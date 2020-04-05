Enigma Liquidity Machine

ENIGMA LIQUIDITY MACHINE – Intelligent Internal Liquidity Trading Engine for MetaTrader 5

Trade with the Market's Hidden Liquidity

ENIGMA LIQUIDITY MACHINE is a professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 engineered to identify high-probability trading opportunities by analyzing internal market liquidity and structured price behavior.

Unlike conventional Expert Advisors that rely primarily on indicator crossovers or simple trend-following techniques, ENIGMA LIQUIDITY MACHINE focuses on liquidity dynamics, market structure, and intelligent trade qualification before executing a position.

The EA is designed for traders who value disciplined execution, capital preservation, and steady long-term performance through systematic trading.

Note : This EA is for consistent and slower growth of equity.

Key Features

·        Internal Liquidity Detection Engine

·        Intelligent Liquidity-Based Trade Qualification

·        Multi-Layer Entry Confirmation

·        Adaptive Market Structure Analysis

·        Automatic Trade Execution

·        Automatic Stop Loss

·        Automatic Take Profit

·        Professional Risk Management

·        Fully Automated Operation

Core Trading Architecture

Internal Liquidity Engine

Continuously evaluates internal liquidity zones and waits for liquidity-based confirmation before considering a trade.

Intelligent Decision Engine

Every trade passes through market structure, internal liquidity, price location and trade qualification rules before execution.

Adaptive Execution

Adapts to changing market conditions while maintaining disciplined rule-based execution.

Trade Management

·        Automatic Stop Loss

·        Automatic Take Profit

·        Intelligent Position Monitoring

·        Automated Trade Management

·        Professional Risk Control

Risk Management

·        User Adjustable Lot Size

·        Maximum Spread Protection

·        Slippage Control

·        Magic Number Support

·        Built-in Safety Controls

Recommended Trading Conditions

Platform: MetaTrader 5
Recommended Symbols: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY and other major Forex pairs.
Recommended Timeframes: M15, M30, H1
Trading Mode: Hedging
Account Types: Standard, ECN, RAW Spread

Recommended Settings

For the best experience, use the default input parameters.

Version

ENIGMA LIQUIDITY MACHINE v1.0

Risk Disclaimer

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Test the EA on a demo account before live trading and always apply appropriate risk management.


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