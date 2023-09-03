Avalut Gold Light

Fully automated Expert Advisor for trading XAUUSD (Gold)

News The EA has been running under real market conditions since September 2023. The current version 2.1 has been available since May 8, 2025.





Description

Avalut Gold Light is a fully automated Expert Advisor for the gold market (XAUUSD), optimized for stability and controlled risk. This version is fully operational, available for free, and comes with no limitations – plug & play in just a few minutes.

The system is based on a proven concept from our Avalut EA series and has been specifically designed for a more conservative trading style with reduced trade frequency.

Main Features

Quick setup – no prior knowledge required

Momentum-based decision logic with a robust ruleset

Based on professional development methodologies

Regular AI-driven optimization under the supervision of experienced traders

Integrated risk management to limit losses

Only minor differences between backtest and live performance

User manual available on request

Technology & Testing Methodology

The strategy was developed and validated under realistic conditions – without curve fitting or excessive optimization on historical data.

Walk-forward analysis

Monte Carlo testing with data and parameter variation

Multi-timeframe and multi-market validation

Separation of in-sample and out-of-sample data

Consideration of spread and commission costs

Performance under Real Market Conditions (since September 2023)

The following data is based on a real-money test account with 1% risk per trade. It is provided for illustrative purposes only and does not guarantee future results.

Metric Avalut Gold Light (1% Risk) Initial Capital $10,000.00 Total Net Profit $12,362.72 Profit Factor 1.44 Sharpe Ratio 4.86 Max Balance Drawdown 25.56% Win Rate 52.10% Number of Trades 92





Note: These results were achieved under specific market and broker conditions. Results may vary under different setups.

Usage Recommendations

Symbol: XAUUSD

XAUUSD Timeframe: M60 (recommended)

M60 (recommended) Account Type: ECN, Raw, Razor, or low fixed-spread

ECN, Raw, Razor, or low fixed-spread Account Mode: Hedge required

Hedge required Minimum Deposit: $500 (recommended: $1,000+)

$500 (recommended: $1,000+) Leverage: at least 1:30

at least 1:30 Hosting: VPS strongly recommended

VPS strongly recommended Timezone: Developed for GMT+3 – automatic adjustment from version 2.1

Setup & Operation

Use backtest or Monte Carlo results to evaluate risk profile

Adjust mmRiskPercent according to your risk preference

Enable or disable money management via UseMM

Consider overall portfolio risk when running multiple systems

All parameters are pre-configured for current market conditions

If re-optimization is required, updated set files will be provided through official MQL5 Market updates.

Support & Resources

User manual available on request

Direct support via the MQL5.com messaging system

Note After purchase, please send a message to our seller profile to receive further usage instructions and bonus material.





Risk Disclaimer

Trading financial instruments involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only use capital you can afford to lose entirely.



