Gold Tick Scalper MT5 — High-Probability XAUUSD Tick Scalping EA

Gold Tick Scalper is a fully automated XAUUSD (Gold) scalping Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It trades M1 range breakouts confirmed by real tick momentum, tick burst and tick velocity — not bar approximations. Every trade is protected by a hard Stop Loss. No grid. No martingale. No averaging. No hedging.

*** Price will Increase soon. Next Price $500 ****

Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) M1 Minimum deposit 300 USD

Risk % 1.5 % Compatible with any broker YES Runs without pre-configuration YES

Why It Is Different

Most gold scalpers chase the first breakout tick and lose to spread and fake-outs. Gold Tick Scalper detects a compressed M1 range, arms when price breaks out and freezes the exact breakout level, then demands proof before entering: a burst of consecutive directional ticks moving at real velocity (points per second). If price never confirms, the setup silently expires. No trade is better than a bad trade.

The engine reads bid ticks only, filtering out spread noise — so backtests in "Every tick based on real ticks" mode closely match live behavior.

5-Layer Probability Stack

Each filter can be enabled independently:

Trend Alignment — internal M5 EMA; trade only with higher-timeframe direction and slope

— internal M5 EMA; trade only with higher-timeframe direction and slope Volatility Regime (ATR) — skip dead markets and news chaos automatically

— skip dead markets and news chaos automatically Retest Entry — optionally enter on the pullback retest of the broken level instead of chasing

— optionally enter on the pullback retest of the broken level instead of chasing Tick Burst + Velocity — consecutive directional ticks with minimum speed (core engine)

— consecutive directional ticks with minimum speed (core engine) Spread Feasibility — skips trades where spread would eat a meaningful share of the TP

Built-In Account Protection

Hard SL and TP attached to every position at open

Trailing stop with stops-level awareness and modify throttling (broker & VPS friendly)

Optional break-even move

Daily equity loss limit — trading locks for the day when hit

Consecutive-loss stop — pauses after a losing streak

One position at a time, spread filter, slippage control, margin check before every order

Universal Broker Compatibility

Auto-detects 2-digit and 3-digit gold quotes — the same set file behaves identically on any broker (1 point = $0.01 of gold movement everywhere)

— the same set file behaves identically on any broker (1 point = $0.01 of gold movement everywhere) Margin-aware lot sizing — position size automatically fits free margin

No indicator handles, no DLLs, no external files — all computations internal and fast

Recommendations

Symbol: XAUUSD | Timeframe: M1

XAUUSD | M1 Minimum deposit: $300 (recommended $500+) | Leverage: 1:100+

$300 (recommended $500+) | 1:100+ Broker: ECN / raw-spread with low gold spread and fast execution

ECN / raw-spread with low gold spread and fast execution VPS strongly recommended for 24/5 operation

strongly recommended for 24/5 operation Always backtest with "Every tick based on real ticks" and forward-test on demo first

Input Parameters

General Settings

Magic Number (260701) — unique trade ID; change if running multiple EAs

(260701) — unique trade ID; change if running multiple EAs One Position Only (true) — single open position at a time

(true) — single open position at a time Allow Buy / Allow Sell (true / true) — enable each direction separately

(true / true) — enable each direction separately Debug Print (false) — journal logging; keep OFF for live and optimization

Range Engine

Range Timeframe (M1) | Lookback Bars (3) — bars forming the breakout range

(M1) | (3) — bars forming the breakout range Min / Max Range Points (90 / 190) — valid range size; too small is noise, too large means the move already happened

(90 / 190) — valid range size; too small is noise, too large means the move already happened Breakout Buffer (20) — points beyond the range edge required to arm

(20) — points beyond the range edge required to arm Max Chase Points (50) — max distance beyond the frozen level to still enter

(50) — max distance beyond the frozen level to still enter Signal Valid Ticks (90) — armed setup expires after this many bid ticks

Filter 1: Trend Alignment (default OFF)

Trend Timeframe (M5) | EMA Period (34) | Min EMA Slope (2.0) — trade only with EMA direction and slope

Filter 2: Volatility Regime (default OFF)

ATR Period (14) | Min / Max ATR Points (60 / 500) — trade only inside a healthy volatility band

Filter 3: Retest Entry (default OFF)

Retest Zone Points (15) — entry requires a pullback into this zone, then re-acceleration; higher win rate, fewer trades

Filter 4: Tick Burst + Velocity (core engine)

Burst Ticks (3) | Burst Min Points (4) — last N ticks strictly directional with minimum total move

(3) | (4) — last N ticks strictly directional with minimum total move Min Tick Velocity (5) — minimum points-per-second speed; filters slow drifts

(5) — minimum points-per-second speed; filters slow drifts Momentum Window (10) | Min Net Move (8) | Min Tick Bias (56%) | Min Pressure (25) — momentum quality thresholds over recent bid ticks

Filter 5: Spread Feasibility

Max Spread Points (80) — absolute spread cap

(80) — absolute spread cap Max Spread % of TP (25) — skip entries where spread exceeds this share of the Take Profit

Execution

Max Slippage (30) | Cooldown (5s) | Same-Direction Pause (30s)

(30) | (5s) | (30s) Session Filter (OFF) | Start / End Hour (12 / 21, server time)

Risk Management

Use Risk Percent (true) | Risk Percent (1.5%) — lot size from balance and SL distance

(true) | (1.5%) — lot size from balance and SL distance Fixed Lots (0.01) — used when risk percent is OFF

(0.01) — used when risk percent is OFF Stop Loss (900 pts = $9.00) | Take Profit (1900 pts = $19.00) — better than 1:2 risk-reward at defaults

Break Even / Trailing

Break Even (OFF) | Trigger / Plus (120 / 10)

(OFF) | (120 / 10) Trailing (ON) | Start / Distance (500 / 200) — activates at +500 pts, follows at 200

(ON) | (500 / 200) — activates at +500 pts, follows at 200 Min Modify Step (15) — SL updated only on meaningful improvement; no server spam

Protection

Daily Loss Limit (ON, 9%) — locks trading for the day when equity drawdown hits the limit

(ON, 9%) — locks trading for the day when equity drawdown hits the limit Consecutive Loss Stop (ON, 7) — pauses entries after a losing streak; resets on a win or new day

Quick Setup

Attach to an XAUUSD M1 chart Enable Algo Trading — defaults are ready to run

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