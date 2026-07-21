AR Gold Force Pro EA Mt5
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 21 July 2026
- Activations: 6
AR Gold Force Pro EA MT5
AR Gold Force Pro is an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed specifically for automated gold trading. It uses a structured 9 Strategy Engine, pending order execution, automatic market profile selection, and built-in trade protection to manage different gold market conditions.
The EA is developed for gold symbols such as XAUUSD, GOLD, and broker-specific gold symbols with suffixes or prefixes. The recommended timeframe is H1.
Main Concept
Gold can move in different market phases. Sometimes it trends fast, sometimes it moves in a mixed structure, and sometimes it behaves in a slower range. AR Gold Force Pro is designed to work with these different gold conditions through its internal profile engine.
The EA does not use a single fixed entry model. It combines multiple protected strategy modules and selects the suitable trading behavior according to the current market environment.
9 Strategy Engine
AR Gold Force Pro includes 9 internal strategy modules.
These modules are protected inside the EA, but their purpose is to manage different gold trading conditions, including:
1. Trend movement
2. Range movement
3. Fast volatility phases
4. Breakout zones
5. Pending order activation areas
6. Trade protection zones
7. Profit lock conditions
8. Drawdown control conditions
9. Market profile switching
The detailed formulas are not exposed, but the system is organized to work as a complete gold trading engine rather than a single-entry robot.
Trading Method
AR Gold Force Pro mainly works with pending order execution.
The EA analyzes the gold chart, waits for its internal conditions, and places pending orders only when the active profile allows trading. If market conditions become unsuitable, the EA can avoid new orders, manage existing positions, or remove unnecessary pending orders.
After activation, trades are managed using built-in protection logic, including stop protection, profit lock, and trailing management.
Recommended Market
Symbol: Gold symbols such as XAUUSD, GOLD, or broker-specific gold symbols
Timeframe: H1
Platform: MetaTrader 5
VPS: Recommended for continuous operation
Key Features
1. Gold focused Expert Advisor for MT5
2. 9 internal strategy modules
3. Automatic market profile selection
4. Pending order based execution
5. Built-in spread protection
6. Drawdown protection
7. Daily protection option
8. Profit lock management
9. Trailing protection
10. Pending order protection
11. Friday protection
12. News filter option
13. Clean chart panel
14. Fixed lot and controlled lot options
15. Broker gold symbol support
Inputs and Parameters
Trading Mode
Controls the main operating mode of the EA. The default mode is prepared for normal automated trading.
Lot Mode
Allows the user to select how the EA calculates trade volume.
Fixed Lot
Uses a fixed lot size for every trade. This is the simplest and most stable option for controlled trading.
Smart Lot Boost
Allows selected internal conditions to use controlled lot adjustment. This option should be used carefully and according to account size and risk preference.
Maximum Spread
Prevents new trades when the spread is higher than the selected limit. This helps avoid poor execution during unstable market conditions.
Maximum Drawdown Protection
Stops or limits trading when the account reaches the selected drawdown level.
Daily Drawdown Protection
Adds a daily safety layer for users who want to control daily risk.
Pending Order Protection
Controls pending order behavior, including order management and cleanup when conditions are no longer valid.
Profit Lock
Helps protect floating profit when the market starts moving back against an active trade.
Trailing Protection
Manages active trades after price movement develops in favor of the position.
Friday Protection
Allows the user to control trading behavior near the end of the trading week.
News Filter
Optional protection for high-impact news periods, depending on terminal calendar availability and broker conditions.
Panel Settings
Controls the chart display panel. The panel shows the EA status, spread, drawdown, balance, equity, and current operating state.
How to Use
1. Open your broker’s gold chart.
2. Select the H1 timeframe.
3. Attach AR Gold Force Pro to the chart.
4. Start with default settings.
5. Choose a lot size that matches your account and risk level.
6. Use a stable VPS for continuous operation.
Risk Notice
Trading involves risk. No Expert Advisor can guarantee profit. Use proper money management and choose settings according to your account size, broker conditions, and risk tolerance.
Support
For installation help, settings questions, or product support, please use the MQL5 messaging system.