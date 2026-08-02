Market Cheat Sheet

  • Experts
  • Dzintars Ansons
    Dzintars Ansons

    Dzintars Ansons

    1 (1)
    🔹 About Me
    Professional multi-currency trader and system developer with 20+ years of experience in financial markets.
    I specialize in portfolio-based FX trading, where the market is treated not as отдельные пары, but as a single interconnected ecosystem of currencies.
    11 products 1 signal 1 comment
  • Version: 1.7
  • Updated: 2 August 2026
  • Activations: 5

Market Cheat Sheet SMC is a multi-currency trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, based on the Smart Money Concepts methodology.

The Expert Advisor analyzes a closed FX system consisting of 28 major and cross-currency pairs. Instead of analyzing a single symbol in isolation, the system evaluates the entire currency market as one structure: currency strength, flow direction, market structure, and completed SMC events.

The core logic of the system is:

Currency Flow → SMC Events → Score → Trade Setup → Execution

The Expert Advisor is designed to identify trading conditions where currency flow direction aligns with market structure and confirmed SMC events.

Main Features

  • Analysis of 28 major and cross-currency pairs

  • Currency Flow ranking model

  • SMC event scoring system

  • Hierarchical dashboard sorted by SMC Score

  • Display of active SMC events for each currency pair

  • Automatic trade execution

  • Adjustable operating modes: SCALP, DAY, SWING

  • Configurable MinScore and MaxScore filters

  • Only one position per symbol

  • Magic Number support

  • Spread filter

  • Trading time filter

  • Break Even

  • ENTRY / SL / TP calculation

  • Open positions displayed directly on the dashboard

  • Account and current position information

  • No grid

  • No martingale

  • No averaging

Integrated Dashboard

The Expert Advisor includes an integrated visual dashboard. The dashboard is not a separate indicator and does not calculate independent signals. It displays the internal state of the Expert Advisor itself.

Each currency pair card displays:

  • Symbol

  • BUY or SELL direction

  • Flow score

  • SMC score

  • Active SMC events

  • ENTRY / SL / TP for valid setups

  • OPEN / LOTS / P/L for open positions

The Currency Flow Rank panel displays the relative strength of the eight major currencies. Rank 8 represents the strongest currency, while rank 1 represents the weakest currency.

This allows the trader to quickly see which currency pairs currently have the strongest combination of currency flow and SMC structure.

SMC Event Model

The Expert Advisor evaluates the following Smart Money Concepts elements:

  • Liquidity

  • Sweep

  • Break of Structure

  • Change of Character

  • Market Structure Shift

  • Fair Value Gap

  • Order Block

These events are combined into a general SMC Score. The user can define the minimum required level using the MinScore parameter.

A higher MinScore makes the Expert Advisor more selective. A lower MinScore increases the number of possible setups.

Operating Modes

The Expert Advisor supports three modes:

SCALP DAY SWING

Each mode is designed for a specific trading style and uses its own analysis structure. The mode can be changed in the Expert Advisor settings without replacing the file.

Trade Management

The Expert Advisor uses a fixed lot size and includes practical execution filters:

  • Maximum number of open trades

  • One trade per symbol

  • Spread filter

  • Trading session filter

  • Stop Loss and Take Profit

  • Break Even

  • Magic Number

The Expert Advisor does not use martingale, grid, or recovery multiplication after a loss.

Usage Recommendations

Before using the Expert Advisor on a live account, it is recommended to test it in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and on a demo account.

The Expert Advisor is intended for traders who understand Smart Money Concepts, multi-currency analysis, and the risks of automated trading.

Market conditions can change. No trading algorithm can guarantee future results.

Important Risk Warning

Forex and CFD trading involves a high level of risk. This Expert Advisor is a trading tool, not a guarantee of profit. Past results, tests, or demo performance do not guarantee future profitability.

The user is fully responsible for choosing the settings, lot size, risk level, broker conditions, and use of the Expert Advisor on their own trading account.

Live MCS monitoring:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378156


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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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