RJT Salamander for MT4

RJT SALAMANDER, the indicator as in a video game
VERSION 2

Pilot your PRICE spaceship inside the cavern and avoid the collision against the stalactites (green) and stalagmites (red), dodging these obstacles to win.
When these objects are forming (or disappearing) then you must make the decision how to move your ship (just like in a video game)
Depending on the market and the size of the candles/bars you can adjust the calculation of stalactites and stalagmites (based on the last bars) in the control panel.
-Ship controls: UP(buy) / DOWN(sell)
-Parameters:
.Accuracy of the stalactites: number of bars to adjust the roof
.Stalagmites precision: number of bars to adjust the ground
.Ship's trajectory: adjust this value to observe the contrail correctly

Enjoy and win!!!

-THIS INDICATOR DOES NOT REPAINT


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TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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RJT Comets
Rafael Jimenez Tocino
1 (1)
Indicators
Follow the trail of the comet to know the development of the trend. This indicator helps you to determine the evolution of the price depending on how these astronomical objects are shown in the chart. When the comet seems to stop, it opens its tails considerably and warns us of a possible change in trend. On the contrary, when it seems to get speed (looks thin because lines of tail are grouped) demonstrates safety and continuity in trend. The head or comet nucleus will show red or green accordin
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RJT Gliders for MT4
Rafael Jimenez Tocino
1 (1)
Indicators
This indicator helps you determine the evolution of the price depending on how these fly objects are shown in the chart. When the gliders opens their wings considerably warns us of a possible change in trend. On the contrary, when seems to get speed (looks thin because lines of wings are grouped) demonstrates safety and continuity in trend. Each wing of a glider is a directrix between the closing price and the high/low prices of the previous bar. The color (green/red) of each glider foresees bet
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