard or as an automated system with exposure, position sizing, and risk controls. #### How it works - Builds a basket with 3 to 10 symbols and normalizes their prices. - Calculates a correlation matrix and can filter noise with Random Matrix Theory. - Entries require a minimum corre
Cyclone Intraday
Mikhail Mitin
5 (1)
Experts
How the EA works (simple explanation) Trades on M5 timeframe Uses H1 timeframe to analyze global market context Analyzes 2 or 3 timeframes simultaneously On each timeframe: Checks price position relative to one or two Moving Averages Evaluates MA angle and distance between price and MA Entry logic is based on trend + volatility conditions , not on random signals The full algorithm is illustrated in the screenshots. Recommended usage Symbol: EURUSD Timeframe: M5 Trading style: Intraday
Little Swinger by RT
Abdul Wahab
Experts
Little Swinger    (Best choice for passive income lovers) Developed by RobotechTrading   key features: Financial Freedom Back testing results will match with real live trading results Proper TP and SL Controlled Risk Highly Optimized settings Running on our Real Live Accounts Little Risk, Little Drawdown, Little Stress, Little BUT stable income, just set and forget. Strategy: Not Indicator based No Martingale  No Grid  No Repaint strategy Safe and Secure calculation of Live data and than take
HFT Evaluation MT5
Geethika Rasnayake Mudiyanselage
Experts
Only 6 copies out of 10 left at $30! This is a limited introductory offer: Buy EA at a special Discount price of   only $30   The offer will end when the first 10 copies are sold... After that, the price will be raised to $60 !. HFT Evaluation System is a state-of-the-art algorithmic trading strategy that has been running on live accounts for several years. Unlike conventional systems that are optimized to fit historical data, HFT Evaluation Trading is designed to exploit current market ineffic
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experts
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
TugOfWar MT5
Erwin Rustandi
2.5 (2)
Experts
Expert Advisor Description EA TugOfWar will open both buy and sell positions at different times according to the triggered signal, the most positions and in accordance with the market direction that will win and profit.  Profit target per war is 1% to 5%. Warmode normal = Longterm strategy Warmode extreme = Shortterm strategy Parameter Description StartTrade =  Time to start trading / open position EndTrade =  Time to end trading / open position WarMode =  1 -> Normal, 2 -> Extreme (lots of tr
FREE
Aurum Gold Pro
Mainara Mello Da Silva
1 (1)
Experts
Aurum Gold Pro Automated Trading System for Gold (XAUUSD) Aurum Gold Pro is an automated trading system developed for trading Gold (XAUUSD). The system uses technical filters designed to identify market trend conditions and volatility levels before opening positions. The strategy operates on the H1 timeframe and is designed to participate in trending market environments while applying structured risk management rules. Main Features • Designed for XAUUSD • Timeframe: H1 • One trade at a time • A
FREE
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Malaysian Support and Resistance
Januaries Mwaka Mawioo
Experts
Classic SNR MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor | Multi-Symbol Support & Resistance Trading with Trend-Based Logic Overview Classic SNR Breakout EA is a professional trading robot that identifies structural Support & Resistance levels using daily swing points and executes trades based on H1 price action relative to these levels. The EA applies   dual logic : in an uptrend, it sells on H1 rejection below an SNR level; in a downtrend, it buys on H1 rejection above an SNR level. Breakout confirmations are
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (241)
Experts
Hamster Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. The advisor needs a hedging account type Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller General Recommendati
Scalping StrikeX
Paline Maina
Experts
Mascalper EA Pro is an automated trading system (Expert Advisor) designed to execute high-frequency trades with precision, based on market scalping strategies. It helps traders take advantage of small price movements in the forex market with minimal manual intervention. Key Features Fully Automated Trading : Executes trades automatically based on pre-set conditions, saving you time and effort. Scalping Strategy : Focuses on quick, small profits by entering and exiting positions rapidly. Built-
Super Bollinger EA
Renato Takahashi
Experts
Super Bollinger EA is an exclusive expert advisor that uses Bollinger Bands as indicator. It´s possible to configure the EA to trade as a low frequency or high frequency one - Scalping expert advisor. A Stochastic Oscillator filter is implemented to have some specific trades on Bollinger Bands. Takeprofit and Stoploss are calculated according to Bollinger Bands width or even with fixed TP and SL ( in points ). A trail and trade out system can also be configured and optimized. A number of orders
Viking Alpha DAX Ivar Edition
Valdeci Carlos Dos Passos Albuquerque
Experts
Viking Alpha DAX — Germany 40 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 LAUNCH PROMO Only 10 copies at launch price. Price increases with each sale. Launch price: $297 Next price: $497 Final price: $997 Live Performance: FX Blue — Vikingtradingbots What Makes Viking Alpha DAX Different Most DAX robots fail for one simple reason: they treat the Germany 40 like a forex pair. It isn't. The DAX has a heartbeat — a specific rhythm tied to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange opening, the European session structure, an
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AU
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Experts
The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
3.71 (34)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a very limited number of copies will be available at current price! Final Price: 999$ NEW (from 349$) --> GET 1 EA FOR FREE (for 2 trade account numbers). Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Welcome to the BITCOIN REAPER!   After the Tremendous success of the Gold Reaper, I decided it is time to apply the same winning principles to the Bitcoin Market, and boy, does it look promising!   I have been
Haven JPY Miner
Maksim Tarutin
Experts
Haven JPY Miner - Specialized Algorithm for USDJPY Introducing Haven JPY Miner – a professional Expert Advisor designed and tuned exclusively for the USDJPY currency pair. This is a solution for traders who need a ready-made systematic approach without the need for long parameter configuration. The EA is equipped with Smart Time Sync technology. You no longer need to calculate the broker's server time offset (GMT Offset). The advisor automatically synchronizes with world time via API to determin
Seaguard
QuanticX
Experts
Announcement: All EAs (Expert Advisors) from QuanticX are currently available for free, but only for a limited time! To enjoy a Lifetime QuanticX support and continue receiving free EAs, we kindly request you to leave a review and track the performance of our EAs on Myfxbook. Additionally, don't hesitate to reach out to us for exclusive bonuses on EAs and personalized support. Seaguard by QuanticX Step into the cutting-edge domain of QuanticX , a leading FinTech startup reshaping the landscape
RoyalTrade Pro
Milton Giovanny Jaramillo Herrera
Experts
RoyalProfit EA Pro - Automated London/New York Breakout System Leverage the strategy used by institutional traders: Identify key levels during the London session and execute precise breakouts when New York opens. 100% automated. What Does This EA Do? RoyalProfit EA Pro implements a proven institutional strategy: during the London trading session, the EA automatically marks the maximum and minimum price range levels. When New Y
Centundecim
Alexandro Matos
Experts
NO DLL NEEDED ! Centundecim Automata Negotiationis Strategia mathematica a gradibus numericis universalibus inspirata Centundecim Automata Negotiationis est Consiliarius Peritus plene automatus qui pretia in millesimis identificat et negotiationes in punctis mathematice pertinentibus in charta aperit. Proprietates principales: Inscriptiones in incitamentis numericis (L1–L6) fundatae, sine indicibus externis. Gestio voluminis automatica: magnitudinem partis ad bilancium et marginem praest
Prop firm king
Ricky Zoltan Beznec
Experts
This Expert Advisor is a fully automated trading system designed exclusively for the   USD/CHF   currency pair on the  3 -hour (H3) chart . It identifies high-probability reversal opportunities by detecting when price reaches statistically extreme overbought or oversold conditions. When a qualifying signal is confirmed, the EA automatically enters a trade, manages position size relative to available margin, and applies a dynamic trailing stop to protect profits as the trade moves in favour. The
EA Frankenstein
Nguyen Thanh Cong
5 (3)
Experts
INTRODUCTION Unleash the power of our brand new EA "Frankenstein" and conquer the forex market like never before! Our revolutionary expert advisor combines the strength of a price channel strategy with a sophisticated machine learning algorithm, allowing you to navigate the ever-changing market with precision and confidence. And the best part? For a limited time, you can get "Frankenstein" at a jaw-dropping 80% off during our exclusive launch promotion, priced at just $44! FEATURES Trade pane
SkyNet Fx EA
Fernando De Paljla Silva
Experts
SkyNet EA uses the Mean Return strategy plus Filters to generate a market entry signal.  This setup is frequently used by professional traders around the world. If you want a reliable EA, SkyNet EA is for you.  SkyNet EA   does not use AI or martingale, it does not work miracles, but it is safe. The results shown in the images are out of sample, therefore much more reliable. The SkyNet EA has been subjected to a long period of more than ten years of Backtesting with Tick by Tick data, using the
EMLU Precision AI
Ali Shimaz
1 (1)
Experts
EMLU Precision AI — Free Demonstration Version for MT5 Type: Expert Advisor (MT5) ️ Important Notice (Read Before Downloading) This Free version of EMLU Precision AI is designed strictly for demonstration, research, structural inspection, and interface familiarisation . It does not represent the behaviour, logic depth, live signals, or performance results of the full paid version. Performance, trade frequency, and result quality are intentionally reduced to prevent misuse of the free edition as
FREE
Moving Average Crossover EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Introducing the Moving Average Strategy EA MT5, a powerful automated trading solution tailored for traders seeking to leverage moving average crossovers to enhance their trading performance. This expert advisor is ideal for both novice and experienced traders looking to streamline their trading process and capitalize on market trends efficiently. With its sophisticated algorithms, the Moving Average Strategy EA MT5 ensures precise entry and exit points, allowing traders to navigate market fluctu
GridMasterFx MT5
Sergey Kruglov
Experts
GridMasterFx   is an innovative tool for automated forex trading, which is based on a combination of a grid strategy and a unique trend calculation algorithm using the Moving Average indicator. This strategy allows the Expert Advisor to open and close positions on time, use the analysis of the current trend and instantly respond to market changes. GridMasterFx   Expert Advisor is an excellent choice for successful automation of your forex trading process. It easily adapts to various market con
Bollingerpro
Marouane Benhmidane
Experts
BollingerPro - Your Complete Solution for Leveraging Bollinger Bands and Volume BollingerPro is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for traders who want to capitalize on Bollinger Bands, volume, and ATR (Average True Range). This robot is ideal for traders looking to use an automated strategy based on reversal signals, incorporating proven technical indicators to maximize potential gains while controlling risk. Key Data Utilized: Bollinger Bands : to identify dynamic support and resista
Aegis DAX Scalper EA
Damiano Donatello
Experts
Aegis DAX Scalper EA is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for short-term trading on GER40/DAX40. The system combines a M5 trend filter with M1 pullback entries, RSI confirmation, candle structure analysis, spread filtering, volatility filtering and automated trade management. The EA does not use grid, martingale or recovery basket logic. Each trade is opened with a real stop loss and managed through break-even and trailing stop rules. Version 1.01 includes improved compatibility with di
ALL IN Trading System MT5
Renato Takahashi
5 (1)
Experts
ALL IN Trading System MT5  is an expert advisor that used  3 Stochastic Oscillator  indicator. While 2 stochastic oscillators are used for  trend detection , the other one is used for  entry signals . Takeprofit and Stoploss can be configured as fixed one or a  trade out  system can be configured using stochastic oscillator. OBV can be configured as trade in filter. Recomm. symbol:  EURUSD ,  GBPUSD ,  USDJPY ,  AUDUSD Recomm. timeframe:   M15
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.92 (25)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
5 (26)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 1499$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and propr
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.46 (102)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signal - Track real performan
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.64 (22)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (3)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (20)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 249$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 7th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—inclu
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Experts
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
More from author
Ar Gold Fusion Pro EA
Arslan Rouf
1 (1)
Experts
Current Launch Price: USD 69. This introductory offer is available for a limited time only AR Gold Fusion Pro EA MT5 AR Gold Fusion Pro is a professional automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5. The Expert Advisor combines four complete trading engines inside one coordinated master framework. These are not four simple entry variations or basic strategy presets. Each engine is a complete backend trading system with its own internal market processing, signal
Gold Tensor AI EA
Arslan Rouf
Experts
Startup setting Before the first run, set the first protection input to false. This input is an activation safeguard. After it is disabled, the EA can operate normally. Overview Gold Tensor AI EA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed specifically for Gold and XAUUSD symbols. It uses a campaign-based execution model rather than a single entry signal. Before opening or managing positions, the EA evaluates directional pressure, momentum, volatility, spread conditions, current exposure,
AR Scalper Pro EA Mt5
Arslan Rouf
Experts
AR Scalper Pro EA MT5 AR Scalper Pro EA MT5 is a gold-focused Expert Advisor designed for traders who want an automated scalping system for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5. The robot is built around short-term gold price movement, fast order execution, controlled exposure, spread protection, and structured trade management. The Expert Advisor is designed to work on XAUUSD / Gold and is optimized for active market conditions where gold produces short-term directional movement and frequent price reactio
Gbpusd Quant Brain EA
Arslan Rouf
Experts
Gbpusd Quant Brain EA MT5 Overview Gbpusd Quant Brain EA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for automated trading on the GBPUSD pair. The EA uses a structured rule-based trading approach with market condition checks, trade timing filters, risk settings, and automated trade management. It is developed mainly for GBPUSD and is intended for users who want a pair-specific automated trading system rather than a multi-symbol or high-frequency trading robot. The recommended chart setup
AI Chart Assistant Mt5
Arslan Rouf
Utilities
AI Chart Assistant MT5 AI Chart Assistant MT5 is a professional manual chart intelligence exporter for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who want to use ChatGPT with real, structured and deeply prepared MT5 market context. Most traders use ChatGPT for trading analysis by typing simple questions like: “Analyze this chart” “Should I buy or sell?” “Find support and resistance” The problem is that ChatGPT cannot properly analyze a chart without complete market context. AI Chart Assistant MT5
FREE
AR Trader Practice Coach Mt5
Arslan Rouf
Utilities
AR Trade Practice Coach MT5 is a chart-based practice utility for MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who want to train their manual trading decisions on historical price movement without sending real orders to the broker. The tool creates a live-style practice environment directly on the MT5 chart. You can replay market movement, place virtual BUY or SELL trades, manage SL and TP levels, close trades manually, and review your practice results through an on-chart trade history panel. Thi
FREE
Bitcoin Daily Top Bottom Engine
Arslan Rouf
Indicators
Bitcoin Daily Top Bottom Engine Bitcoin Daily Top Bottom Engine is a MetaTrader 5 indicator created for Bitcoin market structure analysis. The indicator is designed to help traders observe daily price behavior, possible daily extreme areas, liquidity sweep conditions, and market status. It is a manual decision-support tool and does not execute trades automatically. Overview Bitcoin often moves through wide daily ranges. This indicator helps organize that movement into a simple structure vie
FREE
Gold Dominator Pro
Arslan Rouf
Experts
Gold Dominator Pro MT5 Overview Gold Dominator Pro is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 developed for automated trading on Gold symbols such as XAUUSD and common broker suffix variants like XAUUSDm. The EA uses a structured rule-based trading engine. It checks market direction, volatility, spread conditions, trade timing, and internal signal quality before opening a trade. The purpose of the EA is to provide organized automated trade execution for Gold with configurable risk and trade manag
Gold Daily Analysis Engine
Arslan Rouf
Indicators
Gold Daily Analysis Engine Gold Daily Analysis Engine is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for XAUUSD daily structure analysis. The indicator helps traders observe daily gold movement through structure levels, daily range behavior, liquidity sweep conditions, reaction zones, and a simple market status panel. It is a manual decision-support tool and does not place trades automatically. Overview Gold can move quickly during active market sessions. This indicator is designed to organize the da
FREE
AR Quant Binance Futures Bridge MT5
Arslan Rouf
Utilities
AR Quant Binance Futures Bridge MT5 is a professional utility for MetaTrader 5 that allows you to bring selected Binance USDT-M Futures symbols into MT5 for charting, analysis, and indicator-based workflows. With this product, you can load Binance Futures symbols, including altcoin futures, directly into MetaTrader 5 even if your broker does not offer those markets. Once loaded, you can open the generated charts in MT5, apply your indicators, use your templates, and analyze Binance Futures pri
FREE
Quantum Observation Engine
Arslan Rouf
Indicators
Quantum Observation Engine Quantum Observation Engine is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for visual market observation and manual decision support. The indicator helps traders read current market conditions through a clean panel and structure-based visual information. It does not open, modify, or close trades. It is not an Expert Advisor and it does not provide automatic trading execution. Overview Quantum Observation Engine focuses on market state analysis. It observes recent candle beha
FREE
Gold Future Engine EA
Arslan Rouf
Experts
Gold Future Engine EA MT5 Overview Gold Future Engine EA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for automated trading on Gold symbols such as XAUUSD and common broker suffix variants. The EA uses a structured rule-based trading engine with market condition checks, volatility filters, spread control, lot management, and configurable trade protection settings. It is developed mainly for Gold trading on the H4 timeframe. The system is intended for users who want an automated Gold tradin
Pending Stop Pro MT5
Arslan Rouf
Indicators
Pending Stop Pro MT5 Indicator Professional Pending-Stop Signal Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Pending Stop Pro MT5 Indicator is a visual trading tool designed to display structured pending-stop style signals directly on the MetaTrader 5 chart. This indicator is created for traders who want a clear chart-based signal system with entry levels, stop-loss levels, target zones, signal status, and professional visual guidance without automatic trade execution. The recommended market is Gold / XAUUSD
Pending Stop Pro EA Mt5
Arslan Rouf
Experts
Pending Stop Pro EA MT5 Professional Pending-Stop Trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Pending Stop Pro EA MT5 is a structured Expert Advisor designed for traders who want a clear, visual, and controlled pending-stop trading system inside MetaTrader 5. The EA is built around pending-stop style entries, professional chart visualization, multi-target trade planning, risk display, and several recovery management options. It is designed to help traders identify and manage planned breakout-sty
AR Gold AI Matrix EA MT5
Arslan Rouf
Experts
LIVE ACCOUNT MONITORING: VIEW LIVE RESULTS AR Gold AI Matrix EA AR Gold AI Matrix EA is a two-engine Expert Advisor developed specifically for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The system combines two independent trading engines named Neural Matrix and Causal Nexus. Each engine has its own market analysis process, trade identification, fixed lot setting, and position management structure. The engines can operate together or individually. A user can enable one engine or both engines according to
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review