Gold Tick Scalper

Gold Tick Scalper MT5 — High-Probability XAUUSD Tick Scalping EA

Gold Tick Scalper is a fully automated XAUUSD (Gold) scalping Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It trades M1 range breakouts confirmed by real tick momentum, tick burst and tick velocity — not bar approximations. Every trade is protected by a hard Stop Loss. No grid. No martingale. No averaging. No hedging.

*** Price will Increase soon. Next Price $500 ****
Symbol XAUUSD
Timeframe (period) M1
Minimum deposit 300 USD
Risk %   1.5 %
Compatible with any broker YES
Runs without pre-configuration YES

Why It Is Different

Most gold scalpers chase the first breakout tick and lose to spread and fake-outs. Gold Tick Scalper detects a compressed M1 range, arms when price breaks out and freezes the exact breakout level, then demands proof before entering: a burst of consecutive directional ticks moving at real velocity (points per second). If price never confirms, the setup silently expires. No trade is better than a bad trade.

The engine reads bid ticks only, filtering out spread noise — so backtests in "Every tick based on real ticks" mode closely match live behavior.

5-Layer Probability Stack

Each filter can be enabled independently:

  • Trend Alignment — internal M5 EMA; trade only with higher-timeframe direction and slope
  • Volatility Regime (ATR) — skip dead markets and news chaos automatically
  • Retest Entry — optionally enter on the pullback retest of the broken level instead of chasing
  • Tick Burst + Velocity — consecutive directional ticks with minimum speed (core engine)
  • Spread Feasibility — skips trades where spread would eat a meaningful share of the TP

Built-In Account Protection

  • Hard SL and TP attached to every position at open
  • Trailing stop with stops-level awareness and modify throttling (broker & VPS friendly)
  • Optional break-even move
  • Daily equity loss limit — trading locks for the day when hit
  • Consecutive-loss stop — pauses after a losing streak
  • One position at a time, spread filter, slippage control, margin check before every order

Universal Broker Compatibility

  • Auto-detects 2-digit and 3-digit gold quotes — the same set file behaves identically on any broker (1 point = $0.01 of gold movement everywhere)
  • Margin-aware lot sizing — position size automatically fits free margin
  • No indicator handles, no DLLs, no external files — all computations internal and fast

Recommendations

  • Symbol: XAUUSD | Timeframe: M1
  • Minimum deposit: $300 (recommended $500+) | Leverage: 1:100+
  • Broker: ECN / raw-spread with low gold spread and fast execution
  • VPS strongly recommended for 24/5 operation
  • Always backtest with "Every tick based on real ticks" and forward-test on demo first

Input Parameters

General Settings

  • Magic Number (260701) — unique trade ID; change if running multiple EAs
  • One Position Only (true) — single open position at a time
  • Allow Buy / Allow Sell (true / true) — enable each direction separately
  • Debug Print (false) — journal logging; keep OFF for live and optimization

Range Engine

  • Range Timeframe (M1) | Lookback Bars (3) — bars forming the breakout range
  • Min / Max Range Points (90 / 190) — valid range size; too small is noise, too large means the move already happened
  • Breakout Buffer (20) — points beyond the range edge required to arm
  • Max Chase Points (50) — max distance beyond the frozen level to still enter
  • Signal Valid Ticks (90) — armed setup expires after this many bid ticks

Filter 1: Trend Alignment (default OFF)

  • Trend Timeframe (M5) | EMA Period (34) | Min EMA Slope (2.0) — trade only with EMA direction and slope

Filter 2: Volatility Regime (default OFF)

  • ATR Period (14) | Min / Max ATR Points (60 / 500) — trade only inside a healthy volatility band

Filter 3: Retest Entry (default OFF)

  • Retest Zone Points (15) — entry requires a pullback into this zone, then re-acceleration; higher win rate, fewer trades

Filter 4: Tick Burst + Velocity (core engine)

  • Burst Ticks (3) | Burst Min Points (4) — last N ticks strictly directional with minimum total move
  • Min Tick Velocity (5) — minimum points-per-second speed; filters slow drifts
  • Momentum Window (10) | Min Net Move (8) | Min Tick Bias (56%) | Min Pressure (25) — momentum quality thresholds over recent bid ticks

Filter 5: Spread Feasibility

  • Max Spread Points (80) — absolute spread cap
  • Max Spread % of TP (25) — skip entries where spread exceeds this share of the Take Profit

Execution

  • Max Slippage (30) | Cooldown (5s) | Same-Direction Pause (30s)
  • Session Filter (OFF) | Start / End Hour (12 / 21, server time)

Risk Management

  • Use Risk Percent (true) | Risk Percent (1.5%) — lot size from balance and SL distance
  • Fixed Lots (0.01) — used when risk percent is OFF
  • Stop Loss (900 pts = $9.00) | Take Profit (1900 pts = $19.00) — better than 1:2 risk-reward at defaults

Break Even / Trailing

  • Break Even (OFF) | Trigger / Plus (120 / 10)
  • Trailing (ON) | Start / Distance (500 / 200) — activates at +500 pts, follows at 200
  • Min Modify Step (15) — SL updated only on meaningful improvement; no server spam

Protection

  • Daily Loss Limit (ON, 9%) — locks trading for the day when equity drawdown hits the limit
  • Consecutive Loss Stop (ON, 7) — pauses entries after a losing streak; resets on a win or new day

Quick Setup

  1. Attach to an XAUUSD M1 chart
  2. Enable Algo Trading — defaults are ready to run

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