Gold Tick Scalper

Gold Tick Scalper MT5 — High-Probability XAUUSD Tick Scalping EA

Gold Tick Scalper is a fully automated XAUUSD (Gold) scalping Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It trades M1 range breakouts confirmed by real tick momentum, tick burst and tick velocity — not bar approximations. Every trade is protected by a hard Stop Loss. No grid. No martingale. No averaging. No hedging.

*** Price will Increase soon. Next Price $500 ****
Symbol XAUUSD
Timeframe (period) M1
Minimum deposit 300 USD
Risk %   1.5 %
Compatible with any broker YES
Runs without pre-configuration YES

Why It Is Different

Most gold scalpers chase the first breakout tick and lose to spread and fake-outs. Gold Tick Scalper detects a compressed M1 range, arms when price breaks out and freezes the exact breakout level, then demands proof before entering: a burst of consecutive directional ticks moving at real velocity (points per second). If price never confirms, the setup silently expires. No trade is better than a bad trade.

The engine reads bid ticks only, filtering out spread noise — so backtests in "Every tick based on real ticks" mode closely match live behavior.

5-Layer Probability Stack

Each filter can be enabled independently:

  • Trend Alignment — internal M5 EMA; trade only with higher-timeframe direction and slope
  • Volatility Regime (ATR) — skip dead markets and news chaos automatically
  • Retest Entry — optionally enter on the pullback retest of the broken level instead of chasing
  • Tick Burst + Velocity — consecutive directional ticks with minimum speed (core engine)
  • Spread Feasibility — skips trades where spread would eat a meaningful share of the TP

Built-In Account Protection

  • Hard SL and TP attached to every position at open
  • Trailing stop with stops-level awareness and modify throttling (broker & VPS friendly)
  • Optional break-even move
  • Daily equity loss limit — trading locks for the day when hit
  • Consecutive-loss stop — pauses after a losing streak
  • One position at a time, spread filter, slippage control, margin check before every order

Universal Broker Compatibility

  • Auto-detects 2-digit and 3-digit gold quotes — the same set file behaves identically on any broker (1 point = $0.01 of gold movement everywhere)
  • Margin-aware lot sizing — position size automatically fits free margin
  • No indicator handles, no DLLs, no external files — all computations internal and fast

Recommendations

  • Symbol: XAUUSD | Timeframe: M1
  • Minimum deposit: $300 (recommended $500+) | Leverage: 1:100+
  • Broker: ECN / raw-spread with low gold spread and fast execution
  • VPS strongly recommended for 24/5 operation
  • Always backtest with "Every tick based on real ticks" and forward-test on demo first

Input Parameters

General Settings

  • Magic Number (260701) — unique trade ID; change if running multiple EAs
  • One Position Only (true) — single open position at a time
  • Allow Buy / Allow Sell (true / true) — enable each direction separately
  • Debug Print (false) — journal logging; keep OFF for live and optimization

Range Engine

  • Range Timeframe (M1) | Lookback Bars (3) — bars forming the breakout range
  • Min / Max Range Points (90 / 190) — valid range size; too small is noise, too large means the move already happened
  • Breakout Buffer (20) — points beyond the range edge required to arm
  • Max Chase Points (50) — max distance beyond the frozen level to still enter
  • Signal Valid Ticks (90) — armed setup expires after this many bid ticks

Filter 1: Trend Alignment (default OFF)

  • Trend Timeframe (M5) | EMA Period (34) | Min EMA Slope (2.0) — trade only with EMA direction and slope

Filter 2: Volatility Regime (default OFF)

  • ATR Period (14) | Min / Max ATR Points (60 / 500) — trade only inside a healthy volatility band

Filter 3: Retest Entry (default OFF)

  • Retest Zone Points (15) — entry requires a pullback into this zone, then re-acceleration; higher win rate, fewer trades

Filter 4: Tick Burst + Velocity (core engine)

  • Burst Ticks (3) | Burst Min Points (4) — last N ticks strictly directional with minimum total move
  • Min Tick Velocity (5) — minimum points-per-second speed; filters slow drifts
  • Momentum Window (10) | Min Net Move (8) | Min Tick Bias (56%) | Min Pressure (25) — momentum quality thresholds over recent bid ticks

Filter 5: Spread Feasibility

  • Max Spread Points (80) — absolute spread cap
  • Max Spread % of TP (25) — skip entries where spread exceeds this share of the Take Profit

Execution

  • Max Slippage (30) | Cooldown (5s) | Same-Direction Pause (30s)
  • Session Filter (OFF) | Start / End Hour (12 / 21, server time)

Risk Management

  • Use Risk Percent (true) | Risk Percent (1.5%) — lot size from balance and SL distance
  • Fixed Lots (0.01) — used when risk percent is OFF
  • Stop Loss (900 pts = $9.00) | Take Profit (1900 pts = $19.00) — better than 1:2 risk-reward at defaults

Break Even / Trailing

  • Break Even (OFF) | Trigger / Plus (120 / 10)
  • Trailing (ON) | Start / Distance (500 / 200) — activates at +500 pts, follows at 200
  • Min Modify Step (15) — SL updated only on meaningful improvement; no server spam

Protection

  • Daily Loss Limit (ON, 9%) — locks trading for the day when equity drawdown hits the limit
  • Consecutive Loss Stop (ON, 7) — pauses entries after a losing streak; resets on a win or new day

Quick Setup

  1. Attach to an XAUUSD M1 chart
  2. Enable Algo Trading — defaults are ready to run

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4.13 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
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Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
XG Gold Robot MT5
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4.31 (113)
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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Gold Neural Core
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5 (8)
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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Wave Rider EA MT5
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Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
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Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
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5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
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OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Эксперты
BYRDI - Сеть ИИ, которая торгует как единое целое Большинство советников видят один терминал. BYRDI видит всю сеть. Сделка, открытая на одном счёте, может изменить риск каждого другого вашего счёта. BYRDI объединяет отдельные терминалы MetaTrader 5 в одну согласованную mesh-сеть. Каждый узел может сохранять свой счёт, брокера, рынки, модель ИИ, стратегию и настройки риска, оставаясь при этом осведомлённым о системе в целом. BYRDI может распределять возможности, контролировать экспозицию и обесп
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor) для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Его торговая логика построена с учетом особенностей рынка золота: высокой волатильности, резких ценовых движений и быстрых разворотов. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость реакции, дисциплина и точное управление позициями. Основное внимание уделено грамотному сопровождению сделок, быстрому реагированию на изменения рынка и контролиру
Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
Эксперты
Обратите внимание, что я не продаю этот EA через сторонних продавцов, партнёров или другие каналы распространения. Мониторинг -  Живой сигнал Публичный канал - Здесь Этот EA торгует двумя символами и ищет краткосрочный дисбаланс между ними. Когда символы движутся не так, как обычно в их нормальной связи, EA может открыть сделки и закрыть их, когда дисбаланс становится меньше. Это не grid EA. Это не мартингейл. EA не открывает много восстановительных ордеров. Он использует только 1 позицию на сим
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
1 (2)
Эксперты
AETHERION PRIME EA Точная алгоритмическая торговля на XAUUSD, таймфрейм H1 Публичный живой сигнал для мониторинга в реальном времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Ограниченное стартовое предложение Первые 7 копий доступны всего за $259 . После их продажи цена сразу увеличится на $100 — до $359 . Это стартовое предложение предназначено для трейдеров, которые хотят присоединиться к Aetherion Prime EA на самом раннем этапе и с самого начала наблюдать за развитием системы через публичный
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Эксперты
ArtQuant Gold — мультимодульный торговый советник для XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold — это автоматическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для торговли золотом в MetaTrader 5. Советник объединяет несколько независимых торговых модулей с централизованным управлением портфелем, ограничениями экспозиции, фильтрами исполнения, виртуальным управлением сделками и средствами защиты счета. Он предназначен для трейдеров, которым нужна специализированная система для XAUUSD без необходимости самостоятел
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Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
Индикаторы
SuperTrend Pro v17 — High Probability Edition The Most Intelligent SuperTrend Indicator for MT5 | No Repaint | 8-Layer Signal Filter | Built-in Risk Management Stop Losing Trades to Whipsaws. Start Trading Only High-Probability Setups. Most SuperTrend indicators give you every signal — including the ones that lose money in ranging, choppy, and news-spike markets. SuperTrend Pro v17 is engineered differently. It uses an 8-layer intelligent filter system that silences low-quality signals so you
Gold SuperTrend Pro
Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
Эксперты
Gold SuperTrend Pro  Professional XAUUSD Gold Trading Robot for MetaTrader 5 Trade Gold Smarter with Trend Intelligence, Pullback Entries & Advanced Risk Protection Gold SuperTrend Pro EA is a powerful XAUUSD Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) designed for traders who want a disciplined, automated gold trading system. Download Set File for 1M Unlike aggressive grid, martingale, and recovery robots, this EA uses a professional trend-following approach with: SuperTrend Direction Filter S
Gold Catalyst
Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
Эксперты
GOLD CATALYST — A Price-Action Breakout EA Built Specifically for XAUUSD   Back tested 94% win rate, profit factor 1.83 on Every tick based on real ticks Gold Catalyst trades Gold (XAUUSD) using swing high/low breakout logic — no lagging indicator soup, no black-box AI claims. It watches for confirmed swing pivots, places pending stop orders at the breakout level, and manages risk with position sizing that respects your account's actual margin capacity — not just a risk-percentage formula
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