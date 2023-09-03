Avalut Gold Light

Fully automated Expert Advisor for trading XAUUSD (Gold)

The EA has been running under real market conditions since September 2023.

The current version 2.1 has been available since May 8, 2025.


Description

Avalut Gold Light is a fully automated Expert Advisor for the gold market (XAUUSD), optimized for stability and controlled risk. This version is fully operational, available for free, and comes with no limitations – plug & play in just a few minutes.

The system is based on a proven concept from our Avalut EA series and has been specifically designed for a more conservative trading style with reduced trade frequency.

Main Features

  • Quick setup – no prior knowledge required
  • Momentum-based decision logic with a robust ruleset
  • Based on professional development methodologies
  • Regular AI-driven optimization under the supervision of experienced traders
  • Integrated risk management to limit losses
  • Only minor differences between backtest and live performance
  • User manual available on request

Technology & Testing Methodology

The strategy was developed and validated under realistic conditions – without curve fitting or excessive optimization on historical data.

  • Walk-forward analysis
  • Monte Carlo testing with data and parameter variation
  • Multi-timeframe and multi-market validation
  • Separation of in-sample and out-of-sample data
  • Consideration of spread and commission costs

Performance under Real Market Conditions (since September 2023)

The following data is based on a real-money test account with 1% risk per trade. It is provided for illustrative purposes only and does not guarantee future results.

Metric Avalut Gold Light (1% Risk)
Initial Capital $10,000.00
Total Net Profit $12,362.72
Profit Factor 1.44
Sharpe Ratio 4.86
Max Balance Drawdown 25.56%
Win Rate 52.10%
Number of Trades 92


Note: These results were achieved under specific market and broker conditions. Results may vary under different setups.

Usage Recommendations

  • Symbol: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: M60 (recommended)
  • Account Type: ECN, Raw, Razor, or low fixed-spread
  • Account Mode: Hedge required
  • Minimum Deposit: $500 (recommended: $1,000+)
  • Leverage: at least 1:30
  • Hosting: VPS strongly recommended
  • Timezone: Developed for GMT+3 – automatic adjustment from version 2.1

Setup & Operation

  • Use backtest or Monte Carlo results to evaluate risk profile
  • Adjust mmRiskPercent according to your risk preference
  • Enable or disable money management via UseMM
  • Consider overall portfolio risk when running multiple systems
  • All parameters are pre-configured for current market conditions

If re-optimization is required, updated set files will be provided through official MQL5 Market updates.

Support & Resources

  • User manual available on request
  • Direct support via the MQL5.com messaging system

Note

After purchase, please send a message to our seller profile to receive further usage instructions and bonus material.


Risk Disclaimer

Trading financial instruments involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only use capital you can afford to lose entirely.


📊 Performance Update – Avalut Series
Over the past 7 months, Avalut X1 has delivered an impressive performance of over +92% net profit with a controlled drawdown of around 12%, confirming the robustness of its adaptive trading logic and institutional-grade risk framework. At the same time, Avalut Gold Light has also shown strong performance and continues to prove itself as an excellent choice for accounts under €500. It provides a reliable foundation for capital growth with a conservative approach. Once an account reaches around €1,000 or more, we recommend transitioning to Avalut X1 to take full advantage of its enhanced capabilities and performance potential. ⚠️ Avalut X1 is not yet available in the MQL5 Market – but we are considering its release based on the growing interest in Avalut Light. Your feedback plays a key role in this decision. ⭐ Support our work by rating Avalut Gold Light and letting us know if you're interested in Avalut X1. Your feedback helps shape future developments.
