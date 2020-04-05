Gold Tick Scalper
- Эксперты
-
Sivakumar Paul SuyambuFull Lifecycle: develop → optimize → deploy → monitor → reoptimize → repeat
- Версия: 1.5
- Активации: 10
Gold Tick Scalper MT5 — High-Probability XAUUSD Tick Scalping EA
Gold Tick Scalper is a fully automated XAUUSD (Gold) scalping Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It trades M1 range breakouts confirmed by real tick momentum, tick burst and tick velocity — not bar approximations. Every trade is protected by a hard Stop Loss. No grid. No martingale. No averaging. No hedging.
|Symbol
|XAUUSD
|Timeframe (period)
|M1
|Minimum deposit
|300 USD
|Risk %
|1.5 %
|Compatible with any broker
|YES
|Runs without pre-configuration
|YES
Why It Is Different
Most gold scalpers chase the first breakout tick and lose to spread and fake-outs. Gold Tick Scalper detects a compressed M1 range, arms when price breaks out and freezes the exact breakout level, then demands proof before entering: a burst of consecutive directional ticks moving at real velocity (points per second). If price never confirms, the setup silently expires. No trade is better than a bad trade.
The engine reads bid ticks only, filtering out spread noise — so backtests in "Every tick based on real ticks" mode closely match live behavior.
5-Layer Probability Stack
Each filter can be enabled independently:
- Trend Alignment — internal M5 EMA; trade only with higher-timeframe direction and slope
- Volatility Regime (ATR) — skip dead markets and news chaos automatically
- Retest Entry — optionally enter on the pullback retest of the broken level instead of chasing
- Tick Burst + Velocity — consecutive directional ticks with minimum speed (core engine)
- Spread Feasibility — skips trades where spread would eat a meaningful share of the TP
Built-In Account Protection
- Hard SL and TP attached to every position at open
- Trailing stop with stops-level awareness and modify throttling (broker & VPS friendly)
- Optional break-even move
- Daily equity loss limit — trading locks for the day when hit
- Consecutive-loss stop — pauses after a losing streak
- One position at a time, spread filter, slippage control, margin check before every order
Universal Broker Compatibility
- Auto-detects 2-digit and 3-digit gold quotes — the same set file behaves identically on any broker (1 point = $0.01 of gold movement everywhere)
- Margin-aware lot sizing — position size automatically fits free margin
- No indicator handles, no DLLs, no external files — all computations internal and fast
Recommendations
- Symbol: XAUUSD | Timeframe: M1
- Minimum deposit: $300 (recommended $500+) | Leverage: 1:100+
- Broker: ECN / raw-spread with low gold spread and fast execution
- VPS strongly recommended for 24/5 operation
- Always backtest with "Every tick based on real ticks" and forward-test on demo first
Input Parameters
General Settings
- Magic Number (260701) — unique trade ID; change if running multiple EAs
- One Position Only (true) — single open position at a time
- Allow Buy / Allow Sell (true / true) — enable each direction separately
- Debug Print (false) — journal logging; keep OFF for live and optimization
Range Engine
- Range Timeframe (M1) | Lookback Bars (3) — bars forming the breakout range
- Min / Max Range Points (90 / 190) — valid range size; too small is noise, too large means the move already happened
- Breakout Buffer (20) — points beyond the range edge required to arm
- Max Chase Points (50) — max distance beyond the frozen level to still enter
- Signal Valid Ticks (90) — armed setup expires after this many bid ticks
Filter 1: Trend Alignment (default OFF)
- Trend Timeframe (M5) | EMA Period (34) | Min EMA Slope (2.0) — trade only with EMA direction and slope
Filter 2: Volatility Regime (default OFF)
- ATR Period (14) | Min / Max ATR Points (60 / 500) — trade only inside a healthy volatility band
Filter 3: Retest Entry (default OFF)
- Retest Zone Points (15) — entry requires a pullback into this zone, then re-acceleration; higher win rate, fewer trades
Filter 4: Tick Burst + Velocity (core engine)
- Burst Ticks (3) | Burst Min Points (4) — last N ticks strictly directional with minimum total move
- Min Tick Velocity (5) — minimum points-per-second speed; filters slow drifts
- Momentum Window (10) | Min Net Move (8) | Min Tick Bias (56%) | Min Pressure (25) — momentum quality thresholds over recent bid ticks
Filter 5: Spread Feasibility
- Max Spread Points (80) — absolute spread cap
- Max Spread % of TP (25) — skip entries where spread exceeds this share of the Take Profit
Execution
- Max Slippage (30) | Cooldown (5s) | Same-Direction Pause (30s)
- Session Filter (OFF) | Start / End Hour (12 / 21, server time)
Risk Management
- Use Risk Percent (true) | Risk Percent (1.5%) — lot size from balance and SL distance
- Fixed Lots (0.01) — used when risk percent is OFF
- Stop Loss (900 pts = $9.00) | Take Profit (1900 pts = $19.00) — better than 1:2 risk-reward at defaults
Break Even / Trailing
- Break Even (OFF) | Trigger / Plus (120 / 10)
- Trailing (ON) | Start / Distance (500 / 200) — activates at +500 pts, follows at 200
- Min Modify Step (15) — SL updated only on meaningful improvement; no server spam
Protection
- Daily Loss Limit (ON, 9%) — locks trading for the day when equity drawdown hits the limit
- Consecutive Loss Stop (ON, 7) — pauses entries after a losing streak; resets on a win or new day
Quick Setup
- Attach to an XAUUSD M1 chart
- Enable Algo Trading — defaults are ready to run