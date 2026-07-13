Ar Gold Fusion Pro EA

1

Current Launch Price: USD 69. This introductory offer is available for a limited time only


AR Gold Fusion Pro EA MT5


AR Gold Fusion Pro is a professional automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5.

The Expert Advisor combines four complete trading engines inside one coordinated master framework.

These are not four simple entry variations or basic strategy presets. Each engine is a complete backend trading system with its own internal market processing, signal evaluation, order execution and trade management structure.

All four engines work independently while remaining connected to one central framework.

Four Complete Trading Engines

AR Gold Fusion Pro contains four complete trading engines.

Each engine processes the market according to its own internal logic and manages its own trading activity.

The engines are integrated into one Expert Advisor, allowing the user to operate several complete trading systems from a single XAUUSD chart.

This structure removes the need to install and manage four separate Expert Advisors.

Independent Engine Control

All four engines are enabled by default.

The user can keep all four engines active or disable any engine directly from the Inputs section.

Each engine has a separate enable and disable control.

The user may operate one engine, two engines, three engines or the complete four engine configuration.

Disabling one engine does not stop or disturb the remaining engines.

This gives the user the flexibility to choose the engine combination that suits the account balance, broker conditions and personal trading preference.

Simple User Interface

The user interface has been designed to remain simple and practical.

The advanced market processing takes place inside the backend of the Expert Advisor.

The user does not need to configure complex indicators or technical parameters for normal operation.

The default configuration is already prepared for use.

The user only needs to select the required engines, choose the lot size and attach the Expert Advisor to the recommended chart.

A lightweight information panel displays the essential operating information without filling the chart with unnecessary controls.

Separate Lot Control

Each engine has its own fixed lot size setting.

The user can apply the same lot size to all engines or select a different lot size for each engine.

The default lot size is 0.01 for every engine.

Lot size must always be selected according to the account balance, leverage, broker contract specifications and personal risk tolerance.

Coordinated Master Framework

The central framework controls the complete operating structure of the Expert Advisor.

It initializes the selected engines, maintains separate trade identification and coordinates the activity of all enabled engines.

Each engine remains independently controlled while operating inside one organized system.

This provides the convenience of one Expert Advisor with the internal structure of four complete trading engines.

Recommended Trading Setup

Trading Symbol

XAUUSD

Recommended Timeframe

H1

Trading Platform

MetaTrader 5

Recommended Account Type

A Hedging account is recommended for the clearest independent operation of all trading engines.

Broker Compatibility

AR Gold Fusion Pro supports the normal two digit and three digit XAUUSD quotation formats used by MetaTrader 5 brokers.

No special broker price format is required.

Three digit Gold pricing may be preferred when the broker also provides stable liquidity, consistent quotations and reliable order execution.

A good two digit broker can also be used without difficulty.

The most important factors are execution quality, stable spread, reliable liquidity aggregation and reasonable slippage.

The broker name itself is less important than the quality of its XAUUSD trading conditions.

Suggested Account Balance

For the complete four engine configuration, a balance of 1000 dollars or more is recommended.

A balance of approximately 500 dollars may also be used for the complete configuration when conservative lot sizes and suitable broker conditions are selected.

Users operating only one or two engines may start with a smaller balance.

Depending on the selected engine, leverage, lot size and broker margin requirements, one or two engines may be tested with an account balance between 200 and 500 dollars.

The required balance is not fixed because every engine has a different trading structure and every broker may use different XAUUSD margin and contract specifications.

A larger balance provides more flexibility for operating several engines together.

Recommended Usage

Attach the Expert Advisor to one XAUUSD H1 chart.

Keep all four engines enabled to use the complete default configuration.

Disable any engine from the Inputs section when a smaller or more selective configuration is preferred.

Use conservative lot sizes during the initial testing period.

Test the Expert Advisor in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and on a demo account before live trading.

A VPS is recommended for stable and continuous operation.

Default Configuration

All four trading engines are enabled by default.

The default fixed lot size is 0.01 for each engine.

The information panel is enabled by default.

No external set file is required for normal operation.

The user may operate the default complete configuration or select an individual engine combination.

Important Information

Trading results can vary between brokers because of differences in spread, slippage, liquidity, execution speed, leverage, contract specifications and price feed.

Account balance recommendations are general guidelines and do not guarantee trading performance or protect an account from loss.

Users should select the number of active engines and lot sizes according to their own account conditions and risk tolerance.

Historical test results do not guarantee future results.

Risk Warning

Trading in financial markets involves risk and may result in financial loss.

No Expert Advisor can guarantee profits under every market condition.

Always test the Expert Advisor before live use and apply appropriate money management.
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Chen Jia Qi
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3.43 (28)
专家
实时交易信号 交易活动的公开实时监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2372719 官方信息 卖家资料 官方频道 用户手册 安装说明和使用指南： 查看用户手册 Zerqon EA 是专为 XAUUSD 交易开发的自适应专家顾问。 该策略基于通过 ONNX 集成的 Deep LSTM 神经网络模型，使系统能够处理连续性的市场行为并以结构化方式分析价格动态。 该模型专注于识别黄金价格走势、波动性以及时间条件中的特定模式。 与传统固定信号不同，EA 通过训练后的神经网络框架分析市场，仅在内部模型识别到合适条件时才执行交易。 Zerqon EA 不会持续不断地进行交易。 某些时期可能完全没有任何交易，而在适合的 XAUUSD 市场阶段，系统可能会在较短时间内执行多笔交易。 每笔交易均带有预定义的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 参数。 同时还使用追踪止损机制来动态管理持仓。 该 EA 适用于偏好基于神经网络的黄金交易方式、重视执行控制以及接受可变交易频率的用户。 主要特点 不使用高风险交易技术，如马丁格尔 (M
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
专家
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
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AR Scalper Pro EA Mt5
Arslan Rouf
专家
AR Scalper Pro EA MT5 AR Scalper Pro EA MT5 is a gold-focused Expert Advisor designed for traders who want an automated scalping system for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5. The robot is built around short-term gold price movement, fast order execution, controlled exposure, spread protection, and structured trade management. The Expert Advisor is designed to work on XAUUSD / Gold and is optimized for active market conditions where gold produces short-term directional movement and frequent price reactio
Gold Tensor AI EA
Arslan Rouf
专家
Startup setting Before the first run, set the first protection input to false. This input is an activation safeguard. After it is disabled, the EA can operate normally. Overview Gold Tensor AI EA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed specifically for Gold and XAUUSD symbols. It uses a campaign-based execution model rather than a single entry signal. Before opening or managing positions, the EA evaluates directional pressure, momentum, volatility, spread conditions, current exposure,
Gbpusd Quant Brain EA
Arslan Rouf
专家
Gbpusd Quant Brain EA MT5 Overview Gbpusd Quant Brain EA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for automated trading on the GBPUSD pair. The EA uses a structured rule-based trading approach with market condition checks, trade timing filters, risk settings, and automated trade management. It is developed mainly for GBPUSD and is intended for users who want a pair-specific automated trading system rather than a multi-symbol or high-frequency trading robot. The recommended chart setup
AR Trader Practice Coach Mt5
Arslan Rouf
实用工具
AR Trade Practice Coach MT5 is a chart-based practice utility for MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who want to train their manual trading decisions on historical price movement without sending real orders to the broker. The tool creates a live-style practice environment directly on the MT5 chart. You can replay market movement, place virtual BUY or SELL trades, manage SL and TP levels, close trades manually, and review your practice results through an on-chart trade history panel. Thi
FREE
AI Chart Assistant Mt5
Arslan Rouf
实用工具
AI Chart Assistant MT5 AI Chart Assistant MT5 is a professional manual chart intelligence exporter for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who want to use ChatGPT with real, structured and deeply prepared MT5 market context. Most traders use ChatGPT for trading analysis by typing simple questions like: “Analyze this chart” “Should I buy or sell?” “Find support and resistance” The problem is that ChatGPT cannot properly analyze a chart without complete market context. AI Chart Assistant MT5
FREE
Gold Daily Analysis Engine
Arslan Rouf
指标
Gold Daily Analysis Engine Gold Daily Analysis Engine is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for XAUUSD daily structure analysis. The indicator helps traders observe daily gold movement through structure levels, daily range behavior, liquidity sweep conditions, reaction zones, and a simple market status panel. It is a manual decision-support tool and does not place trades automatically. Overview Gold can move quickly during active market sessions. This indicator is designed to organize the da
FREE
Bitcoin Daily Top Bottom Engine
Arslan Rouf
指标
Bitcoin Daily Top Bottom Engine Bitcoin Daily Top Bottom Engine is a MetaTrader 5 indicator created for Bitcoin market structure analysis. The indicator is designed to help traders observe daily price behavior, possible daily extreme areas, liquidity sweep conditions, and market status. It is a manual decision-support tool and does not execute trades automatically. Overview Bitcoin often moves through wide daily ranges. This indicator helps organize that movement into a simple structure vie
FREE
Gold Dominator Pro
Arslan Rouf
专家
Gold Dominator Pro MT5 Overview Gold Dominator Pro is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 developed for automated trading on Gold symbols such as XAUUSD and common broker suffix variants like XAUUSDm. The EA uses a structured rule-based trading engine. It checks market direction, volatility, spread conditions, trade timing, and internal signal quality before opening a trade. The purpose of the EA is to provide organized automated trade execution for Gold with configurable risk and trade manag
Quantum Observation Engine
Arslan Rouf
指标
Quantum Observation Engine Quantum Observation Engine is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for visual market observation and manual decision support. The indicator helps traders read current market conditions through a clean panel and structure-based visual information. It does not open, modify, or close trades. It is not an Expert Advisor and it does not provide automatic trading execution. Overview Quantum Observation Engine focuses on market state analysis. It observes recent candle beha
FREE
AR Quant Binance Futures Bridge MT5
Arslan Rouf
实用工具
AR Quant Binance Futures Bridge MT5 is a professional utility for MetaTrader 5 that allows you to bring selected Binance USDT-M Futures symbols into MT5 for charting, analysis, and indicator-based workflows. With this product, you can load Binance Futures symbols, including altcoin futures, directly into MetaTrader 5 even if your broker does not offer those markets. Once loaded, you can open the generated charts in MT5, apply your indicators, use your templates, and analyze Binance Futures pri
FREE
Gold Future Engine EA
Arslan Rouf
专家
Gold Future Engine EA MT5 Overview Gold Future Engine EA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for automated trading on Gold symbols such as XAUUSD and common broker suffix variants. The EA uses a structured rule-based trading engine with market condition checks, volatility filters, spread control, lot management, and configurable trade protection settings. It is developed mainly for Gold trading on the H4 timeframe. The system is intended for users who want an automated Gold tradin
Pending Stop Pro MT5
Arslan Rouf
指标
Pending Stop Pro MT5 Indicator Professional Pending-Stop Signal Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Pending Stop Pro MT5 Indicator is a visual trading tool designed to display structured pending-stop style signals directly on the MetaTrader 5 chart. This indicator is created for traders who want a clear chart-based signal system with entry levels, stop-loss levels, target zones, signal status, and professional visual guidance without automatic trade execution. The recommended market is Gold / XAUUSD
Pending Stop Pro EA Mt5
Arslan Rouf
专家
Pending Stop Pro EA MT5 Professional Pending-Stop Trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Pending Stop Pro EA MT5 is a structured Expert Advisor designed for traders who want a clear, visual, and controlled pending-stop trading system inside MetaTrader 5. The EA is built around pending-stop style entries, professional chart visualization, multi-target trade planning, risk display, and several recovery management options. It is designed to help traders identify and manage planned breakout-sty
AR Gold Force Pro EA Mt5
Arslan Rouf
专家
AR Gold Force Pro EA MT5 AR Gold Force Pro is an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed specifically for automated gold trading. It uses a structured 9 Strategy Engine, pending order execution, automatic market profile selection, and built-in trade protection to manage different gold market conditions. The EA is developed for gold symbols such as XAUUSD, GOLD, and broker-specific gold symbols with suffixes or prefixes. The recommended timeframe is H1. Main Concept Gold can move
AR Gold AI Matrix EA MT5
Arslan Rouf
专家
AR Gold AI Matrix EA  Live Account Monitoring    View Trading Results AR Gold AI Matrix EA AR Gold AI Matrix EA is a two-engine Expert Advisor developed specifically for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The system combines two independent trading engines named Neural Matrix and Causal Nexus. Each engine has its own market analysis process, trade identification, fixed lot setting, and position management structure. The engines can operate together or individually. A user can enable one engine or
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Md Forhad
236
Md Forhad 2026.07.28 07:21 
 

very bad ea. minimum 1000 need or 500 usd. this ea strategy 4 take 5 order Between 1-3 pips. when go Against market no order take to recover fund, unless market come previous market or 50 pips sl hit or 250 dollar loss. strategy 3 1 week no order hit it take pending order 100 or 150 pips distance. strategy 1 take order slow & strategy 2 take some order but profit give 1-4 dollar & sl hit 12-20 dollar. my real account loss 500 usd last 2 days at a time.., must improve risk management

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