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QuantNomad Simple EA v1.10

Version: 1.10

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Language: MQL5

Timeframe: M5 (Recommended)

Symbols: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY (or any Forex/CFD symbol)

Description

QuantNomad Simple EA is a lightweight trend-following Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5. It uses a simple Exponential Moving Average (EMA) crossover strategy to identify market trends and automatically execute buy and sell trades.

The EA is designed to be easy to understand, making it suitable for beginners who want to learn MQL5 programming as well as traders looking for a simple automated trading system.

Trading Strategy

  • Uses EMA 20 and EMA 50.
  • Generates a Buy signal when EMA 20 crosses above EMA 50.
  • Generates a Sell signal when EMA 20 crosses below EMA 50.
  • Opens only one position per symbol at a time.
  • Executes trades only once per completed candle to reduce false entries.

Money Management

  • Supports fixed lot size.
  • Optional automatic risk-based lot calculation.
  • Automatically adjusts the lot size according to the broker's minimum volume and volume step.
  • Checks available margin before placing a trade to avoid "Not Enough Money" errors.

Risk Management

  • User-defined Stop Loss.
  • User-defined Take Profit.
  • Margin verification before opening trades.
  • Prevents invalid trade volume.
  • Compatible with both netting and hedging account types.

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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
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Valentina Zhuchkova
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Experts
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Precision. Structure. Execution. Financial markets do not reward emotions. They reward discipline, structure, consistency, and the ability to make decisions based on objective data. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA was built around this philosophy. It is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed to operate on two of the most popular instruments in the financial markets: • XAUUSD (Gold) • EURUSD The system independently analyzes market conditions, opens and manages
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SixtyNine EA – A Gold Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, featuring 6 integrated strategy layers, predefined Stop Loss on every trade, and a clean trading structure without Martingale, Recovery systems, or Grid trading. Public Live Signal: $500 Start, Fixed 0.02 Lot, 500%+ Growth, 20 Weeks Live The public live signal is the central proof point of SixtyNine EA . The account started with a $500 balance , used a fixed 0.02 lot size per trade , and has been active for more than 20 weeks of live tradin
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