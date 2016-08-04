Fractal Waves

The indicator looks for market Highs and Lows. They are defined by fractals, i.e. the market creates the indicator algorithm and structure, unlike ZigZag having a rigid algorithm that affects the final result. This indicator provides a different view of the price series and detects patterns that are difficult to find on standard charts and timeframes.

The indicator does not repaint but works with a small delay.

The first fractal level is based on the price, the second fractal level is based on the first one, etc. The first screenshot displays the sample indicator algorithm. If you use Elliott waves, the indicator will greatly facilitate your work.

This indicator also allows users to avoid time discretization.

The indicator features only four settings, including labeling start date. The labeling form depends on its date and time due to the fractal nature of the market.


Settings

  • StartLeveL - initial level for displaying labeling (at least 1)
  • Levels - number of labeling levels (up to 6)
  • StartTime - labeling start date and time
  • Mode - labeling algorithm (1 or 2)
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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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trick 86
763
trick 86 2024.01.18 19:09 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Maxim Romanov
13268
Reply from developer Maxim Romanov 2024.01.19 10:02
Hello. I do not currently endorse these products, which is why they are listed for free. If you want to make changes, I can send you the source code of the indicator.
votija.63
403
votija.63 2023.04.18 20:06 
 

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