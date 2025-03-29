XAU Smart Risk Fusion
- Experts
- Suresh Krishnan Ganesan
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 29 March 2025
- Activations: 20
XAU Smart Risk Fusion – Precision Trading Engine for XAUUSD
XAU Smart Risk Fusion is a high-performance Expert Advisor engineered for gold trading. Designed for traders seeking both rapid execution and refined risk control, this EA adapts seamlessly to market conditions to capture favorable moves while protecting your capital. It ensures that only one active order is maintained at any time, allowing for clear and controlled trading.
Key Features:
-
Adaptive Trading Strategy:
Utilizes advanced market analysis to identify optimal trade entries and exits, providing a balanced approach for both aggressive and conservative trading styles.
-
Dynamic Risk Management:
Offers both fixed and risk-based lot sizing options tailored to your trading profile. The built-in risk management system dynamically adjusts to safeguard your positions.
-
Optimized Trading Hours & Trailing Stop:
Operates within defined trading hours (2 to 23 server time) and includes an optional trailing stop mechanism to lock in profits during favorable market trends.
-
Engineered for XAUUSD:
Specifically developed and fine-tuned for gold trading, ensuring that the strategy responds effectively to the unique dynamics of the XAUUSD market.
Trading Recommendations:
-
Currency Pair: XAUUSD / GOLD
-
Minimum Deposit: $100 USD
-
Order Management: Only one active order is allowed at any given time
-
Timeframe: Customizable (default is set to M5)
-
Account Type: Standard
Pricing Options:
-
50 $ - Unlimited Access
Note: Trading involves significant risk. Please ensure that you fully understand your risk tolerance and trade responsibly. For further details or inquiries, feel free to reach out and stay updated with our latest developments!