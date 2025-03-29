XAU Smart Risk Fusion

XAU Smart Risk Fusion – Precision Trading Engine for XAUUSD

XAU Smart Risk Fusion is a high-performance Expert Advisor engineered for gold trading. Designed for traders seeking both rapid execution and refined risk control, this EA adapts seamlessly to market conditions to capture favorable moves while protecting your capital. It ensures that only one active order is maintained at any time, allowing for clear and controlled trading.

Key Features:

  • Adaptive Trading Strategy:
    Utilizes advanced market analysis to identify optimal trade entries and exits, providing a balanced approach for both aggressive and conservative trading styles.

  • Dynamic Risk Management:
    Offers both fixed and risk-based lot sizing options tailored to your trading profile. The built-in risk management system dynamically adjusts to safeguard your positions.

  • Optimized Trading Hours & Trailing Stop:
    Operates within defined trading hours (2 to 23 server time) and includes an optional trailing stop mechanism to lock in profits during favorable market trends.

  • Engineered for XAUUSD:
    Specifically developed and fine-tuned for gold trading, ensuring that the strategy responds effectively to the unique dynamics of the XAUUSD market.

Trading Recommendations:

  • Currency Pair: XAUUSD / GOLD

  • Minimum Deposit: $100 USD

  • Order Management: Only one active order is allowed at any given time

  • Timeframe: Customizable (default is set to M5)

  • Account Type: Standard 

Pricing Options:

  • 50 $ - Unlimited Access 

Screenshot 1 - 100 Deposit - Fixed lot size - 0.01
Screenshot 2 - 100000 Deposit - 1% risk - Auto lot size

Note: Trading involves significant risk. Please ensure that you fully understand your risk tolerance and trade responsibly. For further details or inquiries, feel free to reach out and stay updated with our latest developments!


Recommended products
Average EA MT5
Kenan Gokbak
Experts
It has a strategy developed by using the Relative Strength Index, Stotastic Oscillator, William's Percent Range and De Marker oscillators together. It gives the best results in EURUSD , EURCAD , EURAUD , USDCHF , AUDCAD , AUDCHF parities. It can operate at major parities.  It operates in the H1 period.  Recommended starting balance is $1000. You can also start with $100, but the risk level should be kept low.  Recommended TakeProfitLevel is between (10-50). Recommended StopLossLevel is between
Wall Street Scalper
Wilna Barnard
5 (1)
Experts
Limited-Time Promotion – Price Increases on 1 January Take advantage of this special offer before the price returns to $199 . Wallstreet Scalper (US30 · US500 · US100 · M5) Overview Wallstreet Scalper is a breakout-style Expert Advisor built for U.S. indices (US30, US500, US100) on the M5 timeframe. The EA seeks to capture momentum when price breaks out of recent highs or lows, while applying layered protective mechanisms to keep risk under control. It is optimized for both personal trading an
Gap Rider
Ofer Dvir
Experts
GapRider EA - Dynamic Buy-Side Gap Trading Expert Advisor Overview GapRider EA is a sophisticated, adaptive Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5, specializing in buy-side gap trading. This EA identifies significant market gaps and places strategic buy orders, leveraging dynamic sizing based on market volatility to optimize trade entries and exits. With a robust set of features, GapRider offers traders a powerful tool to capitalize on price retracements following large market movements
Gold Rush Turbo EA
Pham Tung Anh Nguyen
5 (1)
Experts
INTRODUCTION Gold Rush Turbo – Ride the Fastest Wave of Gold Trading Experience the thrill of fast-paced gold trading. Gold Rush Turbo is a high-performance, medium-risk Expert Advisor designed for traders who thrive in dynamic market conditions. Built for aggressive scalping on XAUUSD (gold), it uses rapid market entries, tight stops, and momentum-based logic to capture short-term price movements. If you’re ready for high-speed decision-making, Gold Rush Turbo keeps your strategy sharp and your
Aurean Bot
Sayyad Rehan Sayyad Jameel
Experts
Aurean BOT – Pure Price Action EA for Gold (XAUUSD) Accuracy: 92% Verified Backtest (5 Years) Timeframe: H1 Instrument: GOLD (XAUUSD) Account Type: Zero Spread Account Recommended About the EA Aurean BOT is a pure price action-based trading system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) . It executes 1–2 high-quality trades per day with no grid, no martingale, no averaging — only smart price action logic built for long-term consistency and stability. This EA has been tested ov
TrendPulse Engulf EA
Berke Kadir Sinapli
Experts
RSI SMA Engulfing EA RSI, SMA and Engulfing Candle Automated Trading Price Policy First 20 users: 50 USD Users 21–100: 200 USD From 101st user on: 500 USD Strategy Summary Trend Verification (SMA) Price above the SMA → uptrend Price below the SMA → downtrend Momentum Filter (RSI) RSI > 50 in uptrend → only BUY RSI < 50 in downtrend → only SELL Engulfing Pattern Current candle body fully engulfs previous → reversal confirmed Entry & Exit EA opens when all conditions align Stop-Loss = Engul
Rola Scalper
Luciano Cabral Rola Neto
5 (3)
Experts
Profitable Scalper EA - Rôla Scalper! Tested on EURUSDm Symbol on Micro Account created in XM Broker, but you can try it in any market or broker, any way I recommend that you use it on markets with volatility similar to EURUSD. This EA can open a lot of positions, so I recommend that you use a broker that don't have comission fee and provide low spread. You can use settings on 5 minutes timeframe, since I started to use it, and in tests, the maximum drawdown with this settings and M5 timefram
FREE
Speedy EA MT5
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Trading using Experts are the best ways to win in Forex! Here are our second Expert Advisor, where you can Set and forget! Time frame: M1 All currency Pairs will work perfectly on the EA Account type: All (If hedging is not allowed, please disable either Sell or Buy) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   Check our other prod
Gold Quantum King EA MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (3)
Experts
Gold Quantum King EA MT5 - Please Use Recommended Set File for Gold Added in Comment Section _ Use M15 time on Gold for live & backtest . Thankyou! Gold Quantum King EA MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. Built with advanced algorithmic logic and a blend of proven technical indicators, this EA aims to deliver consistent performance under various market conditions. This Expert Advisor leverages Artificial Intelligen
ProSmart
Yurii Yasny
Experts
ECN ProSmart: An Innovative Algorithm for Intersession Trading In the fast-paced world of Forex, where every second counts, a revolutionary tool is emerging - ECN ProSmart. This Expert Advisor does not just automate trades, but transforms the approach to trading at the intersection of global sessions, combining intelligent analysis and flexibility of strategies. Precision synchronized with the market ECN ProSmart is based on the study of the transitional phases between the Asian, European and Am
Ex Gold MT5 EA
Richard Kofi Anim Darko
Experts
After You download the EA kindly join our telegram group below..... https://t.me/aFXeas EX GOLD MT5 EA is a unique fully automated Expert Advisor which uses a combination of price action and indicators to find profitable entries on the market. It uses an average of standard deviation to follow the trend for additional entries hence taking advantage of the trend. Its unique but simple parameter makes it suitable for beginners and experienced traders. The EA was designed to trade Gold on the M1,
Apolo AI MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
APOLO AI - Advanced Algorithmic Trading System **Revolutionary Innovation in Automated Trading with AI** Apolo AI represents the cutting edge in algorithmic trading systems, fusing advanced Artificial Intelligence with years of professional trading experience. This system has been meticulously designed to operate on the USDCAD pair, demonstrating exceptional results with documented growth from 10k to 40k in annual backtests and similar results on live accounts. ## Cutting-Edge Technology -
Multi Currency Portfolio EA Ichi
Tetsushi O-nishi
Experts
No Martingale & No Grid Trading Logic. This EA operates on three currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY with the same trading rules. Also, the trade rules for Buy (long) and Sell (short) are symmetrical. That is, it is not over-optimized. Under the conditions of "multiple currency pairs" and "Buy (long), Sell (short) symmetry", This EA can withstand long-term backtesting for nearly 20 years. This EA will not destroy your account after a few trades. Stop losses are applied to all trades and po
Indicement MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.04 (26)
Experts
Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the be
QFL for Crypto and Forex
German Mazzaferro
Experts
Based on the most famous QFL strategy (a DCA strategy), this bot combines new entry techniques and many characteristics of the famous QFL strategy. Recommend to backtest everything before you go live. Original setup is for BTCUSD M15 and you need 10k usd on real account or 100 usd in CENT account in ROBOFOREX.  (read below how to create setups for XAG, XAU and others) Please preserve Quantity 1 , 2 ,3 and 4 in relation with EarnTarget. Multiply or divide this values all with the same factor to a
Trade Worker PRO
Massimiliano Cianci
Experts
Trade Worker PRO is designed to make your trading performance consistent and profitable over time. At the heart of this Expert Advisor is a Linear Regression oscillator providing signals for entries and reversal points for exits. The risk is handled by a DCA mechanism that adds positions until price reverses enough to turn the trade into profit. Such a mechanism provides profitable trades most of the times and is strengthened by a safety algorithm preventing liquidation of positions under heavy
Gold Zenix
Md Billal Hossain
Experts
Introducing ZENIX EA — Your Elite Gold Market Companion Welcome to ZENIX — the next-generation Expert Advisor crafted exclusively for XAU/USD (Gold). ZENIX isn’t just an automated trading system — it’s a precision engine built with one mission: To dominate the gold market with intelligence, adaptability, and power. ***Limited Pricing - Ending Soon*** The next price increases to     $200.46 Don't miss this opporthunity to secure "Zenix" at the discount price.  The price will increase
AU 79 Gold EA MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
5 (1)
Experts
AU 79 Gold EA is a gold trading expert advisor designed especially for trading gold. It is a 5 minute time frame scalper and its strategy is unique and used by institutions to trade gold, it trades at night for few hours when the volume is low and there is no news in order to maximize its accuracy and minimize the risk. Join our   MQL5 group   in order to download the latest set files which will be required to back-test and run the EA on real account. You are also welcome to join our private gr
Gold High
Barat Ali Rezai
4.56 (9)
Experts
***  64% DISCOUNT, LAST CHANCE TO BUY THE EA AT $250, ONLY 3 COPIES LEFT AT THIS PRICE  ***  Gold High is a complete automated trading robot that has been designed and created based on our best strategies in forex trading.  All trades are protected by stop loss. Users can use a fixed lot or auto lot money management. Our team will regularly check the data and will publish updates If needed. Why this EA : T he EA has successfully passed live testing for over 116 weeks Smart entries calculated b
MGH SuperTrend Scan Module
Jumnong Khamngam
Experts
# MGH SuperTrend Scan Module – Version 1.4 - Advanced Multi-Trend Trading System for XAUUSD (Gold) - Designed for M15 trading The MGH SuperTrend_Scan module is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for Gold (XAUUSD). This module includes a built-in SuperTrend detection system, multiple EMA trend confirmations, momentum filtering, and a Strategy Scanner Engine. Version 1.5 adds adjustable opening and closing times for news events each day. To reduce drawdown, closing trades on Fridays (St
Trend Trader for Gold with 3S Strategy
Milind Jayesh Sidpara
Experts
Transform your gold trading journey into an exhilarating and lucrative adventure with the extraordinary Gold EA Bot! Unleash the power of revolutionary trading software that has the potential to magnify your gold investments by an impressive 20x. Meet the Gold EA Bot, your automated trading ally designed for XAUUSD on both the 1-hour and 4-hour timeframes. This cutting-edge bot stands out by employing a singular, highly-effective indicator, meticulously engineered to provide precise entry and
Propfirm Saver
Ian Nganga Comba
Experts
Propfirm Saver ONLY 10 COPY LEFT OUT OF 10 AT $120 After that, the price will increase to $200 Strategy overview Propfirm Saver is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to help traders pass prop firm challenges while protecting their trading capital through a dual-account setup. The EA operates by splitting trades between a prop firm account and a personal live account. This reduces the risk of total loss by avoiding overexposure on one account. If the challenge is successful, the user passes as expec
Advance Gold Pro MT5
Vikas Rundla
Experts
Advance Gold Pro EA -  Overview Unlock the power of precision trading with Advance Gold Pro , a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor (EA) engineered exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M30 timeframe . Powered by quantum-inspired algorithms, this EA redefines accuracy, pinpointing high-probability entry and exit points to maximize profits while protecting your capital. Whether you’re a novice or a seasoned trader, Advance Gold Pro delivers a disciplined, technology-driven edge for conquering the g
SKI Scalper
Sinh Kiet Nguyen
Experts
Hi, I want to keep this simple and straightforward so below are the important information that I want to share: - EA name: SKI SCALPER - Trading pair: EURUSD - Timeframe: 5m - Trading type: Scalping (averaging 3-5 trades per day) - Time to trade: 9am-10pm (UTC+2) -> Adjust this based on your broker's time zone (and also the backtest data time zone when backtesting) - Account size: You can start with as low as $100 - Recommended lot size: $5000 per 1 lot -> Do your math from this to match your ac
GoldExcel MT5 Version
Alno Markets Ltd
3.83 (6)
Experts
Welcome to   GoldExcel EA , an effective once a day trader for the XAUUSD pair (GOLD). Developed by our team to work in normal accounts, funded prop accounts and prop challenges!  Performance:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fxmanagedforexltd/seller More trading accounts on our profile. GoldExcel   is a single trade per day strategy using only the Gold Pair. The gold pair is perfect for this type of trading due to its high daily range, volatility and movement correlation with stock market opens.
DYJ Williams Percent Range MT5
Daying Cao
Experts
The  DYJ Williams Percent Range  is a unique High quality and easy to use and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and  Williams' Percent Range  indicators. The Indicator values ranging between -80% and -100% indicate that the market is oversold. Indicator values ranging between -0% and -20% indicate that the market is overbought.  Input Parameters  WPR  settings InpSpread = 50 -- When the spread is greater than or equal to 50, the signal is ignor
Angel Michael
Michael Kofi Junior Taah
Experts
Angel Michael FxBot Angel Michael FxBot combines five powerful trading strategies into one unified system, using a 60% strategy voting mechanism to filter weak signals and prioritize high-probability trades. LAUNCH SPECIAL – LIMITED TIME OFFER! Price is temporarily $30 for the first few days of official launch! Regular price: $250 ️ IMPORTANT: This EA must be deployed and run ONLY on the 1 Minute (M1) timeframe . Using any other timeframe will result in incorrect signals and poor performa
GBPCrasher
Marco Resseghini
Experts
Discover GBPCrasher: the bot designed for those who want to optimize their Forex market operations with care and strategy! GBPCrasher is an algorithmic trading bot developed to operate in the GBP market with an M15 timeframe. Designed for those seeking an automated long-term solution, it aims to take advantage of market fluctuations with a prudent approach, focused on constant capital growth. Strategy based on advanced technical analysis with M15 operations. Optimized for the GBP market, for mor
Gold Wrath EA
Kamogelo Serongwane
1 (1)
Experts
A precision-based Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the 5M chart. This EA executes high-quality RSI cross over scalping trades on the 70% and 30% threshold. Minimizing drawdown in the market. this EA thrives on It’s all about strategy, timing, discipline, and a carefully crafted strategy to deliver consistent results. Whether you’re a seasoned trader or just starting, this system is designed to maximize your potential while minimizing the risks and distractions o
Orbit Rage Final 2
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
Experts
Note : i only sell this EA on MQL5, any other sellers is fake. Orbit Rage Final, a cutting-edge trading strategy meticulously designed around the bull/bear candle approach and divergence analysis. This powerful tool is engineered to empower you to shape the life you desire. To embark on this transformative journey, simply download and seamlessly integrate it into your MetaTrader 4 platform by placing it in the experts advisors folder. Orbit Rage Final revolutionizes trading by offering a risk-f
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (363)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.75 (28)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Next-Generation AI Multi-Currency System Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  | [Satellite Signal] | AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions: Resource Description Understanding AOT's Trading Frequency Why the bot doesn't trade every day How to Set Up AOT Bot Step-by-step installation guide Set files AOT MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor powered by AI sentiment analysis and Adapt
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.71 (14)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.68 (62)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (81)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.55 (74)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $499! After that, the price will be raised to $599. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
5 (16)
Experts
Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (15)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 8 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 5 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $499. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure th
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.83 (76)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (10)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (126)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (7)
Experts
Celebrating the Launch of ABS EA: For the next 2 copies , you can get the new ABS EA (XAUUSD) at a special launch price of  $109  (regular price: $365) . Setup & Usage Guide:   ABS Channel . Real-Time Monitoring:   ABS Signal .  Setup file from live signal Basic setup file What is ABS EA? ABS EA is a professional trading robot developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It is based on a Martingale system with built-in risk controls , allowing traders to balance profit poten
GoldSky
Alno Markets Ltd
3.67 (3)
Experts
Welcome to   GoldSKY EA , a highly effective intraday trader for the XAUUSD pair (GOLD). Developed by our team to work in   normal accounts, funded prop accounts and prop challenges!      2 year Track Record!  Over £80K Real Trading Profit. See all Products here:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fxmanagedforexltd/seller IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.  0 left at $499, 1 copy left at $599, next price $699
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.81 (21)
Experts
A new step forward | AI-Driven Precision meets Market Logic With Argos Rage , a new level of trading automation is introduced – powered by an embedded DeepSeek AI system that analyzes market behavior in real time. While it builds on the strengths of Argos Fury, this EA follows a different strategic path: more flexibility, broader interpretation and stronger market engagement. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leverage:  min 1:20 Deposit:  min $100 Symbol:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Broker:  all After purchasi
Prop Firm Gold EA
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.2 (20)
Experts
IMPORTANT INFORMATION! This EA is not created to have a perfect backtest that’s over-optimized or curve-fitted, nor does it use risky martingale or grid strategies. The main goal is actual live profitability.  The strategies used in this EA are a mix of my proven Gold strategies that I trade live in my verified signals, with a profitable track record of over 15 months, all achieved without any martingale or grid systems. That’s something very rare to find on the market. Live Results: [FTMO Re
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.86 (22)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.46 (87)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (493)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
Weltrix
Guilherme Jose Mattes
5 (7)
Experts
Introducing Weltrix – The Ultimate Gold Trading Solution (XAUUSD) PRICE $499 –Last 2 copies avaiable - Final price-> $1999 USD IMPORTANT: USE THE EA ONLY WITH THIS SET FILE:  DOWNLOAD  (UPDATE V1.4 - 23.11.2025)  Seven Strategies. One Powerful EA. High Trading Activity. Live Signal  USER GUIDE What you will NOT find in this EA: Long-term floating trades Grid system Martingale Overfitted strategies Manipulated backtests IMPORTANT:  -> you must add the URL "http : // worldtimeapi . org"  (remove
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4 (3)
Experts
Real monitoring. Honest tests. Zero hype. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Before we go into technical details, there are two things you must know: PipsHunter is confirmed by a real-money monitoring signal. The EA has been running live for several months on a real account (Pepperstone), and the monitoring is fully public. No simulations, no hidden accounts, no “perfect backtests only” — real trading results confirm the actual performance. Backtests are 100% honestNo curve-fitting, no history man
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
5 (10)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 499$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.49 (39)
Experts
AxonShift — Algorithmic System with Adaptive Execution Logic AxonShift is an autonomous trading algorithm specifically designed and optimized for trading XAUUSD under H1 conditions. Its architecture is based on structured logic modules that interpret market behavior through a combination of short-term dynamics and intermediate trend impulses. The system avoids reactive overfitting or high-frequency exposure, instead focusing on controlled trade cycles triggered by predefined structural condition
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% OFF 24 hours only. Sale ends November 29th. This will be the only sale for this product. Introducing Syna Version 4 - The World's First Agentic AI Trading Ecosystem I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 4, the forex trading industry's first true multi-EA agentic coordination system . This groundbreaking innovation allows multiple Expert Advisors to operate as a unified intelligence network across different MT5 terminals and broker accounts - a capability that has never existe
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (38)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (2)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY 50% OFF - NANO MACHINE GPT Regular price: $997 to Black Friday: $498.50 (Discounted price will be reflected during the promotion.) Sale begins: November 27, 2025 - limited-time Black Friday event. Black Friday Giveaway: All Nano Machine GPT buyers during the Black Friday event can enter a random drawing for: 1 x Syna activation 1 x AiQ activation 1 x Mean Machine GPT activation How to participate: 1) After your purchase, send me a private message to receive the Nano Machine GPT m
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.64 (47)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.7 (23)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review