AR Gold Force Pro EA MT5





AR Gold Force Pro is an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed specifically for automated gold trading. It uses a structured 9 Strategy Engine, pending order execution, automatic market profile selection, and built-in trade protection to manage different gold market conditions.





The EA is developed for gold symbols such as XAUUSD, GOLD, and broker-specific gold symbols with suffixes or prefixes. The recommended timeframe is H1.





Main Concept





Gold can move in different market phases. Sometimes it trends fast, sometimes it moves in a mixed structure, and sometimes it behaves in a slower range. AR Gold Force Pro is designed to work with these different gold conditions through its internal profile engine.





The EA does not use a single fixed entry model. It combines multiple protected strategy modules and selects the suitable trading behavior according to the current market environment.





9 Strategy Engine





AR Gold Force Pro includes 9 internal strategy modules.





These modules are protected inside the EA, but their purpose is to manage different gold trading conditions, including:





1. Trend movement

2. Range movement

3. Fast volatility phases

4. Breakout zones

5. Pending order activation areas

6. Trade protection zones

7. Profit lock conditions

8. Drawdown control conditions

9. Market profile switching





The detailed formulas are not exposed, but the system is organized to work as a complete gold trading engine rather than a single-entry robot.





Trading Method





AR Gold Force Pro mainly works with pending order execution.





The EA analyzes the gold chart, waits for its internal conditions, and places pending orders only when the active profile allows trading. If market conditions become unsuitable, the EA can avoid new orders, manage existing positions, or remove unnecessary pending orders.





After activation, trades are managed using built-in protection logic, including stop protection, profit lock, and trailing management.





Recommended Market





Symbol: Gold symbols such as XAUUSD, GOLD, or broker-specific gold symbols





Timeframe: H1





Platform: MetaTrader 5





VPS: Recommended for continuous operation





Key Features





1. Gold focused Expert Advisor for MT5

2. 9 internal strategy modules

3. Automatic market profile selection

4. Pending order based execution

5. Built-in spread protection

6. Drawdown protection

7. Daily protection option

8. Profit lock management

9. Trailing protection

10. Pending order protection

11. Friday protection

12. News filter option

13. Clean chart panel

14. Fixed lot and controlled lot options

15. Broker gold symbol support





Inputs and Parameters





Trading Mode





Controls the main operating mode of the EA. The default mode is prepared for normal automated trading.





Lot Mode





Allows the user to select how the EA calculates trade volume.





Fixed Lot





Uses a fixed lot size for every trade. This is the simplest and most stable option for controlled trading.





Smart Lot Boost





Allows selected internal conditions to use controlled lot adjustment. This option should be used carefully and according to account size and risk preference.





Maximum Spread





Prevents new trades when the spread is higher than the selected limit. This helps avoid poor execution during unstable market conditions.





Maximum Drawdown Protection





Stops or limits trading when the account reaches the selected drawdown level.





Daily Drawdown Protection





Adds a daily safety layer for users who want to control daily risk.





Pending Order Protection





Controls pending order behavior, including order management and cleanup when conditions are no longer valid.





Profit Lock





Helps protect floating profit when the market starts moving back against an active trade.





Trailing Protection





Manages active trades after price movement develops in favor of the position.





Friday Protection





Allows the user to control trading behavior near the end of the trading week.





News Filter





Optional protection for high-impact news periods, depending on terminal calendar availability and broker conditions.





Panel Settings





Controls the chart display panel. The panel shows the EA status, spread, drawdown, balance, equity, and current operating state.





How to Use





1. Open your broker’s gold chart.

2. Select the H1 timeframe.

3. Attach AR Gold Force Pro to the chart.

4. Start with default settings.

5. Choose a lot size that matches your account and risk level.

6. Use a stable VPS for continuous operation.





Risk Notice





Trading involves risk. No Expert Advisor can guarantee profit. Use proper money management and choose settings according to your account size, broker conditions, and risk tolerance.





Support





For installation help, settings questions, or product support, please use the MQL5 messaging system.